3 Books Entrepreneurs Should Read Before the End of the Year

One of the most common characteristics of an entrepreneur is their desire to learn as much as they can. They learn not only because it provides them with additional knowledge of their particular field but also because it places them ahead of the game. However, contrary to popular belief, learning for entrepreneurs isn’t just about their company’s inner workings but about various topics beyond it. The following list includes a few books every entrepreneur should read before the end of the year.

The Obstacle is the Way by Ryan Holiday

When Ryan Holiday was watching the Superbowl, he didn’t expect to learn a life lesson from it. In his book, Holiday goes in debt about the fact that too often, business leaders will seek to fix all the issues instead of taking advantage of them, thus explaining the title “The Obstacle is the Way.” Now, the book doesn’t teach people to simply overcome obstacles but to also go through them with grace and resilience. The end-goal is always to overcome and learn.

How to Make Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie

If you’re going to create a business that entails selling a product, you’re soon going to find out that it’s not all about your product knowledge. In fact, most salespeople will tell you it’s about the connection between yourself and the customer. People will buy from those they trust; this is why this book is a must-read for any aspiring entrepreneur. After harsh criticism, being able to rebuttal in a way that makes the person actually respect again is a skill you must have and one that is taught within this book.

The One Thing by Gary Keller

As you venture off into your business aspirations, you may fall into the same trap that has caused many others not only potential business but even their entire company. That trap is attempting to do everything all at once and making things worse. When you are starting out your business, it can seem like every little issue needs to be dealt with. The reality is that those issues can often be taken care of by thinking of the one thing that if done can eliminate or decrease the severity of the others. Seeking the One Thing is critical to making your day that much more efficient.

Originally published on DestryWitt.net.