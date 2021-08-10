3 Beneficial Actions For Your Company

Some start-ups and companies don’t apply these actions. While others, keep growing by applying them.

We’ve a choice if we’re in full capacity to act. Some take on the role of leader and others make their own choice. We’d believe in the best version of ourselves, not in wishing things to be easier. Some big companies may not apply these actions, but they still exist because they have left their legacy and their beautiful image from the old days.

Here is a little anecdote. A few steps from my house there is a bakery. Their slogan may catch the eyes and attract a certain audience. The people who work there are all dressed the same (the same uniform) following the dress code. This brings social value, no doubt. The few times I went to this establishment, I felt a cold atmosphere and noticed that the saleswomen could not be themselves. This was noticeable in the way they communicated.

A ten minutes drive from my house there is another bakery. This one is more of a cozy and simple type. The atmosphere is more optimal and you can feel it. The people who work there are smiling and I notice that they can be themselves. Without a doubt, they’re happy and grateful to work in this establishment since they know that every pastry and croissant is homemade. Plus, it’s always crowded in this bakery. To be honest, I don’t mind going to this establishment, even if the travel time is longer.

Let’s look at the 3 actions that will produce a significant effect to yourself and your business.

1. Be authentic and transparent

My partner and I are defined to sell more than just clothes. Strictly speaking, I’m not sure if the word “sell” is correct. In any case, this comment goes straight to our hearts. Our approach is entirely sincere, natural and friendly. We proudly share the entire process behind our business. We are transparent. This creates a bond of trust with our customers. They can easily identify with what we offer. We put our customers first. You have to touch their emotional system and be available to them.

The best tool is your own person. Don’t forget where and with what you started. Your motivations have brought you to where you are. But where did they come from? For my part, I didn’t become an authentic person by doing trainings. Authenticity is a quality that we develop over time. It’s a process. Accept that you are simply yourself. You’ve that thing that makes you a different person. Your business is different than the one next door. You’ve your charter and your own identity. The goal is to be able to leave your legacy in the years to come. If you aren’t yourself, sooner or later people will notice. Like you and me, we appreciate the real thing.

2. Bring value to what you do

Since the beginning of time, if we wanted something, we had to give something in return. Nowadays, that hasn’t changed much. But if we bring a little more to the table each time, the exchange becomes sharing.

When I go out to a fancy restaurant in town, I order a tasty dish from the menu. To accompany it, I indulge in an excellent bottle of wine. As I savor what I’ve ordered, a musician plays the piano in front of my table. The establishment is grandiose. These things that I appreciate are ultimately priceless, but have a certain value to me. So it’s not about price, but it’s about exchange and sharing value. It’s the same as when you offer a product or a service.

Do you ever go to the same place as last week, last month or last year? Obviously, you’re under the spell. This also has a certain value in your eyes.

Promote your product or service. Share your story and your message. Stand out and dare to be different. It’s up to you to open the door to your audience. When you open it, don’t be abrupt. If not, they will only focus on this event. But if you open it with confidence and elegance, they will have time to focus on your product or service.

3. Be empathetic

This last action is particularly important for your employees. But this one can also be applied in everyday life. Your employees within your company have an important role. They’re the key elements to the growth of your company. But surely it has already happened that one of your employees made a mistake. This resulted in a loss, a delay or some other consequence.

In that case, instead of untying your tie and rolling up your sleeves, try to understand the current situation. You need to know more. The first step is to reframe: list the facts and try to understand. This is your time. It will bring you balance. Secondly, call your collaborator and give him/her the floor first. By doing this, you will bring a sense of comfort and listening.

If your employee has made a mistake, it may mean that he or she was or is experiencing something that is bothering him or her at that moment. So, identify their needs. Learn and show understanding. In this way, you show empathy. You understand what your collaborator is feeling. You identify with the person’s emotions. This can only lead to a healthy and trusting collaboration.