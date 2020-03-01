Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

3 Ancient Yogic Breathing Techniques to Calm Your Nervous System

Feeling stressed out? Try these traditional breathing techniques to come back to a state of inner calm!

By
Beach Meditation
Credit: Simon Rae via Unsplash

Today you’ll learn how to cultivate inner peace, just like the great yogis and sages have practiced for millennia.

The best part?

You can do this anywhere – all it takes is a few minutes.

A quick intro to yogic breathing (Pranayama)

It’s been said that if you can control your breath, you control your life.

In India, gurus have known this for thousands of years. Breathing techniques appear in many of the oldest texts on spirituality and yoga.

The ancient sage Patanjali formalized yogic breathing techniques as “pranayama” in the Yoga Sutras, an influential text that laid the groundwork for a system of yogic practices.

In Sanskrit, prana roughly translates to “life force” or “energy”, while ayama has several interpretations, including “expansion” and “control”.

According to Patanjali, without mastering the breath (or pranayama), it would be impossible for a devoted yogi to achieve spiritual liberation.

Now, in today’s world, your goal might not necessarily be spiritual liberation.

BUT…

We can all benefit from fine-tuning our spirit, mind, and emotions.

Let’s take a few cues from ancient wisdom and modern research, so that we might find a bit more calm in our stressful lives.

Credit: Vinyasa Yoga School

1) Natural Breathing

If you’re new to pranayama, this is a perfect place to start, because you’re doing it right now.

All you need to do is pay closer attention.

Natural breathing, practiced with mindfulness and intention, is a great way to bring more awareness to the process of breathing.

For good reason, this is the first pranayama technique introduced in the landmark book “Asana Pranayama Mudra Bandha” by Swami Satyananda Saraswati (a staple of many formal yoga curricula.)

Try it yourself:

  • Sit or lie in a comfortable position, and relax the whole body
  • Without forcing anything, observe the breath in its natural and spontaneous form
  • Feel the breath as it flows in and out
    • Ask yourself – does the temperature of your breath differ on an inhale vs an exhale?
    • Does any part of your body move as you breathe?
  • Bring attention to specific areas along the respiratory tract, noticing any sensations that arise.

This style of mindful breathing is a staple of pranayama and many other forms of meditation practices.

Photo by Natalia Figueredo on Unsplash

2) Ujjayi Pranayama

Also known as the “victorious breath” or “ocean breath”, this classic technique helps calm the mind by encouraging full expansion of the lungs and a slower pace of breath.

This pranayama technique is a common breathing prompt in contemporary Vinyasa and Ashtanga yoga classes.

According to Krishnamacharya, often called the “Father of Modern Yoga”, Ujjayi breathing helps increase oxygenation and build internal body heat.

Try it yourself:

  1. Sit or lie in any comfortable position
  2. Close the eyes and relax the entire body
  3. Become aware of the breath in the nostrils
  4. After some time, bring your attention to the throat.
    1. Feel or imagine that the breath is being drawn through the throat (not the nostrils).
  5. Slow your breath by gently constricting your throat (specifically, your vocal cords).
    1. This should produce a soft snoring sound as you inhale and exhale, much like a sleeping baby
  6. Inhales and exhales should be long, deep, and controlled.

3) Nadi Shodhana Pranayama

Also known as alternate nostril breathing, Nadi Shodhana is a balancing breath that helps calm the nervous system.

In yogic tradition, the nadis are important channels that facilitate the flow of prana, or energy, throughout the body. In classic yogic texts, there are said to be hundreds of thousands of nadis.

The major Nadis, or energy channels

Nadi Shodhana helps bring symmetry to the intricate network of energy channels.

There are many variations, but in essence, Nadi Shodhana involves:

  • blocking one of your nostrils with your hands in a mudra
  • doing a long, deep inhalation and exhalation with the unblocked nostril
  • repeating the process with the other nostril
Nadi Shodhana | Credit: Lotus Yoga Ormond

A 2008 study showed that Nadi Shodhana was able to create a significant decrease in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure. This study singled out Nadi Shodhana as an effective technique, compared to only practicing breath awareness, which brought a decrease in systolic, but not diastolic, blood pressure.

Another study suggested that breathing exclusively through the left nostril decreases blood pressure, whereas breathing exclusively through the right nostril increases blood pressure.

All in all, Nadi Shodhana is worth a try whenever you’re feeling off balance.

Your Turn!

Incorporating these ancient practices into your regular routine, even for a few minutes, is proven to be beneficial for your health, well-being, and state of calm.

I’d like to turn it over to you:

Did anything stick out?

Do you have any favorite, go-to breathing techniques?

Or, maybe you have a question?

Let me know by leaving a comment below.

Thanks for reading!

    Nadia Bath - E-RYT 500 Yoga Teacher in India

    Nadia Agarwal, Yoga Instructor (E-RYT 500) at Vinyasa Yoga School

    Nadia is a yoga teacher at Vinyasa Yoga School, a renowned yoga teacher training in India. She started doing yoga from a young age, under the tutelage of her guru Swami Atman, and became devoted to its spiritual lifestyle ever since. In 2010, she decided she wanted to help others develop their own yoga practice and received formal training to become a yoga teacher. Now, she's happily married with a beautiful son and daughter, still teaching and breathing yoga every day.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Pranayama Yoga increases Joy in Life?

    by Manmohan Singh
    Community//

    How Lungs React When You Hold Your Breath During Yoga?

    by Rishikul Yogshala
    Community//

    Breathe through stress and anxiety

    by Sarah Wall

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.