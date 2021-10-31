Nick Lynch of Collidescope io: “Live and breathe the problem”

Live and breathe the problem — If the founders are not passionate, obsessive, and aggressive about the problem they are hoping to solve, then failure is almost certain. In order to build something that provides value, move past the many roadblocks startups will face and grow a business, the founding team is required to be passionate about the problem and the solution.

In an ever-changing and evolving digital world, Nick Lynch has spent his professional career building solutions for brands to better identify and target their audiences online. Nick is more than a businessman: from personal experience as a former Make-A-Wish recipient who survived cancer at an early age, Nick is passionate about nonprofit organizations. When the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly forced many nonprofits into the digital space, it prompted Lynch into creating Collidescope.io, an all-in-one social media measurement and data analytics platform that empowers global causes, influencers, and organizations to collaborate and measure their cumulative influence and impact, bringing much needed transparency and measurement to the multi-billion dollar social impact and cause marketing sector.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born and raised in Sebastopol, a tiny northern California town about 65 miles northwest of San Francisco. I always had dreams of moving to a big city and becoming a big shot in the music industry. After graduating from high school, I moved to San Francisco and went to college to study business in the music industry. Within the first year, the iPod came out and flipped the industry upside down which meant I had to quickly pivot my career plan and luckily found digital marketing as a great way to utilize my creative side in business. After graduating college, I moved down to Los Angeles to work at Fox Interactive for a social media company they just acquired. That company happened to be MySpace. Fox and MySpace were the launching pad of my over 15 year career building advertising technology products and solutions for brands and sponsors to better target their audiences on digital and social media.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

While professionally I have been in adtech, personally, I am a cancer survivor and Make-A-Wish kid. I am on the Make-A-Wish advisory council in Los Angeles and have been a supporter of other nonprofits my whole life. Because of my professional and personal work, I’ve had the unique position of watching brands shift their budgets into ESG and social impact marketing. I’ve seen the challenges for nonprofits to unlock these shifting budgets, but also the tremendous opportunity for these organizations if they were given the right tools and technology to support and grow this paradigm shift in marketing. As COVID-19 began to shut down in-person events in early 2020, cutting off a major revenue stream for nonprofits, the need for these solutions only accelerated. With the launch of Collidescope.io, we aim to enable corporations, social media influencers, and nonprofits to more easily partner, measure the effectiveness of their collaborations, and scale their collective impact.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have been very fortunate to have worked with many nonprofit leaders and brand marketers who have led cause-marketing initiatives. When I started building Collidescope.io, I reached out to everyone in my network. I must have spoken with over 300 people: brand marketers, nonprofit executive directors, CEO’s, or heads of development in early 2020. Through my work with Make-A-Wish, I had some ideas of the needs and barriers, but I wanted to get as much direct insight and feedback as possible. These early interviews allowed me to build a minimum viable product that met the most urgent needs as well as provided the highest value to our early partners.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have unique credibility in not only the advertising and influencer marketing spaces, but also in the nonprofit industry. Because of our ability to execute the many marketing opportunities, while also intimately understanding the capabilities on the nonprofit side, our product allows us to meet both sides of the market with solutions that fit the nuances of each stakeholder.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Collidescope.io’s success is directly tied to the social good we enable. We are lucky to be in a business that incentivizes win-win-win scenarios: brands win by be more closely aligned with causes while being properly amplified by influencers, nonprofits win by increasing brand participation and boosting awareness through influencers, and the influencers win by being recognized as global social justice citizens and brand ambassadors.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Learning — I am a consummate student, always wanting to learn more and as much as I can. I was obsessed, and still am, with learning everything there is about the social impact, cause-marketing, and nonprofit spaces. Talking to those 300+ industry leaders allowed me to learn from their experiences and perspectives which greatly opened my eyes even more so to the opportunities and challenges in those industries.

Listening — Learning also requires active listening. Many people have an agenda, which gets in the way of truly hearing what people are saying and why they are saying it. Coming into conversations without assumptions and actively listening allows you to ask follow up questions, which tend to lead to a more substantive and meaningful conversation.

Empathy — It’s my belief that leadership is about service. As a leader in your company, you are in service to your team and your customers. In order to be an impactful, service-centric leader, practicing empathy is key. “Walk a mile in another person’s shoes”, right? By proactively working to understand other people’s journeys, processes, and motivations, you’ll be able to better serve the people who look to you as a leader.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Early in my career, there were a lot of behaviors that my managers and company leaders displayed that I knew I shouldn’t inherit. One in particular is the, “I” vs. “We” mentality. Many leaders I’ve worked with would forcefully ensure that the work being done by the team was a product of their own, typically not giving much or any credit to their staff. They would rarely use phrases that included, “we” and were more often heard saying “I” or “my”. “We” promotes inclusivity while “I” promotes “exclusivity”.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

I learned the importance of resilience and flexibility early because of the music industry crash. Watching the industry I had dreamed of being a part of my whole life essentially blowing up was hard. Not knowing what I was going to do was new territory for me. The path I thought I was going to take had stopped before it ever started. But you learn important lessons about yourself during these times and hopefully positive processes you can take and apply to future challenges. I personally learned how to take a step back, not make decisions surrounding the emotion of a situation, and to believe in myself. This does not necessarily take the challenge away, but these tactics make it much more approachable.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Being a childhood cancer survivor has given me the super power of belief — belief that I could do and accomplish anything. My parents were truly amazing at reminding and reinforcing that in me. I now view anything in life as being easier to overcome than cancer. This experience has definitely fueled my drive through current and past challenges.

I also learned that doing anything worthwhile won’t be easy. So going into a new company, a new role, or starting a business with the belief that you can achieve, but also with the honesty and self awareness that it’s going to be hard, sets a strong foundation that will allow you to fight through times of hardship.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

A win is a win is a win. Sounds silly, but it is something that helps me remember to never take the small wins for granted. It’s repeatedly working hard to achieve the small wins, which you use to build momentum for the big wins. But most of the time, especially early on, small wins will be the ones that sustain you for a long time.

Don’t tie happiness to outcomes, instead get excited about the experience. I never really understood what, “fall in love with the process” meant until I started taking on a more granular perspective of my journey. Celebrating the opportunity to speak with a potential customer, learning new ways to approach a problem, or meeting new people are all part of the journey. Seek enjoyment in those things and the wins and positive outcomes will naturally come.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I look at fundraising as one of the many tools that founders can use to grow a business. Just like when building a house, certain tools are best used during certain phases.

At the very beginning, founders should look to bootstrap. The amount of free software available now is staggering. Many software businesses can be built and tested with little to no money. If founders are diligent about truly understanding the problem they are trying to solve and the existing customer experience, most solutions can be simplified into a functional minimum viable product that can be used to attract potential customers, build case studies and show revenue traction. Founders can then use these use cases to build a more efficient product roadmap that is better aligned with their customers.

Sometimes during this process, a business finds its market fit, builds revenue organically or discovers that they don’t need to raise money. Other times, it’s through this process that founders uncover insights as to what they would actually need additional capital for. Regardless of the outcome, starting out bootstrapped and putting in the sweat equity provides clarity on what the business truly needs to grow and focus on.

Companies armed with customer data, revenue and an efficient product roadmap will give founders the highest chance for success if the bootstrap process determines that venture capital is needed to accelerate the growth of a business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Live and breathe the problem — If the founders are not passionate, obsessive, and aggressive about the problem they are hoping to solve, then failure is almost certain. In order to build something that provides value, move past the many roadblocks startups will face and grow a business, the founding team is required to be passionate about the problem and the solution. Communication — There is no such thing as over-communication, especially, in the early stages of a startup. Things move so fast that it is easy to let communication slide as a priority, but this is typically how companies and efforts lead to a breakdown. Communication is key but so is a common understanding. My co-founder and I call it plane to tower communication which essentially is adopting the strategy airplane pilots and control towers use by repeating each other to ensure that each person acknowledges and confirms the conversation. For example, in a team meeting, the sales lead may communicate a need from marketing. At the end of the conversation, the marketing lead would acknowledge that need by repeating it. Many times, this looks like, “confirming next steps”. Trust — In order for the business to grow, you have to trust your team and your partners. No one can do everything by themselves. Many startups that fail will do so because of issues with the founding team. You have to trust that your team is acting and executing in the best interest of the company. It’s also important to seek candid and direct feedback from your team. Goals — SMART goals are key: specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and within a set time-frame. Goals need to be established, known, communicated, and celebrated internally and externally. Without goals, it is hard for anyone to truly evaluate the ability of the team to execute predictable and stable growth. This is a large part of building a culture; collectively moving towards an accomplishment, celebrating that win and using that momentum to move forward together. Customer Profile — be crystal clear about who the ideal customer is, what their motivations are, why they are looking for solutions and what is most important to them. The total addressable market may be a multi-billion dollars with tens of thousands of potential customers, but if you aren’t able to identify your first 50–100 ideal ones, you’re not building a scalable or repeatable process but instead, gambleing with your customer acquisition.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I have seen many founders and CEOs let perfect get in the way of good enough. The Reid Hoffman quote of, “if you’re not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late” rings true everytime. Collidesecope.io literally started with a spreadsheet that we reviewed with our early customers. When you are solving a real need and providing real value, your customers aren’t going to care what it looks like. You will never ship the perfect product, especially out of the gate. Provide value, communicate expectations and use learnings to improve. But, you need to start, before you can iterate.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Finding a mentor or someone who has been through the process of building a company is key. Talking through challenges and frustrations with someone who understands the stress can be helpful in providing perspective as well as solutions to better manage the anxiety.

It’s also important to schedule consistent time for yourself: block time off for things that bring joy and improve your health both mentally and physically. This can be hard to initially justify, and at times you will feel a sense of guilt that you aren’t working hard on your business and are letting customers or investors down. Trust me, you aren’t. Recharging mentally and physically allows you to perform much better, which in turn positively impacts the business. It’s like the classic Snickers commercial, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” You’re not you when you’re depleted, so take the time and give yourself permission to take care of yourself.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I hope to inspire the 3 “T” movement. Getting people to understand that they all have the gift of 3 “T’s”: time, talent, and treasure. I believe that most people get stuck at the start; they want to do great things but don’t know how, where, or when to start. If more people realized that all they had to do was think about their own 3 “T’s”, it would get them off the starting block and progressing toward something amazing. The great part about activating our 3 “T’s” is that there is no minimum or maximum requirement — just give any amount of one or all and positive change will happen.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

The Obamas! But if I had to only pick one it would be the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. As an entrepreneur, I seek out origin stories of companies, but mostly find true inspiration from female founders; primarily because the challenges these amazing women overcome to build successful companies are exponentially greater than what men face. Reading both Becoming and A Promised Land, provided additional context into just how special she is. It would be an honor to meet her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For more information about how we are helping brands better measure and scale their social impact and cause marketing efforts while supporting nonprofits build their digital and social media presence, check out https://collidescope.io/.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!