Charu Sethi of Unique.Network: “Start now, don’t wait”

Many have observed that we are at the cusp of an NFT boom. The thing is, it’s so cutting edge, that many people don’t know what it is. What exactly is an NFT and how can one create a lucrative career out of selling them? To address this, as a part of our interview series called “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Charu Sethi.

Charu Sethi is CMO with Unique.Network. Holding a degree in computer science and MBA in finance, she is passionate about technology, blockchain, NFTS, diversity and art.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and how you grew up?

I am Charu Sethi, and I was born and brought up in India across a few cities, as my father was working for the Police as a forensic scientist. I loved taking tours with my sister to the forensic labs and trying some experiments clandestinely. I was fascinated by all the technology and investigative techniques they used in order to find the truth. The specific ones I remember being fascinated by was how they would identify bank cheques fraud — how criminals would fake signatures, edit signed cheques, and create fake copies. The other one I remember clearly was hair shaft analysis, where the scientists would use microscopes and computers in the toxicology division to identify suspects and victims accurately. Those were some of the most exciting memories.

This early childhood exposure to science and investigative work is why I’ve always enjoyed a good detective fiction! It also inspired me to study mathematics at university, which then led to a specialization in Finance for my MBA. Over the years I’ve always maintained a fascination with mathematics as a way to know and make sense of the universe, which led me to a career at IBM where I was first exposed to blockchain.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

While there are many books and films that have inspired me over the years, I look back at my life and see that Dead Poets’ Society had a tremendous impact on how I viewed my place in the world, and how I had to find my own destiny.

Dead Poets’ Society is a 1989 American film that tells the story of John Keating, an English teacher whose primary ethos is to get his students to think beyond the box, and not be afraid of the unknown. In one moving scene, he teaches his students the ancient wisdom of ‘carpe diem’. In my household growing up, there were expectations for me, and that I had for myself, that everything must follow a defined norm, and that I had to take the ‘well-trodden’ path. Gradually, this concept of carpe diem began to solidify in me that I had to be more conscious of opportunities that presented themselves.

I remember in my 20s I was presented with an opportunity to join a boutique consulting firm, which I couldn’t pass up. I thought long about leaving the comforts of my first job out of college, but realized that I had to take a chance on myself and pursue this chance. When I joined IBM, I was constantly looking for the next new thing that was developing in the tech world. When I came across the concept of Blockchain being worked on in the IBM research labs, I just couldn’t let it go. After absorbing anything blockchain-related, I eventually was accepted to lead Blockchain Marketing for Asia Pacific in 2016 for IBM.

The next time I felt the urge to seize the day was when I was first introduced to NFTs. It was something so fascinating to me, creating scarcity in a digital world, that I knew I had to trust my gut and go all in on this nascent sector.

Is there a particular story that inspired you to pursue a career in this new industry? We’d love to hear it.

In 2015 I was working at IBM in the Marketing division and was developing an account workshop for a leading bank in India. We were discussing new solutions we could offer them and a friend from IBM Research Labs happened to mention an explainer deck he was preparing on Blockchain. I found it very fascinating and invited him to present it at the workshop. Of course, 2015 was still early for enterprise blockchain solutions, but I started seeing all of the potential use cases unfolding before me. The presentation detailed the concept of shared ledgers, immutability, provenance, consensus and transparency, and even though we didn’t have a solution to sell, I asked my colleague as a favour to present the concept in every account workshop we had at IBM. After presenting this presentation to the bank I was working for, I realized there was no turning back on my curiosity surrounding blockchain. I then moved on to formally lead blockchain marketing for IBM Asia Pacific in 2016. Since then, I have been wanting to explore the world of public blockchains and digital assets more deeply. After attending various meet-ups and networking events for blockchain, I realised that I had to take a leap of faith, carpe diem, and move on from my corporate career and try something new. That’s when NFTs had just arrived on scene, and I realized this was where I wanted to be!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this fascinating career?

Unique network has created two collections of NFTs. One is called Chelobricks and the other is Substrapunks. Both collections minted 10,000 unique NFTs each.

I was super thrilled to claim my Chelobrick- a really cute one — which was also my first NFT ever.

Though these NFTs were air dropped for free, yet their floor price reached 2KSM within a few months. Even though these collections can be traded today, we decided to incentivize owners who had one of each collection — (One Chelobrick and one Substrapunks). Each wallet would receive a share of the revenue we make from our marketplace

That triggered a very interesting phenomena — we saw increased patterns of HODLing and trading at the same time. The floor price went up 4X while all eligible holders received a share of 50KSM (and this is set to grow)

I found it very interesting to see how NFTs that had no dollar value to begin with, now had something of a Price to Earnings ratio — which was purely a result of the growing value the community attached to Unique Network.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Back in 2015 and 2016, the word cryptocurrencies had a bad reputation, and I remember actively not wanting to be associated with it. ‘Crypto’ had connotations for being nefarious hackers who stole from people, and not to mention its association with the darkweb.

The mistake I made early on (that I quickly learned was incorrect) was not realizing that blockchain, while in a symbiosis with cryptocurrency, is so much more than just ‘crypto’. I was missing this large movement surrounding public blockchains, and the possibilities of smart contracts, permissioned blockchains, etc. The lesson I learned is to keep asking questions, and don’t discount any sort of technology because of bad marketing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been a few people who have encouraged me and supported me in my pursuit of my blockchain career. I would like to highlight one key individual, Nitin Gaur, who is the Director of IBM Digital Assets Labs. Nitin has been a mentor throughout my career, and was instrumental in my exposure to blockchain, as he has been at the forefront of cutting edge research and defining solutions for Digital Assets. Nitin has also always been a huge proponent of elevating women and people of color within blockchain, which is hard to find in this male-dominated space. He is indeed an inspiration, in every sense of the word..

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I’m currently working for Unique Network, which is designing digital infrastructure for NFTs. As part of our mission statement is to promote the adoption of NFTs through interoperability, I work every day on partnerships that will take this sector to its next iteration. My favorite project I’ve worked on so far has been DigitalArt4Climate, a UN-associated initiative that uses digital art to inspire individual climate action globally. Unique Network has provided the infrastructure that allows for this UN associated program to showcase digital art that has been inspired by the climate crisis. This initiative empowers youth anywhere in the world to get introduced to the NFT world and gives them an avenue to present their artistic talent to a global audience that is hungry for innovation in this sector.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. I’m sure you get this question all the time. But for the benefit of our readers, can you explain in your own words what an NFT is, and why people are spending so much money on them?

NFTs or Non-Fungible Tokens are digital files that have some data attached to them. They are unique in the sense that they can’t be replaced with something else. E,g, a unique digital trading card. a unique custom piece of art.

On top of that I really like this explanation by The Verge

‘…NFTs are designed to give you something that can’t be copied: ownership of the work (though the artist can still retain the copyright and reproduction rights, just like with physical artwork). To put it in terms of physical art collecting: anyone can buy a Monet print. But only one person can own the original’

The NFT industry seems so exciting right now. What are the 3 things in particular that most excite you about the industry? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

To me, the most exciting thing about NFTs right now is the concept of leveling the playing field for content creators everywhere. Every artist now has access to the tools, platforms, and marketplaces that will enable them to enter this space without having to go to an expensive school to learn how to participate. The creative economy has never had a moment like this where anyone, anywhere, can enter this new industry and get acclimated before it’s inundated by the corporate world.

The majority of the resources — and the headlines — surrounding NFTs right now are focused on a single use case — digital collectibles (Cryptopunks, BAYC, etc.). I am most excited about the expanding use cases of NFTs beyond digital images that are held in digital wallets waiting to be sold. I want to see more exploration in the applicability of NFTs for ecommerce, customer loyalty rewards, and blockchain gaming. The sky’s the limit.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the industry? Can you explain? What can be done to address those concerns?

My primary concern in the industry is inclusivity. As with the overwhelming majority of tech fields, women and people of color are simply not represented proportionally. As we saw with the development of AI and facial recognition technology, if you don’t include women and people of color as this technology is developed, then the final products will have biases baked into their products, conscious or not.

I am also concerned about the sustainability of blockchain applications, but not in the standard way most people are talking about this. Yes, energy consumption by the blockchain is immense, and there are sustainable options emerging now. However, sustainable energy should be the solution we all coalesce around, not the stifling of innovation. There are already solutions such as Proof-of-Staking consensus mechanisms that are driving emissions lower. As long as the conversation is happening internally, I believe we can get to a point where blockchain is not synonymous with sustainability concerns.

The development of AI within blockchain is also something that enters my thoughts. I don’t know what can be done here though, as the ‘cat is already out of the bag’ but I recognize that the development in this space is happening so quickly that it’s hard to ‘self-police’.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about NFTs? Can you explain what you mean?

The main myth I find myself battling often is that “NFTs are just another tech bubble, don’t get caught up in it”. The people who say this only know about the digital collectibles use case, and not about the intrinsic nature of non fungible tokens — providing scarcity in a digital world where everything is copyable. Another myth I want to dispel is that any artist can get quick rich by minting their art as an NFT. There has to be more thought put into NFT creation and more important community building. it’s not simply transposing all physical art into the digital world that will make artists rich.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they enter the NFT industry. What can be done to avoid that?

The most common mistake I see people continuing to make is only looking at Ethereum based marketplaces as the only options for NFTs. It surprises me all the time! Ethereum is great and has its advantages, but it wasn’t built to be a network for non-fungible assets. That’s why we’re seeing crazy gas fees and congestion on the network, because the most popular/well-known NFTs are all siloed on large marketplaces like OpenSea or Rarible. Creators should look at other networks that are cheaper and more sustainable, like Polkadot or Arweave.

How do you think NFTs have the potential to help society in the future?

Given that NFTs are digital certificates of authentication, I think that NFTs will quite literally ‘eat the world’. In some shape or form, nearly everything will move to NFTs, reducing physical waste and reducing unnecessary grift and fraud. Real Estate, access to capital, and even inspiring people to think beyond their immediate environments, these are some major areas where NFTs can be a force for social good

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create a Highly Successful Career In The NFT Industry?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Start now, don’t wait — A lot of people assume that they need to have learned how to code a decade ago in order to be successful in the NFT sector. Learning and education are critical, you will have to learn new things, but the right attitude will get you started and be enough to get you going. Start asap, or soon you’ll find yourself left behind.

Join communities of like-minded people through virtual and physical events. Explore the options out there and get involved. You can’t become a crypto genius by yourself, it takes a village. Hang out on Discord servers of projects that you like, and you’ll start picking up the required language and connections needed to be successful in this space.

Seek mentors and leaders who inspire you. Most people in this industry are very accessible and are very happy to share their learning and experiences. There is immense value in that.

There are thousands of people now associated with the NFT industry. They did not arrive from another planet. They didn’t know about NFTs before. They were in jobs like you and I. But what they did well was to know what they are good at, and then apply their skills to this industry. Some grit and some determination will get you there.

Keep learning everyday! Find new podcasts, change your social media bios to say you’re interested in NFTs, and sign up for a dozen newsletters!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I truly believe that NFTs can empower people to become the best version of themselves.

The movement I’d like to inspire is a total redesigning of the art industry. Not to throw shade but the majority of famous/successful artists out there are a result of legacy institutions that favor wealthy people, or at least people with access to A+ art education during formative years. The world over, the art world is heavily populated by people who have access to prestigious art schools or galleries, and the right people within the art world to get them started. But wealth does not constitute a good artist, in fact it is almost always the opposite — hence the term ‘struggling artist’. We must focus on the people worldwide who are born artists but have been limited due to the barriers to enter this sector. Indigenous artists, women artists, rural artists — we are still far from helping them in an equitable and just manner. We need to enable access for them. I would love to create something that enables true access and brings more people to the same starting line. NFTs can break this wheel if we focus on the right things.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Chamath Palihapitiya, the founder and CEO of Social Capital is a leader and a Venture Capitalist who focuses on the big picture and where the world is headed. And his vision of that determines his investments. Two of his priorities around climate change and levelling the starting line are the most critical elements for the human race to survive. I believe that we need more prominent leaders like him to drive that message through their work and investments. He is one leader who I would love to meet some day!

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!