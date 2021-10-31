Brendan Kennedy of NxTSTOP: “Agility for us means speed to change direction and also execute quickly to come to market in that new direction”

Agility for us means speed to change direction and also execute quickly to come to market in that new direction. The best example is COVID-19 and our face masks. We pivoted before any other brand to meet this need, and absolutely exploded in our global reach because we had the first mover advantage. For the first six months of face mask sales we did no paid marketing anywhere because our organic reach was so powerful.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Brendan Kennedy.

NxTSTOP outfits everyday world explorers with travel apparel built on sustainability. Founded in 2015, by Brendan Kennedy, NxTSTOP’s mission is to create products that meet the versatile needs of travelers while reducing waste in the environment. Ultra comfortable, versatile clothing and accessories are thoughtfully designed for commuting to work, traveling the world, and everywhere in between. NxTSTOP sells worldwide on www.thenxtstop.com as well as on amazon (US, UK, CA, MX) and via wholesale to some of the leading companies in the world including Delta Airlines, Avis Budget Group, and Virgin Atlantic.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’ve spent my life traveling the world for work as a technology consultant and most importantly to explore. I feel more comfortable being on the move and pushing myself to experience new cultures that make life worth living. Over time I began asking myself what I could wear to make travel easier. I started to get really passionate about protecting the world I loved to explore. NxTSTOP was born as the idea to bring these two concepts together — a perfect travel uniform that could be more eco-friendly, and rolled out to a passionate community of travelers to move the needle on sustainable practices.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The COVID-19 pandemic was a crucial inflection point for us in product evolution and growth. In late 2019 we started to become obsessed with fusing together the idea of functionality with sustainability to create the world’s most versatile travel clothing, which is a design concept I trademarked as TravleisureⓇ. As one of the first companies pivoting into face masks, in February 2020 we put this design into practice for the first time with a high quality eco-friendly, bamboo Travleisure® face mask. We launched on March 5th, and immediately saw huge success. Three days later I woke up and saw our Shopify sales were exploding so fast it was almost scary! I finally figured out that Kim on my team had been reaching out to publications and all at once GQ, Vogue, Esquire, and NY Mag featured us. TravleisureⓇ was off to the races, and the next year became a whirlwind of success in DTC, in Amazon, and very impressively with Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Avis Budget Group, NASA, and many other major companies.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My dad continues to be a huge influence on me. He’s also an entrepreneur and runs his own law practice for more than 40 years. He’s been through a lot of the challenges I’m facing to operate a successful business. Just recently he helped me avoid a shady situation. In short, after closing our very first 1M dollars inventory loan, the lender tried to send additional documents “as part of standard procedure” to get me to sign over my personal assets into conservatorship to guarantee the loan. I called up my dad to see if this was normal, and said flatly, “that’s BS, you tell them to beat it because if it isn’t in the contract that you’re under no obligation to do a thing.” It was the first time I realized that people would simply test me to take advantage if they could. But again, my dad wasn’t surprised. So I’ve learned from him that I always need to be paying attention no matter who I am engaging with for business. And there’s been plenty of other instances when he’s helped me avoid similar pitfalls.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Unlike any other company in the world, our products are designed by travelers, for travelers. NxTSTOP’s proprietary Travleisure® design approach fuses function (fit, packability, versatility, protection) with sustainability. We zero in on what your “travel uniform” should be to meet the challenges of travel situations — breathable, cozy, anti-wrinkle, odor resistant and (now) antimicrobial — while making sure we have biodegradable or recycled materials at the core of the design. We know this combination is a differentiator because it helped us win large deals with travel leaders like Delta Airlines. For example, to win the Delta deal we went up against 50 other companies, our products were subjected to laser testing in the Delta Flight Products lab, and 200 units were wear tested against the other two semifinalists. After we won, Delta made a video about our product to showcase internally to its employees. I have never been more excited in my life — I’m a Delta Diamond medallion and Million Miler — so Delta was my ultimate aspirational partner. The fact that we as a startup brand could go head-to-head with so much competition and win is a huge validation point for our unique value proposition.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I define success for us as helping to make sustainability a large-scale, mainstream foundation in travel — whether it’s making sustainable products more widely used by our customers (individuals or companies), or working to promote widespread sustainability initiatives through partnerships. To date, we have sold well over one million units of our bamboo, recycled polyester, or OEKO-TEX certified organic cotton products in 100% home compostable or recycled polybags (from partner Noissue).

It fills me with so much pride to know we broke the 1 million unit barrier. That’s global reach that I always imagined using materials and packaging designed to help reduce waste in the environment. And perhaps most importantly, a portion of those went to the large travel companies whose employees and customers now begin to experience the difference a quality sustainable-minded product makes. Think of when we get to five million, 20 million, 100 million units of scale! That means we are starting to change the world for the better to protect the world we love to explore.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hustle, Resourcefulness, Energetic. Entrepreneurship is a constant evolution of expanding through barriers to reach the next level of success. Everyday you’ve got to be hustling to push the business forward. It’s strategizing and executing simultaneously because there is literally no one else. That action itself is going to run you into roadblocks constantly, some of which could mean the end of the business if you don’t solve the problem fast with unique pivots. Underlying it all, as the founder you are the central force in the whole movement, so it’s your internal energy that is expended to work long hours, attract a talented team, sell the idea and the product, raise money, etc. Here’s a great example. While awaiting the official federal trademark registration of Travleisure®, I suddenly received a letter from a larger company threatening to obstruct the mark because of similarity to their brand. Since we also had no money to battle it out in court, I had an idea. I immediately figured out who the business development leads for the company were, and emailed them to pitch why NxTSTOP should be a partner of theirs in the affiliate marketing program to make money together. When they agreed and we launched the affiliate program, I then went back to the lawyers and showed them we already had a partnership in place, and they dropped the opposition. Two weeks later, thanks to the partnership, we had the single biggest day of sales in NxTSTOP’s history! We sold out every single product on the site and on Amazon by 10 am. I think of that initial disastrous roadblock and how I turned it into our biggest win. It wasn’t by magic, but by hustle, resourcefulness, and putting all my energy into making that reality.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Don’t always listen to your accountant. Or at least, learn to ask them what activities are required versus what is suggested before you commit to action. You learn that many times there are several options that are totally legal and permissible, but your accountant — by definition trained to be cautious — will elect the most conservative and oftentimes expensive, time consuming route. For example, in the spring of 2020 we suddenly went from reporting sales tax in two U.S. states to needing to report in many more. Reporting thresholds vary by state, but once you begin reporting you must begin paying immediately and for all time into the future. I was given the advice to begin reporting immediately in all states that would potentially meet the thresholds in the next 12 months. However, once we started, it caused huge issues. Some states’ start dates triggered retroactive reporting, we were not fast enough to submit on time, and then got charged late fees and penalties! So I had to divert all of my energy from my core business to taxes for the next month to correct the returns and get on schedule. And don’t forget I was also paying the accountants more money too for the help! It was absolutely terrible and completely the result of me following a “best practice” course of action rather than the “absolutely necessary” course of action.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Ha — where do I start? Ramping up as fast as we have meant that everyday was and is a new challenge in some aspect of the business. COVID-19 layered on even more complexity in every area including logistics, employee health, product development, etc. Perhaps the worst though was related to shipping because the urgency to get goods to market for fulfillment was so extreme. One time we had a shipment of 10,000 masks go missing in LA for four weeks. I was trying everything I could with account managers and customer service. But both Fedex and the original forwarder denied any knowledge of the shipment. So, I finally personally began driving to the different known warehouses associated with the shipment until I got a tip on where it was. Suddenly I found myself at this shady warehouse in East LA and realized I was going to have to force the issue even more. I finally got into an argument and threatened to call the police before the goods were “miraculously” found and delivered to our warehouse the next day.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

At the end of the day, the whole experience is just a game, a business game you are playing for fun. The motivation is not the money, but rather the excitement of building something new and feeling the achievement. That’s why I run NxTSTOP. So, no matter how stressful or frustrating it will get, you just remember the challenges are all just big illusions meant to test you to deepen the appreciation you have for the road you’re on. At the same time, it is impossible to control everything around you, so don’t try! Wake up each day and do what you feel energetically called to do. Whatever is happening is part of the experience to make you appreciate the pathway to success. Like the saying goes, life’s about the journey, not the destination.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

There’s a phrase Dr. Joe Dispenza has about where you put your attention is where you put your energy. I believe when you put your energy into the positive, fun aspects of the business, naturally things work out for the better and more success happens. Conversely, if you focus your energy in frustration, anger, or disappointment, then it seems like only more of the same comes to you. Generating the momentum of success is therefore something that you can create and control yourself. I tried for three months straight to go the VC route for fundraising. I talked to 100 investors and heard 100 “no thanks.” It was so frustrating, and I felt super demoralized. I realized that I was putting so much energy into this one depressing outlook that there was simply no way my future would be different if I kept feeling the same way. It hit me like a ton of bricks. So, I just stopped. I recognized that there was literally nothing else I could try and instead I had to get out of that headspace. Every day I would wake up and take time to feel gratitude for the prior day’s mini-success, and then focus all my energy on the stuff I loved to do — making new products, selling to big wholesale customers, creating partnerships. Immediately there was a huge difference, and things just started working out on their own. A bank specializing in SBA loans suddenly got in touch, and I was able to secure funding that way — a totally different path than I ever imagined.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks for your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

This is a super important question to ask yourself, especially because I think the VC route gets overhyped compared to the irritation and drawbacks it has. In the beginning of course you’ll always be bootstrapping, but basically you need to think about the way you want to build the business long term. In your market will you need to spend like crazy for huge reach without any substantial cash flow for a long time and hope to get acquired once scale comes? Then go the VC route. Or are you able to generate cash flow right away and reinvest to grow the business profitably? Bootstrap as long as you can, and then get working capital loans. As crazy as it sounds, controlled and profitable growth is not really interesting to VCs. They want big splashy ideas that will be completely disruptive, and scale is more important than anything else in hopes of a high-flying acquisition or IPO. Many VC-backed companies (e.g., Tesla, Snapchat, WeWork) were never profitable during (or even after!) their private stages. For us in apparel, it’s the opposite. VCs loved our pitch and vision, but hated our business even though we were very profitable. So I bootstrapped originally, and now we have access to debt capital because we are generating cash. Our exit is likely another company in the space or a private equity shop who wants to buy our consistent cash flows.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I would say the five factors are: Product Value, Branding, Agility, Partnerships, and Channel Reach.

It all starts with a great product that provides unique value for customers. For us, the product value really started to come alive when we honed in on Travleisure® to combine travel function with sustainability, because it allowed us to focus on a very specific need no one else in the market is doing. We’re a lifestyle brand though, which means that great branding — especially content to bring the brand alive for consumers — is absolutely crucial to sell customers on why we are unique. We hired a full time Creative Director this summer and now spend more money on content creation and branding than any other aspect of the business. Agility for us means speed to change direction and also execute quickly to come to market in that new direction. The best example is COVID-19 and our face masks. We pivoted before any other brand to meet this need, and absolutely exploded in our global reach because we had the first mover advantage. For the first six months of face mask sales we did no paid marketing anywhere because our organic reach was so powerful. Partnerships are the secret sauce to expanding your reach when you’re not big. In our case, working with Delta gave us immediate credibility with airlines, and was a major reason we were able to quickly start a relationship with Virgin Atlantic. We were able to get in touch and reference the work with Delta which resonated with Virgin. While some brands are highly concentrated in one channel (e.g., wholesale or “pure” D2C) I fundamentally believe the interlocking growth of channels is key to growing a lifestyle brand like NxTSTOP. That’s why we also operate via Amazon Prime in five countries and are growing our wholesale business aggressively. We’ve observed how some customers may find us on Amazon, see us on social media and come to buy more on our site, and then decide to order in bulk for a business. It’s a numbers game to get in front of as many customers as possible in any way they want to buy.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

To paraphrase the once popular adage, there’s always this urge to “move fast and break things.” And when VC money is plentiful I’ve seen it really magnifies this urge. Sometimes this is good because as a startup you need to be disruptive and be moving fast else you’re dead in the water. But you need to balance the urge to “just do anything” against the best use of your limited resources and time. A HUGE thing I learned early on is that there’s plenty of people out there willing to waste your time (and money). So as a founder you need to be able to triage people and situations accurately into their true value. Many many times it’s NOT good to just roll the dice and move on a dime. I think about all the costly mistakes we made along the way that could have been avoided had I spent a bit more time being thoughtful and considerate.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Dedicating time to developing your spiritual wellness is the key to maintaining strong mental and physical wellness. I’m talking about whatever is your way you can energetically feel called to live each day in happiness. For me, that is meditation to orient myself in what is important to me intrinsically, and then translating that energy into the mental motivation and excitement to be doing what I’m doing. When I’m excited mentally, then physically I am active in the right ways and keep in good health. Where you put your attention is where you put your energy.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Maybe taking a bit of inspo from the late Anthony Bourdain, I’d start the idea of the Gratitude Meal. Basically you would go to a new place you’ve never been and invite a local person to have a meal with you (that you yourself would treat). You’d celebrate your appreciation for a new experience to learn about that person’s culture over some amazing food. Then that person would need to do the same when he/she travels to a new place.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Zac Efron would be a guy I’d love to meet. I was really impressed watching his show Down to Earth focused on sustainability. It was the first time since Anthony Bourdain that I felt like the host was really going out there to explore people in their own worlds and get to see what makes their culture tick. Zac is doing it for sustainability which I am super passionate about, and I feel that there’s so many opportunities to expand that message in this critical time in the planet’s history.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best way to follow the brand is @thenxtstop on instagram, Facebook and TikTok to see all the latest updates for product launches and cool partnerships. I myself am doing more and more now on Clubhouse, Instagram (@mistabk85) and LinkedIn to get discussion going on sustainability and the travel industry.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!