Whitney Eckis Of Eckis Marketing: “You make mistakes in business but the greatest part about that is when you learn from them!”

Whitney Eckis is the founder and CEO of Eckis Marketing; a creative communications agency based out of San Diego, CA. Whitney has spent the last seven years perfecting the practices of growing brands and businesses in the digital space. Eckis Marketing elevates brands through social media marketing, influencer relations, branding, and creative strategy. She is now launching a wellness brand, Get Supr. In 2020, Whitney was diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder and depression. This mental illness runs rapidly throughout her family and has even led to addiction and suicide. Whitney wanted to make a change and begin to heal holistically. Navigating her healing path, she realized that one of the biggest triggers came from regular caffeine intake.

Introducing Get Supr — made with 100% organic Colombian Instant Coffee, infused with healthy broad-spectrum, water-soluble Hemp extract, containing all the naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes, including 20mg of CBD. Get Supr offers a true “entourage effect,” giving our consumers all the benefits without the “high.” Whitney’s goal is to help everyone feel supr! Help support her mission to change the world by helping loved ones facing chronic pain, difficulty focusing, or struggling with their mental health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up with a single parent who was an entrepreneur. Entrepreneurs run in our family and I am currently the 4th generation. Growing up, I had a hard time with school and always found myself bored. In third grade, my school attempted to convince my dad that I needed to be placed into special education classes. My dad had me tested and I scored with an above-average IQ. They determined I was just bored and didn’t feel challenged with what I was learning. As I went into high school and then college, I quickly learned I was able to teach myself things very quickly and apply them to homework, school projects…etc. This became something I recognized I was good at and could use to my benefit. However, school was never the fun part. The fun part was the challenge of learning something and then quickly applying it to the test or the project. Receiving a good grade, a high score, or beating the challenge was the fun part. Since then, I have found myself doing something similar in my career. I love to observe new trends or learn from other entrepreneurs and then see if I can apply those things to my own business. It becomes an internal game against myself and keeps me motivated to keep evolving and bettering my businesses.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

In 2020, I was diagnosed with severe anxiety disorder and depression. My family comes from a long line of both addiction and suicide. Hearing the diagnosis sent me down a very dark rabbit hole and I felt ultimately defeated. Also, I felt that since other family members battled addiction with antidepressants as well as other substances, I wanted to understand my own brain and body as holistically as I could (no shame or judgment in needing any medical help or support — it just personally was not my choice to take that path to heal). So I began my holistic journey to rediscovering myself and my mental health. I discovered that caffeine had become a huge trigger for me and would induce anxiety or panic attacks. But I was an entrepreneur that had a serious love affair with coffee. So giving that up felt like cutting off a limb. So I began to experiment with CBD oil in my coffee every morning. It helped! From that point, I began using Get Supr and it has helped me with both my anxiety, focus, energy and overall well being. In my darkest moment, I felt like I was divinely guided to Get Supr and it has changed my life greatly.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I think the funniest story I made was not asking what CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) meant and in my earlier career I attempted to use it in a sentence and mentioned it as “CGP.” I was quickly corrected and it was very embarrassing. However, I took this lesson as something to learn from. No one is a pro right out of the gate. It’s ok to ask questions and not know everything in your industry or what it means. You make mistakes in business but the greatest part about that is when you learn from them!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not creating a solid marketing plan. The industry is incredibly saturated and right now we are seeing brands rise to the top that share a story or a very specific benefit. The education around the product is so important but you need a vehicle. You need something that is going to carry that message to the masses in order to be successful. Please notice that I am not encouraging spending millions on marketing or advertising in the early stages of your business. Rather, I am encouraging you to get creative and establish a solid marketing plan on how you plan to communicate and engage your ideal consumer. It can be social media or attending events or pop-ups. Find your audience and establish a plan for how to appropriately show up in front of them!

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

First I would recommend doing your due diligence. Find out everything you can about going into the product marketplace and research what it will take to produce your product — manufacturing, production costs, partners, logistics and fulfillment. Second, I would get very clear on your story. Why are people going to buy from you? What makes you stand out? Is there any white space in the market for your product? And lastly, I would hone in on the audience.Who is the consumer? Why would they be consuming this product? What need is it going to satisfy? Answer these questions in depth and begin your journey when you feel confident enough to be able to sell it!

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

I would observe why this is not just a good idea but a sellable idea that is going to fulfill a need. The biggest difference between those two things is that there are plenty of good ideas and plenty of able salesmen out there — but what is going to satisfy a need? What is going to be able to translate into a scalable brand? I would also encourage building a tribe of mentors or advisors. This network will come in handy when you need to begin to build out the product and lay the foundation for your brand. Seek guidance from those that have already been down this road and open yourself up to their resources!

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

I don’t think there is one right answer here. I think this is up to what and how you envision your product. If you are looking to creatively develop a product you have not already produced and tested on your own, then I would say a consultant may offer incredible insight. However, if you are able to create a product on your own that you know and love then I would say continue to move forward!

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I think this all depends on your vision for the company and the timeline you are wanting to achieve in terms of your growth. I would say there is no right answer for either. Just which is going to be most beneficial for your goals and is going to be the most supportive for your brand.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

Research. Research. Research. And then a good solid referral. I am huge about referrals. I love working with other partners that have worked for a friend of mine or another brand. I think it immediately builds trust and can take the edge off of going with a company you have never worked with before.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

There are a lot of things that go into creating a successful food or beverage brand. But here are my top five tips that I have seen first hand take a food and beverage brand from good to great.

Branding — The food and beverage industry is incredibly saturated. Your consumers are now not only savvy enough to recognize brands generated from major corporations but they are also willing to experiment with new brands based on good branding alone. Think about it. Ever gone into a health foods store and browsed the aisles… ever picked up a can of sparkling water or a box of new oat milk because the branding was appealing? Branding is what draws a consumer in. Storytelling — This is crucial. What’s your story? A brand that cuts through the noise usually has a purposeful story behind the baseline need of the product. For example, we are seeing a rising trend in consumers shopping products because of the brand’s mission and vision vs. because of the brand’s accessibility or availability. I think this is crucial because this is a major marketing and PR vehicle that is going to help your product’s message land in the mind’s of the consumers. Forward Facing Founder — This is also a newer trend. With the rise of social media, we are seeing a lot of founders and CEOs step out in front of the brand. They share their own story for what led them to create their product and their mission. This not only showcases the brand in a whole new light but it captures consumers because the product turns from ‘just another thing to buy’ to ‘a thing someone created in order to serve a need.’ It touches on the consumer behavior in a way that presents the consumer with the opportunity of feeling like they know who they are purchasing from. Social Media + Brand Personality — Everyone knows that social media is important. But why is it important? Because brands need to show up for their audience daily. Why? Because consumers are being marketed and advertised to, now more than ever. I am not talking about running ads daily. I am telling you that your brand needs to create a tribe of consumers that it shows up for every single day. Whether it’s through education or providing valuable insight. The new way to establish long term consumer loyalty is by treating social media the way it was designed to be treated — being social and speaking to your audience as if it were a group of your tightly knit friends. Let your brand personality shine here. If you’re funny — great! Be funny. If you are disrupting an industry — awesome! Lean into education and create valuable content that is easily digestible for your consumers. Find your audience and show up for them. Capitalize on the Community — This is the most important piece. I feel like brands become overwhelmed with increasing their consumer base that they forget the consumers that are already in their pool. Yes, you need to expand and scale but don’t forget your community. The best trend I have seen come to life since 2020 is the idea of merch and apparel for brands. Brands that create sideline products for their already established community seem to get it. They are building the lifestyle for their community and then celebrating it by offering their consumers a new fresh way to enjoy the brand. This is not only sexy but it gives the brand the edge of being more than just their champion product.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

When I founded Eckis Marketing and then created Get Supr, I solely launched both of these businesses out of my own selfishness. I wanted an agency that offered a disruptive way to create services for clients that were within my own skill set and I wanted a product that provided me with calm focused energy without the side effects of caffeine. All of that is to say that I created both businesses around myself being the ideal consumer. For me, this says something. I think the best brands are the most reliable and understandable for the consumer. They serve a purpose and need that we are looking for. This is what I believe creates a product that people truly love — because they have been wanting it all along.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Success is relative. To me, success looks like spending my days with endless amounts of freedom and opportunities. I feel like I have reached some part of success in my mind by doing what I love to do. In retrospect, I have given over $10,000 to local charities from my marketing agency and Get Supr plans to launch our green initiatives in 2022 to help build a better world through the sustainability of our product packaging. But in reality, the best way I have used my success to make the world a better place is simply by talking to people. I want everyone to know that they are capable of having success. I want anyone that comes in contact with me to leave the conversation feeling like they walked away with a new piece of value. There is so much in this world we can be doing better. But I think the biggest is by simply helping someone out and holding a real conversation with them.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Is kindness a movement? Because it should be. I would create a day where everyone is kind to five people in their lives. There is so much negativity and toxic communication that happens all around us at all hours of the day. I would love for people to simply use the act of being kind to others for 1 day. I think that would have the greatest impact on the world.

