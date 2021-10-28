Be judicious about what you comp and to whom — especially strangers. My friends never let me comp them because they want me to succeed, and contribute to my success.

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Alicia Shevetone.

Alicia Shevetone is a dynamic culinary personality, cookbook author, and creator of Dink Cuisine, a food and entertainment organization that promotes cooking experiences across print, digital, social, and live media. Her newest cookbook, Vegetarian Ketogenic Cookbook for Beginners, showcases 75 savory low-carb, plant-based recipes that anyone can master to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restauranteur or chef?

Thanks for the opportunity! Ironically, my career took off when I realized that being a restauranteur doesn’t require a static venue — or even a commitment to a specific chef. I recall an exchange with a friend where I shared that I’d “found a loophole — running a restaurant without actually having to run one.” The pop-up concept, and event-based culinary experiences in general, were the logical choice for someone like me who has no interest in making the same menu over and over.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Easy food. No question about it. This might sound unconventional, but as a kid, I never wanted to master challenging cooking techniques. I used to watch PBS religiously as a kid. I loved Martin Yan because he’d always infuse every demonstration with the word “simple.” It raised some eyebrows when 3 out of the 4 dessert recipes in my first cookbook, Italian Cookbook for Two, featured store-bought mixes and dough. Why would I alienate millions of home cooks with complicated dessert recipes from scratch, when I can show them how to impress their friends in half the time?

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I was working with a colleague on a business plan for a pop-up concept and suggested that since it hadn’t been done before, our investors were sure to turn down the project. He basically responded, “Just tell them how much money they’re gonna make.” It’s so obvious now but at the time, I was completely fixated on what I hadn’t done, the credentials I didn’t have, and all the reasons people wouldn’t want to work with me. As soon as I gave myself permission to prioritize substantial profitability, everything fell into place.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

When you’re starting out, you’re tempted to say yes to everything. You never want to pass on an opportunity because you have no idea what will accelerate your path. In my case, everyone had a different opinion about which social media platform I needed to embrace, and why. And where I should be selling my food. And how I should be giving back to the community. My approach has always been to remain humble and keep an open mind, but graciously decline more than I accept. Focus is critical.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

Manipulation. Did I say that out loud!? I’m partially kidding but I never underestimate the element of surprise. I have developed a reputation for sneaking anchovy paste into recipes and converting anchovy haters to anchovy lovers.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

The center of a giant, warm boule with a bottomless supply of butter.

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I’m a masher. When I want to reboot a recipe — let’s say coq au vin — I’ll pick culinary influences with polar opposite styles and cherry pick elements that speak to me. Jacques Pepin’s in one ear. Rachael Ray is in the other.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

(Laughing) Probably too many projects! I’m teaming up with Chef Joe Friday out of Toronto on a killer pop-up concept here in Las Vegas. We expect to offer some phenomenal chefs a platform to showcase their talent. I’m also working on my next cookbook, which will feature 50 recipes that use liquor as a central ingredient.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

This is highly subjective and really tough to navigate. For me, it comes down to being honest with myself. I recently had an opportunity to teach with a very high-profile organization. While I was honored to be considered, they didn’t have the means to offer me the branding I needed to justify the commitment — so I declined to pursue it. There is only so much you can do to give back. You absolutely have to prioritize downtime to recharge.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Even if you’re running a non-profit, the food business is a business. Don’t be embarrassed about the margins you require. With a 60% chance of failing in your first year, you can’t afford to have an unprofitable venture. There are many unhappy people in this world. Some of them will channel their unhappiness toward you, and your food. At a recent pop-up, a disgruntled customer told me that my Sausage & Shrimp Dumplings weren’t shrimpy enough. I thanked her, smiled, and asked the next customer I talked to if he liked the dumplings. He said, “God, yeah!” Be judicious about what you comp and to whom — especially strangers. My friends never let me comp them because they want me to succeed, and contribute to my success. Treat your partners like gold. Bend over backwards to help them. Be an example of how things should be done. I make special trips to see my partners to let them taste my food in advance of events so they have plenty of time to pair wines and give me their notes. Yes, it’s a nice gesture but it also sends a message that I care as much about my partners’ success as my own. There are many paths to success. After earning my law degree, I spent almost 20 years in corporate before realizing that I could pursue food as a second act. Do I wish I would’ve been lucky enough to start sooner? No. It wasn’t my path. And I have no regrets.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Bagna Cauda! It’s a Northern Italian sauce that I serve over homemade pull-apart bread, pasta, and vegetables. P.S. It has anchovy in it!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m honored, thank you. I would love to see a program that issues restaurants a free compost bin — make the compost available to farmers, gardeners, first come first served. Establishing a zero-waste culture is the first step to embedding behavior change.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!

Thanks again!