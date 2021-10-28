Ruben Flores-Martinez Of CASHDROP: “Own your narrative”

Own your narrative: Often, we are ashamed of where we came from or the communities that raised us. Be proud of how far you have come, and look forward to what is to come.

As a part of our series about immigrant success stories, I had the pleasure of interviewing CASHDROP CEO & Founder, Ruben Flores-Martinez, founder and CEO of CASHDROP.

Ruben Flores-Martinez is the embodiment of the American Dream. At age 13, Ruben and his family immigrated to the states from Guadalajara, Mexico. Unable to fulfill his dream of going to college for Computer Science due to his immigration status, Ruben began watching YouTube videos on coding and taught himself how to build websites and mobile apps. A few years later, his determination led him to develop CASHDROP, a mobile-first contactless commerce platform targeted at small business owners.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I’m originally from Guadalajara, Mexico. Growing up, I was surrounded by a community of entrepreneurs and very industrious people. When I was thirteen, my parents made the difficult decision to immigrate to the United States to provide a better life for our family.

When I was in high school, my dream was to go to college for computer science. Unfortunately, I found out through the application process that I could not attend school due to my parents being undocumented. While it was tough not to see my dream realized, I decided to take matters into my hands and find the resources myself. At the time, the Apple App store was growing, so I wanted to learn more about creating apps and launching websites. So I took matters into my own hands and taught myself how to code through YouTube videos. Along with that, I took side jobs helping small businesses build their websites. I took my experience and channeled it into my passion project, CASHDROP.

Was there a particular trigger point that made you emigrate to the US? Can you tell us the story?

My father grew up in a poor neighborhood in Mexico yet could go to college and get an advanced chemical engineering degree. Aside from being book-smart, he was also crafty and loved working with his hands. He took whatever job he could to put food on the table, from teaching to screen printing. Simply put — he was too qualified for any positions in our town. He also knew that I wouldn’t be able to reach my full potential staying in my hometown. He then moved my family and me to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to begin a new life.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped make the move more manageable? Can you share a story?

Hands down, my dad is my biggest inspiration. My father showed me how never to give up no matter what obstacle may come your way. He encouraged me to follow my dreams and never doubted me — I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.

So how are things going today?

Today, things are going pretty well! I’ve been able to take full advantage of the opportunities presented to me. I founded my start-up, CASHDROP, at the beginning of 2020. In a time of such uncertainty, I was proud of the tremendous growth we’ve seen over the past year. I’m happy to say I am part of the less than 2% of LatinX founders who have received venture capital funding. To date, we have raised 2.7 million dollars in capital. Our investors include hospitality entrepreneur David Grutman, Youtube pioneer Michelle Phan, and Stalwart Silicon Valley investor and founder Cyan Banister.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

CASHDROP is democratizing entrepreneurship. What many fail to understand is that pursuing entrepreneurship is a luxury. Yet, entrepreneurship is where we have our hopes and dreams, whether to buy our parents a new house or provide a better future for our children. However, being able to drop everything and risk a business that may not succeed is not something everyone can afford to do. CASHDROP allows entrepreneurs to have a “safety net” and catalyze people to try a business idea. This way, people can take a step forward in pursuing their business idea and feel like the next step is achievable. From there, entrepreneurs can build a new life for them and their family, thus having the freedom and flexibility to do what they love.

You have first hand experience with the US immigration system. If you had the power, which three things would you suggest to improve the system?

1. Every child brought to the country illegally should be made a citizen. It’s completely unfair that over 10 million kids are stuck in “purgatory” because of a decision their parents made. . These children have an innate drive within themselves to become successful business owners, entrepreneurs, and academics.

2. I would develop a fund to help these children launch their businesses. Many immigrants coming to the United States come from a highly skilled, niche labor force. Think manufacturing and agriculture. If we invest in the workforce we have, we can help change the tide of our dependence on other countries.

3. Create a systematic way to integrate people. I grew up in Minnesota in a highly segregated community. It is not because of the government sanctioning us into segregated schools or businesses, but because people keep their families away from other groups. If we teach our kids to accept and value different cultures, religions, and backgrounds — our country will be in a much better place.

Can you share “5 keys to achieving the American dream” that others can learn from you? Please share a story or example for each.

Persistence: Life as an immigrant is never easy. We are constantly being presented with a proverbial brick wall that we have to get through. No matter what, we keep going. Own your narrative: Often, we are ashamed of where we came from or the communities that raised us. Be proud of how far you have come, and look forward to what is to come. Give back: Remember that The American Dream is never selfish. If what you’re doing only benefits you, you are not doing it for the right reasons. Remember to pour into your community, whether that’s the mom-and-pop shop down the block or the middle schooler across the street. Remain humble: No matter how many zeros I have in my bank account, nothing will ever compare to my parents’ sacrifice. I’m merely a byproduct of the waves that produced me. Therefore, I have to remember my position and what it means to the people I serve. Keep the door open: As a marginalized community, we find ourselves in rooms where we are the only person of color, or someone who looks like us. Rather than gatekeeping opportunities, leave the door open for the next person to come in. I want to duplicate success for the following hundred versions of me who will build bigger and better than I ever could. That is the American Dream, to leave a legacy for your family and your community.

We know that the US needs improvement. But are there 3 things that make you optimistic about the US’s future?

While the US needs improvement, I’m convinced we’re living in the best time to be alive! The three things that make me optimistic about the US’s future are

It’s never been easier to build a company or launch a business. Entrepreneurs can create a new life for them and their family; they can build generational wealth that will impact their family for generations to come. We have more access to information than at any time in history. The democratization of knowledge means that there are fewer gatekeepers for information. Now, if you want to learn how to code — there’s a YouTube video for it. If you’re going to learn a new language, there’s an app for that. It’s never been easier to learn a new skill or hone in on your craft. There is an increased understanding of the power that each of us holds to create change within our communities. We see movements start, grow, and change the world from Twitter and Instagram. Marginalized communities are realizing their power and using their influence to demand change. Whether in their schools, in their communities, or the world — they are not complacent, and they are shaking the table. The breaking down of barriers. While it may seem like we’re more divided than ever before, I think we’re beginning to see a new era where we are learning to accept one another. People are fed up with partisan politics and division and are looking to come together.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to speak with Senator Mitch McConnell. I do not believe in his politics at all, and that’s why I want to sit down and have a conversation with him. In our country, we focus so much of our attention on what divides us. We get stuck in our echo chambers and end up only speaking to those with whom we agree. It’s more challenging and probably more interesting to sit across and converse with someone I disagree with. If we can do that, I think the walls we’ve built around ourselves will be easier to remove.

