William Muzio Of ‘View’: “Cooking is the easy part!”

As part of our series about the lessons from influential ‘TasteMakers’, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing William Muzio.

William Muzio, the Executive Chef of VIEW in Oakdale, New York, was inspired to become a chef at the young age of 13 when he started cooking in the most formative kitchen, at his grandmother’s house. At age 14, he started his culinary career working in his uncle’s New Hyde Park restaurant, now under new ownership. It was there that Muzio learned he didn’t just want to be a chef, but he wanted to be a great chef.

He graduated at the top of his class from The Culinary Institute of America in New Hyde Park, New York, where he received the Chef’s Award for academic excellence, culinary skill and knowledge in 2001. Following graduation, he went to the Hamptons where he was sous chef at Pacific East in Amagansett and then opening sous chef at East by Northeast in Montauk. Muzio decided to expand his knowledge of Asian cuisine by traveling Southeast Asia beginning with Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Cambodia. Upon his return, he accepted the executive chef position at Babylon Carriage House in Babylon, New York, where he was first able to show his creative side and garnered the gold medal for “Best Chef on Long Island” by the American Culinary Federation. During his tenure at Babylon Carriage House, he also had recipes published in Gourmet Magazine including one of VIEW’s signature dishes, Thai calamari. After three years, Muzio decided to travel to France to learn from a master chef but realized most of the great French chefs were in New York. Instead of going abroad, he seized an opportunity to work at the three-star Michelin rated restaurant Le Bernardin in New York City under world-renowned chef Eric Ripert. The talent and professionalism that surrounded him everyday pushed Muzio to excel as he worked his way up to the position of chef poissonier with the responsibility of cooking every piece of fish that left the kitchen. Two years later, he took his long awaited trip to Europe traveling through Spain, Italy, France, Germany and England.

When he returned, Muzio decided to go back to his family roots on Long Island where the resources are abundant. In 2009, he became executive chef of Riverview Restaurant on the South Shore in Oakdale. Lessing’s Hospitality reincarnated the 23-year-old restaurant in 2010 with the launch of VIEW, boasting a brand new menu, look and concept with Muzio at the helm in the kitchen. Newsday’s Peter Gianotti gave the restaurant two and a half stars and commended Muzio saying, he “was a great catch for View”. Meanwhile, Joanne Starkey of The New York Times raves, “he clearly knows his fish” while rating the restaurant “Worth It”. Richard Scholem, reviewer for Long Island Pulse and former food critic for The New York Times referred to Muzio as “a heavyweight chef.” At VIEW, Muzio’s goal is to inspire and motivate his team with the culinary knowledge and professional achievements that he has attained throughout his career. He remains committed to his pursuit of excellence through hard work and determination while having fun.

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Seafood hands down! I just love the all around versatility of seafood and the endless amount of things you can do with it. Growing up, I couldn’t stand seafood. I remember coming home from school and my grandmother would be cooking fish that she probably bought at some supermarket. It would stink up the entire house and I could smell it the second I started walking up the driveway. So I would instantly drop my backpack on the front stoop and go to a pizzeria or McDonald’s or something like that. So she pretty much ruined it for me. Then when I was 18 I moved out to Montauk and started working at a place called Pacific East. I worked the hot appetizer station which was right next to the sauté station and that’s where a seasoned cook named James worked. And I remember on my first day there, he made me a seabass dish and told me to try it. I said that “I don’t eat fish.” And he looked at me and said, “oh you don’t eat fish huh? Well, I’m gonna tell you two things; one if you ever want to be a great chef, you’re going to learn to know and love everything about seafood. And two, I just went out of my way to make this dish for you so you better eat it!”

So I tried it and it was delicious! And it didn’t smell like low tide. So from that point on I was hooked!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you became a chef or restauranteur? What was the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

One of the funniest stories I remember was when I just started working at Le Bernardin and we were closed for Chef’s new book release party. It was a star-studded event and we were assigned to specific stations for that night. Mine was the Ice luge station which we were serving two flavored tequilas. And next to me was another station which we made a foie gras foam. Our stations were directly across from the elevator door, and as soon as they opened the first two people that came out was Anthony Bourdain and Martha Stewart. They came over to our table and asked what we were serving and when we explained to them what it was, Anthony pushed Martha out of the way and took the Co2 tank from us and inhaled the foie gras foam and placed his mouth at the bottom of the ice luge and signaled to me that he wanted 2 shots of tequila. Now I knew who Anthony Bourdain was, and I had read his book Kitchen Confidential, which is amazing by the way. And after that moment I was just in awe that he was still living his life like he was 21 years old. The lesson I take away from that moment is to “Live life like there’s no tomorrow!”

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

Going back to my time out in Montauk and that first night I worked there, we did 789 covers that night, I was completely overwhelmed and in shock that this was the norm. It was a Friday night, I worked the rest of the weekend and we did over 2300 covers in that 3 day span and I worked over 48 hours. I thought that was crazy and I definitely wasn’t used to that insanity. The chef gave me the day off on Monday and I took the train back home with no intentions on ever returning. My uncle who is also a chef and who got me the job called me to see how everything went. I told him it was complete insanity and that I didn’t want to return. He said to me, “Look, that place will certainly make you or break you. But don’t let it break you this early. Give it some time, go back out there, grind and do the best job you can do.” So I took his advice and took the train back out the next day and put my head down and learned as much as possible and worked my butt off. Within a few months I was promoted to sous chef. That experience made me the chef I am today and I am so grateful for everything I learned.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

It’s extremely difficult to please everyone. On most occasions I find that if I create something that I love and that I’m truly passionate about and I believe in, then most of the time, the customer will most likely love it as well. When talking about food I become very passionate and I think that our customers can see that. I believe that they have developed a trust in me. That trust does not go unappreciated and that’s the reason I am constantly striving to be the best version of myself everyday and give everything I have to our loyal customers.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Ugh…. That’s a tough one. I don’t believe there is a perfect meal. Perfection is just an idea that keeps us going. I just love too many different things, but….. an amazing bacon cheeseburger is always calling my name!

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

As a chef I feel I have to reinvent myself everyday and stay on top of all the new trends. Usually, whenever I get to go out to eat I will always look at and study the menu. If I see something cool or something that reminds me of something I used to do in the past, I will imagine it “my way.” What that means for example; say I see a scallop dish with a spring pea risotto and a citrus beurre blanc. I will tweak it to make sense by determining what season we are in. Or what is something that I’ve done in the past that worked on a menu with a different fish or for a special. If we are entering the fall season, I’d do Seared Diver Scallops with a roasted butternut squash risotto or a puree, with a Brown butter Dashi broth, and voila — we have a new dish for the fall menu!

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

We are actually working on a new exciting menu for the winter. And when I say excited I really mean I’m excited because during COVID we were forced to adapt just like the rest of the restaurant industry. We had to convert our top notch seafood restaurant into something a little more casual and have something for everyone. Plus the price of our great items we used to bring in tripled in price. Therefore I felt I couldn’t bring in a 32 dollars steak because I would have to charge over 70 dollars for that dish and I felt I couldn’t do that to our loyal customers; it would be ridiculous. Also we were very short-staffed this year again because of COVID and we were forced to remove some of our items to make it more realistic for our Kitchen Team to execute everything. So, going forward, I hope that our customers will see our new menu with a lot of the old favorites back on and be as excited as I am.

What advice would you give to other chefs or restauranteurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Don’t try and be a super hero and do everything. Hire talented chefs and cooks who want to be great. Trust me, it will definitely make your life easier. You’re success will be predicated on how well trained and talented your team is. Do everything you can to treat your days off like a vacation!

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restauranteur or Chef” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Cooking is the easy part!

I constantly say to all of my Chefs, “Being a good chef involves so much more than just cooking.” There are so many behind the scene issues you are forced to deal with on a daily basis for instance, worrying if everyone will show up to work that day. For me, there is nothing worse than a cook or dishwasher that pulls the old “No Show-No Call.” Then on top of being a great chef, you’re forced to become a therapist, a babysitter, a plumber, and electrician, and most of the time a wizard.

2. You will have very little free time, so appreciate it when you do!

Being a chef certainly requires a ton of time and dedication to your craft. And what better way to dedicate your time than working 12–18 hour days. As a young chef, you basically wake up, go to work, eat if you’re lucky and then go home, shower and go to bed. Then wake up the next day and do it all over again. So naturally, we don’t have time to get anything else done throughout the week, except your days off. So I also tell my cooks and chefs to treat your days off like a vacation!

3. Dating or having a family is incredibly difficult in the beginning of your career.

I always believed in the notion that “hard work pays off.” So my theory is to work as much as possible when you’re young while you have the body and energy to do so. Then hopefully down the road you won’t be killing yourself when you get older and all your hard work will have paid off. You get rewarded with a “quality of life.” And then you can enjoy time with your family.

4. There are far more opportunities in this industry than just being a line cook or chef in a restaurant.

This is something I learned about 12 years ago. There are many other positions out there that require my skill-set for example: Catering chef, Food service-cafeteria, Food & Beverage Director, a Culinary Director, etc…. The sky’s the limit!

5. It is NOT a glamorous life!

People will assume what we do is what they see on TV with celebrity chefs. They couldn’t be more wrong. I feel like Anthony Bourdain’s books sort of re-instigated that chefs are rock stars living this crazy life. But there are plenty of line cooks out there who are line cooks for their entire lives. And that’s totally fine, because the industry needs plenty of good line cooks. Not everyone can become a chef. Not everyone wants to deal with all of the extra responsibilities that come with being a chef. It’s the “burden of command” as I like to say. Pop culture portrays it as this really sexy job, but it’s not. It’s really hard, but rewarding labor.

And after knowing all of this now, I still have no regrets and I wouldn’t change anything that I’ve done and learned through the years. This is just a little dose of reality to anyone thinking about becoming a chef. I’d rather you know and understand now, so that there are no surprises for you in the future.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Wow, that’s a tough one. But if I had to choose my favorite it would be the Seared Diver Scallops with a Montauk Lobster-White truffle risotto and a citrus gastrique. When you take a bite of everything on the plate at once, you’ll understand why it’s my favorite. All of the flavors work so well together and are equally balanced. It is definitely one of the dishes I am most proud of. Plus it’s my wife’s favorite dish and I know she will be extremely happy that it’s back on our menu!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In this past year, our industry has taken a big hit. I’ve seen so many doors shutter and people lose their life savings doing everything to keep their establishments afloat due to COVID. I have also witnessed our industry suffer a major loss on staff and trying to retain them. So I am working with our company on doing everything we can to make our restaurants and business as attractive as possible. I want to have people that want to join us from other restaurants or people joining hospitality for the first time. So I have been trying to create a 40 hour/4 day work week for our staff members. My goal has always been to have beautiful restaurants that people want to visit and I wanted to have restaurants that people love to work at. We will be offering competitive salaries and a great work/life balance. I just want to keep moving with the times and keep pushing forward in the right direction of being an amazing company for people to come and work, somewhere people can be proud to work at and that will make them proud to work in hospitality. This is by no means a short-term fix. I see this shift to a 4 day work week as the future for our business and for the hospitality industry as a whole!

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!