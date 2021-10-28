Zurriane A. Bennett Of Positive Self Defense (PSD): “Be Convenient, Not Pushy”

Lead with Lifestyle.

Zurriane Bennett, is a speaker, author, trainer and the creator of the Positive Self Defense programs and systems. He is a retired United States Marine Chief Warrant Officer, emergency services officer, expeditionary officer, fire rescue officer, former law enforcement with New York City and Northern Virginia.

He has also been a Program and Project Manager managing multimillion dollar contracts, Motor Vehicle Supervisor, Fleet Manager, Quality Assurance Officer, U.S. Marine, Emergency Services Officer, Expeditionary Air Fleid Officer, Anti-Terrorism Officer, School Owner, Subject Matter Expert, Martial Arts Instructor, Defensive Tactics Instructor, etc.

He holds black belts in 6 martial arts along with multiple teaching certifications and certifies. His greatest gifts are his family and the honor and joy he holds in his heart for all who he has had the pleasure to work with and trained.

He is also a TEDx presenter and speaker.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grow up as a project kid in New York. As a young, my childhood dream was to become a scientist one day. So, I had an analytic mindset, so I quickly came to the realization that life was not fair and that no one was going to make it fair for me. My parents did the best that they could, help me to understand the world we lived in, this to a young child was crazy. Adding to that they had limited resources they did not have access to many things like opportunities, or to the tools and or finances to live in America the way you saw others living on TV.

Growing up as a very young child I heard people making jokes about walking 10, 20 and 30 miles to get to school etc. Luckly that was not the case for me at all. But it was still rough, and the roughness hurt many both on a physically and mentally. Sadly, more mentally many of the people in my neighborhood not only saw the physical but also had deep mental emotional scares and or many of those scars have never ever faded away.

Some examples of what I mean was thins like child I saw many things that no child should see. As a child I saw a man get shot just feet away from me at the age of only 7 years old. When he was at the age of about 8, I saw a young girl that was about the same age as he was get hit by a car and killed.

When I was about 9, or 10, I saw a person commit suicide. This was a woman who had jumped from her 7th floor apartment building window, and she landed about 20 feet away from me and one of my childhood friends. Please understand my childhood was not bad, but those memories are still with me. I am sure they had an effect on me.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular-career path?

In my lifetime I’ve have traveled down many paths, some easy and some not so easy. When I was young, I was always fascinated with three things those things were science, logic, and the martial arts. Every day I saw adults that to me were very rarely applying science or logic to their day to day lives.

Looking back now I see that most of them were trying to get by the best ways they could. But to me then it just people moving, and in many cases just moving when in truth they were living and trying to find their own way. Mind you I am sure that they all had dreams and goals, but I didn’t see many of the people around me looking like they were trying to reach their dreams.

So, like many children I turned to TV to find my role models. I in a way was lucky I think I turned to a show called Star Track. On that show there was a character named Spock (Leonard Nimoy) he was the science officer on the spaceship. The spaceship was the (Star Ship Enterprise) Spock was the pillar of logic. Then there was the martial arts the discipline, culture and fighting skills back then there are guys like Bruce Lee, Jim Kenny etc.

Because of my love of science and logic. Through Spock and martial arts, I also gained a basic understanding of nine things 1. Dominance, 2. Steadiness, 3. Conscientiousness, 4. Influence, 5. Logic, 6. Respect, 7. Critical Thinking Skills, 8. An understanding of personal protection and a cultural understanding. No, I am not Asian but there wasn’t anything very positive or truthful about Africans or American Indians in the history books in schools or on TV back then.

My journey in the martial arts started when I was only 9 years old. Back then martial arts movies were very popular, during that time I found myself training in karate and it gave me something I very much needed it gave me valuable and important things. It gave me one a physical outlet and a solid framework to use and apply to develop my power and a better understanding of self. It was physical, training but it also showed me a mental science, philosophy, and a way to apply my logical mind to things around me. The structure of the martial arts, combat arts, or martial sciences helped to mold me.

This has helped me to overcome thousands of hurtles in my life from my wild crazy, and my difficult, environment as a childhood, through high school, college, to my career in the Marine Corps, my career in law enforcement, career in management and leadership up to the crazy and maddening world we find ourselves dealing with today.

Training has and does give me great joy and happiness even in these troubling, turbulent times. I have a calm that most people around me just do not have, the arts have helped me to have peace of mind. Mind you it still gets stretched from time to time but I believe that the martial arts have enriched my life in countless ways. What it has done for me it can do for others no matter your sex or age.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Once I underestimated a girl in a friendly training fight when I was a young martial artist. This fight was in a martial arts school. That error caused me to get kicked in the face by that same girl. I still remember her name it was “Candus.” I think I was about 12 years old at the times. Back then it the school I was the man no guy in the kid division could beat me.

Candus showed me that day I was wrong. She popped me good. She didn’t win the fight, but she taught me a valuable lesson I learned to never underestimate anyone. Every time I think about it now, I smile.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There have been many books, podcasts and a few films that have had an impact on me.

One of the books is: Men are from Mars and Women are from Venus. By John Gary, P. hD.

This book helped me to have a better understanding that sometimes fixing a problem is not anyways the answer. Many times, that answer is just to listen to the problem or concern, while giving the person sharing you full attention and time. Many people just want a sincere sounding board and someone who is truly willing and wanting to listen to them. Plus, many times they already know and have the answer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Everyone has his own specific vocation or mission in life; everyone must carry out a concrete assignment that demands fulfillment. Therein he cannot be replaced, nor can his life be repeated; thus, everyone’s task is unique as his specific opportunity to implement it.”

Viktor E. Frankl

This quote is important to me because it hits some points that many miss. The fact that everyone is unique and that we all have a mission. I see it as a starting point with the understanding that with time both or vocation and missions can and in many cases will change.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

The key to creating a lifestyle brand is ‘authenticity. Being able to create and story that storytelling is key to creating a successful lifestyle brand, you need to create narratives that are so compelling to others, that they want to build your products into their lives’.

There are risks involved in the pursuit of becoming a lifestyle brand, though. However, the risk that should be considered, the merits of lifestyle branding, if done well, can reap an abundance of rewards. Becoming intrinsically ingrained in the public mindset means elevation to brand archetype. Sometimes a brand become embedded within the conscious and subconscious of the others. This can lead to fame and wealth. However, this is achievement can and will differ from brand to brand.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

The Coca-Cola Company is a multinational beverage corporation incorporated under Delaware’s General Corporation Law and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The Coca-Cola Company has interests in the manufacturing, retailing, and marketing of nonalcoholic beverage concentrates and syrups, and alcoholic beverages.

The company produces Coca-Cola, the sugary drink for which its best known, invented in 1886 by pharmacist John Stith Pemberton. At the time, the product was made with coca leaves, which added an amount of cocaine to the drink, and with kola nuts, which added caffeine, so that the coca and the kola together provided a stimulative effect.

This stimulative effect is the reason the drink was sold to the public as a healthy “tonic,” and the coca and the kola are also the source of the name of the product and of the company.

In 1889, the formula and brand were sold for 2,300 dollars to Asa Griggs Candler, who incorporated The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta in 1892.

Even after they changed to formula Coca-Cola is still going strong.

In 2020 the company was had a revenue of: 33.01 billion dollars

What are three branding strategies of Coca Cola?

THE COCA-COLA VISUAL BRANDING STRATEGY Focus on the “Individual” and NOT the “Organization”. No one is better than Coca-Cola at having all of its communications, down to the very packaging, embody the brand promise … Highlights the uniqueness of the consumer. Coke ensures that is creates its visual advertisements keeping in mind its target audience.

Focus on the individual not the Organization.

Prefect your communication and message.

Embody and keep your brands promise.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

FUBU — During the 80s, wool hats with cut tops were very popular among rappers. The big companies sold such for around 20 dollars which was a little high amount of money at that time. This is where John spotted an opportunity.

He went home and shared the idea with his friend and neighbor Carl Brown. They both made around 80 hats themselves and went in front of the New York Coliseum in order to sell them.

They put a price tag of 10 dollars for a piece, and actually managed to trade all of their products for just a single day. This is how they ended up with 800 dollars in the evening.

This was an immediate success. John went home and persuaded his mother to take out a loan, mortgaging their apartment. They borrowed 100 000 dollars in start-up cash and invested the money into the business.

This is how FUBU was born. In the beginning, they started sewing the FUBU logo on t-shirts, jackets and other clothes trying to make the brand popular.

This didn’t have a great effect and the business wasn’t really booming. John had to work full-time as a waiter in the Red Lobster restaurant. He worked on his business during his spare time.

Things were tough, but luckily, he had a friend that would later change his life. This friend was the rapper LL Cool J, who was living in the same neighborhood and knew Mr. Daymond for a while. John managed to persuade the rap singer to wear a promotional t-shirt with the FUBU brand on it on some of his videos (around 40). Later, LL Cool J wore a FUBU hat while shooting a short video clip for The Gap. This gave a good initial boost to the company.

In 1994, John exposed his clothing on the popular trade show Magic, held in Las Vegas. Despite FUBU couldn’t even afford to rent a booth, they got orders for around 300 000 dollars. They were about to become really, popular. In the next years, FUBU signed some decent contracts with big names like NBA, JC Penny, and some others.

By the year 1998, the company declared around 350 million dollars in sales. Today, FUBU’s sales are around the jaw breaking 6 billion dollars, Daymond John’s net worth has reached 250 million dollars in 2015.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Not taking, action.

Not having a plan or being too locked into the original plan lack of flexibility.

Not believing in themselves or their brand.

Not understanding that building a brand requires more time than a 9 to 5.

Not being creative.

Not having the finances.

Not getting good and solid advice.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Live Like there is no tomorrow.

Each of us has a dream. Yet most of don’t have a plan on how to reach our goals of our dreams. Many of us don’t even have an idea of where or when to start working on or what it will taking. We have no clue as to what to do what is necessary. In short most will take no action at all. Understand that no action is an action. It’s time to build your brand.

If the six numbers on a ticket match the numbers drawn by the lottery, the ticket holder is a jackpot winner — regardless of the order of the numbers. The probability of this happening is 1 in 13,983,816.

The lottery odds are against you. So how about betting on yourself, on your goals, on your dreams!

It is my belief that the right time is right now.

Waiting until the time is right to take-action is the wrong approach. Take-action now to be ready.

Most of us do not have a clear goal. In our journey there will be some wrong turns that is part of the learning and growth. Start with the basics.

Taking action is only the start have a basic plan and work that plan until to see that it is time to make and change. Understand that there will be changes and adjustments. Success is never in a straight line nor is it always on an even road or path. So, days there maybe no road at all but you will still have to move forward.

There will be times when it seems like you have run out of ways to move forward. During those times you may have to step back and review. Relook at your goal and make a few adjustments. Stepping back and relooking at a problem or concern with fresh eyes and mindset can use you the see things more clearly.

Make sure that the goals and dreams that you have are your own. Many people are not following their dreams and goals they are following other’s paths. You are unique you are an original don’t waste your time trying to be someone else. It is truly way too hard.

Understand that you are worth it. Don’t let negativity into your life of mind. Give yourself the same 100%. You would give an employer. Many people work harder for someone else then they would ever work for themselves. Many will work harder for a total stranger then they would for a person that they consider a loved one. Yes, it is sad, but it is also true.

Take these five tips and apply them. I am sure that you will find a high level of success if you do. Remember you are your greatest asset. So, you should be able to profit greatly from yourself for yourself. If there is something you don’t know, learn it. Or find some else who can do it and maybe even do it better.

Let be real why do company owners and investors, hire people? To do the work that in many cases, they can’t do. dollars

There will be ups and downs. But in truth there are ups and downs in everything. True or False?

Your happiness is in your hands and do have some power and control of your future. Don’t leave it just to fate!

Today is now!

First, I want everyone to know that you to are a brand. In many ways you are the most important piece of the brand. How people see you is also how they saw the brand. Densel Washington is a person, but he is also a brand.

When you see an actor or popular movie star on TV or Film you see the character the actor has presented an image. However, once you meet that person in person, they may be nothing like what you expected from the brand that was represented in screen.

In truth most of us have, actually-failed more times than he succeeded, but each time we can learn from the mistakes and then always move on. This is one of the things any successful people and entrepreneur have learned. This is probably one of the most important things about mistakes — the lessons they teach. Mistakes are not bad at all, especially in business and life. They are telling us what we do wrong and that what we do isn’t working.

What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand”

Lead with Lifestyle. Leverage High Quality Visuals. Build a Tribe of Like-Minded People. Embed Your Brand into the Way of Life. Be Convenient, Not Pushy.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

“Everything can be taken from a man but one thing: the last of the human freedoms — to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.”

Victor Frankel

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Mr. and Mrs. Barack Obama, Former President and First Lady of the United States of America.

Ms. Opra Winfrey, TV Personality.

Mr. Keanu Reeves, Actor.

Mr. Jackie Clan, Actor and Martial artist.

Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Congress Women for New York.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.