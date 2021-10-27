Laura Fedock of Life+STYLE by Laura: “See the forest and not the tree”

See the forest and not the tree. Dream big. Don’t ever let someone tell you that you can’t do big things in fashion. With that being said, it is not going to be easy, but if you have a vision, the resources, and one strong/determined work ethic, you will get there one step at a time. Start by embracing where you are right now and be grateful for what is. Then and only then will you be blessed with more and be able to enjoy the next steps in your fashion career and journey.

As part of our series about the 5 things you need to succeed in the fashion industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Laura Fedock.

Acclaimed throughout Forbes, New York Times Weekly, and Yahoo News as one of the ‘Most Influential Women on Instagram in 2021’, Laura Fedock leads the fashion scene, working to style top celebrities, athletes, CEOs and socialites. With degrees from Texas Tech in television and marketing, Laura discovered her true passion for the fashion industry when she moved to Dallas and began working at Nordstrom NorthPark. After four years at Nordstrom, she started Life + STYLE by Laura, expanding the scope of retailers to service her diverse cliental, where in addition to styling, Laura is an active philanthropist working to give back to the community and help others.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always had a very strong eye for fashion and even more than that, I truly desire to help people. I have found that fashion is my “in” with people, but I genuinely care about building relationships and helping with all aspects of my clients’ lives. My strong opinion on fashion started when I was three years old (my poor mom) and has continued to grow as I’m now in my mid-30s. I’m forever grateful that my mom approached me over 13 years ago when I first moved to Dallas with this conversation, “I know you have your own marketing business, but you don’t seem very happy. Why don’t you just get a job at Nordstrom NorthPark, enjoy a discount, and then figure out what you want to do?” Fast forward to where I am today with my business Life+STYLE by Laura. I would have never imagined that I would be in such an amazing place as an independent fashion stylist, building my brand, hosting fashion charity events, collaborating with established luxury and start-up fashion brands, and styling clients all over the country and world.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started?

Honestly, the most interesting story was my first day working in fashion on the sales floor in the women’s designer clothing at Nordstrom NorthPark. There was another girl who worked in the same department as me who had been in retail for over 20 years, so she was definitely more seasoned. I’ll never forget the first person who walked on the floor, let’s call her Mary. Mary was wearing a grey sweatsuit and the other person who worked with me walked away thinking that I’d be initiated. She didn’t recognize that lady and assumed she was going to waste my time. I took Mary all over the store, listened as she told me all about her daughter, her husband, and his work, and that she was in town visiting from Kansas — I learned that ultimately, Mary was in desperate need of a new wardrobe. I have never judged someone by what he or she is wearing. Shoot — a lot of the time when I’m shopping for clients, I’m wearing a t-shirt and yoga pants. That one client was a very big sale; in fact, I ended up being number one in the store because of it. There was nothing pushy about this experience, as I was truly listening to this woman and helping style her, and I will never forget my manager’s face when she came back from her lunch break. She couldn’t believe that ViaC (the progressive designer department) was at over 6,000 dollars in sales on a Wednesday and that I was at 7,500 dollars. My manager was shocked to learn that the money was made by my helping just one client. All I knew was that taking care of Mary (who then became a loyal client of mine) and making sure she had everything she wanted and was happy with her purchases was the most important thing to me. The next day at the Nordstrom NorthPark store rally, the store manager shared that I was number one in the store and on my first day saying, “You better remember that name, because she will do big things here at Nordstrom NorthPark and even bigger things in this fashion world!”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I have made is assuming that other people have the same level of passion and work ethic as I do. I’m such a perfectionist with my work, and if I don’t have the answer or solution, I find it — immediately. I am so determined to do an amazing job with every project for every client no matter how big or small the project is. In the process, I have learned that it is so important to be constantly learning and evolving while building a positive team around me as my business continues to grow. I definitely thrive off of a network and team that shares the same positive outlook and enthusiasm as I do.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

In an industry that can often be labeled as superficial, and rightfully so since fashion is a major component of what I do, I think what makes me stand out is the realness factor. Between my Instagram and interviews that are pretty raw and often comical, I don’t pretend to be somebody that I’m not. I have and always will be upfront about my past struggles with mental health, and the fact that I’m very comfortable in my own skin — what you see is what you get with me. Oftentimes people say that I’m the fashion stylist that you would want to grab a glass of wine and chat with. And so I do that! Especially after helping clients with an amazing day of shopping, we’ll often go by Bistro 21 in Highland Park Village and have a glass of wine or champagne to celebrate life and be right there in the moment. I like to always keep it real, and that also goes back to helping every single client. Just because a client can afford something really expensive doesn’t mean they should purchase it. If the item doesn’t seem like a good use of their money, I am the first person to tell them that I can’t support them in that decision. Sometimes there is an ill-fitting item that a client really wants to make work, but it just is not the right piece, and you have to let them know. I refuse to settle not only in fashion but just in general. I stay determined. I have yet to let a client down and don’t plan on starting any time soon (even if it’s a last-minute fashion emergency — which trusts me, that happens). My story is one of triumph and perseverance, so I guess that carries over into what I do every day with my clients. We are constantly evolving as humans. Just as the seasons change fashion-wise and we transition our closets between summer and fall, we choose to change and tidy up our lives. Fashion is a great analogy of life — especially when you can take a step back and look at it from this perspective.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

So funny that you ask this because I’m currently working on my own work/life balance. Just as I schedule client appointments, I also make sure that I schedule appointments for myself — whether it’s for a massage, facial, or even just time for myself. When you are your own boss, if you don’t carve out time to be human and relax, you really have no one to blame but yourself. After all, we set our own schedules as entrepreneurs. So for me, this may be spending time with family, going on a date, listening to music, relaxing outside with my dog, Riley, or even going shopping for myself. We are not meant to live to work, and I want to work to live. Finding that perfect balance is definitely a work in progress for me, but I know it’s not out of the question. I think the first step in avoiding burnout is for us to acknowledge that we want to have balance in life and that we can’t do everything. I recommend making a list of exactly what you need to accomplish each day and prioritizing these action items, however, with that being said, always be kind to yourself and show yourself grace if you can’t accomplish everything on your list. Tomorrow is always a new day.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Between volunteering at several charities including Attitudes & Attire, using my social media platforms to spread positivity and mental health awareness, to hosting fashion charity events that help give back to the community, I really just want to help empower and inspire others. As long as I can continue to do that, I know that this is what I am meant to be doing with my career. There will always be speaking engagements and writing opportunities in the future to continue to spread goodness to the world, and I look forward to those projects. More than anything, I just want to continue helping people every single day — that is what makes my heart happy.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that was relevant to you in your life?

Trust your heart. If something doesn’t feel right to you, there is a reason you’re feeling that way. If you don’t listen to your heart and you aren’t looking out for yourself, then who will? At the same time, you do not need to give anybody an explanation or reason for removing them from your life today. If it doesn’t bring you love, laughter, or help you grow as a person, I say remove it from your life. Just like you can block somebody on social media, block that energy in real life. Anyone and anything. Absolutely any feeling that does not agree with your heart, block it and delete it.

Do you see any fascinating developments emerging over the next few years in the fashion industry that you are excited about? Can you tell us about that?

We could talk about this all day, but there are really two things I’m most excited about. First, as far as jewelry goes, look for gold statement necklaces to continue to be popular, but with more and more opportunities for personalization (first name initials, etc). This also includes an emphasis on incorporating family heirlooms in the mix — like a pendant that has been passed down in your family for example. The luxury fashion houses (and fashion stylists like me) will still courage you to mix the classic timepieces with your new, fashion-forward trendier pieces. Next, as far as colors go, we will continue to see rich hues and beautiful colors. Everyone is very focused on fashion accessories and ready-to-wear pieces that accentuate optimism and positivity. We are already seeing this ‘fashion optimism’ in collections currently, and it will continue in years to come. After the world shut down this past year, I’m sure we could all use a momentum train of positivity, and what better way than through fashion? Some of the most popular tones coming up include dark cherry colors and ocean-inspired hues and I’m here for it! Especially anything that reminds me (even remotely) of a beach.

Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Things Needed to Succeed in the Fashion Industry”. Please share a story or example for each.

Wow, this is a great question.

Honesty and Authenticity. Honesty is always the best policy and that even goes for anyone who is starting out in fashion on the sales side working on commission. If you cannot be honest, then you will not thrive in this industry. Don’t be a “yes” person; rather, stay authentic and real. All my clients truly appreciate how honest I am with them. You must have an outgoing personality — that “it” factor. After all, fashion should be fun and enjoyable — it’s not brain surgery. If you don’t feel that passion and enthusiasm with all things fashion, it will show. I am so grateful to wake up every day and work with my clients, and I know that this is what I’m supposed to be doing, because even on the long days of errands, and fittings, I still thrive and love every minute. Speaking of long hours. You absolutely cannot go into any career in fashion thinking it is going to be glamorous. In fact, get ready for VERY long hours, sweating, breaking down boxes until 4 AM, running around, running on fumes and caffeine, and doing a lot of not so glamorous things behind the scenes — like walking ten miles in five-inch heels (on a slow day of appointments), blisters and all. But that is all part of it. I love it. Dressing up for an event and looking “cute” is only 5% of my career as a fashion stylist. Stay grounded. In an industry like fashion, we can often be surrounded by so many beautiful things — and we actually are. Every. Single. Day. But it is so important to make sure that this superficiality doesn’t define you. I remember the four long years of working at Nordstrom NorthPark on commission. Along with the perks of being a Top Tier seller and Customer Service All-star, I also received a very generous discount. At the end of the day, having all these beautiful designer items is awesome, but it does not make you happy. Trust me. Having the most coveted Chanel bags, Jimmy Choo shoes and designer clothing is amazing, but it’s not going to make you feel warm and fuzzy after a long day. These fashion items are the icing on the cake — not the whole cake. See the forest and not the tree. Dream big. Don’t ever let someone tell you that you can’t do big things in fashion. With that being said, it is not going to be easy, but if you have a vision, the resources, and one strong/determined work ethic, you will get there one step at a time. Start by embracing where you are right now and be grateful for what is. Then and only then will you be blessed with more and be able to enjoy the next steps in your fashion career and journey.

Every industry constantly evolves and seeks improvement. How do you think the fashion industry can improve itself? Can you give an example?

There are two main opportunities I see here. First and foremost, and I feel very strongly about this one — brands should keep their focus on charity-driven public relationships versus politics. And on a completely separate note, the larger retailers (and even the designer boutiques at that), really need to come up with a more streamlined shipping process. I cannot begin to tell you how wasteful and inefficient it is to place an order for a client for seven items and to receive seven different boxes. Please make it stop! We see so often how large retailers like Nordstrom trying to compete with Amazon by offering lower price points through their Nordstrom label collections, BP, Topshop, and other inexpensive brands. But when it comes to shipping — no one can compete with Amazon’s streamlined shipping process…no one even comes close.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have been thinking about this ever since I started my fashion journey over 13 years ago. I would love to begin a campaign that emphasizes inner beauty and external beauty titled, “You are Beautiful”. I have yet to meet one man or woman in my career who does not have some sort of body dysmorphia or major insecurity. That stems from very thin models walking the runways in designer collections (setting unrealistic body expectations) to over-editing on social media. We have now created a world and are strongly influencing a younger generation who feels highly insufficient externally because they are comparing themselves to a celebrity / public figure who actually looks nothing like his/her edited photo in real life. Now don’t get me wrong, I believe some Photoshop is OK, but not to the extent that you can’t even recognize that person in real life.

