Nina Parker of E!’s “Nightly Pop”: “Your challenges don’t have to define you”

As a part of our “Unstoppable” series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nina Parker.

Nina Parker is the co-host of E!’s “Nightly Pop” and an E! News correspondent who can be seen appearing on E!’s “Daily Pop,” “E! News,” and “Live from the Red Carpet.” Parker began her career working at a local NBC news affiliate in San Francisco before moving to Los Angeles where she assisted with the growth of TMZ, serving as talent, producer, and weekend manager of the website turned television show. Nina has served as an entertainment news correspondent for “The Insider” on CBS, and as the host of the reunion shows for VH1’s top rated franchise, “Love and Hip Hop.” Parker has made numerous television appearances as a pop culture expert on popular shows such as “The Wendy Williams” show and “The Talk,” and as a contributor and fill in host for “Access Live” on NBC.

She is currently working with AstraZeneca and Amgen on a campaign called Break the Cycle, which aims to empower others with asthma to better understand their disease, seek out resources and have productive conversations with their doctors.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Absolutely. I started my career working at a local NBC news affiliate as a production assistant and eventually worked my way into the pop culture world through hosting, writing, and producing for shows on TMZ and The Insider. Now, I’m a late-night host for E! in addition to being a fashion designer. I recently launched my new clothing line that is being sold exclusively at Macy’s. I’m also passionate about using my platform to connect with my community and empower other women to live their best, most authentic life, which is why I’m telling a personal story about a journey I’ve recently taken with my health.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

I started to experience asthma signs and symptoms about two years ago, like wheezing when I would be doing normal activities and having trouble climbing the stairs. Many people don’t realize you can get diagnosed with asthma as an adult, but I was!

When my doctor diagnosed me with asthma initially, I wish I could say I took it in stride, but I was really scared. I limited myself after that because of my own expectations for how I thought someone with asthma was supposed to live. I wasn’t hiking anymore or working out with my girls…It wasn’t until I opened up to my friends and family and sought out resources that I realized my disease didn’t have to hold me back.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness?

People may assume that someone living with asthma can’t make a career out of talking on camera… and I LOVE to talk! And that is the exact message I’m trying to share — your disease should never stop you from pursuing the things you love. By showing others that I’m killing it as a television host and walking the red carpet in glamorous gowns, all with a respiratory disease, I’m hoping those watching will be inspired to pursue their own passions, despite their own perceived, and sometimes misinformed, limitations.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

One hurdle I faced with my asthma was finding the courage to reach out and talk about my disease and advocate for myself. That’s one of the reasons why I’m so excited to partner with AstraZeneca and Amgen on the Break the Cycle campaign. I know firsthand that women, especially women of color, can face challenges when it comes to our health, including being heard by healthcare professionals. Finding a doctor who’s the right fit, even if it takes a few times of trial and error, is essential. When living with a chronic disease, like asthma, the best thing you can do is educate yourself and others.

By partnering with the Break the Cycle campaign, I’m hoping to shine a light on the importance and accessibility of accurate resources and tools, such as the AIRQ questionnaire and the Doctor Finder, as well as how to start those important conversations, like I did during my asthma journey.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

I have an extremely supportive family. They pray for me, value me and are my warriors. When I’m feeling exhausted or overwhelmed, they remind me of how far I’ve come and also let me know that I can achieve anything I desire.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

When choosing the projects I want to pursue, one of my biggest motivating factors is providing people the opportunity to find joy. I love getting to host on E! each night knowing there are millions of people tuning in after a stressful day, looking for an outlet to laugh and relax. Just being in that space as a Black woman lets other Black women know this is possible. I also love getting to bring fashionable, fun, and sexy clothes into my plus size clothing line, because it’s something I was looking for in my own wardrobe. Now, I am so excited to partner with Break the Cycle to help others on their own asthma journeys gather the tools and confidence to start to overcome the roadblocks that I once experienced.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

Communication is key: Open and honest conversations with your friends, loved ones and doctor is a key piece to effectively managing not just your health, but other challenges as well. I apply this philosophy to all areas of my life. People can’t know your thoughts or help address your concerns until you voice them, and you never know who else is going through something or may have a helpful way of seeing the issue at hand!

Your challenges don't have to define you: Just like other daily struggles or challenges, while your disease is something you have to learn to live with, your life doesn't need to be centered around it or held back by it. By finding the right tools and learning how to manage my asthma, I'm able to spend more time focusing on all the other amazing things I have going on.

You can always find joy: With my asthma under control, I'm better able to find joy in my everyday life and do what I love most: spread that joy to those around me, my friends, my loved ones, my colleagues, my viewers, and my followers.

No one knows your body better than you: When it comes to my health, I'm always taking stock of where I am, how I'm feeling, and what I can do to find moments of "self-care" throughout the day. It's not just about asthma, but about living a life that's healthy and whole. But, when it comes to my asthma, I make sure to regularly assess my level of control, which helps me stay on top of managing my symptoms. The Break the Cycle AIRQ questionnaire is a great way for people living with asthma to do the same.

Finding the right doctor is vital: You should always feel comfortable voicing your opinions, and when it comes to healthcare, this is especially true. Your doctor is meant to be a partner in your care, and you shouldn't be afraid to find a new doctor to make sure you're feeling truly heard. The Break the Cycle Doctor Finder is the perfect place to start to look to find a specialist in your area.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“No one else is supposed to understand your calling. It wasn’t a conference call.” — Anonymous

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

I have the biggest crush on Jack Harlow right now. I’ll leave it at that! Ha!