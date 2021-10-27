Jikku Venkat of ReturnSafe: “Employees are now used to a flexible workplace and a better work-life balance”

Employees are now used to a flexible workplace and a better work-life balance. Employers must understand employee needs and sentiments, then develop a plan for hybrid workforce management which includes: segmenting the workforce into groups, policies for at-home workers, policies for office workers, and policies for a flexible group that comes into the office less frequently.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Dr. Jikku Venkat is a Co-Founder and CEO of infectious disease management platform ReturnSafe. He enjoys the challenge of taking innovative technology concepts and making them successful enterprise-ready products. For the past 20 years, Jikku has been involved with startup companies in healthcare technology, enterprise software, cloud SaaS and virtualization areas. Jikku has 6 patents issued and was named Austin’s Technology Executive of the Year in 2002.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Building technology that positively impacts society has changed the trajectory of my career. At my first startup we helped companies and governments bring on hundreds and thousands of under-utilized computer resources to help find cures for childhood cancers, smallpox, anthrax and other diseases. In my spare time, I love mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs and investing in early-stage startups.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Employers know by now that they aren’t dealing with the same workforce, landscape or economy that they were two years ago. As much as we’re all yearning for pre-pandemic conditions, employers need to plan for a future where COVID-19 is permanently impacting the workforce, one way or another.

The major disruptions for employers going forward revolve around the permanent presence of partially-vaccinated populations and hybrid workforces, ongoing health and wellness anxiety, growing mental health concerns, and the need for permanent guardrails against workplace health safety.

To manage these disruptions, employers will need to:

1) create and maintain an effective vaccine tracking and routine testing system. This will be especially important as more boosters are implemented and mandates become more stringent. Hesitation here can result in fines, illness and business closure. Even years down the road, these precautions may still be extremely relevant as companies everywhere work to prevent the next pandemic.

2) validate employee concerns surrounding health and safety in the workplace. After many months of loss, workers understandably have higher expectations for workplace health than they did pre-pandemic. The sooner employers work to address these concerns, the quicker a workforce can emotionally recover to produce strong business outcomes. The scars of the pandemic will remain for years to come, so in my view, wellness protocols are expected to become the norm.

3) COVID-19 taught us that letting our guards down can result in loss or revenue, productivity, and above all, life. Despite positive trends in vaccination and infection rates, employers need to treat the virus as an ongoing threat. This means routine testing (even with vaccine mandates), contact tracing, and developing quarantine/work-from-home plans in case of an outbreak. Without guardrails against infection in the workplace, both revenue and safety are at risk. As much as we all hope that COVID-19 will be the only pandemic in our lifetimes, employers need to plan for the worst.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

In my many years of experience in the world of startups and enterprise organizations, technology, creativity, curiosity and drive are the most important qualities in an entrepreneur. If someone chooses not to attend college, I recommend that they supplement that decision with a strong desire to drive change, and a hunger to learn from those around them.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

The pandemic triggered radical changes in how employers and employees alike approach their work. After coming of age in a historically tumultuous job market (brought on by COVID-19), I predict that young job seekers will primarily look for companies that value the wellness of their employees. Finding a job that fits talents and interests is, of course, important, but workers will also find success at organizations whose values align with their own — especially when it comes to how health, wellness and safety are approached at work.

The hardships brought on by the pandemic brought company culture and employee benefits to the forefront of the Future of Work conversation. Job seekers who prioritize finding companies that invest in the long-term wellness of the employees will increase that workers’ success, outlook, and ultimately, productivity.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

As I mentioned before, creativity, curiosity and drive are the most important qualities in a candidate. These values are something that automation and robots cannot replace. Becoming an essential teammate, both professionally and personally, will help any worker stand out from the competition.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Yes — for many people, working from home is a viable, comfortable option. However, this is typically only an option for higher-income, white-collar workers. For the employees running our restaurants, grocery stores, shipping facilities and more, innovating new ways to remain safe at in-person work settings ought to remain a priority for employers everywhere. Focusing only on advances in remote work technology takes away from the importance of developing safety solutions for in-person workers.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

Employees’ attitudes toward work, hybrid work models, and sick leave have simply changed since the onset of the pandemic, and employers need to catch up — quickly. Safety, wellness and flexibility are top of mind for workers everywhere, so in order to keep the workforce happy, eager and productive, leaders will need to fundamentally change how they prioritize employee benefits.

Additionally, the pandemic forever changed how workplaces contribute to the spread of infectious diseases. Considering how much of their lives people spend at work, we need to fundamentally change our view of how the workplace plays into the health of a community. Reimagining how health and safety is treated at work as it relates to infectious diseases is essential now, post-pandemic and beyond.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept?

Investing in infectious disease solutions like vaccine management and routine testing may feel like a heavy lift for a pandemic that we’re all hoping will pass quickly. Completing this infrastructure will require time, money and training. But it is my belief that until your workforce is as healthy as possible, their work cannot excel. The basic need of health must be met in order to create a productive, happy and successful team long-term. One way to handle this burden is to create a safety-specific role or partner with a secure outside organization. This option has a price tag, but the cost of planning ahead outweighs the potential loss of lives, business closure or return to remote work.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I believe that every employee deserves to earn a living wage and to feel safe at work. The pandemic brought inadequacies in working conditions to the forefront of the national Future of Work conversation, and I believe that employers need to adjust their priorities to ensure that their workers are comfortable and healthy. The pandemic provides an opportunity to address the inadequate social safety net with engaging virtual solutions where employees can connect and collaborate even while not being together physically.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The workplace is on the way to becoming a healthier and more flexible place than it was pre-pandemic. This renewed attention on employee benefits, wellness and safety gives me optimism that in the future, work will be a better place for all. Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

While the pandemic has caused a major disruption in terms of job losses, it also presents many new opportunities for job growth: retail business are now augmenting the ways in which customers buy (curbside pickups, pick up in store, more deliveries etc.), business are becoming more “virtual” which means there is now a bigger market for technologies that enable virtual businesses like video conferencing tools or collaboration tools etc. which lead to job growth. The net effect of the pandemic is that these new job opportunities will more than replace the job losses. This is evidenced by the supply-demand issue in the job market right now!

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and it’s up to the employer to plan accordingly. As we learn more about COVID-19, experts are predicting that it will reach endemic status like the seasonal flu, only heightening anxieties for already nervous workers and heightening risks that could lead to business closures. As people return to congregate settings like offices, employers need to face the reality head-on that even with vaccinations, workplace transmission is not out of the question. Employers will be dealing with mixed-immunity populations. Despite workplace vaccine mandates, due to religious concerns and other exemptions, some workers will not receive a vaccine. To combat the threats associated with mixed immunity populations, the first thing employers need to do is log who has and has not received a dose. With this information in mind, employers can better monitor who needs to continue wearing masks and abide by social distancing protocols. And, unless every worker is vaccinated, employers will have to implement routine testing — but they should also consider contact tracing and quarantine measures. By keeping track of who comes in contact with whom, positive tests can result in fast, surgical quarantining to ensure that outbreaks don’t spread across an entire workplace. Employers need to aggressively implement vaccine tracking and/or routine testing solutions. Doing the bare minimum to comply with vaccine and testing mandates is not enough. To protect lives and businesses, leaders need to wholeheartedly embrace symptom screening, pooled surveillance testing and vaccine tracking (and later down the road, booster shots). And, in case of a breakout, contact tracing plans should be implemented as well to coordinate quarantines. You can’t control what you don’t monitor — taking these precautions seriously is the only way to truly protect your team from being exposed to COVID-19 at work. After almost two years of traumatic loss, employees deserve to feel safe. Employees will seek employment opportunities at companies that value their well-being. It’s impossible to know what your workforce has experienced in the past year. With nearly 700,000 COVID-19 related deaths in the United States alone, countless Americans have lost loved ones in the past year, and even more have likely witnessed close calls with the disease. This loss, combined with a looming quarantine-induced mental health crisis, means that selecting a work environment is far more complicated than meets the eye. A clear demonstration of emotional understanding in the context of the pandemic can instill trust between employers and employees, increasing the likelihood that in-person work will be successful long-term and that employees will stick around longer. Put simply, empathic companies with generous benefits will attract the strongest talent. Employees are now used to a flexible workplace and a better work-life balance. Employers must understand employee needs and sentiments, then develop a plan for hybrid workforce management which includes: segmenting the workforce into groups, policies for at-home workers, policies for office workers, and policies for a flexible group that comes into the office less frequently.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“Keep things as simple as possible but not any simpler.” attributed to Albert Einstein.

“When faced with complex problems, my perspective is to always try to break it down into a set of simpler problems to solve. Really helps to avoid being overwhelmed with the complexity.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to speak with Bill Gates about the future of pandemics! Or with our Chief Justice, John Roberts, about how to sort out fundamental conflicts between Life and Liberty. Does a person have the Liberty to choose between getting vaccinated or not if that choice impacts another person’s Life?

