Duff McDonald: “Be a Specialist, not an Expert”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Duff McDonald.

Duff McDonald is the author of several books, including The Firm: The Story of McKinsey and Its Secret Influence on American Business, The Golden Passport, Frictionless, and, most recently, TICKLED: A Commonsense Guide to the Present Moment. He has written for Vanity Fair, New York magazine, the New York Observer, Esquire, GQ, WIRED, Air Mail, and other publications, and is cohost of the podcast How to Tickle Yourself. He lives in Ulster County, New York, with his wife, Joey, twelve chickens, and three cats.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Toronto, Canada, the third of four children, and spent part of my childhood in Saudi Arabia. After graduating high school in Ontario, I attended university in the United States, and have never left. I’m a dual citizen of Canada and the U.S.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I graduated with a degree in economics and worked briefly on Wall Street. It wasn’t for me, though, so at the age of 23, I was in search of a new career. I became a writer almost by accident, after trying to get a job in the publishing industry and failing. A friend suggested journalism, which had never occurred to me before, and I managed to get a job at Time Inc. despite having zero journalistic experience. I had to make it up as I went along. Interestingly, the writers that inspired me early on were all fiction writers: Vladimir Nabokov, José Saramago, Italo Calvino, Jorge Luis Borges, Orhan Pamuk, Salman Rushdie, and Stephen King. These days, my two favorite writers are Rich Cohen and Alberto Manguel.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The late Christopher Byron, a muckraking journalist of the highest caliber, may have been the only true mentor I ever had, although I am not sure either of us realized it at the time. After admiring his work in the New York Observer and other publications for years, I hired him to write a column for Red Herring magazine when I was New York Bureau Chief. It wasn’t until several years later that I realized several of his writing techniques had found their way into my own writing. I was emulating him unconsciously. He was a great reporter and a brilliant writer.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

While writing a book about McKinsey & Company, The Firm, I pulled my punches, and was criticized for it. In my next book, The Golden Passport, I overreacted to that criticism, often veering into nastiness in the writing. The lesson? That I should write what I think and believe, without being a coward or a bully.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My latest book, TICKLED: A Commonsense Guide to the Present Moment, is part memoir, part philosophy. I hope it helps people to learn how to focus on the glory of their own existence. If I am successful, that will be enormously helpful. The podcast I cohost with my friend Matt McButter aims to do the very same.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Kindness: The world spins on an axis of kindness and love. I didn’t have access to unlimited reservoirs of kindness when I was younger, but thanks to my wife, I can access them now.

Focus: If we are not aware of what we’re doing, we’re not really doing anything. I have had the good fortune of being able to maintain focus and awareness on the task at hand for most of my life. Clarity is an essential component of an intentional life.

Sincerity: I value directness and sincerity in others and have therefore made a concerted effort to display those traits myself. It makes everything easier for everyone.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am not sure I would represent myself as “an authority on finding joy.” What I am is an authority on finding my own joy. By sharing that story — my story — with others, I hope to be a helpful example so that readers or listeners can do the same.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I don’t think rankings are helpful for understanding ourselves. The suggestion that one can compare happiness levels from country to country — or even person to person — is absurd. How many happy are you? It’s a silly question. In my latest book, TICKLED, I make the point that the desire to quantify everything has taken us away from the ability to be present in our own lives. None of us are comparable to anyone else. Why? Because we exist. There is nothing comparable to existence, so any time that we choose to compare one person or one city or one country to another, we are engaging in a profound misunderstanding of the nature of reality itself.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think one of the most important things I have learned in the past couple of years is that I was focused on the wrong thing when it came to happiness. Enduring happiness does not derive from sense pleasures or goal-oriented activity. It derives from a single-minded appreciation of the fact that we even exist at all.

Another thing I have learned is that there is only one thing that any of us must do, ever, in our entire lives. What is that? It’s to decide what we are going to do right now. You cannot act in the past. You cannot act in the future. You cannot do something in some place other than where you currently are. There is only now. Figure out what’s happening to you, decide what needs to be done, and then do it.

Finally, I realized of late that for too long, I have put the responsibility for any periods of unhappiness in the wrong place. It is all the Self. No one else gets to create your reality; that’s entirely your prerogative. If something isn’t right, it’s not someone else’s fault, it’s yours. As soon as I took responsibility for everything in my life, everything got easier. And better.

One of my favorite recent quote discoveries is this one, from the Buddha: “Do not give your attention to what others do or fail to do; give it to what you do or fail to do.” In other words, stop looking for faults in others. You are the creator of your entire reality. By focusing on the Self, you can make your universe a source of joy.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I’m not here to judge how other people do or don’t find happiness. But I can tell you about my own mistakes. A frequent one was the failure to adjust to changing circumstances accordingly and giving into frustration when things didn’t work out. Another was taking my anger and frustration out on others via criticism and cynicism.

That which you give focus to expands. If you choose to focus on what you think is wrong, that’s going to be your reality. The solution is to focus on that which brings you joy — those things that tickle you — and through those things, to find access to the glory of your own existence. It works.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Try to See the Humor in Everything. Look, let’s be honest: Life is absurd, and everything is (or can be) funny. Laughter really is the best medicine.

Be a Specialist, not an Expert. Experts talk about things. Specialists do things. We talk too much. Stop discussing everything and making plans for the future: Just do what needs to be done right now.

Stay Focused on Possibility, not Probability. We are scared of uncertainty. We don’t have to be. Anything is possible. Don’t narrow the field before stepping onto it.

Always Be Wondering. Wondering is not the same as thinking. Wondering is a state of receptivity, not active inquiry or planning. It’s all about spontaneity. When you think too much, you focus on the probable. When you wonder, you stay fixed on the possible. There’s a universe of difference between the two.

Love More. Real love is about being open, being able to say, “I don’t know what’s coming, but I am ready.” Just light the flame. The tinder is all around you.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Listen to them.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My book, TICKLED, is my attempt to do this very thing. I aim to help others do what I figured out how to do at the ripe old age of 49: to learn how to tickle themselves again.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Bob Dylan

