Kathi Sohn Of Body Memory Process: “Always be in integrity ”

Kathi Sohn is the editor of her late husband David W. Sohn’s book, “Escaping the Labyrinth” based on his ground-breaking approach to life coaching, the Body Memory Process. After David’s passing in late 2019, Ms. Sohn retired from a 36-year federal career, during which time she worked in three war zones, including Sarajevo, Baghdad and Kabul. She is now continuing David’s work as a life coach and creating multi-media online courses, articles and seminars about the Body Memory Process.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had a very turbulent start in life when I was born very premature to a single mother who didn’t want me. I look back on that start in life as a gift because it has helped me become very resilient. My adoptive parents came along and rescued me from the orphanage when I was about a year old, and they poured love into my wounds. With their continual support, I remember growing up believing I could do or be anything. We lived in Rhode Island for most of my childhood and I had plenty of opportunity to reflect inward during my many walks through the woods behind our home. I spent my Summers at the beautiful nearby beaches.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My first career was working for 32 years as a civilian for the Department of Defense which naturally flowed from my four years in the U.S. Army. My Dad was a Defense contractor who supported the U.S. Navy and I grew up with a strong sense of patriotism and mission. It wasn’t until 9/11 that I really felt the strongest inspiration to do my part to help keep this great nation safe. Now that I am retired from federal service I have a new career, inspired by my late husband, David W. Sohn. I continue to promote David’s powerful life coaching and healing work, the Body Memory Process. The childhood vows we made as the result of powerful personal experiences during our pre-logical young lives govern us as an adult until we explore and address each of these decisions. David was the one who inspired me to continue this work because he was so passionate about making the world a safe place for children.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It’s difficult to pin down who was most instrumental. I think it’s a three-way tie between my Mom, my Dad and my husband. Besides their deep love and support, my parents noticed how introverted I was and got me involved in lots of activities that eventually helped bring me forth. When I met my husband, my heart was not so open after it had been broken several times. David was a shining example of how amazing life can be with a widely open heart and over the years, with his unwavering love, I healed a lot and fully opened my heart.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

During the early years of my Defense Department career, I took an assignment as an executive assistant to a senior principle who was reassigned after about a year. Instead of my moving on to a new assignment, I stayed to be the executive assistant to the new senior principle who moved into that position. As it turned, out she was very abusive and wanted to railroad me out to bring in her own executive assistant from a previous assignment. At first, I let it damage my self-esteem and confidence but ultimately reported her to higher authorities in the organization. Later, I thanked her in my mind and heart because it led me to know I would never let someone treat me like that again. I also knew I wanted to be a manager who respected and supported, not abused my employees.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am continuing to build multi-media trainings to teach people how to implement the Body Memory Process. Some consumers of these materials will be people in the Balkans and in Africa who have been traumatized by war, and I’ll be reaching them through an NGO I worked with to conduct research in Vukovar, Croatia for my Masters thesis in Conflict Resolution, back in 2001. This work is very healing because it teaches people to shift from being a victim of circumstances to being accountable for their past experiences and empowered to create the life they want in the future. I’ll give you an example from my own life. As an adult, I found myself extremely nervous when I spoke in front of groups. Upon Body Memory Process work, I realized that several doctors and nurses did not believe I was going to make it, as I was born at six months gestation back in 1961. I had the vow, “They watch me to see when I will die.” This perception of scrutiny stayed with me into my adult life and when I was in front of groups as the center of attention this vow was activated. It took the Body Memory Process homework to rid me of that vow so that I could speak in front of large groups without angst!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

These traits were most important when I became a manager. First and foremost was seeking the truth in every assignment. I would begin every new managerial assignment by listening to everyone on my staff, then reviewing their input for common themes. In this manner, I was able to simultaneously build trust and put together a strategy that would address critical issues and in which each employee could see themselves as part of the solution. Secondly, it was tenacity that fueled my creative problem-solving and an attitude that nothing was going to be a roadblock to needed changes. Thirdly, leading with compassion was a way I continued to build trust with my employees. As my husband used to say, “Nobody cares what you know until they know you care.” I made it clear that family came first, and the mission could be covered by the rest of the team, if needed. I always encouraged personal development and the exploration of new ideas. I found that being a manager was much like being a mom in that it was my job to provide a healthy environment and strategic direction but not to micromanage.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

My authority on the topic of finding joy rests with the results in my life. My life began as an emergency when my birth mother attempted a home abortion when I was at six months gestation. I believe there are many of us who are “wounded healers” — phoenixes rising from the ashes of the fires we refuse to let consume us. Rather, we take that energy and turn it into a passion for life that we wish the rest of the world could feel. I never let failure or disappointment take me down. A long fertility journey, which included a miscarriage, ended with two beautiful children. The loss of my soulmate two years ago has been difficult, yet I still feel joy and hope as I face the rest of my life without him being physically here.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I know it sounds cliché, but people in the United States are often driven by the “American dream” and are willing to work long hours and make other sacrifices to achieve success. Leaders give lip service to “work-life balance” then still put in long hours themselves. In a land of plenty such as the United States, it is easy to be materialistic and focus on outer appearances as a symbol of success. Partisan politics creates vitriol in headlines and foments separation, not understanding and love. In our “throw-away society” it is too easy to get a divorce instead of turning within to take responsibility and do what it takes to make a relationship work. Technology is a wonderful tool, but it should work for — not rule our lives. The tons of information that bombards us every day fragments our attention to the point where it is difficult to take the time to slow down to find wisdom and answers within ourselves. The result can be a shallow, unfulfilling, and often unhappy life.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The biggest myth is the one we set up for ourselves when we make happiness conditional. For example, “I’ll be happy when I lose 20 pounds and can wear my favorite dress again.” Or “I’ll be happy when I get a promotion.” The truth is you will likely lose those 20 pounds when you are happy, and you will get a promotion when you are happy. It is so important to want more but not need it. The difference is huge. We all inherently want to be happy, so when we set up a condition for happiness, we are going to really need that condition to happen. The problem is, when you focus on a need you are focusing on lack, and what you focus on you create! Another myth is that someone else makes me whole. How many people introduce their spouse as their “better half?” The truth is we come into any relationship already whole. To think otherwise can create co-dependency, which is a form of slavery and can lead to great unhappiness. Inter-dependency between spouses is a dance where a strong partnership can gracefully and competently move in the midst of inevitable change.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Some people might chase a new job, a new car, a new relationship, a bigger house, or change their look. None of these things are bad unto themselves. Balance in life is key to happiness and it is ignoring one’s spiritual self and inner voice for the sake of external gain which can create unhappiness.

My parents were rather strict and I was discouraged from going to parties and dating when I was in college. I remember my Mom saying “When you are done with school, then you can have fun!” I get a good laugh when I think about the 10 more years of school I had as I collected several advanced degrees. This is a good example of how we try to distinguish work from play — another way we rob ourselves of happiness. When I started thinking of all “work” as a kind of play (even housework can be a party!) I found myself being truly happy.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Always be in integrity — Be honest with yourself first and others always. It is incredibly freeing to tell the truth and accept accountability, no matter what the consequences. This always puts you in the driver’s seat and you can’t be manipulated by people or circumstances. Turbulent events and issues may swirl around you, but you’ll stand strong, grounded in the truth of who you are. Don’t get bogged down in events and issues — It’s good to stay informed about events and involved in issues if you have something to contribute. What doesn’t work well is to get caught up in illusion and fear, which robs you of your ability to make a difference. Instead, remain calm and positive so that you can generate ideas that can help others get through turbulent times and perhaps even help organize the chaos into a great leap forward. Have a Stand in life — Your Stand is something so powerfully clear in your being that life can be nothing else in your presence. In the words of Martin Luther, “Here I stand, I can do no other.” My husband taught people how to find their own Stand and it begins with “I am the Stand…” not “I have the Stand…” Anything that begins with “I am” is a creative, defining, most powerful statement you can make. An example is “I am the Stand the world is safe for children.” When you are clear on your Stand, it will be easy to find your mission in life and it will guide your day-to-day planning as well as your life goals. Have a mission in life — If “I am the Stand the world is safe for children” I have any mission that creates peace, security, education, wellness, understanding. And whatever I choose to do, it is with passion — driven, fueled and resourced by my Stand. Take time to play — Having a Stand and a mission in life doesn’t mean always being serious and busy! Take time to play every day with children, animals, friends and family. Play relieves stress and is like water to a thirsty plant. It will keep your imagination stoked and your heart open. So many ways we play help ground us — literally, as we run or roll or sit on the ground or floor to connect with the earth and refresh.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

First and foremost, listen them. I did not mean “listen to.” When you listen someone you pick up clues to what is truly going on for them at the deepest level and therein lies the key to getting them the help they need. When we listen to someone, while we hear what they say, we are often already formulating what we are going to say next. This is a natural part of a typical discussion. What someone who is hurting needs is to be heard at the deepest level possible with ALL the focus being on them and their needs only. The other most powerful thing is to see them as whole and moving through their crisis into a place of peace and healing. Some might call this positive prayer or visualization. It is something we can do for ourselves, and it is also something we can do for others by becoming quiet and centered.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As of 2021, one in every 54 children is on the autism spectrum. Back in the 1970s they found two to four cases in every 10,000 children. This increase is staggering and while the programs available to help children on the spectrum and their families has definitely increased in the last ten years, what I would like to see change on a large scale is a greater acceptance of these special children for who they are and what they can teach us. I find myself wondering if anyone has considered these sensitive children to be here to teach us to slow down, play and be happy? My twelve-year-old son is on the autism spectrum and he is one of the happiest, most confident, smartest people I know. I would love to inspire a movement to widely promote programs like the Sonrise Program, which are allowing these children to emerge with their gifts intact — not modified away.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Rhonda Byrne! Just being in the presence of someone who exudes empowerment of others would be a peak experience for me!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website is www.bodymemoryprocess.com and on the main page is a big yellow button to download a free 37-page guide that explains the benefits of the Body Memory Process. Also, anyone can reach me by writing to [email protected]!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!