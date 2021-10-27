Tim O’ Brien: “Only God is in control”

Are you giving up control or are you trying to “make it all happen”? Only God is in control. Trust that even though you cant control everything that the right things will happen and if they don’t, never give up!

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tim OBrien.

Tim has extensive experience in the health and wellness industry. He began his career in 2003 at GNC franchises, then became District Manager in 2005. In 2008, he became the manager of Elite Nutrition. During those years, he built a solid foundation of knowledge and expertise. His passion and success gave him the vision to open his own business.

Tim believes in educating and empowering individuals to make lifelong, healthy choices and changes. His desire is to help each person reach their health potential. His energy is contagious, and he’s excited about helping YOU.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew pop in Mukwonago WI drinking apple cider and enjoying the freezing winters making snow forts. My mom fought through cancer when I was five years old which is what got my family interested in the natural alternatives conversation. I always loved the idea of working hard for the things I wanted in life. Getting three paper routes when I was twelve years old filled my time through out my teens. Starting my own business was always in the back of my head.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My boss when I was managing some GNC stores gave me some pretty cool opportunities to explore the idea of what it looked like to manage and operate a health food store. He also pointed me to some of the right books like “Rich dad Poor Dad” that gave me some basic business guidance and sense. I would give John Kropp much credit for why I am where I am today!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Pastor Gene! I had some troublesome teen years where I got in with the wrong crowd and some drugs. I, by the grace of God, Pastor Gene asked me if I would meet with him weekly to be mentored and secured in my new life getting away form the drugs and anger that I dealt with.

I will just always remember being like an infant needing someone stronger grabbing my hand. He did that for me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was against CBD oil because I thought it was marijuana for the longest time. Once I finally found out that it had the benefits of marijuana with out the high I brought it in and started the “CBD explosion” in Madison by spending nearly 1.8 million dollars in marketing across the next 24 months. I was everywhere on the radio and Television. My brother would call me making fun of me saying “you used to not be able to quit the stuff and now you are telling all of WI about it everywhere I look!”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Jocko Wilink. “People ask me how to stop eating sugar” “I say to them, STOP EATING SUGAR”

This resonates with me so much because I struggle with self control and also believe that discipline is the key to living the life we want to live and being the people that we want to be. This quote reminds me that my life and how its lived is with in my power.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We receive new customers every day on our website findyourhealthyplace.com. I am always wondering how I can reach out to those people, ask the right questions, and then show which brands or specific nutrients could help their specific conditions or health struggles. So many are dealing with health problems that they simply do not have to continue suffering with but they don’t know what to do! I want to change the world. Minimize suffering and increase the quality of life!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1)People centric. One time early on in the company I was praying that I would find more sales because I was struggling paying rent. I felt like God said “do you care about souls as much as you care about sales?” I was floored because I knew that I got my focus off. Souls before sales was my new mantra and what I train my team to think of as they are dealing with consultations.

2)Faith. Going from one store to two, two to four, and then adding a warehouse all took big investments and risk. Faith that the mission was worth it and having the faith to do it was huge.

3)Steadfast. Never giving up where ever I am. I have played many roles in the company over the last twelve years. One thing I have noticed through out is that I don’t stop fighting for break through ever. When I break new ground I rejoice, take a moment to thank God, and then start beating on the next door. There is too much goodness to fight for to lay down for too long!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Because I am a workaholic. lol I am so consumed with the mission that I can neglect my health and have fallen into that trap a number of times.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I would say a burnout for me is when I am unable to think or discuss things reasonably. Another key indicator for me is when I am only “at rest” when I am working”. Even if I am not accomplishing much. This is a sign that I am probably overdoing it.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Opposite of burn out for me is when I am doing the things consistently that I know are vital to my health and mental space. Getting to sleep on time, waking up early to get after the day, opening the Bible and having a time giving my day to the Lord, eating breakfast, and making a healthy lunch so Im not tempted to eat crappy. If I am doing those few things then I think more clearly and am much less stressed because I have peace of mind that I am operating in a healthy manner and then its easier to let go of the things I cant control.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

When I am in active burn out I am cranky, stressed, less creative, deal with brain fog, don’t enjoy my family or my business. Burnout causes nothing but destruction and loss for my business and my family. Because of this its vital that I approach work in a healthy way or else nobody wins!

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout mainly comes from people not protecting their sleep, diet, exercise, or mental space.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Build your work around your life and not around you work How much sleep do you need? Get it Are you eating a healthy diet? Eat it Are you giving up control or are you trying to “make it all happen”? Only God is in control. Trust that even though you cant control everything that the right things will happen and if they don’t, never give up! What are you filling your mind and heart with everyday? Fill it with things that will help you and not hurt you. This could be the music you listen to or the shows you watch! Just like “you are what you eat” you are also what you listen to, watch, and consume!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Just ask the questions. “Are you eating” “Are you sleeping” and those subtle questions add up and have helped me over the years.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Encourage the conversations around mental health. Encourage others to use some PTO and protect each other when they are on vacation!

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Mental health is vital to focus on in a company. Around 17% of the population was classified as having some kind of mental health disorder pre Covid. As of today the numbers are now closer to 40%!! Now more than ever we need to be aware of this reality in our work places!

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Not getting systems in place for protecting them from ending up in the same spot. In my situation it was not realizing that I needed to hire help in some key areas like a CMO and a CFO. I was just playing that role along with the CEO role and its just not reasonable to do them all well or to be able to have a life!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To look into natural alternatives before getting on pharmaceutical drugs. Our system is set up to go to a doctor and then get on drugs. So much of the time this is simply not needed. Natural alternatives typically have no side effects and are also good for you. Drugs have side effects and tear down your health.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Jocko Willink!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

findyourhealthyplace.com

Facebook The Healthy Place

IG Apple Wellness

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!