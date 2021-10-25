Holly Dowling: “Be that beacon of light for the world!”

Be that beacon of light for the world! Start empowering others to put in place these suggestions and you will find joy in helping others find joy.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Holly Dowling.

​Holly Dowling is a highly sought after award-winning Global Keynote Speaker and Top Ten Inspirational Thought Leader as well as founder of the “Extraordinary Leader” program. For the past 20 years, she has addressed hundreds of thousands of Fortune 500 companies around the world including Facebook, Deloitte, PaloAlto Networks, Disney, Wells Fargo, Cisco, Home Depot, Google, Hilton, and IBM, among others and impacted the hearts and minds of millions in over 120 countries worldwide with her “A Celebration Of You” podcast via iHeart Radio.

Holly was recently honored to be featured as a Top 10 Global Inspirational Thought Leader among other honorees Deepak Chopra and Dr. William Wilson, President of Oral Roberts University. She is also a member of the United Nations Girl Up, a two-time Stevie Award winner, a recipient of The American Riviera Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award, a global speaking member of the AICET Council, and she was recently recognized as a SHERO who are women “thrivers” making a positive impact in people’s lives. As creator of Hollyisms Daily Dose Of Inspirations App based on her well known book “Hollyisms,” Holly’s mission is to continue to inspire hearts and minds all over the world!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As the oldest of four, I grew up a very shy, overweight little girl in central Pennsylvania. Although I had no confidence as a child, I had always had an entrepreneurial spirit with a passion to entertain as well as help people. As young as seven years old I was ringing neighbors’ doorbells on the weekends trying to sell them literally anything — from entertaining them by dressing in a tutu and dancing in front yards for 75 cents to taking empty baby food jars and filling them with shaved soap from around the house and trying to sell it. It all came down to how I always had a sense of fearlessness. I wanted to try new things by combining entrepreneurship and entertainment, all with the ultimate goal of helping people and spreading joy. Who you are as a very young person can tell a lot about who you are later in life. Little did I know my childhood would play into my lifelong mantra of “Tell me no, watch me go,” and would be infused into every chapter of my life!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I had a very specific person who inspired my career, and to this day, I reference her in several of my keynotes! What brought me the greatest joy when I was in third grade, was watching “Love Boat” on Friday nights and wanting to actually be the cruise director, Julie McCoy, someday. So much so, that it created a burning desire in my soul. Unbeknownst to me, I did not know the power of the brain to create such fortitude with my dreams! Fast forward to college and everyone expected me to pursue a career in law. Against everyone’s wishes, I decided to pursue my dreams to become a cruise director. And because I had so many challenges and nay-sayers, my childhood mantra came back to drive me, “Tell me no, watch me go.” When you want something bad enough and it brings joy to your very soul, it will drive you! And for my career as a keynote speaker, this business found me, I did not seek this business. When you trust and let the doors that need to open, they will open!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I have had this question many times in my life, and I have to say, no. I have had a lot of people who believed in me, and I have a very loving family, but there is no one person I would credit for encouraging my aspirations. However, I will say my siblings are probably the only ones who kept me going in my darkest times.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think life is about making mistakes and pulling yourself back up! As for an interesting milestone, I would say when I was a stay-at-home mom trying to do the right thing, I felt I was missing out on making a difference in the world! When I learned that “The Summit of The Eight World Leaders” was coming to Denver, CO, I wondered how the businesses of Denver were going to make a good impression and accommodate such diverse cultures. I decided to call the mayor’s office and discovered that no one had thought of how to educate the nuances of different cultures, customize menus in different languages, etc. With all eyes on Denver to make a great impression, I created a business in the moment called “Worldwide Etiquette.” With my background engaging diverse cultures on a cruise ship, I expounded upon research and developed workshops for all the Denver area businesses. As a result, I was featured on the BBC, interviewed on CNN, and was asked to join the African American Consulate. At that moment in time, my world dramatically shifted, and I was catapulted into the work of trying to make a difference on a global level.

The takeaway from this experience I would like others to know is to think big, don’t think small, think out of the box. And always be willing to walk through the door when it opens versus getting down when doors close!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

It has been a lifelong dream to be able to impact people on a global scale. As keynote speaker, I am blessed to serve audiences who have for years asked how they could have more inspiration from me long after a presentation. And after traveling consistently and extensively for years, the pause the pandemic gave to my life was a gift in so many ways, but it also allowed me to focus on a passion to be present in people’s lives everyday by developing a daily app. Hollyisms Daily Dose Of Inspirations App was launched on November 11, 2020 and has exceeded my expectations! The reviews have been phenomenal and truly a dream to be able to help people worldwide.

In addition, our work supporting companies and organizations as they evolve through these turbulent times has been life changing. Developing engaging keynotes that expound upon diversity and inclusion and provide solutions for well-being/resilience have been astounding. Our team has become sought after for discussions on the antifragile mindset and how to assimilate employees back to the workplace or into a different work culture the pandemic has created. The ripple effect has been extraordinary!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Honestly, one of the greatest traits of a great leader is to be a servant leader. And I know people have heard the word before but I’m not sure if they really know what it means. To be a servant leader is to stop controlling. Let go of control and start collaborating! It means finding out who people are and helping them lift themselves to be the greatest version of themselves.

Which leads to my second character trait of a successful leader. I truly believe that if you help others be successful, you too will shine and be successful, but it starts by being genuinely interested in seeking out an individual’s greatest strengths and brilliance and then shining a spotlight on them.

And lastly, being authentic, transparent, and humbly honest. People don’t want that perfect person; it is your imperfections that make you beautiful. A great leader recognizes that he/she is not all things to all people.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I feel I am an authority for the topic of finding joy because my mantra is “Choose Joy!” Life is full of hardships and ups and downs and turbulent times like the one that is upon us, but you have a choice every day you wake up. You can choose misery or suffering, or you can choose joy. And remember, pain is inevitable, suffering is a choice so when I choose joy, it lifts my heart and my mind. Even on those days when it feels like a black cloud is following me (we all have them) but the topic of joy is far beyond something I believe; it is what I preach and I walk the talk every day. In addition, I refuse to allow toxic or negative emotional vampires to zap my joy. And when I sense that, I remove myself from that environment. I will flush and delete people who are toxic.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I am not surprised at this ranking and in reply, I would like to say it starts at all levels and how we are showing up in the world. I am going to be very bold with this answer and put this out there. As a society, we spend so much energy focusing on the media’s attention and so I would like to thank Thrive Global and Authority Magazine and all the magazines who are a part of this topic who have graciously asked for my opinion, and I feel privileged to be a part of the conversation.

What you focus on is what you get more of. I believe what is “wrong” should not be the focus, we should be focusing on what is right and beautiful with the world. If we begin focusing more on the brilliance of people and what is going right with the world, then we could perhaps alleviate the anger and hostility. Start looking at what each of us can bring rather than what they lack.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

It is all about where we focus! One of my favorite studies done by MIT is of the Dalai Lama. They studied him when he came back to the United States and the Smithsonian Institute was going to do an article on it. In May of 2004, they went back and studied 30 years of publications on joy and happiness and found 46,000 publications on depression and only 400 publications on joy. That speaks volumes! We study depression to figure out joy? We study divorce to figure out a healthy marriage? No! Let’s study healthy marriages so we can figure out the ingredients and amplify these qualities. We study suicide in young people, yet we are not researching what is driving the successful, well-adjusted young people. What we are studying is the opposite of what we should be doing.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I am pretty simple in my thought process on this question. I think we as a whole, as a country, as a world, seek to fill a void of happiness by finding outside people, outside job titles, outside substances, outside material things …. we look to so many other aspects to fill a void deep in our soul. Happiness is finding your soul’s highest calling and I truly believe I’ve been able to accomplish that. I know what it’s like to seek happiness through things, people, wrong marriages, money. I know what it’s like to have it all and to lose it all. My happiest moments have been when I have had peace of mind by following my soul’s highest calling.

Some of the darkest times have been the best gifts because when I lost everything I actually found myself. During COVID, I found an even higher version of myself and a level of peace and joy and happiness that I never had. Through chaos and turbulent times, if you are willing to see the miracles in the mess, it can be your greatest and most opportune times to grow, be a gift, and to see a horrific time as an opportunity to have your world be a gift for yourself and everyone around you.!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

1. It’s about being selfish so you can be more selfless! Now more than ever, it is time to give yourself permission to find what brings you joy. Do something ridiculously fun!

2. Find a daily dose of little moments that lift you up. And don’t let someone else determine what that is for you.

3. Put in place a ritual that truly feeds your soul! The most important part of my day is my morning, and no one takes that away from me. I focus on my meditation and spiritual time in my backyard that is like a sanctuary and a place of peace.

4. Write down your gratitude every day. Part of my morning ritual is writing in a journal and writing down that gratitude. Putting pen to paper can be extremely cathartic but it also truly manifests your gratitude and desires.

5. Be that beacon of light for the world! Start empowering others to put in place these suggestions and you will find joy in helping others find joy.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Just listen. It is as simple as being there and being present. One of the greatest gifts in the world is knowing you have been truly listened to, it is as close to the feeling of being loved. This doesn’t take money or a lot of time, it just takes a willingness to do something for someone else and give them your full and undivided attention.

And stop making labels and assumptions about people because you will never completely understand what is happening in someone else’s life. Stop probing and start listening! My favorite quote is from Mr. Rogers, “There isn’t a person you couldn’t love, if you knew their story.”

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A movement to spread kindness and joy to everyone and anyone. Hold a door for someone you don’t know. I recently paid for a candy bar for an employee at a store who had given up their break time to help me. A movement of being selfless so we can be more in tune with others!

Another movement would be for forgiveness. When we can forgive people for the hurt, we let go of our own inner rage and anger. This will release us from having a toxic mind and soul.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have coffee or breakfast with Marlo Thomas! And here is why… Marlo Thomas wrote a book, “Free To Be…You and Me.” And I read it when I was that shy, overweight little girl in 5th grade living in Overland Park, Kansas. I was being made fun of and bullied and the librarian shared this book with me. That book changed my life! At that moment, I realized that I am a good person, and I am free to be me, Holly Dastmalchian (this is my maiden name)! I love that at that age I fell in love with this book, and it made such a difference. And I love that it was written by this beautiful woman whom I never met. She inspired me to never let go. My mantra is that I am free to be me, even in my 50’s!

In addition, Marlo Thomas is a spokesperson for St. Jude. I am a huge supporter of St. Jude since I had a child who was diagnosed at the age of two with a very rare form of cancer. Thankfully, he is now 30 and thriving! Yet another reason why I would love to meet her!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

​Website: http://hollydowling.com/

Podcast: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/a-celebration-of-you/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Holly DDowling/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/hollydowling

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hollyddowling

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5KNjsxzYn8D5QRbYrBbtIw

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/holly.dowling/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!