Dr. Zelana Montminy: “Limit social media scrolling and news”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Zelana Montminy.

Dr. Zelana Montminy is a behavioral scientist with a fresh perspective rooted in the latest research. A prominent figure in Positive Psychology and one of Maria Shriver’s Architects of Change, she is the author of bestselling 21 Days to Resilience. Dr. Zelana is a renowned speaker, a go-to authority in the media, and consultant to executives, corporations, schools, and universities worldwide.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I’m a first-generation American — my parents and sister emigrated from the former Soviet union in the 70s and I was born and raised in San Diego, California. Russian was my first language and over the years I’ve learned a few others. My parents came with very little to this country and were able to create a comfortable life for our family which is truly extraordinary. I straddled two very different cultures and over time came to greatly appreciate the texture and dimension they both give me. Being raised in an immigrant family where things didn’t always come easily gave me the tools for what it takes to persevere. I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I was given from a very young age, the education both through all my schooling and also as a student of the world. Traveling abroad and seeing the world was definitely a priority in my family growing up and that certainly gave me a broad perspective. It was truly a precious gift that I hope to give to my children as well. I have one older sister who lives in Paris with her family. She is truly one of my closest confidents.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was always fascinated by human behavior even in my youth. I was curious why people behave a certain way in various circumstances and what makes one person turn trauma into a triumph and another person, in the exact same situation, becomes a victim of perpetual suffering. I was exposed to mental illness and instability from a young age and never shied away from it. In fact, I wanted to help and create lasting change.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My first job post-college was project manager of a breast cancer survivor study at UCLA looking at how survivors recovered psychologically. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go the clinical or research route with psychology, so I was exploring the research angle and realized I didn’t want to do that exclusively — working with people directly was the direction I wanted to take. I was fortunate to be able to explore various angles of the industry through internships I had before, during and even after college. Those opportunities gave me priceless insight to help me shape my future career.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I love quotes and post them daily on my Instagram feed. One of my favorites is: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” ―C. S. Lewis; I love this quote because it shared how powerful we are over our own outcomes and behaviors which is what I try to teach people I work with.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have encouraged and supported me along the way, starting with my mom and dad, my sister, friends who would take “I’m fine” as a cue to step in vs back away, to loads of others. At this point in my life, I couldn’t do any of this without my husband Joel, who encourages me and supports me every step of the way, whether it’s to lend a listening ear, or creating spreadsheets and business plans without me even asking, showing up to the kids’ sports practice on days I’m in a meeting, and everything in between. He is my rock.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on my second book which I’m very excited about. I’m also working on some television and digital content that I can’t reveal just yet but I look forward to sharing soon!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example?

Thank you. I think resilience/flexibility, problem solver, passion are paramount. Passion fuels drive to create a career filled with meaning and purpose. Every life and career has curve balls, and so it’s really important to avoid taking things in a deeply personal way (which I had to learn!), and pivot — which required flexibility and resilience. I thought I’d have a clinical practice at this point and never imagined I’d be doing what I do today. Learning to become a problem solver and being creative about next steps is really key.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I’m a behavioral scientist we researches resilience, and do a lot of work on helping people manage burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout is a form of exhaustion that’s a result of excessive and prolonged emotional, physical, and/or mental stress.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Flourishing and thriving. Feeling energy and not feeling constantly overwhelmed.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

This is the very problem with our culture that glorifies exhaustion vs rest. I think those sceptics are misidentifying what they’re referring to. A little stress and exhaustion here and there is human and we are able to work through it most of the time with focused attention. Once stress become pervasive and excessive and is effecting all aspects of your life as burnout usually does, we aren’t able to power through it. It’s our body yelling as us to stop after we’ve ignored its whispers.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout doesn’t just suddenly happen. It’s like a slow leak. Lack of adequate sleep, nutrition, exercise, social support makes it worse… taking on too much, not taking time for yourself.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”.

I am actually working with wellness company, Juice Plus+ at the moment on exactly this. Their research of 2000 Americans found that almost a quarter (23%) admitted they have no routine in their days, and not even 1 in 10 make sure they finish work at a reasonable and regular time… This is bad for us, and although work is important our health is more so — and this is more true than ever before right now! In fact, coming out of the last lockdown, 18% said they couldn’t wait to leave this lack of routine behind with a return to office-based — and easier to compartmentalize — work on the horizon.

The study also revealed that Americans wanted to prioritise mental wellbeing (33%), a balanced diet (31%) and a new outlook on life (27%) when coming out of the previous lockdown, and that when returning to normal life, people felt happy (46%) and relieved (40%).

So, my 5 tips for right now would be:

Seek support (mental health professional, friends, partners) Prioritize sleep Explore stress reducing programming like yoga or meditation classes, meditation apps Partner up with a friend who will hold you accountable for changes you want to make and check in on you Limit social media scrolling and news; unplug to let yourself recalibrate

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Talk to them and come from a place of care and concern. Share how you feel, rather than point fingers about what they’re doing wrong. Provide resources and tangible ways they can get help. Listen, really listen without trying to have all the answers.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

It takes a systemic approach in which perhaps someone like me or another wellness provider can come in to create context, and explain what it is, how we can change it. And then teams and co-workers coming up with a plan about how to make those changes, perhaps not taking calls or replying to emails after a certain time of night or weekends, and things like that.

Also, by just encouraging people to look out for their own work-life balance — and leading by example — we can put a stop to this often toxic workplace culture.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace.

It is imperative that we schedule in windows of rest and power down, especially during periods of extreme change and heightened concern. Resilience is not about powering through the day. Being able to effectively deal with stressful times and challenges has a lot to do with carving time out for our brain and body to reboot. That way we can come back to our work feeling refreshed and better able to solve problems.

What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I do a lot of work with corporations and businesses, which is refreshing that they’re realizing how important mental health is in the workplace. I think that’s one of the silver linings of this pandemic… realizing that our mental health needs to be prioritized. If you feel like your workplace doesn’t value this, talk to your manager or boss about some of the tools you’re reading about, and feel free to have them reach out to me.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake I see is people not recognizing how bad it has become and not making enough changes; and also thinking that there’s a quick fix. Burnout occurs over time and it takes just as much time if not longer to work on reversing.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be?

You never know what your idea can trigger. A movement that prioritizes mental health and wellbeing vs success at all costs, that focuses on kindness and care of each other and toward ourselves, that doesn’t normalize burnout and “busy” as a status symbol.

