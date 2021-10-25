Karen Mangia: “Pause”

Pause. Instead of powering straight through to your next obligation, take one breath. Neuroscience shows that we can course-correct from stress in just 60–90 seconds.

Karen Mangia is an executive at Salesforce, and her work focuses on strategies for personal and professional success. She is the author of four books: Success with Less: Releasing Obligations & Discovering Joy (Marie St. Press, 2016), Listen Up! How to Tune in To Customers, And Turn Down the Noise (Wiley, 2020), Working from Home: Making the New Normal Work for You (Wiley, 2020), and Success from Anywhere: Your Personal Guide to Creating the Future of Work from the Inside Out (Wiley, November 2021). Thinkers 360 recently named her as one the Top 20 Thought Leaders for Mental Health in the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood is best summarized as Midwest, Mangia, and music. I grew up in three different cities in the Midwest. “Mangia” means “eat” in Italian. My childhood reads like a cookbook, seasoned with nostalgia, passed down from generation to generation. I treasure the handwritten, food splattered recipes I inherited from both of my grandmothers. One of my happiest childhood memories is walking through the backdoor into my grandparents’ kitchen and smelling sauce simmering on the stove. That smell is more than spaghetti. That smell is love. That smell is happiness. That smell is belonging. And, finally, music because I taught myself to play the piano by ear as a child. Santa gifted me a toy piano with 25 keys. There was a color strip that rested between the keys and the music stand. The songbook was color coded to correlate. After I learned the songbook by heart, I progressed to playing by ear. I would hear a tune on TV or on the radio and then diligently decode it using my out of tune toy. In a way, I’ve always played the soundtrack for my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

A college professor, Bob Papper, inspired my love of storytelling. I was a student in his Telecommunications news classes and worked for him as a research assistant. He was notoriously exacting. My job was to administer the annual survey he sent to members of the Radio & Television News Directors’ Association (RTNDA). I would call non-respondents to administer surveys over the phone. Then I would correlate responses, analyze trends and search for the storyline. “That’s not news,” I can hear him barking in his gruff voice even now. “The first three letters in news are new. And what you’re telling me isn’t new.” Then he would slam the metal desk drawer that contained his shelf stable stash of Dinty Moore microwave meals. (That was his not-so-subtle-way of telling me to get back to work.)

Professor Papper authored six articles each year based on our findings for the RTNDA magazine. We co-authored an article about trends in television internships. That was my first professional publication. It was also the closest I’ve been to becoming a Survivor contestant. We submitted version 67. I still have a copy of that magazine. Like your first love, you never forget your first story.

I can’t tell you how many stories I’ve captured and shared since then. What I can tell you is that if you open the kitchen cabinet next to my refrigerator today, you’ll discover a blue mug with faded yellow stars. Professor Papper presented me with the mug after we shared our research findings with a live audience. He saved the speech. His coaching was his caring. The mug merely commemorated his caring.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My late grandmother is the most formative figure in my life who continues to guide me. She lived her life by an unstated philosophy that is her legacy: What matters? I always knew I was on the top of her list. She always made time for me. She always accepted me. And she always loved me unconditionally. We would stay up until the wee hours of the morning talking about everything and nothing. She loved to tell jokes. And she had a great laugh. Nothing seemed to get her down for long. Two of my most treasured inheritances — beyond memories and mementos — are her diaries. My favorite one is a small red hardback book with gold lettering. The lettering is unclear and mottled like an out-of-focus picture from days gone by. If you look closely, the title becomes clear: Another Chance. She had started writing when she couldn’t head off to university because of what was happening in the world. WWII deferred her dream. She had to take a job keeping the books at a nearby lumberyard instead. The first entry was dated Friday, September 28, 1945. She had finally arrived at university and felt uncertain about the future. Kind of like you and I are feeling right now. There’s one sentence that stands out to me as the theme of her diary: You can always begin again. Wisdom that is timely and timeless.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

“Never eat conference food.” That’s my mantra. Conferences are often held in interesting cities with interesting food. And yet most conferences serve little to no interesting food. Overcooked chicken tastes the same in every city as far as I can tell. It never occurred to me that my mantra might not be everyone’s mantra. I came to that realization very publicly at a going away party due to a promotion. My employees took turns telling stories. Most were kind. A few were funny. And then came the roast. One of my employees staged a dramatic re-enactment of me slapping overcooked chicken skewers out of his hand. Then, he started to whisper, “Don’t eat another bite of this food,” he mimicked. “Take a few laps around the reception. Say a few hellos. Meet me in the lobby in 20 minutes. We have dinner reservations.” Then he proceeded to demonstrate my marching cadence as I paraded the group through the streets of New Orleans at breakneck pace. My joking response was, “The dinner was great though, right?” His story illustrates a critical leadership lesson. Leadership is listening. And what he nicely said was, “We didn’t feel heard.”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“There’s no reason for you to play small anymore. The universe has big plans for you, and it’s time to claim them.” The quote is from Gabrielle Bernstein’s book Super Attractor: Methods for Manifesting a Life Beyond Your Wildest Dreams. I keep the quote on my desk to remind me to live my life beyond fear. The quote also reminds me we are all powerful beyond measure. The limits we face are often self-imposed limits.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m excited about my new show, Success from Anywhere! The premise is: What would happen if we could change the game of life together? The series shares strategies to unlock success from unlikely sources of inspiration. Success is not a destination or a location. Success is available to anyone, anywhere at any time if you know where to look. My book and workbook of the same title debut in November 2021. My hope is to help people discover sustainable strategies to live well and to work well. And to ultimately realize success moment by moment.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I learned early on about the importance of being responsible. That means being responsible for your choices. Responsible with your resources. And responsible for those who are entrusted to your care. If I committed to do something and didn’t follow through, my parents’ repeated refrain was, “Whose responsibility was that?” If we forgot to bring our lunch for school, neither of our parents were coming to a mid-day rescue. You learn responsibility quickly in that context. Next, I am resourceful. My friends laugh that I will save a single tablespoon of sauce and then transform it into a ten-course dinner the next night. Asking, “What else can this be?” has served me well in culinary and in corporations. That question helps me taps into my resourcefulness. Finally, I am resilient. I battled back from major medical at an early age. I’ve outlasted toxic bosses. Survived stegosaurs sized budget cuts. And, yet here I am. I’m still standing.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Burnout almost killed me. At the age of 33, I faced an undiagnosed illness. I didn’t know what to call it, and neither did a team of five doctors. Despite diet and exercise, I gained weight, lost color in my skin, my eyes changed color, and my energy drained away. Through the confusion, I kept working, doing, being and achieving — sacrificing my health, my relationships, and myself. A last-ditch trip to an unorthodox doctor helped me to face that crossroads in my life, to identify the childhood reason for my poor health, and to turn my life around.

As a recovering overachiever, my journey through misdiagnosis left me wondering, “What more can I do?” The key to my success wasn’t tied to my determination, my ambition, or my relationships. I needed to simplify and to adopt a powerful new formula for creating a life without regrets. I detail the three-step formula that transformed my life, my relationships, and my health — along with thousands of readers — in my first book, Success with Less: Releasing Obligations & Discovering Joy. I am living proof you can move from burnout to breakthrough.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I resonate with Adam Grant’s description of burnout as the sustained combination of:

Increased job demands

Feeling or experiencing a lack of control over outcomes

Lack of connection to social support systems (colleagues, peers, friends, family)

If your boss holds a meeting every night during your cherished family dinner hour, for example, you will experience burnout. Burnout results from living outside of our core values for extended periods of time.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is full engagement. We tend to be fully engaged when we feel we have flexibility, autonomy, and choice relative to our context. We all have examples of working extra hours and feeling energized rather than exhausted. I wrote my second book, Working from Home, in just 30 days. I worked seven days a week, and I felt energized. Why? Outside of a clear deadline, I had full autonomy about how to meet that deadline. My family and friends became my cheerleader squad. They sent notes of encouragement. They ran errands. They dropped off food. Burnout is not a function of the number of hours worked. Burnout is a function of how we feel about the work we are doing.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Imagine shopping for a new car. You find a car that is a high-performance machine. And then the salesperson tells you that to get the most out of that machine, you must drive at peek speed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Would you buy that car? My guess is no. Why do we expect that kind of performance from ourselves and from others? Periods of maximum performance require periods of maximum rest. People, just like machines, require maintenance for periods of peak performance. Just like an always on engine will fail, so will an always on person.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout results from living outside of alignment with our values for extended periods of time. If you value family time, for example, and your boss schedules a meeting over your family time every day, you will experience burnout. The topic of the meeting is irrelevant. The fact that the meeting is in constant conflict with what you value compounded with a perceived lack of choices or control will cause you to burn out.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

If you are experiencing work burnout:

(1). Pause. Instead of powering straight through to your next obligation, take one breath. Neuroscience shows that we can course-correct from stress in just 60–90 seconds.

(2). Ponder. Ask yourself three simple questions. What’s working? What’s not working? What’s the smallest adjustment I could give myself permission to make?

(3). Prioritize. Choose one adjustment that would take five minutes or fewer to make. Arianna Huffington, Founder & CEO of Thrive Global refers to this as a “micro step.” Put this micro step or five-minute fix, as I call it, on your calendar. Make your micro step a priority.

(4). Pace yourself. Put yourself in reverse five minutes at a time. Trying to adjust too much too fast sets us up for fast failure. And for more burnout.

(5). Philosophize. When you’re ready to commit to ten minutes, conduct the stress-free experiment. Researchers at Stanford University asked a group of stressed-out college students to participate in an experiment over winter break. All the students agreed to keep journals during the holiday. A select group of students were given a specific assignment. They were asked to write about their most important values, and how those values showed up in their daily activities. After analyzing thousands of journal pages, the scientists concluded writing about values helped these students to see new meaning in their lives. Students from the values group experienced feelings of greater confidence, resilience, and connection as they headed back to school, according to The Upside of Stress by Kelly McGonigal. And get this: the students who experienced the most stress over break also experienced the most powerful outcomes from values-based journaling. Tough times became opportunities to reconnect with a source of strength, resilience, and, ultimately, new ideas. That source? Their values. In a similar intervention, but with a different group, scientists discovered that this values-based affirmation creates results that can be measured as much as three years later.

Are you ready to conduct your own experiment? Choose one value that really stands out for you. Set a timer for ten minutes. Write a few sentences about why this value matters to you. Don’t worry about sentence structure; make it a stream of consciousness. Just share what shows up and put it on the page; this isn’t a grammar exercise! The power is not in your punctuation, I assure you. Consider conducting this experiment more than once.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Speak the truth with kindness. Sometimes that kindness is best offered as a question. I’ll never forget the time one of my best friends observed me spiraling into overcommitted mode. He gently asked, “How are you doing with taking care of yourself right now?” And then he paused. There was no judgement. There was no attempt to fill the awkward silence that followed. He simply created a safe space for me to explore the answer. When I responded that I felt like I had fallen into past patterns, he asked a follow up question. “How can I best support you as you reconsider your time commitments?” Simple, authentic messages convey, “I see you. I will make space for you. I will support you.”

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Leading organizations realize the most effective strategy to reverse burnout is one word: autonomy. My favorite example is General Mills. Their employees reported a high degree of burnout in 2020. Well intended leaders wanted to help and offered employees extra Paid Time Off (PTO). Very few employees took advantage of this benefit. Leaders were perplexed and decided to get curious. They engaged a third-party organization for help. In January 2021, General Mills rolled out the Gift of Choice program to approximately 10,000 workers in its North America Manufacturing plants. Employees could choose from extra PTO, a cash bonus, or a direct donation to the charity of their choice. Approximately 85% of employees opted into the program. What do you suspect was the top choice? You might be surprised to discover it was PTO. The only material difference between the first program and the second program was autonomy. What General Mills discovered a universal human truth: we all prefer the autonomy to choose what’s best for us. What might change if employers offered employees the autonomy to choose a burnout benefit?

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Within the Great Resignation is a clear message from millions of eligible employees: “We’re not going to tolerate these working conditions any longer.” Employees are not responding with surveys or strikes. They’re staging a mass walkout. Any organization that wants to attract and to retain top talent must focus on creating a caring culture. A caring culture fosters each employee’s deepest desires to live well and to work well. Mental health is a matter of the bottom line. Ask any hospital without nurses, any restaurant without cooks and servers, and any organization without specialized technical talent. Hiring is the new housing, and it’s a candidates’ market.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake I see people make is the grand gesture. Instead of booking a one-week vacation at an all-inclusive resort, try canceling one meeting. Instead of committing to a triathlon, try walking around the block. Create breathing room in five-minute increments. Trying to do too much too fast — even too much relaxing too fast — will accelerate rather than reverse burnout.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Do the do-able. We have big aspirations and get down on ourselves when we don’t immediately realize results. Whether you want to be healthier or happier, your success starts in the next five minutes. I referred to it earlier in our conversation as the five-minute fix. Take anything you want to achieve and move forward five minutes at a time. Five minutes creates progress. Five minutes creates momentum. Anyone can find five minutes. A 1% daily improvement will more than double your results in 72 days.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Adam Grant. He coined a phrase in 2021 that resonates: languishing. Grant’s piece for The New York Times described languishing as “a sense of stagnation and emptiness. It feels as if you’re muddling through your days, looking at your life through a foggy windshield. And it might be the dominant emotion of 2021.” Perhaps dining and discussing gives way to a whiteboarding session where we brainstorm strategies to move from languishing to living again. What might that change for humanity right now?

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I would be delighted to connect with and to learn from your readers on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Instagram where I regularly share new ideas. Together, we rise!

