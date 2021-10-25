Julianne Fraser Of Dialogue New York: “Value relationships above all else”

Value relationships above all else. Cherish family, friends and mentors who will support you during the inevitable valleys of life and celebrate you at the peaks.

Julianne Fraser is the Founder, President & CEO of Dialogue New York: a digital marketing consultancy that emphasizes influencer relationships as a means to create meaningful dialogues that truly resonate with consumers. Julianne has established herself as an expert in the field, developing and executing marketing strategies for brands like Sakara Life, Seed, Little Spoon, Baboon to the Moon, among many others. Prior to founding Dialogue, Julianne served as a vital member of the marketing teams at Ian Schrager Hotels, Lacoste, and Village Marketing.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Western Canada, grew up loving sports and the beautiful Canadian outdoors. When finishing up my business degree in Edmonton, I’ll never forget a conversation I had with the dean of my school, Dr. Paul McElhone, he told me “we’re going to get you into FIT.” I didn’t know what the Fashion Institute of Technology was at the time and certainly never thought moving to New York was a possibility, it was because of him that I applied, moved to New York over a decade ago, and have been living out my dreams ever since.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Looking back now, it’s clear that my journey and success are thanks to individuals along the way who believed in me. These mentors have shaped my life every step of the way. Dr. McElhone’s assertion led to an introduction to a fellow grad, who also made the move from my hometown of Edmonton to New York, Sudha Chinniah. Sudha is a fashion executive who has worked for the likes of Moncler, Diesel, Belstaff, Clavin Klein, and Loro Piana — he has become a constant, tough and honest mentor, challenging me to work hard and never give up in a city that can be ruthless. Sudha wrote a reference letter that led to my acceptance into FIT and he encouraged me to start my company, Dialogue New York, over a Sunday brunch several years later.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I believe deeply in the power of mentorship and peer mentorship, and am grateful to say there are a few names that come to mind.

Once graduating from FIT, I continued to meet individuals who took me under their wing, nurtured and supported my growth. My first job after grad school was at Ian Schrager Hotels working under Scott Lux, who was the VP of Digital Marketing at the time. Scott gave me the room to test and learn within the evolving industry of social media. He taught me valuable lessons about marketing strategy, which led to the creation of one of the industry’s first influencer marketing strategies. This job really kickstarted my career trajectory, putting influencers at the center of my focus.

From there, I moved on to Lacoste where I met Emily Coppock, VP of Marketing and another incredible mentor and friend of mine. Emily has an unwavering belief in her team members, she’s loyal, patient, and trusting. Emily not only supported my growth at Lacoste, but she was also my first client at Dialogue. Starting out on my own as a green consultant, she believed in me and gave me a chance to work with her team at Shiseido, something I am eternally grateful for.

My final role before starting Dialogue was at Village Marketing, working under one of the most incredible marketers I know, Vickie Segar. Vickie was not only an outstanding leader and teacher to me, she became a very good friend as well. It is thanks to Vickie’s mentorship and guidance that I am here today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Managing various brands’ social media channels early in my career, I once posted a Saturday girls-night-out post to the brand’s Instagram. Luckily I noticed and took it down within seconds, but I think my heart stopped pumping for that short period. After doing it once, you never do it again!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I wake up every morning grateful to be working with our clients at Dialogue. We currently support Seed, a next-gen probiotics brand, pioneering innovation in individual and environmental health. We also recently brought on Headquarters, a beauty brand incubated from Harry’s Lab, which is focused on healthy hair, starting at the root, and Bilt, a first-of-it’s-kind credit card that allows individuals to pay rent and earn rewards. We’ve also supported Little Spoon, an organic childhood nutrition brand, for the last four years and their team never ceases to amaze us. All of our clients have deep-rooted and important missions and our work is fueled by their passion and dedication.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’ve learned a lot about leadership over the past four years while building Dialogue New York. In my opinion, a successful leader is empathetic, humble, and dedicated to teach.

Empathy is crucial in understanding that everyone who works for my team is different, with unique motivators and needs. It’s important to me that each member of our team feels seen, supported and, as a result, passionate about what we are building.

Humility is one of the hardest traits to learn as a leader, but I discovered this in working with my business coach, Ben Easter. Knowing your own strengths and weaknesses, and when to ask for help, is the greatest gift you can receive as a leader. No one is perfect and while society has set expectations on entrepreneurs to do it all, the most powerful move we can make is to admit our downfalls and surround ourselves with experts who can help take us to the next level.

Finally, I believe a good leader is someone who is dedicated to teaching and mentoring the next generation. I will be forever indebted to those who have supported me throughout my career and I aim to do the same for those on my team.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Building my career in New York over the last decade, I have formed stories in my mind, which have not served me: I used to believe that an insane work ethic comes above all else, that continuously climbing the corporate ladder is the ultimate goal and that taking personal time is a sign of weakness.

The last year has completely shattered these beliefs and I am so grateful to see things from a new perspective. Through Covid, as well as working with my business coach, I’ve realized the importance of setting healthy boundaries, saying no to toxic work environments and taking time for personal development.

This last year, I turned down significant client opportunities that didn’t align with my values, worked remotely in all corners of the world and even took an intensive cooking course to fuel my passion, all while growing Dialogue threefold in a matter of months. Previously, I thought these decisions would have sunk the ship, but following my intuition has led to unprecedented growth, personal satisfaction and I hope has acted as an example for my team as well.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

The United States and especially New York glorifies workaholics, entrepreneurship, and financial success. The sky’s the limit in New York, if you’re willing to work hard for it, the opportunities are endless and you can achieve anything your heart desires. This beautiful gift comes with downfalls because it leads to a very unbalanced life centered around success and money.

Splitting my time between New York and Paris for the last few years, I’ve learned a lot about French culture and its commitment to life’s pleasures. I will always have my New York City work ethic and drive deep down, but I’ve slowly learned to balance this with the pleasure of cooking, traveling, and quality time with friends and family. In my opinion, happiness comes from balance.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I often hear individuals commit to working in their 30s and once they’ve achieved their financial goals, they will slow down and enjoy life. This feels backwards to me — life is precious and we must live our most fulfilled and joyful life here and now, don’t wait to find it later.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

There is an age-old belief that happiness comes from money and prestige. The amount of hugely successful and wealthy people I’ve met who are miserable debunks this notion entirely. Pursue your dreams because it fulfills you, because you wake up in the morning eager to start your day. Success and money will come while pursuing our most authentic passions.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Value relationships above all else. Cherish family, friends and mentors who will support you during the inevitable valleys of life and celebrate you at the peaks. Pursue passions outside of your career. Not only will they fuel you internally, but they will also make you more well-rounded and valuable within the context of your work Remain open to learn. Life is a constant journey, we continue to grow along the way — embrace that, don’t resist it. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. No one is perfect and the moment we can admit that and ask others for support, the sooner we will find happiness Live in the here and now, don’t wait to reach a goal in order to live your life. Set boundaries and carve out time for what fulfills you, your career will flourish as a result, I’m sure of it.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

I think the greatest thing we can do for someone in our life who is struggling is to show them empathy and vulnerability. We all go through ups and downs, and there’s no greater gift than to empathize and show them that we all have moments of weakness — that they are not alone in their feelings.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Dialogues — there’s a reason that this is the premise of my company’s name. The more we as a society can have open, honest and vulnerable dialogues, the more likely we are to connect and help one another.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Whitney Wolfe Herd, the Founder of Bumble. She overcame great gender hurdles and skepticism while at Tinder, revolutionized how women approach dating, launched, grew and took public an incredibly successful business, all while starting a family of her own. I’d love to know how she manages to do it all.

