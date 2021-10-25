Carolyn Jarecki: “A purpose”

A purpose: It took me a long time to find what drives me, and I always want to have a purpose in life. I want to make this world a better place until I draw my last breath. A Stanford study known as The Longevity Project proved that it was individuals who had a goal and worked hard to pursue it who reportedly lived the longest, most meaningful lives. Knowing I am going to help others each day in my job and in my personal life jumpstarts my morning. I view life as a fun game, and I use my creativity to develop novel ideas to improve the lives of others.

Since the pandemic, the number of children needing emotional support has spiked, causing counselors to have 9–12 month waiting lists. Carolyn Jarecki, M.A., BCC, used the time during the shutdown to write a book teaching parents a 3-week system to coach their child to a happier life. The concepts and exercises of her system, drawn from years as guidance coach in the school setting, help families grow closer and experience immediate relief. More information about Carolyn and her book can be found at http://icarecoach.com/.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I would love to! The morning I was born, my Great Aunt Katherine could not sleep, so she boarded a bus that just happened to take her past Deaconess Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. As her bus passed, she saw my mother and father heading inside. My parents had not yet informed anyone that my mother was in labor, but Aunt Katherine felt something significant was happening in the life of someone important to her. I envied my aunt’s ability to see, or rather, feel, crucial events in the lives of those she loved. People called her clairvoyant. As a child, other kids and adults were a true mystery to me. Why did they do the things they did? Especially the mean things?

My educator father and a nurse mother brought me home to a red brick ranch house in a middle class neighborhood full of hard-working, good people. There I was introduced to two much older brothers. Those two brothers had a special bond as kids, which made me jealous. But my mom and I also had a unique bond, being the only females in the house. Sometimes we couldn’t believe we were even remotely related to the 3 other members of our nuclear family because they were just so gross (a term that I learned in junior high school, taught to my mom, and that she still uses today at 92 years young). We had a “dead end” sign on our street that meant that 40 of us kids could play “Kick the Can” and “Crack Tag” every summer night, virtually undisturbed by interfering adults or moving vehicles. I remember vividly being so frustrated one evening in particular at being called in for a bath, that I swore with God as my witness that I would never be one of those adults who just sits.

All of these details of my early life combined to give me the blessed feeling that I was safe and protected. But I also knew that I was different. I felt emotions much more deeply than other people. I trusted too easily, cried too much, and empathized too deeply for my own good (I still do!). A few years ago, in searching for help for a student of mine, I discovered that I am a HSP (Highly Sensitive Person). It is a personality trait that creates in the person a complex inner life. While it makes life harder, at times, I view that characteristic as a superpower in my line of work. My childhood and my uniqueness has led me to be the kind of life coach today that my clients say helps make their life better. I can’t imagine a higher compliment.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My mother and father both worked their entire lives in service of others. As a teacher and a nurse, in their work and in their free time, they were examples of how we each have a responsibility to help the world. My parents always said I could be anything, but I know their examples of making the world a better place through their work influenced my desire to pursue a helping profession. They taught each of us kids that we were meant for something great. I teach the students at the school where I work that it may be just your little corner of the world where you make a positive difference, but never underestimate the enormous influence you have on this planet. One small positive action may seem to affect just a few people, but those people then touch a few others positively, and each of those inspire a few more, and that original action has compounded and possibly rippled through the entire world. Also, it may take a while to find it, but we each have unique abilities and a purpose that only we can fulfill, and the world needs each and every one of us to do our special part! Although he passed in 2006, I can still hear my dad saying to me, “I have confidence in you.” I’ve spent my life trying to prove that his faith was justified.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

It isn’t always a positive person or uplifting situation that affects us most in shaping pivotal moments in our lives. I love to tell the story of how I became a guidance coach because it is awkward and it displays why we often need to push ourselves, get uncomfortable, trust our gut, and accomplish that difficult act. I had my masters in counseling, but I had been a stay at home mom for a number of years. I really wanted to get back to a career outside the home, but I was unsure how to do it. I had a hunch that I should walk up to the guidance counselor at my sons’ school and offer to help her during the school year. I explained that I would love to get back to work in her field. The interaction felt so clumsy! Looking back it was probably a lack of confidence on my part, having been out of the workforce for a while. I couldn’t read the counselor’s face, and as I walked away, I felt very silly and exposed. I kicked myself mentally for having put myself out there like that. But a few months later, I was asked to fill in for her as a long-term substitute during her maternity leave. I was shocked! The counselor had mentioned my name to the principal who knew me well as a volunteer at the school. The next year I was asked back as a full-time staff member when that current counselor left to take another job. I tell that story to my students often because I want them to understand that sometimes what seems to be a terribly distressing situation is, in reality, an amazing, necessary experience! I’ve heard it said that an idea becomes real the moment you speak it into existence. If you have a dream, start living your life as if your vision is a given. Tell people what you’re going to achieve. Doors will open for you and events will be put in motion to help you make it happen.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early in my work in school guidance, I inherited the case of a boy who kept attracting trouble. No matter the consequences, he could not change his negative behavior. The teachers had tried positive reinforcement, negative reinforcement, and involving the parents. Subsequently, I tried every idea I could imagine that might work with him: sports analogies, motivational quotes, mantras, calming techniques, etc. This situation in my job coincided with my becoming board certified as a coach. I had envisioned my own business working with adults and had never considered that children might benefit from coaching. Having run out of ideas of how to help this student, I introduced into our sessions the active listening, deep awareness, and meaningful goal setting of coaching. Achieving his own personally meaningful goals resonated with him, and it was as if a light had been switched on for both of us! It sounds almost too basic that once he processed in detail how his own actions made his life unpleasant, he wanted to control his decisions, and he was willing to set goals that would make his life better. The results were transformative. I was in the unique position of taking over a guidance counselor’s job, but I had the power to consequently transition my title to that of guidance coach.

Children with whom I work seem amazed to hear that they will be choosing their own goals. Many kids have only been told what to do and why that is important to the adults in their lives. The concept of conversations with adults telling the child that they are capable of making their own choices is novel. Coaching is a powerful process in that the client chooses the goal they will work on after a detailed coaching conversation of powerful, challenging questions. The main focus is on the client’s awareness. The coach uses no judgements as they actively listen and reflect back the tone of their client. The coach investigates non-verbals, word usage and the emotion and exact meaning of the client. Focus is 100% on the client and 85% of the session involves working on client awareness. As I began applying coaching to students, I was excited to see their positive reaction to our conversations. Not only were they pleasantly surprised at this new confidence, but I witnessed a breakthrough in how well it worked for them.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Parents and educators have a unique position in our society to influence future generations. I am excited about teaching parents and educators my system to coach their kids one-on-one. Coaching is different from counseling in a number of ways. Both fields are important, but it is my view that coaching is a better fit for many issues kids are facing in our fast paced society. The following is a coaching conversation checklist I created for parents to work with their child at home. I have trained our school staff and offered parents training in coaching techniques and powerful questions. The school staff and parents know the goals their children have chosen because I ask permission of the child to do so. The kids I coach are happy for the important adults in their lives to see how hard they are working and they welcome the support. An initial morning reminder and additional reminders throughout the day keep the child on track. These questions are so effective that when I need a push, I ask these questions of myself, and it helps me refocus my energy:

What challenge are you facing right now?

What goal do you want to work on today?

Why is that important to you, or how will it make your life better if you achieve it?

What is just one small step you can take?

What support do you need to make it happen?

What could get in the way of it happening?

What did the answers to the above questions teach you about yourself or the situation?

How can you use that learning today and in the week to come?

How will you remind yourself of your goal?

Coaching is not merely setting and achieving personally meaningful goals. The coaching process also helps us connect deeply with another human being, find and use our unique strengths, develop resilience, become mindful, and develop a toolkit of many useful resources to navigate the world. It is inspiring to imagine how this idea might surge out into the world and change it for the better. Coaching has the capability to help society by maximizing the potential of its members. That is powerful!

I am excited for families to have access to my system published in my book on Amazon, Your Best Kid in 21 Days. I am currently working on an educator version titled Your Best Classroom in 21 Days. After that, I am considering Your Best Relationship in 21 Days and Your Best Life in 21 Days. The possibilities are inspiring!

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy is my single most important character trait, both for my happiness and in my work. It hurts me deeply when others are suffering. Empathy helps me understand how hard it is to need help but either be too proud to ask, or not know where to find solutions. In 2020, COVID-19 disrupted our world, and our school went virtual nearly overnight. I felt a deep need to reach more parents and children to introduce them to coaching, but I did not know how best to do so. In May of that year, I took part in a 21-day abundance program based on the work of Deepak Chopra. That model was inspiring because it was a workable format, even amidst my busy life. I enjoyed doing a bit each day and from the moment I began to work it, I was happier. I realized in a session with my own coach that I could help many parents by teaching them about coaching in a similar format. Empathy led me to share my system in book form with a positive and fun process that brings families closer.

Another trait that aids my success in the field of helping kids and families is that I am childlike. Like a child, I am silly at times, I admit my shortcomings, and I make it a point to have fun each day. This quality assists me in helping others, as they let down their guard and trust me. I do my best to stay current on the latest popular trends among kids. In particular, I love to keep up with the dance moves they know such as The Floss dance and The Fortnite Hype dance. Doing a few seconds of a dance like that gets children’s attention. Throughout the school year, they never know when I might just break out a few seconds of a move, either in class, in the hall, or in a coaching session. They respond to harmless fun, and they stay alert and engaged with me.

Lastly, I have a zest for life that inspires me to search constantly for the excitement in tasks and use energy to accomplish goals. I strive to live a life of engagement, so I see myself as a lifelong learner in search of new ideas. I work on mindfulness and reset my attitude as needed. I have always loved Eleanor Roosevelt’s quote, “You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” It forces me out of my comfort zone. An example is when I entered a dance contest. My anxiety was extremely high, but I took second place. Those of you reading this probably have varying opinions as to whether second place was a failure or a success, while I believe I triumphed the moment I agreed to enter! The more challenges we overcome the more resilient we become. In the process, we develop into a dynamic individual!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I am an anxious person, so I have spent my entire life studying and pursuing healthy methods to handle my fears and find joy. I view the pursuit of happiness as a necessity each day, and it stems from my need to control my stress. I have the fortuitous position of coaching children and adults to find joy, too. My job requires that I focus on this subject with more intensity than some individuals, as it is often a lack of joy that brings coaching clients to me. Finding peace and joy is hard work, and it requires constant effort. Our perception of life’s challenges has the potential to steal our joy and we must keep searching for happiness during our inevitable trials. Finding benefit in the struggle and viewing challenges as gifts are my current personal ambitions. I can honestly say that every hard thing I have faced in my life has either improved me or led me to something greater. Even recognizing that, it is difficult for me to welcome trials. It also seems unhealthy to force ourselves to be happy all of the time. The lows of life make the highs that much sweeter. Can you imagine the mindset shift of a person who actively chooses to view their difficulties as gifts? The potential in that idea is remarkable.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

We are a country of achievers. But it is important to pause often and take stock of the good in our own lives. We hear the winners of the highest level of professional sports say they are happy for mere minutes before they start planning how to win it all again the next year. Setting and achieving meaningful goals is important for our happiness, but relishing our accomplishments is equally important. After a success, take the time to enjoy what you have achieved. Reflect often on the journey along the way, reminding yourself that you have support and you have a positive effect on others’ lives.

In experiencing just a bit of modern media, it becomes clear that we have a culture fixated on fame and fortune, two complicated concepts that are contrary to the simple joys of life. While too little money is counter to joy, too much money has its own complications. My father often said that it’s good to have enough money to live, but too much money is not a good thing. The concept of “everything in moderation” comes to mind as I think of what makes my life so good. Think about the concept of too little or too much of anything. If we could not feed our child and could not find help to do so, how would we view our life? Conversely, if life was a constant party due to unlimited funds, would we appreciate the good?

“Be the envy of your neighbors.” This is the slogan of a mailer I received yesterday prompting me to hire their landscaping service. Is it just me, or does that seem like a terrible goal to have? Competition, improving ourselves and reaching beyond what we consider our limitations are inspiring concepts. But being a nation of “doers” may have created in us a heightened awareness of what our neighbor is accomplishing, and with it, a skewed perception of noticing only the good in their lives. Set your own personally meaningful goals each day, and don’t worry so much about what other people are accomplishing. We all have a unique and important journey.

My years of personal research on the subject have helped me to draw some conclusions about happiness, and that it stems from just a few qualities: having at least one person to truly count on, working hard each day to achieve a purpose, and appreciating small blessings in detail, in writing and aloud to others. Notice the difference between, “I appreciate my home” and “I appreciate my home because it provides sustenance and healing protection to my loved ones so that they feel supported and re-energized to go into the world and fulfill their purpose.” When we focus on gratitude often we recognize our truly beautiful life.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Myth: Happiness is only for some/rich people.

Happiness is hard work, but it is important work and it is available to most anyone. What I love about coaching is that we use tools such as mindfulness and awareness to take stock of our life details. I’m not rich but I have enough money to fulfill my basic needs and a bit more. You can be happier this moment if you take time to reflect on the details of your life that are good. Begin each morning expressing thanks for another chance at life. Notice how you are feeling with check-ins throughout the day and make adjustments to bring gratitude to your mind as needed.

Myth: If I am busy, I am happy.

People talk so much about their active lives, but are we confusing occupied with engaged? Mindfulness is so important in achieving joy. Our brains are incredibly powerful, underutilized organs. I teach my students to use their mind for good. We can challenge ourselves to work harder on happiness. When we feel stressed, we can stop the negative flow of anxious thoughts and replace those with thoughts of what is working in our lives. In minutes we can be back to a productive state. Like any skill, with practice we become good at the habit.

Myth: I should be happy all of the time.

Struggle is part of every life. There is no getting around that. Similar to the idea of the gift of struggle, accepting that adversity is a normal aspect of life makes us less likely to be overwhelmed by hardship. Envision riding the wave of your difficulties and actively seeking the trait or skill you will develop when you triumph.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Mistake #1: Assuming happiness comes from a source outside ourselves.

I have a friend (you caught me, it’s me I’m talking about) who thought she would be happy when she found the right person who would complete her. Well, Shel Silverstein has it right in his book The Missing Piece Meets the Big O. I found that I needed to roll by myself before I could roll along with that right person. The concept that happiness comes from within was an idea that was frustrating to me as I was living my life alone in Silicon Valley in my late 20s. I was sure that the solution to my happiness was for me to find the right person, get married, and have kids. Well, fate had other ideas for me. Instead I climbed Half Dome, rode the Death Ride of the California Alps, and became a self-help expert. As I began to focus on improving myself and letting go of the idea of finding a perfect match, my life became many small moments of happiness and joy. When that person came along, I was ready.

Mistake #2: Assuming happiness comes only from ourselves.

It may seem like a contradiction to the above, but it really isn’t. Humans are social animals. It is important that we realize that we need people, and it feels good to help others. After my divorce, I was more depressed than I had ever been in my life. I made an effort to volunteer at a food bank, and I realized that one source of joy is a focus on helping others.

Mistake #3: Assuming we have no control over our happiness.

From my own experience, I can tell you that finding happiness has more to do with our perception and our own powerful mind and less to do with the events and circumstances of our lives. Some of the financially poorest individuals have the richest appreciation of life. Our 8th graders partner with a homeless shelter where some of the most grateful and happiest people I have ever met come for one meal each day. Often that is the only meal they will have. Conversely, some of the richest people I have known are the saddest, angriest, and loneliest. While it is true that some individuals are afforded more privileges than others on this earth, we each have more control over our happiness than we might realize. As you go about your day, appreciate the tiniest things, such as your loved one’s smile, someone holding the door for you, and a glass of clean water. Take time to reflect on or record items for which you are grateful and, more importantly, the detailed reason why you are thankful. There is a reason gratitude is so closely associated with happiness.

Mistake #4: Assuming we have unlimited time on this earth.

Do not miss the many small, important moments of each day. Wake up being mindful of the gift you have before you. You have another chance to make a difference in the world. Do whatever it takes to notice and realize that. I teach my students my daily ritual of reminding myself of how amazing it is to be alive. When I put my feet on the ground and start walking, each step I take, I say a word. “Thank-you-thank-you.” Left-right-left-right. Being mindful of our most basic gifts every minute of every day can turn a tough life into a blessed one.

Mistake #5: Not realizing how important we are. Every one of us has a unique role in the lives of others. If we would recognize our immense power in affecting the world in a positive manner, finding happiness would be less of a struggle. Value yourself. Be grateful for your life. You matter. Remind yourself of that fact often.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

The five things that help me to live with more joy in life are gratitude, a purpose, daily goals, community, and trust.

Gratitude: The very first activity in my initial coaching session with clients involves this simple concept. What is working and why? We create an environment of calm capability by taking turns adding one item at a time to a gratitude list. There is good all around us, but we are often too upset, stressed, or busy to notice the little miracles of life. Only after focusing in detail on what is already working in our world do we proceed with the work of personally meaningful goal setting. This concept is one I employ in my daily life. Whenever I feel my emotions getting the best of me, I STOP (picture a stop sign) the flow of negativity in my brain and LIST (list my top 10 gratitude items). I feel better in seconds. A purpose: It took me a long time to find what drives me, and I always want to have a purpose in life. I want to make this world a better place until I draw my last breath. A Stanford study known as The Longevity Project proved that it was individuals who had a goal and worked hard to pursue it who reportedly lived the longest, most meaningful lives. Knowing I am going to help others each day in my job and in my personal life jumpstarts my morning. I view life as a fun game, and I use my creativity to develop novel ideas to improve the lives of others. Personally meaningful goals: It is important that we care about our goal if we want to obtain it. Early in my school guidance work, I was finding that wonderful kids, who wanted to change for the better, just could not improve behaviors. After being certified as a life coach, I made the connection that the goals these kids were failing to achieve were placed upon them by someone else. One key in coaching is that the client is setting their own personally meaningful objectives. The children and I began having in-depth conversations about how a certain weekly aspiration made their life better, and I saw truly remarkable results. Kids who once could not achieve their goals were able to take charge and successfully follow through. We can apply this technique in our own lives. A quick reminder each morning helps keep our ambition in mind, along with a simple plan to carry it out (What is my goal? Why is it important? How will I be reminded?). A small cue of our own design cements the key for recalling our goal (perhaps a small item in our pocket or a strategically placed note). Setting and achieving personally essential daily goals are key to my happiness. Community: “Every child is someone’s beloved.” This is the mantra at the school where I work. In particularly frustrating interactions with individuals, I remind myself of this concept. That, combined with the knowledge that people are doing their best, helps me to remain calm and empathetic. That attitude seems to attract individuals to my life who support me and vice versa. We remind each other how amazing we are. The Harvard Study of Adult Development proved that the single most important quality across all types of people in creating a happy life was community and having at least one person to count on. Do not settle for relationships that feel one-sided. Accept only the best and you will find it. Trust: During trying times, I work hard to trust that my life is developing according to an ideal plan. When I become overwhelmed with the state of the world, I actively calm myself with mindfulness. My heart rate slows as I remind myself that things have always worked out for the best, and they will continue to do so. I visualize happy times spent with family and friends in the past. I use all of my senses to create a scene in my mind of good times in the future. This works especially well for me as I fall asleep. Decide what works best for you to have fun and be kind to yourself. Experiment with methods that help you embrace challenges such as asking yourself what strength are you developing due to a particular struggle. Perhaps a mantra helps you to trust in positive outcomes. “My big emotions are a gift that help me heal a world in pain.” That is my personal mantra that encourages me to accept myself and trust that I am making a positive difference in the world. There are many individual methods for building trust and acceptance in our lives. Work to find your favorite techniques.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Channel empathy and truly be there in the difficult moments with them, listening, but not judging. Being present with a person supports them, even in silence. I have heard from multiple individuals with depression that there are many helpful people present immediately following a loss, diagnosis, or at the start of the person’s struggle, but it’s the long haul that is hard for those who deal with depression. Perhaps that is because it is uncomfortable, not knowing how to help. Just be available to them. Let them know you are thinking of them. When you get an intuition that you should reach out, do so, even if it feels awkward. Express how very important they are to you and the world. Take baby steps with them. Don’t judge their feelings or how long it takes them to feel better. They may not know how to feel better, but they fulfill a special purpose in our world by being who they uniquely are. Be patient.

My dad had been sick for a while, but I wasn’t prepared when he died. My husband had been through a similar situation, as his dad had died suddenly at a young age. I was tossed a lifeline when he, and a stranger in line paying respects at my dad’s funeral, shared an idea that helped me more than anything. They both assured me that things would get better. I believed them because they had experienced loss. They did not presume to know what I was going through. They did not say, “I know how you feel.” They each simply explained, in their own way, that it would take time, but things would improve. Little by little, I would not hurt every minute of every day. That small statement was the glimmer of hope that helped me handle the pain.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A current safety protocol at the school where I work requires parents and staff to complete COVID-19 screening each morning. A checklist lets users know that they are healthy and ready for the day. But how about a mental state status check? My dream is a nation of parents and educators coaching their children by having goal-setting conversations that begin their day in a positive fashion. Check-ins would become part of our culture. These conversations would occur spontaneously, as families connect, ask powerful questions, and actively listen to each other throughout the day and evening. Kids would feel supported, families would grow closer, and communities would be energized. It’s such a simple and fun concept, and coaching tools and exercises teach us positive lessons that stay with us for our lifetime. The coaching conversation checklist I mentioned earlier is a start.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to spend time with Cindy Marten, US Deputy Secretary of the Department of Education. She attended college in Wisconsin, the state where my husband and I raised our three sons over these past 24 years. More importantly, she oversees and manages the development of policies in the US Department of Education, focusing mainly on K-12 policy. She coordinates the work of many offices, one being the Office of Innovation and Improvement. I would love to discuss a program to support educators and parents in learning the process of coaching children to live their best life. Kids need to know how capable they are, at school, at home, and in the community, so they grow up to be effective, empathetic leaders. Coaching students to achieve meaningful goals is the job of educators who support families. I am excited about a system of adults working together and empowering our youth.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I love opportunities to help more people! Thank you so much for giving me that chance. My website includes a link to my book Your Best Kid in 21 Days (free on Kindle Unlimited) and a contact form to reach me: http://icarecoach.com/

