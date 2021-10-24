Alex Rossman of Rossman Media: “It’s going to be tough for a while, you’ll feel like quitting but don’t give up”

It’s going to be tough for a while, you’ll feel like quitting but don’t give up. There are going to be times where you feel like giving up or throwing in the towel just because you’re burnt out. I think I knew that going into entrepreneurship, but I wish somebody said, “it’s going to happen multiple times.” There’s going to be times where you’re probably like, “Oh, it’s probably easier if I just sell the business and cash out and be done.” But perseverance is so critical, just not giving up, even when times get very tough or you just feel burnt out. I feel like you’re usually much closer to the top than you think and that’s something that I’ve definitely learned.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alex Rossman.

Alex Rossman is the Founder and CEO of Rossman Media. As a well-versed entrepreneur and artist, Alex took his passion for social media and transformed it into an award-winning agency, Rossman Media. Since its origin in 2017, Alex and his team have been awarded “Best New Social Media Agency” of 2020 by Business Insider and have worked with companies such as Airbnb, OrangeTheory Fitness, Nike, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue to name a few.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was in college at the University of Arizona and building my career as a musician. I was playing at fraternity and sorority shows and getting booked to perform at other colleges. I ended up touring with Mike Posner, which helped me gain notoriety and interest from a few labels. From there, I began to write songs for movies and other artists in the industry throughout the remainder of my undergraduate education.

Post-college I moved to California and remained steady in chasing my passion for music. During this time, I worked with the Chainsmokers and created an acoustic cover of their song, “Roses” which accumulated over 3.5 million views on YouTube.

As a musician, I always managed and did my own branding, social media and marketing. After thinking ahead toward the future that I wanted, I realized that being an artist wasn’t necessarily going to get me to my ultimate goals. At this time, I decided to try my hand at building a business.

I noticed a need in the marketplace with the San Diego Chargers and their ticketing software and decided I would be the one to help them fix it. I continuously reached out to them with my offer of rebuilding their ticketing software. I was turned down multiple times, but I persisted and kept reminding them that I was there and able to help. Within some time, they trusted me enough to give me the project. I delivered and the rest is history! From there I began to build out the business that I run today as demand steadily increased over the years.

Fast forward to now, I’ve been happy and fortunate to be able to scale my company, serve more customers and lead an extraordinary team of employees.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Entrepreneurship is probably one of the most misunderstood jobs. There is this perception of life as an entrepreneur: you have all this time on your hands, you’re traveling the world, sipping Mai Tai’s on the beach…

But what’s often missed is and not talked about is what happens behind the curtains and the challenges you go through.

About two years in my business, I remember being in LA and things were going really well from a growth perspective. My company was making more money and bringing on more clients. However, with scaling comes much more overhead. For a company that was bootstrapped like mine, it put me in a very tough financial crunch. Given the fact that Rossman Media has been bootstrapped from day one, I was always working on a shoestring budget when I began my journey.

I remember being in the Los Angeles area which is notoriously known for being a very expensive city. I knew that I had rent and personal expenses along with payroll costs and other business expenses. There were times I remember going out to eat with my now wife and wondering, “How am I going to pay this bill? Am I going to overdraft?” It was almost like crossing your fingers, hoping that the card would go through, and they wouldn’t come back with this very embarrassing moment, like, “Hey, your card got declined.” That happened on multiple occasions. At this point in my business, you wouldn’t see those struggles from the outside looking in but I will always remember it.

I’m in a much better position now but truthfully, I will never forget how it felt to be in that humbling situation. Before you reach that next level, brace yourself for financial challenges.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

The main difference between a successful entrepreneur and one that is unsuccessful is their drive and their willingness not to give up. A successful entrepreneur gets thrown a curveball, they fall on their face, but they always get back up. Failure doesn’t mean that you’ve failed. It’s all about how you try and try again when it doesn’t work the first time. I think the ones that don’t find success are ones that quit and say something like “I’ve had enough. This is too much. I’ve been thrown one too many curveballs. I’ve faced-planted one too many times. All right, I’m done. I’m throwing in the towel.”

I believe I’ve always inherently had the drive to continue and seek to solve any problem that comes to me and it all comes down to this: I have a crippling fear of working for somebody else.

When I made the decision to become a business owner, I consciously decided that I will never work for somebody else again. When you have your back up against the wall with that pressure and that fire behind you, you’ll go at every length possible to make sure it happens. My drive is attributed to that internal self-imposed pressure to make it work. When things got challenging, I had to recognize it was up to me to figure it out and that nobody except for myself was responsible for my success or failure.

I always say that an entrepreneur has to learn to be comfortable with being uncomfortable because it’s a very unnerving and uncomfortable space to be in. Being an entrepreneur is so volatile. You don’t have a stable paycheck and you are in total control of your successes and your failures.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are great today. That’s always a mentality I carry with me.

As long as I’m healthy, my friends and family are healthy, things are good. There’s always opportunity ahead of us. We’ve just about tripled growth year over year. We’re bringing on new talented leaders to be a part of our team. We’re bringing on exciting brands that we’re thrilled to be able to support as an agency. My thought has always been that I am in the business of helping people. I think that’s why you create a business is to serve others, provide value and create something that satisfies a need in the marketplace.

I can tell you that grit and resilience are probably two of the best words to describe how we’ve gotten to where we have today. You’ve got to just have this mindset that you’re going to crush it each and every day. There’s not going to be any downtime and for a while, you have to sacrifice. You have to put things that you used to do on the back burner, so you can get to where you are. I can’t tell you how many Vegas trips I’ve turned down, how many after-hour dinner parties I’ve turned down just to make sure that this business continues to grow, continues to help people, and continues to serve.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Now, I don’t know if I want to call it the funniest or scariest mistake that I’ve made, but in the industry that I’m in, you’re selling people’s time. It’s so important to find the right people for the work we do. I remember when I was just starting out, I was hiring people based on what we needed at that time. I wasn’t necessarily doing the best due diligence on each particular hire. It was basically like, “Okay, can you do the job? Great, you’re hired.”

I think that was a big mistake early on. I made a couple of hires where it was very clear it wasn’t the right fit. I’ll tell this story now because I can look back and laugh at it, but I can tell you right now, I wasn’t laughing at that time…

I was in Las Vegas speaking at a large business conference. There were probably 5,000 people in attendance and it was a full house. I remember the morning of, I had been having problems with this employee and she just was a bit of a bad egg. There was one final straw that had hit and it was that morning. I received an email from a client about their less than positive experience with this particular employee. It was the final straw, so I called the employee and had to terminate her work while I was in Vegas over the phone.

Less than 20 minutes later, I received an email from her to all of my clients with me CC’d. It was for lack of a better term, a hate message about me. She sent a whole email, disparaging me to all of my clients.

This was all right before I have to get up and speak in front of 5,000 people. In those few minutes, I had to do damage control and personally call all of my 35–40 clients at that time and explain to them the situation that occurred.

Today, I can say it’s a funny mistake. But back then, I was definitely on pins and needles after having to navigate this surprising situation. Luckily, the conference went well in Vegas and we ended up getting a few clients from it.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What I believe makes my company stand out is our culture. We’ve put a big emphasis on building a culture where employees feel supported and where they’re doing work that they’re actually passionate about.

One way we support our employees is our open-door policy held up by our Director of Operations. If any employee needs to vent about anything personal or work-related, she is there to talk it out with them and listen to their concerns with zero judgment.

Our staff are at the forefront of our business and I’ve always wanted them to feel like they have a say in everything, because truthfully, they do. For example, we like to encourage our account managers to come to the leadership team if and when they notice any bottlenecks within the company. Recently, an account manager asked if we could expand our graphic design department to support that need within the company and we did. Having this open communication with our account managers and trusting them has been essential to our growth and has helped us be even more successful at what we do.

I honestly believe that if your team doesn’t have a direct impact on the company, it will create stagnancy. This policy empowers our people to make key decisions and the results have paid off time and time again.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Burnout is a big thing in our industry. The agency world is so fast-paced and you’re always at somebody else’s beck and call.

The best recommendation I can give is to make sure that you’re in a situation where you’re doing work that you’re passionate about. Ensure you’re doing a role that you enjoy. I think that’s pretty underrated.

I’ve seen that a lot of people tend to separate work and passions, but I think that they can be intertwined in a healthy way. What we do at Rossman Media is we always ask our employees when we’re onboarding them, “What is your superpower? What do you like to do? What are you good at and what do you enjoy doing?”

To avoid burnout, I would really focus on doing what you like doing, because even I’ve been in the weeds of my business, doing things that I have not wanted to do. Just this last year, I’ve been able to step back and focus my time on doing what I like to do, which are things like doing interviews, sharing value, talking with clients about strategy and sales. That would be my biggest tip to any colleagues in my industry, make sure you’re delegating the things that you don’t want to do and doing the things that you truly want to do. I can tell you that will be far more sustainable and help you thrive in this industry.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

There’s a lot of people that I could probably thank for success and where I’m at today. My entire support system of loved ones. Both of my parents, my wife, my family in general and my friends. It’s all about the people that are with you, along the way, through your good and bad. It’s so underrated, but I wouldn’t be where I am today without those people in my life who have inspired me every step of the way.

In particular, my dad has been a huge support. He has really always been a proponent of being your own boss. I remember at a very, very young age, it was always, “be your own boss.” As I started getting older, he kept advocating for the idea of me being my own boss.

He was his own boss, he had a law firm, so he was an entrepreneur and also a lawyer. I knew I wasn’t going to go down a path that required any sort of extra schooling because frankly, I didn’t like school. He always shared all of the pros of being your own boss: “You’re going to be able to have more flexibility in your life,”, “you’re going to be able to spend more time with your family and friends,”, “you’re going to be able to dictate how your life goes from here.” I would say absolutely, he’s been probably the number one contributor to my success.

From a professional standpoint, I’ve always looked up to Gary Vee. He is who he is. He’s very much his own brand and I always appreciated that, because I don’t think that he sacrificed his own persona for anybody else. I like his mindset because it helped me realize, who cares what people think about you? Just do what you believe and stay strong with it. He is unapologetically himself. He’s certainly somebody that I would say indirectly helped me get to where I am from that perspective.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With every bit of success that I get, I always try to reciprocate it. Whether it’s back to my employees, the people in my life, or just the greater good, I’m always looking for ways to make a larger impact.

One way I’ve done that is with my pig that I rescued from euthanization. First of all, I’m a huge animal lover and very compassionate. The pig didn’t have a good life and she looked like she was not going to survive past her first few months. The owners were going to take her to be put down but I was able to give her a second shot at life.

She went from being a 10-pound pig to today, being a 200-pound healthy pig, living her best life. Indirectly, the success I’ve had has allowed me to build a nice home on a quarter of an acre so she has plenty of space to roam. I would say that that certainly helps to bring some goodness into the world, even if it’s on a small level like that.

I’m always looking at giving back to the people that have contributed to my success. My employees being an example of that. I enjoy helping them have the ability to live the life that they want to live, whether that means taking more time off to spend with their loved ones or providing more support financially for them. I try to, as much as I can, reciprocate the good fortune, that’s come my way. That’s what life’s about.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You need more money than you think. I think the bootstrap philosophy only works for so long until you’re just always going to be needing to hunt for more money to continue to grow at the level that you want. You have to ask yourself this very important question: Do I want to build a big company or do I want to build a small company? Those are two totally different directions to go in. I’ve always wanted to build a big company. This goes back to what my dad instilled into me from a young age. He always was like, “I just need this amount each year. And I’m going to continue to run a profitable, easy to run company.” But I always wanted to do it bigger. To do that, I wish somebody told me, “Alex, you always need to be looking to raise money,” whether it’s with debt-equity or whatnot. That type of knowledge would’ve been very helpful. An example of that is the fact that, early on in my business, I was always feeling like I was growing and doing really well in the business, but I always felt like I was crunched for cash. The reality is you need cash reserves. You need that cushion there to win. You’re waiting for payments to come in from customers or sales. You know that you’ve got that extra cushion. It doesn’t mean that the company’s doing bad, it just means that you need capital, that’s definitely something I wish somebody told me early on that you need more money than you think. Your employees will never work as hard as you. And that’s okay, you are the founder after all. No one’s going to work as hard as the owner of the company simply because it’s not their business (and they shouldn’t have to). For example, early on when I started my business, I was always expecting that my employees would have the same drive and the same motivation that I had for my business. But the reality is, that’s just not the case. It’s a job for them. They have their own passions, they have their own things in life. They may even have a side hustle that they’re looking to grow and develop someday. The 8-hour workday is non-existent, it’s 24/7. The eight-hour workday is bullshit for an entrepreneur. It’s pretty much like 24/7. When you’re starting a business, it’s very clear that you’ve got to dedicate the time necessary and it’s unforgiving. If that means that you’re working at midnight to make sure that things get done the following day, that’s what you’re doing. I can tell you six years into this, I’m still operating with that same mentality. I don’t think it changes until you either sell the company or you’ve grown it to the point where it’s fully self-functioning. For example, literally every day, my workday doesn’t stop until my eyes just can’t stay open anymore and I pass out. It’s going to be tough for a while, you’ll feel like quitting but don’t give up. There are going to be times where you feel like giving up or throwing in the towel just because you’re burnt out. I think I knew that going into entrepreneurship, but I wish somebody said, “it’s going to happen multiple times.” There’s going to be times where you’re probably like, “Oh, it’s probably easier if I just sell the business and cash out and be done.” But perseverance is so critical, just not giving up, even when times get very tough or you just feel burnt out. I feel like you’re usually much closer to the top than you think and that’s something that I’ve definitely learned. I was in a position last year where somebody approached me to buy the business and it was kind of that moment where I was like, “God, I’m just burnt out. Maybe I’ll just take the cash and go away.” And I then realized as I was getting very close to actually doing that deal, that’s not what I wanted. I wasn’t ready to sell. A great example of that is at the time I was going to sell, I had five employees and just a year later, not even a year later, we’re just under 50 employees. That demonstrates my point completely: you’re closer than you think and you can grow much farther if you just give it some time. Building a company with an exit strategy always in the back of your mind makes for a more well-oiled machine. If you’re always growing your business with the mindset that you’re going to sell it, you’re going to make better business decisions. I learned that probably two to three years into the business when I learned more about the merger and acquisition side of things. It got me very excited for making sure that the business really operated effectively in a way that was actually valuable to a potential buyer. This entails looking at finances on a more frequent basis, making sure the accounting’s in line, making sure that everything’s being done on the HR side and making sure we’re looking at opportunities for adding in technology and proprietary systems and processes.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It sounds kind of crazy, but you’ve got to take emotion out of it. It’s naturally going to be very emotional. There’s no way around it. You’re going to feel a lot of different emotions as you’re growing a company, but the more you can kind of separate your business life and your personal life, the better. What you’ll realize is that those emotions are temporary. They’re always going to fluctuate. You’re going to have great highs and challenging lows. You have to learn to take it with a grain of salt. Pat yourself on the back and support yourself through it but understand that you got to get back on the saddle and continue to ride. You may fall off and you’ve got to get back up.

As much as you can, try to take emotion out of it and focus on the solution. Focus on the direction you’re headed. Look ahead. Don’t look at, “Oh man, this is happening to me now. This is horrible.” Or, “Man, everything’s going so good. This is great,” this will only cause you to lose focus.

Remember that the highs and lows are always temporary and to take emotion out of it. With this in mind, I think you’ll find a good balance that will make you a very successful leader and ultimately build a prosperous business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’re living in a time where the news has been fuel for debate and a lot of the disheartening news can be heavy. I want to start a movement where people share good news and the positive things that are happening in the world. Just like a lot of things, it’s a domino effect. I believe as you continue to filter out the negative and focus on the good, you’d start to create a collective whole that is just genuinely happier with better intentions of doing good for others. I would like to get away from this negativity, which I think is creating a big divide in our world and get more people to share positive things that are happening in their life.

It starts with you going out there and getting on your social media and saying something such as, “Hey, here’s what good happened today.” That one video, not only does it help you to focus on the good things that are happening in your own life but that can then inspire somebody else who may be having a bad day to say, “You know what? I am going to look at the positive. I’m going to do that as well. Hey, here’s what happened to me today.” It can be the smallest thing. “I shared a smile with somebody today.” “I went out to lunch with a new person and their story inspired me.” Things like that. It can happen on a very small micro level. I would love to start this movement, I think it would have such a great impact.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find us online at Rossmanmedia.com or @rossmanmedia on all social platforms. You can connect with me personally @rossylive on Instagram or find me on LinkedIn by searching Alex Rossman.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!