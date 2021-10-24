Lorine Pendleton of TIGER 21: “Be confident”

Be confident. Women tend to undervalue themselves as compared to men in competitive situations. This can make us come off as less sure about ourselves although we may have a great business to share.

Lorine Pendleton is a seasoned business development executive and attorney with extensive experience in the legal, technology and entertainment industries. She was recently named by Marie Claire as one of the “Most 50 Connected Women in America,” and Crunchbase as “39 Black Women Investors Inspiring a New Generation of Investors”.

She is the NY Chair at TIGER 21, as well as an active angel investor who invests in and advises women and diverse-led companies. She is on the Board of Directors of the Angel Capital Association (ACA) and ACA’s first African-American board member in its history.

She is also an alumna and member of Pipeline Angels as well as a guest judge on BET/Centric TV’s breakout series Queen Boss, a pitch competition show where African-American female entrepreneurs competed for a grand prize to fund their businesses.

Lorine is a graduate of Brown University (B.A. Economics), New York Law School (JD), Kauffman Foundation FastTrac New Ventures Entrepreneurship (Graduate Certificate) and Lean Startup Machine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My career path is a winding one. In college I was a radio DJ, which led to a job at Blue Note Records. At night, I attended law school and eventually joined what is now William Morris Endeavor, the oldest and largest talent agency, to serve as a paralegal while I finished my degree. From there I joined an entertainment law firm that represented clients like Prince, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder and Faith Evans, as well as the estate of the Notorious BIG and Ruff Ryders Records.

This was around the time of the first internet boom, which prompted me to shift gears and leave my legal career. I joined a startup and before long had entered the world of early-stage companies and investing. That was about eight years ago, when only about 1 percent of venture capital funding was going to Black founders. I thought that was abysmal and set out to change that, so I applied to Pipeline Angels, which trains women to become angel investors. I got in and my investing career in early-stage companies began. Two years ago, I launched my first VC fund with Portfolia, called Rising America, with a team of Black and Latinx women. Our success with that fund has given us the momentum to launch a new fund, called Rising America Fund II.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Our first fund launched in October 2019. We had great traction, but the pandemic brought it to a screeching halt in March 2020 along with the rest of the world.

At first, we thought our timing was terrible, but then the social justice movement following the murder of George Floyd brought heightened awareness of racial inequality in this country. Soon, we were generating a lot of interest and investment in our first fund.

As a result, we were able to make great investments in 16 companies, including Madison Reed (the popular consumer hair coloring company), Maven Health (a virtual clinic for women’s and family health recently valued at 1 billion), MoCaFi (a digital bank targeting 88 million people in the U.S. who are under-banked or unbanked) and Canela Media (a streaming service for the Latinx market which is now the third largest media company in the U.S. Latinx market). Each company is solving a big problem and having a tremendous impact.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It wasn’t funny at the time, but launching our fund several months before a global pandemic at first seem like an unforeseeable mistake. Our timing was off but ended up being incredibly beneficial to us.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

So many have helped me achieve success. First, I’m grateful for Natalia Oberti Noguera, who founded Pipeline Angels, which started my investing career. I knew I wanted to level the playing field for diverse and LGBTQ founders but didn’t know where to start. Pipeline Angels gave me the training and the confidence to invest.

I’m also grateful for Trish Costello, who founded Portfolia and has helped me launch my own VC fund. It’s been great working with Trish, who has had a long career in venture capital. I’ve learned so much from her.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think the real question is: Why aren’t more women-owned companies getting funding?

There certainly isn’t a lack of good women-led businesses. The 2019 American Express State of Women-owned Businesses Report estimated the number of women-owned businesses increased 21 percent, while other businesses increased only 9 percent and more than 1,800 women-owned businesses are launched each day in the U.S. Countless studies show that women-owned businesses are more capital efficient — not surprising since they have to do more with less — and they outperform male-led businesses too.

So why aren’t more of these companies getting funded? The answer lies with those making investment decisions at venture capital funds. Typically, these decision-makers are neither women nor people of color. Meanwhile, bias within the VC industry prevents funds from being allocated to the best investment opportunities. (A 2020 Harvard Business Review article outlines how the VC pitch process fails female founders in both deal sourcing and pitching.)

At Portfolia we are working to change this by designing investment funds that allow women to invest in the innovative companies they want to see in the world. Our Portfolia funds invest for returns and impact, activating the wealth of accredited individuals from all over the country (particularly women) at an approachable minimum investment.

For example, our FemTech Fund is the world’s first VC fund focused on women’s health, while my own Rising America Fund is the first to be led solely by Black and Latinx women. We have an Active Aging fund focused on products and services catering to the aging and boomer market and we recently launched a Green & Sustainability Fund to invest in companies focused on sustainable living from water, food, power, transportation, clothing, work and health. And then there’s our Food & AgTech Fund, which is investing in companies addressing climate changes, water shortages and factory farming to maintain a healthy population and feed the world.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

VCs need to realize that women and people of color are big demographics with tremendous buying power and they’re missing out on both. VCs should expand their horizons by looking at more women- and diverse-led companies and giving them access to networks of investors, advisors and mentors as well as access to capital. Also, traditional investors — such as fund of funds, institutional investors and pension funds — need to diversify as well to support VCs with new points of view.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We know there is an income and wealth gap for women and people of color. If successful, entrepreneurship is a pathway to wealth that can help narrow that gap. The U.S. economy would be in a better place if the full potential of women entrepreneurs were realized.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I find the biggest myth about being a founder is this notion of overnight success. When a founder succeeds, that’s all people see. They will miss the challenges that founder endured, the threat of failure she experienced, the times she had to persevere. Founders have to put in the work and be obsessively focused on what they’re doing.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t like to generalize but after working with successful entrepreneurs for a long time, I find that founders have an unwavering belief in their company and what they are doing. They find a way to be resourceful and make things happen.

That said, there is a benefit in being an employee and working a “regular job” through which one can gain valuable skills and domain expertise before going out on their own. Many of the founders my fund speaks to worked in an industry, identified a problem and then launched a company to address this problem.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need to Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Be able to deal with challenges because as women founders there will be many such as access to capital and other challenges founders face. Be resilient. You can’t let these challenges get in your way. People will tell you No and will say you’re crazy, but you have to keep believing in yourself. Be confident. Women tend to undervalue themselves as compared to men in competitive situations. This can make us come off as less sure about ourselves although we may have a great business to share. Just do it! Women can suffer from analysis paralysis, waiting for the “perfect” time to jump into the market. If you’re got your pitch, your audience, your business, then there’s no time like the present to put yourself out there.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’m still a work in progress. I want to continue shining a light on the funding disparity that exists for women and people of color. I’m providing capital to companies led by women and diverse founders so that they can build successful companies that have an impact on society.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m trying to do this now. My movement is focused on economic equality. I believe entrepreneurship is the fastest way to get to this equality. I want people who have the resources to invest in early-stage companies they are passionate about.

For a long time, only the very wealthy could invest in these types of companies. Now with equity crowdfunding, anyone can invest in companies for a small amount. As more people invest, more of these great companies will get funding. My Portfolia fund allows accredited investors to invest at an accessible amount. We are disrupting the VC industry to allow women to invest in the companies they want to see in the world — and to learn while doing so.

