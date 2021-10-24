Jen Bridwell Oppenheim: “Individuals”

As individuals, we have to have the courage to seek help when we need it and to take an active role in our recovery process. I’ve been in treatment multiple times, but until I made the conscious, mindful choice to take radical responsibility for my own recovery as a daily and LIFELONG PRACTICE and journey, no treatment “took”.

As a part of my interview series with public figures who struggled with and coped with an eating disorder, I had the pleasure to interview Jen Bridwell Oppenheim, IWLC, CPT, BCS.

Jen is a renowned writer, speaker, Transformational Food, Eating and Body Image Coach, and the founder of Transformation for EVERY body, which has been helping women+ rapidly transform their relationships with food, eating and their own bodies since 2017. Her unique, simultaneous Inside-out/Outside- programs give them the tools to end emotional and binge eating so they can achieve and maintain healthy, stable weight for life without restrictive dieting. Her philosophy is “It’s never too late to love yourself!”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

I will tell you what I tell anyone who will listen, “I am the luckiest woman on the planet!” I survived Complex PTSD and ALL the Eating Disorders and used it all to find my superpowers to guide other women+ out of the abyss! It took me a long time. I was 47 before I had done the Mental, Emotional and Spiritual healing necessary to take radical responsibility for my active recovery and my future. When I trusted my recovery was real (it took a few years), I got the educational credentials to go with my life experience to help others as a Transformational Food, Eating, and Body Image Coach. What a blessing it is to be able to use my struggle to help hundreds of women personally, and have each of them impact other women in their circles, and so on.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I personally understand how hard this is. Are you able to tell our readers the story of how you struggled with an eating disorder?

Of course! I do not remember a time when I didn’t struggle with food, eating and body image. From my earliest memory, I hid and hoarded food, and was a chubby kid. It is possible that I was the youngest person to be in Weight Watchers at age 5 in 1971. I know now that it was done out of love and concern, but the message I got was “You are not okay and your body is not okay. You need to be fixed”. Of course, the weight loss was temporary, and the first of countless trips up and down the scale. At 8, I was put on an 800 — calorie a day diet- by a doctor(!). I can remember the single white sheet of paper on the front of the fridge well, with it’s pathetic little Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner of boiled eggs, plain proteins and vegetables with the clear instructions every 8-year-old dreams of: ABSOLUTELY NO: cookies, cakes, pies, candies, sugar, sweets, chips, salty snacks or added fats of any kind. 1 small apple or 14 (!) green grapes allowed. Nobody but I knew I was being systematically abused in every imaginable way and was suffering and functioning, as resilient kids do, with PTSD. I didn’t need a diet, I needed HELP! I remained an overweight binge eater (they called it compulsive eating back then), until I moved across the country from my primary abuser when I was 14. I only recently made the connection that this is when and why it became “safe” for me to lose weight. Deep in my disorder and attempting to control the external chaos I still existed in, I went way too far, and dove headfirst into Anorexia and Bulimia for a couple of years. I can remember the exact day I went from anorexic behavior back to compulsive eating. It was during the school Christmas holiday, and my therapist had given me a chocolate from a box someone had given him. I walked around with it wrapped in a napkin for 4 days before I dared to take a bite. As soon as I did, the floodgates opened, and I was back on my way to morbid obesity. I had 1 more year- long battle with anorexia and bulimia in my mid 20’s, but was a binge eater and over 300 pounds for more than 20 years .

What was the final straw that made you decide that you were going to do all you can to get better?

Here’s the thing, transformation is a process, not an event. As I mentioned earlier, I had been doing a lot of inner work for several years, starting with a real emotional and spiritual crisis in 2007. For the first time, I really developed my own understanding of God, faith and listening to and trusting my own intuition. I got to a point where I listened to the whispers enough to start taking care of myself, feeling worthy and deserving of my own care in all ways, despite my physical imperfection. I used to say “fake it til you make it” but I recently changed the “fake” to “faith”. I’m a big believer and practitioner of NLP and when I was first embarking on this journey, I would force myself to interrupt any negative self- talk with a reframe. If I couldn’t think of one, I’d look in the mirror and say (sometimes with tears streaming down my face), “you’re a perfect child of God”. Even Siri knows what’s up! I changed my name on my phone. To this day, Siri still addresses me as “Perfect Child of God”! In being a perfect child of God, I am a masterpiece and a work in progress, and sometimes a complete mess, all at the same time. I have to choose to give myself grace and forgive myself when I make a mistake, and I do, and then recommit to my process and journey.

And how are things going for you today?

My life is amazing! Full of ups and downs, like everyone’s, but unrecognizable from the prison of ED I lived in for so long. I’m not going to say I never play whack a mole with my demons but I have much bigger, faster clubs now! I have daily habits, practices and commitments that keep me grounded and moving closer to wellness and balance every day, plus a huge array of tools to unload triggers that would previously explode into destructive patterns. ED is the gift that keeps on giving. I’m not kidding when I say it is an ACTIVE, DAILY practice to keep moving forward in my life in all ways. When I neglect my practices, old thought patterns and habits will creep in if I allow them to. The cool thing is, everything I do to stay in recovery from ED also supports my wellness, self-discovery and growth personally and professionally, so it’s a win- win! I consistently give and receive support in my support community, Packing Light, and believe in investing in myself with continuing education and coaching.

Based on your own experience are you able to share 5 things with our readers about how to support a loved one who is struggling with an eating disorder? If you can, can you share an example from your own experience?

1) Unsolicited advice is received as criticism and judgment. “How can I support you?” is generally well-received. “You should just eat (or exercise) more (or less),” and comments about appearance, not so much. Really. Even if you’re concerned and just want to “help”. Trust me, the person is aware of their problems, and unless they have specifically asked for it, doesn’t need or want your input about what they “should” do to fix their problem. It doesn’t feel like help, it feels like, “You’re not good enough”.

2) Don’t give up on them. Recovery is not a linear process. There will be ups and downs, progress and regress. It’s okay. This isn’t yours to fix.

3) If you’re close to someone, or especially the parent of someone with an ED, model healthy behavior with food, eating, your own body and other people’s bodies. Restrictive behaviors with food and judgemental comments about your own body and others, can be extremely impactful and damaging.

4) Meet them where they are, they’re not doing this to you. This is a nightmare they don’t yet know how to get out of. ED is isolating and fraught with shame. Let them know you accept them just as they are.

5) Encourage professional support. If one doctor or program isn’t working, try another. No one treatment is right for everyone, but there is something right for everyone to break free from the destructive hold of ED, and they never have to do it alone.

Is there a message you would like to tell someone who may be reading this, who is currently struggling with an eating disorder?

You are not your body, or anything that has happened to it, and your purpose here is much bigger than taking up the least amount of space possible! Real peace with food, eating and your body is possible, no matter how many times you’ve tried and learned.

According to this study cited by the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, at least 30 million people in the U.S. of all ages and genders suffer from an eating disorder. Can you suggest 3–5 reasons why this has become such a critical issue recently?

The mental illness component can not be ignored. I believe I am genetically predisposed to anxiety, depression and addictive/OCD tendencies, as are many people who suffer from ED. For some people, this might manifest in alcohol, drug, sex, or shopping addiction. For me, it was food. It is the first way humans learn to self-soothe, and it was the only thing in my life that was within my power to control, although I didn’t understand that at the time. We all have much more freedom of choice than we recognize at all times- not necessarily about WHAT happens, but ALWAYS how I respond or what I do with what happens.

For generations, we have been manipulated by media programming and advertising into false beliefs about what we “should” look, have, be, eat, drink and smell like in order to be liked and accepted by others. Belonging is one of our greatest human needs, and we are, by nature, constantly comparing ourselves. How can the normal, average person ever hope to measure up? The relentless and fruitless pursuit of a body you aren’t genetically capable of can’t possibly result in anything but harm to your well-being.

The impact of social media and its influence on self-image bears a large portion of the responsibility of current obsession with bodies and the sexualization of them- even very young ones. 70% of 13-year-old girls have disordered food, eating or body image patterns, and up to 98% of adult women have or currently are struggling. We are bombarded with manipulated images of perfection and spectacular lives we are supposed to envy and emulate. No thanks!

I do feel the tide is starting to turn in many ways to a more body-positive or body neutral landscape. There are more women of diverse backgrounds, colors and shapes in places of influence and power than ever before. With the influx of more “real-sized” women in advertisements, and the recent outcry against all things body shaming from influencers, I am hopeful that the need to conform to a particular body size or type will wane. With it, perhaps some of the body dysmorphia and disordered eating behaviors.

Based on your insight, what concrete steps can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to address the core issues that are leading to this problem?

a) As individuals, we have to have the courage to seek help when we need it, and to take an active role in our recovery process. I’ve been in treatment multiple times, but until I made the conscious, mindful choice to take radical responsibility for my own recovery as a daily and LIFELONG PRACTICE and journey, no treatment “took”.

b) I think corporations in general and the medical community and pharmaceutical companies should stop their predatory tactics with people desperate to lose weight. People will risk CANCER to lose 7–10 pounds? At 350, how much good is that 10 pounds going to do for you? I pass bariatric surgery billboards every day: Pandemic Pounds? Be Video Conference Ready with Bariatric Surgery. YOU’RE VIDEO CONFERENCE READY NOW! Just as you are!

c) Communities have to do a better job of addressing the needs of the mentally ill in general. ED is much bigger than an upper- middle class white girl starving herself “for attention”, and it’s high time ED was treated with the same level of care, concern and intervention that other mental illness gets

d) Leaders have to do what leaders do, and LEAD. Lead the charge, the discussion and the change by being the model of acceptance and compassion. They can hire and promote diverse bodies. They can be proactive to get as far in front of the tide as possible with resources and support and use their influence to ensure workplace wellness programs that exceed gyms and childcare.

As you know, one of the challenges of an eating disorder is the harmful,and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just control yourself”. What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that an eating disorder is an illness just like heart disease or schizophrenia?

It really is startling how little respect ED’s get as a serious medical condition, especially in light of the fact that they have the highest death rate of any mental illness. I certainly experienced this type of judgement even(especially) from the medical community when I was morbidly obese. My weight was the problem, if not my “laziness” and “lack of willpower”. I wasn’t given compassion, support and help, I was given judgement, criticism and extremely restrictive diets- adding fuel to the ED fire that was already out of control. I was so traumatized, I avoided going to a doctor for a long time, only going in cases of extreme emergency for over 20 years. I was sent for ED treatment when it was “alarming”, and I was down to 84 pounds in 1981, the first time I went through Anorexia and Bulimia, and again in 1992. No one saw the other side of the coin, Binge Eating, as a disorder, it was a character flaw. There has been a lot of research done to indicate that stable weight, even significantly overweight, is better for physical health than yo- yo dieting, and there is no doubt that a life not built around dieting is a happier and more balanced one, and it seems that the medical profession is slowly catching up. I do think we have to be our own best advocates and not allow ourselves to be intimidated or manipulated by anyone, even a doctor.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that have helped you with your struggle? Can you explain why you like them?

Favorite Books (at the moment in the rotation):

The Four Agreements, is a favorite I come back to again and again. It is perfection in its simplicity for how to move through life peacefully.

The Body Keeps the Score speaks directly to me and so many about how trauma is literally stored in the body and it informs much of the emotional release work I do for myself and my clients.

Podcasts:

Brene’ Brown’s podcasts are great! Of course, there is so much shame in and around disordered food, eating and body image. She has definitely made it okay to NOT be okay for so many of us who were mired in the tortuous and hopeless pursuit of perfection.Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It depends on the day (or the minute!), but right now, my favorite is “Whatever you do today, do it with the confidence of a 4 year old in a Batman t-shirt”. It was on a roadside sign, and speaks to my life motto of “no shame”. Just live. 100% as yourself. People are not going to like you for it. It’s okay. They are not your people. Life is much better when you’re not consumed with hiding what has happened to you, who you really are, and the mistakes you’ve made. The truth really does set you free. Live in the truth and fearlessness of a 4 year old in a Batman t-shirt.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am always working on a bunch of things that excite me! I am currently working on two books. 1 is my own story, “Packing Light,’ and the other is a collaboration with other women who have lifted themselves out of sometimes horrific circumstances to not only thrive, but use their experience to help others. I am working with the same group on an international women’s summit.

The other new thing I am over the moon about is the first step in the legacy I’m building, which is using horses to help people heal and transform from deep emotional wounds. I ran therapy dog programs for many years, and can’t wait to bring my passions of helping animals and people together.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the largest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My purpose in doing this interview is to let women know that ED recovery IS POSSIBLE and it is NEVER too late! I am a miracle, no doubt about it (so are you, btw). I lost over 100 pounds 3 times! THREE! Without surgery! Not many people can say that. The first two times were a result of the anorexia and bulimia legs of my journey, although if I’m honest, every pound I lost before 2013 was part of an anorexic thought and behavior process. The last time, when I lost around 190 pounds, was a result of my active recovery from ED, and I have maintained a healthy, stable weight since 2014. Doctors and research tell me I’m in the less than 5% of people who maintain significant weight loss for longer than a year, and it’s 100% because I took a conscious, active role in my RECOVERY, quit dieting and gave up weight loss as a goal.

