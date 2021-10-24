Jennifer Beck Of Jihi: “Women founders need a strong sense of self”

If you set out as an entrepreneur looking for external validation, you’re going to chase accolades and short-term wins that make you feel good, rather than staying focused on the long-term choices that build a healthy business.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Jennifer Beck. Jennifer Beck, founder and CEO of Jihi, has long been a pioneer in the cannabis industry. She co-founded her former technology company Cannabase (the first and largest online wholesale marketplace connecting the legal cannabis market) in 2013 and served as Vice-Chair of the Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce for two years. After selling Cannabase in 2016, she founded Jihi, a body and skincare company focused on incorporating clean, high-quality plant extracts such as CBD to promote wellness and healing.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I graduated from CU Boulder with a degree in Psychology and got a job as an online marketing director for an up-and-coming event software company in downtown Denver. At this job I met my husband, Chase, a very talented computer programmer and designer.

At the time, cannabis was about to be legal recreationally, and new laws were going to open up the wholesale market. Chase and I worked with some industry insiders and investors to start Cannabase, the first online wholesale marketplace for the legal cannabis industry.

We grew Cannabase over three whirlwind years and sold it to a publicly traded logistics firm called Helix TCS, where it was folded into larger inventory management software for the cannabis industry.

Shortly after the sale of Cannabase, I became a new mom. Being at home with a newborn was a huge departure from running a tech company in the cannabis industry! When my daughter was seven months old, she was diagnosed with dairy and soy allergies, which had been preventing her (and I) from getting any real sleep. At the same time, I was diagnosed with postpartum hypothyroidism — which basically means I had been running on no thyroid.

With a renewed drive for self-care and a deep passion for the cannabis plant, we wanted to explore on a deeper level what modern self-care could look like. Our goal was to dive into CBD as a powerful ingredient that can help restore balance and offer more gentle and holistic daily rituals than common go-to solutions like alcohol. It was from this place of compassionate, modern self-care that Jihi was born.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Shortly after launch, we were transferring warehouses, and the freight shipment with all our inventory completely went missing for weeks.

Because we’re a CBD company, we had had to sign over a lot of liabilities before they would agree to ship our products in the first place. As a primarily tech-based entrepreneur, it was a huge lesson in surrendering control, as well as the liabilities and headaches that come with physical inventory (especially inventory with CBD)!

We eventually did locate our inventory. Afterwards, we got a local warehouse and kept everything closer to home, but there were damages (and a lot of sleepless nights!) along the way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It was a mistake to sign over our liabilities when we went through shipping. So far, we’ve been able to avoid being in that position ever since. But if I was put in that spot again, I’d show up with a moving truck and transport things myself before I’d sign over my rights!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful to my life partner and business partner, Chase. We balance each other’s skill sets (and moods!) perfectly.

Every venture we’ve had, I have run the business development and marketing component, and then Chase backs me up with web development, design skills, and a lot of patient strategic thinking

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The same years that professionals are supposed to focus on gaining experience and accelerating their careers are the same years that women — if they want to have children — become moms. I think that’s really challenging. Becoming a mom and raising small children is exhausting, expensive, and time-consuming.

It’s hard enough to have any job while being a mom. Being an entrepreneur and founding companies is even more expensive, risky and time consuming.

The more support we can provide moms, and the more we can promote equality in the home, the more potential we unlock in entrepreneurially minded women.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I support access to early childhood childcare, including state-sponsored preschool programs. Studies show that child rearing tasks still disproportionately fall on women, a problem which the pandemic exacerbated. According to a recent article in the Washington Post, “Nearly 1.6 million moms of children under 17 are still missing from the labor force. They dropped out during the pandemic to care for children and have not been able to return to work as the school and day care situation remains chaotic, especially for unvaccinated children under the age of 12.”

I also think families and couples need to reduce stigmas and stereotypes around gender roles. This requires open communication about difficult subjects, but the payoff is worth it.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Entrepreneurship is something many people are born with — the desire to be creative, innovative and independent. Being an entrepreneur takes a lot of hard work, but it also requires a lot of external support. For women who are expected (consciously or subconsciously) to take on a larger role in the family and home, taking the leap to work out of the house could be daunting enough. Taking on the risk associated with entrepreneurship could be largely off the table for many.

When we aren’t empowering female entrepreneurs, our whole society suffers. We miss out on their representation in marketing and as role models who set an example for the next generation. We miss out on the innovation they would bring to consumer goods and services.

Women are visionaries, leaders, and powerful collaborators — all things the world could use more of. Also, it goes without saying that entrepreneurship can create wealth and power. By providing women support and resources to have a chance at success, we empower women to have greater individual and collective power and representation in society.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I think we tend to glorify the hustle in the beginning (the working out of a garage idea) and the exit, but we lose sense of the middle road, which is most of the entrepreneurial journey. I also think youth and overnight successes (the “30 under 30” awards) tend to be highlighted.

Growing and scaling a business is a long and often lonely road. We should nurture communities of entrepreneurs who are doing the work of building small and medium sized businesses.

When we appreciate how much craftsmanship, honesty, quality, and life small businesses bring to our lives, we can readjust our perspective of waiting for the next “30 under 30” unicorn and become allies for entrepreneurs at all stages right in our neighborhood and community.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

No, I think very few people are cut out to be founders. You have to surrender stability and control and really be ready to embark on a journey. I think the most important element to being a founder is that you can’t imagine life any other way. It’s also important to have the infrastructure to support your endeavor.

There’s nothing wrong with a “regular job”! Regular jobs are how most people support their livelihood while exploring something they are proficient in, or even passionate about.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

First of all, women founders need a strong sense of self.

If you set out as an entrepreneur looking for external validation, you’re going to chase accolades and short-term wins that make you feel good, rather than staying focused on the long-term choices that build a healthy business.

A healthy business and good choices aren’t always easy and glamorous, and people are going to try to take advantage of you. When you pilot the business from a strong sense of self that isn’t validating its worth through the short-term wins of the business, you can stay disciplined and fulfilled outside of the roller-coaster ride that the business takes you on.

Second, women founders need a vision.

In entrepreneurship, you’re constantly taking in feedback from the outside world. It’s your job to filter and evaluate that feedback to improve your business. That said, you’re going to get a lot of contradictory information. Therefore, you must be the compass that understands the vision of the business.

When you’re riding a bike, if you try to navigate a turn by thinking about the turn and looking down at the pavement while turning, you’re likely to fall. The only way to navigate the turn is to look forward and trust that your body and the bike will pull you through the turn you’re in.

It’s the same thing in business. You can get “locked” into a current growth period by trying to overanalyze it. One of the best ways to navigate tricky situations is to be clear in your vision and let it pull you through the space you’re in.

Third, you need to know your numbers.

A lot of women feel intimidated by math. But honestly, a lot of your business can be understood just by using basic addition, subtraction, and division. The greater challenge is breaking down the numbers into a functional model so that you can get an idea of key performance indicators (KPIs) like profit margin, cash burn rate, and growth metrics.

It’s essential that you “meet” your business in this way and know the levers and tradeoffs that drive your organization. Rather than looking at numbers as good or bad, ask them questions. See what you can learn by getting curious and analyzing them. Clear numbers, honesty, and curiosity will take you far!

Fourth, it’s essential to build physical and mental resilience.

Running a business is physically, emotionally, mentally, and financially demanding. Physical stamina will give you clarity and endurance for the road ahead.

An essential part of my work week are my bike rides. When I can’t get outside, I love the Peloton! I’m inspired by the instructors, and they make me stronger- physically and mentally. My daily rides motivate me to keep growing, showing up and doing the work, while also reminding me that it doesn’t get easier… We just get stronger!

Rather than worrying about weight or calories, it’s important to just keep our blood pumping and energy flowing, while also providing an outlet for the frustration in the grind. The stereotype of the entrepreneur who abuses themself for their business might work while you’re young, but it isn’t where we make our strongest or most mature decisions (and it doesn’t age well!)

Fifth, stay humble.

Life has a way of humbling us. One of the most important spiritual shifts I have had to make as an entrepreneur is accepting that my value as a person is not tied to the success of my business. This is a much easier lesson to learn when things are challenging than when things are going well!

One of my favorite quotes was from the movie Blow, ​​“Sometimes you’re flush and sometimes you’re bust; and when you’re up, it’s never as good as it seems, and when you’re down, you never think you’ll be up again. But life goes on.”

I hope you enjoy a lot of success as an entrepreneur. Remember when things are challenging that that’s part of the journey. I hope you can create things you’re proud of. That way, regardless of whether or not they survive in the world, you can look with joy at the things you’ve done and experience the unspeakable magic of creating something of your own in the world.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

We are so proud of Jihi’s Spread Joy Initiatives. The goal of these is to give the gift of what we call Self-Centered Wellness to heroes in our local communities, while raising awareness for mental health and the value of self-care. Our first initiative has been to give spa days and care packages to nurses who have been impacted by COVID-19 over the last year. They are dealing with unspeakable levels of anxiety, burnout, and depression. We are so proud to bring a bit of joy to these frontline heroes!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If everyone was committed to recycling and composting, the world would be a much better place. It’s easy to feel powerless, but once we form the habits, recycling and composting are such easy ways to do our part to reduce our footprint.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

We have a bunch of women of all ages that we call our Jihi muses. These are women who inspire us to live boldly, take risks, be vulnerable, and make the world a better place. Some of my favorites of these bold, inspiring women are Elizabeth Gilbert, Glennon Doyle, and Gloria Steinem.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.