Sally Malanga of AVEGAN Beauty: “A sense of humility blended with confidence”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sally Malanga, founder of AVEGAN Beauty. Sally is a health and wellness advocate and an animal rights activist on a mission to remove animals from the beauty industry’s supply chain. Her line of plant-based beauty products is 100% cruelty-free and uses cutting-edge science and the best organic ingredients.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

More than 20 years ago, I walked into the offices of Friends of Animals in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and introduced myself with the words, “May I volunteer?” During that time, I met an individual who videotaped the cruel animal testing procedures for banal personal care products at the Gillette company. Animal testing of consumer products is not mandated by law and is highly inaccurate in predicting product safety.

We started postcard campaigns to ask Gillette to stop animal testing.

Many companies heard the rallying cry of consumers, and we and other nonprofits saved millions of animals’ lives. The campaigns continue.

I discovered that the 600B dollars beauty and supplement industries are rife with unhealthy ingredients and animal byproducts. That inspired me to found two brands: one for cosmetics and fragrance, Ecco Bella, and AVEGAN Beauty, which offers premium vegan skincare and supplements. Between the two brands, anyone can have the ultimate beauty experience.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I watched, participated in, and led the emerging multi-billion-dollar natural products marketplace as consumers woke up to our campaigns that food is medicine and beauty products should be healthy and nontoxic. It’s been rewarding to see awareness grow, and I only expect more as the journey continues.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When doing a video interview, I did not lock my cat out of the room, and he jumped on my desk and began throwing things overboard. I learned to secure the perimeter when I had to be on camera!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband Kevin encourages me and takes me out for a vegan ice cream cone or great adventures to help take the pressure off. Mark Winstein of Vegan Launch taught me how to raise capital. And Star Simmons of vKind, who is guiding business development for us. Our staff, who runs their departments superbly without me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding women back from founding companies?

The biggest challenge for female founders is raising capital. When women only receive 2% of the total investment capital, how can they scale?

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

One way that we have been working to raise capital is to establish a Wefunder. It gets our value proposition and business pitch out there to investors who care about plant-based startups. Companies like Vegan Launch, of which I am an investor, are turning activists into capitalists. For 100 dollars and up, every person on the planet can help launch and sustain women-led businesses. They can make a return on the private equity secondary market or wait until the business scales and goes public. It’s an exciting and more democratic new model.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women should become founders if they have an idea that will change the world for the better, if they are willing to collaborate, and if they are ready to seek capital if needed.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That founders know everything. Guess what? We don’t. That’s why I make sure to hire and work with smart, capable people who know things I don’t.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think everyone can be a founder. But I think everyone can be valued.

A CEO of a company to whom I was pitching my products looked at me and said, “You are really out there.”

As in, out on a limb.

My response was, “Aren’t we all?”

A founder is willing to take the risk of pulling together the money, time, and people. There’s a certain level of fearlessness in putting your idea “out there.” Founders take risks to see the concept through development and the agony of mistakes, delays, disappointments, and cash problems. A founder is the champion exhorting the other champions on the team.

Ok, super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

First, don’t wear black mock turtlenecks. It’s been done.

Cash. There’s no way around it — startups need money. Bootstrapping gets very stressful as you see opportunities all around you that you cannot act on without capital. A sense of humility blended with confidence. You are not responsible for knowing everything. Just like the president of the United States, you will need the best advisors to help you make the decisions for which you are responsible. A good meditation practice. It will keep you centered and quell your own voice that says, “This won’t work.” Breathe out resistance, breathe in abundance! Determination. People may accuse you of being a “pushy woman,” but you still must be assertive while letting people know you appreciate them. People are not furniture; they are alive and need reassurance and praise. Indomitable spirit. It can be tough to stay positive sometimes. You will have failures, and you have to be able to push through them. Consider them as teachings and recover quickly to move on to the next opportunity.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I do it 24/7. If I go on vacation, I pick up trash or speak out for animals. I regularly make public comments at government hearings to stop zoo expansion, ban gas-powered blowers or encourage tree planting.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It’s veganism. People eating animals are inflaming their bodies day and night, causing themselves every major disease. In so doing, they are torching the planet, and the number of animals harmed for this massive, misdirected human endeavor is compounding climate change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d like to meet with James and Suzy Cameron, because they exemplify a regenerative, vegan lifestyle, and I would love to collaborate with them.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.