Amanda Perry Of SOUP Agency: “Learn from your mistakes”

Being a founder, entrepreneur, or a business owner can have many exciting and thrilling moments. But it is also punctuated with periods of doubt, slump, and anxiety. So how does one successfully and healthily ride the highs and lows of Entrepreneurship? In this series, called “How To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur” we are talking to successful entrepreneurs who can share stories from their experience. I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda Perry.

Amanda is a digital marketing expert, agency owner and investor. She owns Sheffield-based SOUP, a performance marketing agency that grew from 5 to 27 people during the pandemic and she’s also founder of The E-Com Growth Hub, a must-have tool for small product business owners to take control of their brand by harnessing their marketing ecosystem. She shares daily business and marketing advice on her Instagram (@amandaperry), which has amassed almost 20,000; on LinkedIn and via her popular The Amanda Perry Podcast.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I have a really wide and varied background — I started work at the age of 13 and have never been out of work since. I have worked in a number of industries but started my first business 15 years ago, which was really successful but grew too quickly and sadly ended with me having to declare bankruptcy. It’s definitely not something I ever thought I would have to face and following that, I had a period of really looking at what I had learnt, what I wanted to do, and what I was good at.

It was a challenging time trying to navigate my next steps, but it led me to start, scale and sell a number of ecommerce businesses. Whilst I’d had this big life change with my first business, I knew that I had the right approach to business and a real strength when it came to marketing. I’d done it before and I could do it again, and that’s how SOUP agency was born!

We’re based in Sheffield and specialize in digital marketing for ecommerce businesses. This includes paid social, influencer outreach, email marketing and so much more. We help brands supercharge their budgets and create the most scroll-stopping content.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Going through bankruptcy is tough, maybe even more so when the business you’ve built is actually really successful. I knew that I had it in me to do it again, so I started and sold a number of e-commerce businesses and really got my teeth stuck into the digital marketing side of scaling an online business. This soon attracted attention from other e-commerce businesses — and that was how SOUP came to life!

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I’m a natural entrepreneur; I look at the bigger picture and am driven by something that feels much bigger than anything I could achieve in my lifetime. That said, I am increasingly ‘anti-hustle’ and can control the ideas factory of my brain, which is a new thing as I used to try and act on all of them! I think in a world that has come to glorify entrepreneurship, we need to be more honest about the reality of it, rather than just picture of Lambo’s and laptops by pools. It’s hard, and lonely and relentless, but honestly…. I wouldn’t have it any other way!

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I have been inspired by so many people, from the tenacity of my mum, the faith (some) of my teachers had in me and the boldness of friends who pursued their own projects — but ultimately it was a negative experience with a boss in my short experience in corporate life that pushed me to try out the world of business.

I saw my own career path in a horrible, bullying, divisive boss and it was the wake-up call I needed to decide that life wasn’t for me. A nice experience it certainly wasn’t but looking back it was just the push I needed!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I think what makes SOUP stand out against other agencies is that I’m from industry, not an agency background. I can help DTC founders because I was a DTC founder. Having started, scaled and sold three of my own DTC brands, I can put myself in our clients’ shoes, because I have literally worn them! It’s a great position to be in because I can have founder-to-founder discussions with our clients and they know it’s coming from a place of experience.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Tenacity — I am relentless in the pursuit of something I set my eyes on. I found myself bankrupt after my first business, and when everyone else thought I would find another job, I was planning my next business move.

Empathy — I am really tuned into those around me and can sense their emotions. I think this makes me caring and considerate for my team, but also means I have a competitive edge in terms of knowing what is going on before anyone tells me!

Curiosity — this is one of the values I hold highest in myself and others, and it’s one of the non-negotiables when I am hiring. Without curiosity we wouldn’t learn anything new or innovate, and what a boring world that would be!

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I was definitely given some bad advice in my first business where I ended up bankrupt. It’s so important to have advisors and consultants in any business but there are some things that you just know in your gut, and you should never ignore that.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

This is something that I’m extremely passionate about — ‘hustle culture’ has promoted a toxic approach to work and inspired a whole generation to spend every waking minute being ‘productive’ or risking the chance of missing out on the mythical rewards that await them somewhere along the path to burnout. The term ‘work life balance’ was introduced in the 80s and somehow suggests that we’re only permitted to live our lives from 5pm-9am and then at weekends. A better approach is the Work Life Blend — a concept I talk about a lot on my social channels and podcast — which is all about living a more intentional integration between life and work. There are five simple ways to achieve this:

Start with the end in mind — decide what you want your life to look like and use that as a filter to run your decisions through: are you working towards the end goal? Prioritize the important stuff — learn the difference between what’s important and what’s urgent, what’s for you and what’s for someone else. Plan your week ahead — planning really is everything and it doesn’t make you boring or mean you can’t be spontaneous; take time to plan your week ahead and how you’ll find the blend. Set boundaries — it’s really important to do this as it gives you a way to check-in with yourself and force you out of those bad habits. Practice, practice, practice — we’ve been conditioned to work 9–5 for decades to it’s going to take time to re-adjust so start with small changes that just make your life that little bit easier.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

Building a personal brand has become a bit of a buzz word amongst founders these days, but it really is important for building trust and authority. A good mix of content, press and industry speaking events will soon get you noticed by the right people. Start by publishing content on social channels and honing your ‘voice’; this will build your audience and network.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Without authority and trust, building your brand will take so much longer — having a solid personal brand will grow your brand value exponentially and bring new opportunities to you too. We also seen the importance of this through the pandemic; marketers know that ‘people buy from people’ but this has become even more important during Covid. Consumers want to see who they’re buying from but, most importantly, understand what their values are. This is where building your personal brand can actually become part of your sales process and a way to build a community of loyal customers.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

People tend to get a bit over-excited and lose focus on the main thing. They find some success in a business, and then feel they have the Midas Touch and start new projects. Whilst this can work sometimes, it often only really serves to distract from the main thing that they were originally trying to do. This is why it’s important to understand your purpose and start to map out that journey; you, of course, want to change and adapt along the way but without knowing the destination the journey will very easily go off-piste.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

Anyone who decides to set up their own business, regardless of the type of business or sector, is signing up to both responsibility and risk. This means that you will always experience more challenges than someone who is employed because, ultimately, the decisions and responsibility lie with you. This does, however, mean that you’ll also control more of the wins, which is why entrepreneurs love what they do. It’s the excitement of being in control and making those decisions, and also understanding the impact. If you’re employed, you’re focusing on a specific role and remit so whilst you might understand the ‘bigger picture’, it’s never quite the same as being the founder who understands the implication of each and every decision.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

We got nominated for The Drum Marketing Agency of the Year this year and considering I’m not from an agency background and we were only in our second year, that was a real achievement! It’s amazing how much that nomination felt like a stamp of approval from the industry; recognition for the hard work and great results that the team is delivering for clients. It was a really proud moment for me.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business? We would love to hear it.

Being made bankrupt was extremely tough. I had to say goodbye to a business — and people — that I loved, and there were a lot of feelings to sit and process.

Based on your experience can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

We definitely don’t talk about failure enough; it’s still something that we hear about after the fact, when someone has re-built their success and talks about it in hindsight. What would have helped me back then was hearing more people talk about going through a similar thing and how they were overcoming it.

When I talk about my own experience and how I think people should bounce back, there’s seven simple steps:

1. Heal first — regardless of the type of failure you’ve had, it’s important to recognize that you have been through a traumatic event and there’s a grieving process to follow.

2. Take time to plan your next move — especially in the context of an entrepreneur, there’s a temptation to dive straight into something else, but like a relationship, a rebound business rarely works out.

3. Lean on your real friends — they’re there for you and care for you, so they will learn how best to support you.

4. Use your story — it will become your greatest asset!

5. Learn from your mistakes — failure is only worth it if you actually learn from it.

6. Don’t carry the shame — when you’ve had a failure, especially one that was public, it’s easy to carry that shame around with you for a long time. Don’t let the shadow of the past situation stop you from living in the moment and moving forward.

7. Stop worrying what people think of you — you might remember the hardest, darkest days and assume that everyone else holds them in the same regard but the reality is, they don’t… they’re probably just thinking about the next Love Island couple.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Your health — mental and physical health are key to riding the rollercoaster, if you don’t have one or both of these in check you will soon burnout and come to a crashing halt

2. A support network — entrepreneurship is a lonely journey, make sure you have a group of loyal and trusted people around you to keep you on track, you will need them to celebrate the highs and bring wine during the lows!

3. A sense of humor — if you can’t laugh during the hard times, you are in trouble. Keeping a sense of humor as a leader is vital to keeping morale high and getting you through to the good times again

4. A life outside of work — this is so key to keeping perspective, having hobbies and interests outside of your business will help you stay on track and remember what is important.

5. Money — yeah, I said it! Making money from your business goes a long way to easing the pain of the tough times — it’s the lifeblood of the business and needs to be treated as such.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think resilience is about mental strength and the ability to zoom out on any given situation. I try and live by a few principles in terms of keeping my mindset in check, and one of those is to detach myself from the outcome of any given situation — this has really helped me stay resilient in tough times.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

Having a failed business builds your resilience, especially as you start to re-gain your confidence and set up new businesses.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

A positive attitude is key — a total non-negotiable. If you have the five things I’ve mentioned above — your health, a support network, sense of humour, life outside of work, and the freedom that comes from money — it makes it easier to keep yourself in a positive place. As I’ve said, detaching yourself from the outcome can help you step back and see things more clearly.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

It may not always be easy but as leaders we have a responsibility to our teams, clients, and stakeholders to sail the ship, and a positive attitude is the key to keeping it sailing! That’s the role of the entrepreneur; to keep a cool head and keep things afloat even if everyone around you is in a state of panic.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life?

A quote that I refer back to almost every day is from Mary Oliver: “Tell me, what is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?” It gives me goosebumps and always helps me put things in perspective. Life is precious and beautifully unpredictable; lean into that and take the opportunities as they come.

How can our readers further follow you online?

www.amandaperry.co.uk

Instagram: @amandaperry

LinkedIn: Amanda Perry UK

You can also find out more about SOUP over at www.soupagency.co.uk.

