Brandon Staglin Of ‘One Mind’: “Compassion”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Brandon Staglin.

Brandon Staglin is president of One Mind. Drawing on his experiences with schizophrenia, his advocacy for mental health science and services has earned many awards, including the VOICE Award from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Among Brandon’s recent work, he has successfully advocated for the growth of data-driven, networked, continuously improving prevention and early intervention services for youth facing serious psychiatric illness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in the suburban town of Lafayette, in the East San Francisco Bay Area. With two successful parents — my dad led companies providing tech solutions to the automotive and auto insurance industries, and my mom developed and administered emergency care curricula for medical organizations — I appreciated that I benefited from the resources and relationships they could provide. I made a conscious choice not just to stand on their shoulders but to reach for the stars.

An avid science fiction reader (aka “nerd”), I set life goals to learn astronautical engineering and subatomic physics, and to eventually develop the world’s first interstellar propulsion technology. What a service it would be to help humankind explore beyond the cradle of our home planet and discover what lay beyond, both out there and within ourselves! I studied with self-imposed discipline throughout high school and into my first year at Dartmouth College.

This practice of discipline combined with intellectual curiosity would prove to be both a strength and a perilous liability.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

The summer after my undergraduate freshman year, I had the most terrifying experience of my life — a psychotic break. Reeling from the stress of my first year in college, which included academic and social challenges and a heart-wrenching breakup with my first serious romance, I faced summer “vacation” back in Lafayette alone. My family gone on an overseas trip while I remained behind to search for my first competitively placed job, my thoughts spiraled vertiginously until one night, my mind cracked. Feeling as if half my identity had disappeared, I frantically searched my memories for the things that defined me — love for my friends and family, confidence in my skills — and came up empty. I felt utterly lost.

After wandering the community for days, fleeing the horrifying certainty that a foreign “self” would develop in my vacant half if I experienced anything new, I phoned a friend, who helped me get to a local psychiatric hospital. My parents returned as soon as they heard of my plight and helped me connect with a psychiatrist I could trust. I received a dreaded diagnosis: schizophrenia. There I began a long, slippery slog back toward wellness.

Two decades into the fight against my illness, having completed college, started a promising career in astronautical engineering, I crash-landed back in the hospital with a second psychotic episode and gradually returned to stable work in my family’s Napa vineyard business, I encountered an entirely new idea: acceptance. Dr. Elyn Saks’ memoir The Center Cannot Hold: My Journey Through Madness inspired me to let go of my resistance and accept that I had a medical condition I’d have to manage the rest of my life. This acceptance freed me to succeed at things I cared about: rebuilding a circle of friends, meeting and marrying my wife, and refocusing my work to benefit others. And I accepted the price with which these came: nurturing my wellness with care and discipline. Today, in addition to my medication regimen, I exercise daily, spend quality time with family and friends, play guitar, meditate, eat healthy and keep a regular sleep schedule.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Meditation helps me to cope with life’s ups and downs on an even keel, and to manage situations with calm clarity. When I meditate, my ego falls away, and in my awareness of the evolving present, I return to awareness of myself. I experience both peace and the sense that the future is brimming with possibilities. I meditate most mornings, and I believe this practice is essential for me to navigate life and work with balance.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

When my parents founded One Mind in 1995, inspired by our shared experience with my schizophrenia, I admit that I felt some resentment. I was still quite ill and yet I felt pressure to step out and be the “poster boy” for the organization. As the organization grew, this ambivalence stayed with me, and I hung back from getting involved.

Then, ten years later, I read an online article about a major One Mind donor, Liz Browning, and her son, Marc. Like me, Marc had developed schizophrenia on the cusp of adulthood, and at first, he was able to recover well. Then, as I had, he discontinued his medication and relapsed disastrously. From that point on, the inadequacies in the mental healthcare system meant that he could not get the care he needed to recover, and he slid quickly into deep, dark psychosis. When Liz found him in his apartment, he seemed past the point of no return.

Feeling a kinship with Marc, the injustice of this story twisted me with outrage. I realized that day how pervasive the problem of serious mental illness was in our world — and that it stretched far beyond my personal woes. I committed myself to doing all I could to heal the mental healthcare system, for the sake of people like Marc and countless others. As One Mind’s inaugural Communications Director, I built its first dedicated website, and began to speak, blog and webcast publicly to foster public hope for recovery through brain health science.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Throughout my first years as One Mind’s Communications Director, though I felt confident sharing my story, I had little experience in organizational communications and fundraising. With gusto, I took classes to grow my skills and read books to inspire me to try innovative strategies. Soon, I was building an online following, running successful online contests, and raising significant money for key programs through campaigns and events.

As I grew, so did my ambition to serve the brain health cause in a more influential role. I knew I would need a Masters-level education and major experience-building to succeed in a leading role at One Mind, but felt uncertain that I, as someone with schizophrenia, would be accepted for an advanced degree program. Indeed, the first time I applied to a major university I was rejected. Undaunted, I worked innovatively and expeditiously for the next year, and by the time I applied for UCSF’s Master of Science in Healthcare Administration and Interprofessional Leadership, I felt confident enough that I pitched not only my accomplishments, but my lived experience with schizophrenia, framed as a strength. I got in and thrived in the program.

The key takeaway is basically when life gives you lemons, make lemonade, lemon meringue pie, and lemon poppyseed muffins. Own your unique experiences and put them to work for you and your goals, knowing that, whether you succeed now or later, you’re giving life all of you.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

One of One Mind’s flagship initiatives is ASPIRe (Accelerating Serious Psychiatric Illness Recovery). ASPIRe is a multipronged initiative to increase access to high-quality early care for serious psychiatric illness (SPI) to 100% and recovery from SPI to 75% nationwide by 2040. Bringing together many stakeholders to contribute ideas, funds, and work, the essence of ASPIRe is the expansion and improvement of a gold-standard, science-based early intervention model for young people facing SPI. This model involves a whole team and each young client’s family to assist each client to recover and achieve the goals they personally care about. This model has shown amazing success in nationwide studies.

Here’s an example. When I was doing my Master of Science capstone research, I was privileged to work in two of these early care clinics, directly with clinicians and their young clients. I saw how dedicated each therapist was to bring all their tools and relationships to bear to help each young person back on their feet. And I saw these young people grow and succeed. I was proud to watch one young person graduate from the program and take on a career as a firefighter! Once in the throes of psychosis, now he is healthy and strong, with the courage to protect communities across California from the threat of wildfires. I credit his determination, supported by gold-standard early care.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

A key part of ASPIRe’s strategy is to develop, pilot and scale emerging treatments that people facing SPI would like to use. One of our first forays has been to partner with Johns Hopkins University’s International Arts + Minds Lab to convene a Think Tank to develop promising techniques to use music for illness prevention and treatment. Based on my experience and that of experts in the group, musical approaches to therapy can be instrumental in nurturing brain health and treating brain illness. And since musical activity can be extraordinarily fun, we believe that engagement in related therapies will be consistent and highly beneficial. This group has recently published two papers on its discoveries, and we are now contemplating next steps.

You are a successful leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Discipline. I’ve already shared how self-discipline has helped me not just to recover but to get the education I needed to assume a leadership role. Enough said. Humility. I understand that there is much I do not understand, and I am learning to relish opportunities to learn from others, and to help them grow in their capabilities. Since I assumed the presidency of One Mind, we have hired four amazing new associates who have brought in vital complementary talents. Their expertise, and the expertise they have spread to me and others in One Mind, has boosted our success and rallied morale. Despite two challenging pandemic years, we have grown revenue by 30% since I started as president. Openness. I regularly share with the team how the organization is doing, and about how I feel about our work and about life. I invite others to do this as well, and they do. These open discussions strengthen bonds between team members and, I believe, contribute to team spirit. One team member recently shared with me that not in twenty years at his previous job had a supervisor asked him how he was really feeling and thanked me for caring.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is the ability to successfully do the things you care about, and to enjoy the doing. Wellness has no endpoint — we can grow in wellness throughout our lives if we take care of it.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

In today’s pervasively connected and competitive world, it is deceptively easy to fall prey to the notion that working continuously is the right thing to do. It took me years to learn that such a lifestyle is not sustainable. By prioritizing your wellness, not only do you enjoy life more and form deeper relationships, you become more effective at the work you care about.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

One September 8–9, 2021, One Mind at Work’s 5th Annual Global Leadership Forum highlighted three prime areas companies are focusing on to promote employee mental wellness:

Taking a “Whole Person” approach Embedding Purpose in Work Building a Culture of Vulnerability and Honesty

Please get the detailed rundown on One Mind at Work’s website.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Lived experience with ill health, either in yourself or someone you care for. Nothing can help us understand the value of wellness like experiencing illness. Life-threatening mental illness changed my outlook enough to redirect my life goals toward helping others achieve recovery to mental wellness. Compassion. To successfully provide care for others, we must sincerely care for others. Client-therapist rapport is key to a mental health service user’s recovery, and the most inspiring example I have seen came in the clinicians I worked with in my Masters’ studies. They consistently went the extra mile to care for their clients because they genuinely cared. Optimism. The world grows more chaotic by the day, and the world of health and wellness care reflects this. As public anxiety, depression, and worse are on the rise, therapists are overwhelmed with cases, threatening even public trust in the mental health care system. One Mind is “in the hope business”, as our co-founder Garen Staglin, my father, likes to say. Garen is the most optimistic person I know, and it is contagious. This has been a large part of the success our organization has had over the last 27 years. I intend to publicly project that sense of hope-building optimism. Curiosity. Health and wellness care is complex, as are the human mind and brain. Leading in the field takes a keen comprehension of this complexity, to build such an understanding takes curiosity. A perfect example is One Mind’s executive vice president, Daryl Tol. Formerly the CEO of a 6 billion dollars hospital system, he is a voracious reader, and his extensive, hard-won understanding of how healthcare and business work have made him a brilliant leader of our One Mind at Work division. Creativity. Health and wellness care is a crowded industry, and to succeed we must find a unique role to bring value to the ecosystem. One of One Mind’s most innovative programs is One Mind PsyberGuide. The brainchild of the very creative former One Mind board director Matt Bowman, One Mind PsyberGuide provides a variety of cutting-edge services to the digital mental health interest community, from rating and reviewing mental health apps to creating unique digital service guides for business associations. One Mind PsyberGuide is the leading online resource of its kind.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would pilot and scale training in musical performance and composition as a part of preventive care for serious mental illness. The research of Dr. Nina Kraus at Northwestern University has shown that musical training enhances cognition in many life-enhancing ways. My experience (and much other research) corroborates these findings. In my assessment, some of these benefits could be key for the recovery from (or prevention of) serious mental illnesses. Such illnesses are incredibly prevalent; I estimate up to 300,000 young people each year develop a new psychotic illness in the US alone. I have spoken with countless families about their sons’ or daughters’ psychosis and isolation, and almost every one of them has said that their young one loves to play an instrument! If this correlation holds true broadly, why not leverage it to strengthen the brain health of at-risk youth, bring them together in communities, and accelerate them back into meaningful, productive lives?

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet and chat with Malcom Gladwell. I have so far read two of his books and am impressed with both the audacity and the rigor of his ideas. I also love that his ideas seem to aim to inspire pro-social change.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/brandonstaglin/.

Or, better yet, subscribe to One Mind’s e-newsletter at https://onemind.org.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!