Dr. Conny Wittke Of Superzero: “That you have to make time to network”

Dr. Conny Wittke is the co-founder of superzero, a beauty brand that debuted in 2020 dedicated to plastic-free and waterless beauty bars for hair and body. Previously, Conny served as the CEO and President of Tweezerman for ten years, during which time she led major growth for the brand both in the US and internationally. Her passion for product excellence and innovation on the one side and a more sustainable future on the other hand led her to leave her C-suite position and develop a line of products that ‘beat the plastic bottle’. She is determined to create a better beauty industry and planet for future generations rooted in science, performance, and sustainability with the aim to prove that true beauty does no harm.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

After a successful corporate career in the beauty industry and in management consulting prior to that, I made a bit of a crazy move to put it all on the line and start my own business from scratch, despite being the (then) sole and (still now) main breadwinner in my family. With superzero, I’m driven by a deep passion to use my talent and expertise to help make this world a more beautiful place, to unmask some of the not so beautiful practices of the industry, and to prove that true beauty does no harm. We want to empower people to shine brighter while treading light. It is a true blessing to be a mission-based business and it makes the endless work hours, the complete blending of your professional with your personal life, and the extreme highs and lows of entrepreneurship worthwhile. I would personally not recommend the swap without such a strong personal mission behind it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

With innovation being a major component of superzero, we’re always thinking of ways that we can turn waste into something new and usable — even beneficial. Upon thinking about the massive environmental impact of both carbon emissions from the land use as well as the methane gas that ends up in the atmosphere from the degradation process, we decided to use upcycled, cold-pressed blueberry seed oil that was made from blueberries that were left over from the juicing industry. After much research, we found they act as a potent natural source of pro-retinol, a great moisturizer and natural shield against blue light so knowing this, we decided to incorporate this upcycled and powerful ingredient into our Hand Balm Bars. The whole process has been so interesting to me since day one, the fact we were able to bioengineer ingredients that save carbon emissions in production as well as avoid food waste is so important. In addition, our beauty-to-go case is made from wood chips and bio-based binders. After tons of research and seeing these innovative ingredients and methods come to life, the biggest takeaway was looking back and realizing we really did make something out of what would have been nothing.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When we first started superzero, I thought that people would be more moved by “just” our mission to eliminate plastic from the beauty industry. I knew that the shampoo, conditioner, and hand care bars we had developed in close collaboration with a former owner of a hair clinic were superb and could easily outshine other premium liquid products and other bars in terms of performance but having grown up in an understatement-oriented environment and culture where it is frowned upon to tout your own horn loudly, I relied too much on the products speaking for themselves and people trusting that our products are fantastic as I would never stand for anything less. I thought people would be moved by the sustainability part of our two-fold performance AND sustainability mission, then try and be amazed at the results, and as a result ditch the plastic bottle for good. By now, I know that that is the wrong approach. Rightfully, people want performance first while also demanding sustainability. We tweaked our approach and are now communicating the unique performance of our products more clearly, yet with utmost transparency which is one of the core values of superzero.

What is challenging for us is how easily many brands greenwash their way into claiming sustainability. Truthful sustainability is a story of depth and detail — you have to look at every aspect of your product and business from your ingredients to your packaging to your shipping volume/weight to the energy you use in manufacturing to the end of life of your products to your overall carbon footprint, etc. We go very deep here and have rigorous standards and keenly tap into bio-designed ingredient innovation to beat others on performance — all while many others just pick one element or a part thereof while falling seriously short in other areas that matter, yet still shouting out sustainability. Carbon or climate neutrality is a good example. It means that you offset the carbon emissions that you already caused but doesn’t contribute anything to emission reduction and also doesn’t say anything about other effects of your brand and products on the environment, such as the pollution and the amount of plastic you cause that all ends up somewhere, or your contribution to microplastic. Thus, climate neutrality alone should not be the core of your sustainability story but when you are truthful it should just be the last piece of a much bigger puzzle — yet you see more and more brands make this a core of their strategy while masking other practices. Another example is the use of bioplastic and touting it to consumers as very sustainable. While it is great to use renewable resources, it is still plastic, usually mixed with petro-based plastic (which is allowed when using the word bioplastic and usually necessary to create a functioning bottle), causes similar emissions and resource depletion in its production, and the same or worse end-of-life issues since it isn’t recyclable in commonly available recycle streams and still causes microplastics. I am very passionate about the great progress in material science that is happening as we speak and a believer in the power of science to drive progress — yet all approaches to sustainability should be transparent and truthful. They require a lot of depth and detail and transparency — it’s the only way to make an impact. While I greatly enjoy depth and detail, it’s not the easiest to communicate since it takes time and longer-form education.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m very grateful for my co-founder, Gurval Caer, who is also a very close friend. We share the same level of perfectionism and deep values of honesty, diligence, transparency, and hard work. But at the same time, we are very complementary in our personalities and approaches. Entrepreneurship can be a very lonely journey if you travel it alone so I’m grateful and happy every day to have someone with me on the journey who I trust 100% and can discuss everything with so that we can put our best foot forward to disrupt the beauty industry and prove that true beauty does no harm.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

We started superzero with the mission to make sustainable and clean beauty the better option all around by combining the highest level of performance with maximum sustainability standards. We want to make it easy for our customers to look good, feel good and do good all at the same time. The beauty industry is the 3rd largest plastic polluting industry out there. Its number 1 ingredient is water (shampoos have 80 to 90% water in them, for example, which is silly since you have water in your shower). Water is cheap to produce and gives you a nice big shelf impression with big margins — but it is very costly for the planet as it causes the need to use plastic as well as excess carbon emissions through adding unnecessary weight and volume to products that are being shipped around countries and the world — not to mention the fact that water is our most precious resource that we should not waste. Plastic from plastic packaging degrades into microplastics over time unless it gets burned (causing emissions) — and in addition microplastics are still quite commonly used in beauty ingredients (e.g., dimethicone and cyclomethicone which you find in many hair and skincare products are considered microplastics by the Plastic Soup Foundation). Microplastic is harming marine life and making it into the human diet and human tissue — it’s everywhere, even in the air we breathe, has been found in our water and even in plants who can absorb it through their root systems.

Superzero products are 100% plastic-free, certified microplastic-free, and they are water-free and thus have an 80 to 90% lower carbon footprint than comparable liquid products. In addition, our shampoo bars are climate neutral and as members of 1% for the Planet we help fight plastic pollution and the devastating effects of microplastics on human and marine life. In turn, we active-pack our products with cutting edge plant-derived ingredients that are proven high performers, such as sugarcane-derived Squalane and Hemisqualane, plant-proteins, and upcycled blueberry seed oil (upcycled from the juicing industry), just to name a few examples.

Beyond setting the standard for “blue beauty”, we also have super strict clean criteria for our formulations to make sure products are truthfully good for our customers. We follow the EU safety guidelines which are significantly stricter than the US ones and go much beyond with our ‘Zeroin’ clean standard, never using any silicones, synthetic fragrances, phthalates, DEA, parabens, ethoxylated ingredients, or harsh sulfates.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

I am clearly not perfect, but I am definitely proactive about lifestyle tweaks towards better wellbeing. I try to “eat for health” with lots of healthy fat and low amounts of sugar and carbs following the method of Dr. Anne Fleck from Germany — if there wasn’t such delicious hu chocolate and red wine, it would be much easier for me! I am a fan of the Wim Hof method that works wonders for me for more mental peace and better sleep. Not surprisingly, I am proactively trying to cut out plastic from our lives where possible and we grow vegetables in our garden which is such a pleasure as it is so fulfilling to harvest what you seed. I exercise as regularly as entrepreneurial life allows, and I’m a believer in positive affirmation meditation for more peace of mind and more balance. As I get older, my hormones can mess with my wellbeing quite a bit, and both Wim Hof and positive affirmation mediation have been very helpful.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Probably two… if I had the luxury to start two movements:

A movement to eliminate plastic where it is not needed and to take much better control of microplastic pollution. Plastic is contributing to carbon emissions, depleting non-renewable resources, and creating unimaginable amounts of waste and microplastic pollution. While it is a very useful material and cannot be avoided everywhere, let’s avoid it where it isn’t needed — like in the beauty industry.

A movement telling younger women to prioritize networking to get to where they want to be. The biggest mistake I made in my career was not to network enough as I was always so very focused on the work ahead of me and to balance my work life with my family. Similarly to what I said about our products, I always thought that the great work I did would speak for itself and open up many doors — but in truth you have to network too so that people actually see you. I believe many women can relate to that so I would encourage young women to put proactive networking into their calendars as an important part of their work day as I know many men do. You will never get to it if you don’t do that.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

That entrepreneurship means that you will experience the highest highs and the lowest lows you have every experienced in your life. That there are never enough hours in a day and that you have to learn to prioritize. That the saying “do the most important, not the most urgent thing” is most true and also the hardest to do in a startup environment. To create a group of trusted advisors early who you can have open and frank conversations with, who can help you see your blind spots, and who can make valuable connections. I have that now and it’s worth more than words can express. That you have to make time to network. I never did it and still don’t do it enough and that is plain wrong.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Not surprisingly, it is sustainability for me. I believe we have a responsibility to protect our planet as well as we can and to fight climate change both through mitigation and adaption. We take things like access to food and shelter for granted but if we keep depleting resources and driving emissions, we are robbing access for generations to come. That is irresponsible. The Seventh Generation Principle says that decisions we make today should result in a better world seven generations into the future. We should apply that principle to how we treat the environment and our planet that provides the source of life for all of us. Even if we make it a second-generation principle to make it easier and more tangible, we would already achieve a lot.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

