Carson Goodale of FanFood: “Encourage the team to give and seek feedback often”

Carson Goodale is veteran and co-founder of our technology startup, FanFood, a mobile ordering app for stadium concession stands. Carson founded FanFood as a sophomore at the University of Iowa first as an app for bars. Now, years later, FanFood has served at 300+ venues worldwide including Wrigley Field, Circuits of Americas and the Dubai Mall. Carson is also named “25 under 25” by Chicago Inno, and has been featured by Google for Startups as an innovative entrepreneur.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I originally came up with the idea for FanFood at a college bar with some of my buddies while attending the University of Iowa my sophomore year in college. I remember complaining about how crowded it was and said to one of my friends: “Wouldn’t it be nice to stay seated and be able to place an order from our phone so our server could bring it directly to us?”

Growing up, some of my fondest memories were from attending live events. As a fan, I believe the most significant pain point is waiting in line for concessions. Ironically, while at Iowa, another entrepreneur had a similar idea to solve that exact problem, and collectively we decided to team up and focus our efforts on venues. Will Anderson is a co-founder to this day, and we piloted V1 of FanFood at his high school. That was our first customer.

After graduating from Iowa in 2016 with a degree in Finance and as a newly commissioned officer in the Army Reserves, I moved into my dad’s basement for seven months to pursue FanFood full-time. My father had previously exited two software businesses, and was integral to building the original architecture of the platform and managing an overseas development team in the early days. Seven months later, I decided to move to Chicago. We raised a family and friends round of funding, and I joined an accelerator program through Bunker Labs in Chicago’s 1871 incubator.

By 2019, the FanFood app was used at minor league ballparks, college and high school stadiums, sports arenas, and live entertainment venues. In 2019, FanFood secured 1.5 million dollars in seed funding and scaled up staffing in Q4 to expand aggressively. Then, in March of 2020, as the world locked down and events got canceled, the rug was pulled out from under us.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

During the global pandemic in March of 2020, FanFood had to pivot quickly since our business mostly relied on large event gatherings. By considering every possible scenario that would benefit from on-premise mobile ordering, FanFood entered multiple new revenue-generating markets. First, we targeted drive-in movie theaters, which seemed to be the only remaining type of venue still hosting events and selling concessions. We quickly captured roughly 10 percent of the market. Next, we introduced a new concept called BuildingEats — a program that connected local restaurants with residents of downtown Chicago high rises for pre-ordered meal drop-offs. Finally, we moved into hospitality, providing mobile ordering to luxury resorts and hotels so guests could order food from their rooms, poolside, or anywhere else on premise. We even enabled restaurants to offer QR code “scan & order” option at the tables, so servers don’t have to manually take the orders or bring the bill.

It was an approach that felt chaotic at times, and which required pretty much everyone on the team to become a salesperson in markets the company had never served before. However, at the same time COVID-19 really challenged us to think of new ways to make mobile ordering mainstream, and opened up new opportunities for the company.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I think I first heard this quote get referenced while listening to the podcast, “From Founder to CEO” and goes something like this: An old Cherokee told his grandson, “My son, there is a battle between two wolves inside us all. One is Evil. It is anger, jealousy, greed, resentment, inferiority, lies & ego. The other is Good. It is joy, peace, love, hope, humility, kindness, empathy, & truth.” The boy thought about it, and asked, “Grandfather, which wolf wins?” The old man quietly replied, “The one you feed.”

Sometimes entrepreneurs can easily get lost in pursuing the wrong objectives as they create and build a business, sometimes a movement, or even a new era. There are many shiny distractions that can throw someone off the course: money, fame, status…therefore it’s extremely important to keep feeding the “good wolf”, and stay on track towards what matters the most in life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would say both my father and uncle Greg had a profound impact on my life. Growing up, I saw my dad build and exit 2 software businesses while having a full-time job to support the family. My uncle, on the other hand, became a CPA and at the peak of his career was an executive for an Oil company in Texas. I started working at the age of 14 from bussing tables at restaurants to running the concession stand at the local movie theater because I wanted to emulate their successes.

After Greg passed away, I came across the check he wrote to FanFood from the initial family and friends round we raised. He invested a whopping 1,000 dollars with the memo reading “Charity — Bye Bye,” meaning FanFood would likely fail, and he’d never see his return on investment. Talk about tough love, but that was Greg.

Whether he knew it or not, that check was a source of motivation to prove him wrong. I envisioned a day where I handed him a check that was 10x or even 100x greater than what he invested. It breaks my heart that I’ll never get that opportunity now that he has left us permanently.

I wanted to share this story because, whether personally or professionally, we will all continue to face adversity, and there will always be naysayers. The way I see it, there are two ways to respond: cave or prove them wrong. No matter how challenging the obstacle may be, there’s a way to overcome it. Don’t give up and continue on.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favorite book that has had the biggest impact on me is The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz. As a first-time entrepreneur and rap connoisseur, I appreciate Ben’s authentic approach when sharing the not-so-glamorous realities of running a business and the hard lessons he learned while taking his technology company through the dot com bubble. The stories he shares are honest, real, and at times a source of inspiration during my entrepreneurial journey — especially coming out of the global pandemic. He says the hard thing isn’t dreaming big. The hard thing is sweating through the night when the dream turns into a nightmare, and I can definitely agree with that.

There have been numerous times when I felt like a failure, or approached a business problem with the wrong solution. But I learned. The book’s key takeaway revolves around a truth that I think many people don’t fully understand, which is the idea that running a business is not only very tough, but also very lonely. It’s a constant feeling of immense pressure, and inevitably affects all areas of your life. Ben refers to this pressure as “the struggle” and it’s where he believes greatness is uncovered.

After experiencing burnout and personal challenges faced as I tried to navigate the business through a pandemic, I have learned and come to appreciate what truly matters in life: be present in everything I do and always give my best efforts in whatever I commit my time to.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Grit: It’s been a rewarding process to take an idea and turn it into a business. Whether it’s evolving the technology with new features and functionality, or seeing our employees advance in their own careers because of FanFood, or our customers receiving tremendous value from using our platform, I constantly tap into these experiences as fuel for my passion and motivation to overcome obstacles. The reality is building a business takes perseverance that many I think are not willing to endure.

Coachability: I am a first-time entrepreneur and a non-technical founder that didn’t graduate from a college known for incubating successful tech startups. When I became an Army Officer and was assigned to my first platoon, my platoon sergeant probably had 15+ years of experience and multiple deployments under his belt. Throughout my career, I’ve tried to surround myself with smarter people who’ve “been there and done that” so I could learn what not to do from their mistakes and emulate their successes. I think it’s important to be confident in what you do, but it’s equally as important to be authentic and honest, ask great questions and learn from the people you choose to surround yourself with.

Creativity: There have been times in my career when I was afraid to share an idea for fear of not sounding intelligent or having the idea simply rejected. Rejection aside, I think it’s important to empower your team to think creatively because it’s those unique perspectives that ultimately lead to something special. Despite the fact that FanFood originated from a single idea at a bar, building a startup is really the culmination of a million little ideas what the product experience should be, how an effective sales email could look like and what a marketing campaign should come to life the list goes on and on, In my opinion, creativity overtime sort of becomes your company’s personality and I think it’s so important to encourage a workplace environment that empowers the team to think and act creatively.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In 2019, we executed a partnership through Feeding America where we donated the equivalent of one meal with every mobile order placed by a fan to Feeding America’s network of food banks throughout the campaign duration. While it was awesome to provide a better guest experience that allows fans to skip long lines, it felt great to know that with every order we were also creating an impact on America’s fight to end hunger. We ended up donating over 10,000 meals to local food banks and helped bring awareness to Feeding America’s mission to address hunger issues domestically.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Over the last 6 years, our team has been focused on creating frictionless and easy-to-use F&B ordering software. I’m probably going to sound a bit biased here, but the pandemic has reinforced the need for contactless technologies, like FanFood, to support social distancing measures. One of the biggest trends unfolding in the sports industry is the shift to a fully cashless environment accelerated in part by the pandemic. We believe that online and mobile ordering is a preferred way to order from the fan’s perspective, and a more cost-efficient alternative compared to traditional point-of-sale systems from the venue operator’s perspective. Granted, that comes with a slight shift in the operational model of a concession stand, but we believe this change will improve the overall guest experience and how people get concessions.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

Even as the pandemic continues, I think the traditional fan mindset is to wait in a line to order concessions and pay with a credit card. We have seen early indicators of venue-wide online and mobile ordering adoption that enables a fan to stay seated, place an order, and get notified when their order is either being delivered or ready for pickup. Today it’s common that our venue partners have a controlled roll-out of pick-up only mobile ordering. Over time I expect to see online and mobile ordering adoption become the standard or the default way to get concessions. Additionally, I believe we will eventually reach a point where everything will need to be pre-ordered before you get to an event and every touchpoint will be digitized through technology, including purchasing tickets/suites, merchandise, parking, and concessions, and more.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

You could make the argument that there are pockets where our technology reduces labor requirements to take orders or process transactions. Some might argue that it replaces human jobs, but we think it’s only shifting the roles and responsibilities of existing teams to provide a better guest experience without additional labor. Instead of having someone oversee a point-of-sale system, we want the entire foodservice team to focus on fulfilling orders and increasing sales, therefore making each concession stand a fulfillment center. I view that to be a positive evolution. Today, concessions are prepared based on best guess predictions of fan attendance, resulting in either food waste or insufficient inventory. If everyone can order in advance, theoretically there should be little to no food waste. The venue operators can anticipate inventory prep before the day of the event.

What are the three things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

In the sports industry, it’s not uncommon for startups to “pay for play” for the opportunity to “sell” their product/service into a sports team. While large brands might be able to afford such a price tag and find value in brand recognition, smaller companies find it extremely challenging and cost-prohibitive to participate in the space. Similar to how sports team ownership is changing to allow more retail investors to own smaller stakes in a team, maybe a similar approach could be taken for startups whose aim is to improve the overall guest experience. Instead of a traditional sponsorship model, teams and venues should explore more strategic partnerships with startups to reach mutual beneficial outcomes.

Does the advancement of streaming services and VR technologies make it easier and more convenient for fans to stay home? In the near future, will the experience of VR “courtside view” with your monthly subscription service replace the in-venue viewing experience?

As the costs for a fan to attend a live event continue to go up, will it influence how a fan decides to watch a game? Big investments by teams and leagues seem to support these trending technologies — will that adversely affect the overall live event experience? I do believe, however, that one can never replace the in-venue live event experience. The best moments shared with your loved ones during a live event can hardly be replicated in front of a screen or in a virtual space.

What we have seen from the fans who’ve used our technology is that they often have more than a traditional hot dog and concession fare. They want better food experiences. As technology continues to evolve and reshape the sports industry, I think the way teams/venues work with third-party foodservice will change to meet the evolving fans’ needs. While it’s traditionally common to outsource foodservice operations, I believe teams/venues will gradually bring concessions in-house. Doing so will create greater flexibility and optionality. I think we will see partnerships created from local vendors who will provide unique food experiences on gameday.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.

Choosing the right co-founder. Not saying it can’t be done without it but having a co-founder with a technical background (assuming the startup is in tech) will save you a lot of time and money. My co-founders were non-technical and we shared overlapping skill sets. While over time we were able to find the right seat for each one, I think the business would have been more productive if the team was created based on complementary skill sets, not just college friendships 🙂 Industry relationships. As first-time entrepreneurs, we were looking to break into an industry that none of us had a previous background in or contacts established. If I were just starting out, I would look to partner with someone who could bring that level of experience and industry relationships to the table. You’ll get feedback and likely achieve product market fit quicker. Sprint vs. marathon. There have been far too many times in my entrepreneurial career when I fixated on the destination, rather than the journey. The problem with that is you risk getting burned out by working too much, neglect key relationships and get distracted from doing the grunt work required to achieve your ambitious dreams. While it’s good to have big dreams and a plan to get there, I have learned that being realistic with where you currently are, maintaining good productive habits, being present in everything you do, and having hobbies outside of work allow you to have a better relationship with yourself and your business. Encourage the team to give and seek feedback often. In the military, after the completion of every mission, the team typically conducts an “AAR” or After Action Report. It forces the team to take an objective review of what occurred identifying both things that went well and areas that need improvement. When building a startup, I think getting feedback often, whether that’s from customers, employees, partners, investors, etc. is so incredibly important as it allows you to double down on what’s working, eliminate what isn’t and continue to learn during the process. Setting expectations and team accountability. One example of this is in the early days, as a non-technical co-founder, we commonly asked two questions to our developers: 1) how long will it take until X is completed and 2) how much will it cost? For all my non-technical co-founders out there: after you get the response, multiply the timeline and cost by 3, and that will be closer to the realistic expectation. Also, in the early stages when sales quotas haven’t been established or marketing leads haven’t been attributed, it’s hard to set expectations and hold the team accountable in areas of the business that haven’t been validated. That’s why I think it is important to leverage an operating framework to keep everyone honest and on the same page. A good template for ideas is the book Traction by Gino Wickman.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Without a doubt, the movement I would be most interested in starting that would bring the most amount of value to the greatest number of people would be around destigmatizing mental health. There’s a big stigma to mental health in today’s society and most people don’t like to talk about it — or worse still, realize that they are being affected by it. In the military, they say 22 veterans will commit suicide per day related to post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health related issues; that’s 22 too many. What’s truly heartbreaking about my uncle’s story is the fact that he was in a dark place for almost a decade and never got the help he needed. As someone who has experienced a tremendous amount of stress, anxiety and depression myself, I think one of the hardest skills to learn is the ability to manage your own mental wellness.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? They might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I’d love to have dinner with Simon Sinek. Every time I listen to him speak or read one of his books, I get inspired. I feel like he would give a lot of great wisdom in a short amount of time, and I would learn new things about myself that I can take into practice into my daily life.

