Rob Frasca of Oneiro+Cosimo X: “You need to recognize societal seismic shifts”

As part of my series about the “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry” I had the pleasure of interviewing Rob Frasca.

Rob Frasca, Director at Oneiro and Managing Partner at Cosimo X, the world’s first evergreen tokenized blockchain investment fund.

Rob is an online pioneer and experienced entrepreneur that has built three venture-backed start-ups with successful exits. Rob has brought more than 50 products to market, including financial services, online clubs, search engines, and AI platforms. Rob received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Rochester Institute of Technology and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business. He is also a decorated US Naval Flight Officer with 18 combat missions.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”?

I’ve been building companies from the ground up for almost thirty years. From the very early days, I knew the Internet was going to change how we do business and live our daily lives. I brought three venture-backed start-ups to successful exits, including Galt Technologies, which Intuit acquired in 1995; WiseWire, which was acquired by Lycos in 1997; and Affinnova, which was acquired by Nielsen in 2015. I think what makes my journey particularly unique is that I helped create the first commercially available stock quote and portfolio management service on the Internet, GALT Technologies. We brought more than 100 financial institutions online. I did it out of Carnegie Mellon, which is the bastion of geekery. This was pre-Yahoo and pre-Netscape. There aren’t too many people that have been in the fintech space, particularly online fintech, as long as I have. That’s how I became interested in cryptocurrency.

Can you tell us the story of how you got first involved in blockchain and the cryptocurrency industry?

As someone who grew up on the Internet, I believe the network was designed to be decentralized from the beginning. Decentralized simply means peer-to-peer. The first phase of the Internet was sharing peer-to-peer content. We went from this world where we had four or five television networks and a handful of newspapers that we got all our information from, to a world where all of a sudden we’re getting information from everybody around the world. The second phase of the Internet mimicked the first. It shifted from local information sharing to the global information age, which transformed into global communication — talking peer-to-peer. The third phase was e-commerce, with Amazon and eBay coming to mind. Instead of going to JC Penney or Sears to go buy back-to-school clothes for my kids, I can do it all online. Each of these phases were peer-to-peer or decentralization.

Blockchain is the next step in the Internet’s evolution. It builds on the decentralized model, which removes the need for financial institutions, brokers, and intermediaries. Now we have the ability for peer-to-peer trust or peer-to peer transactions. We’ve been using the same system of banking for centuries. It’s time for a new system and that’s what I love about cryptocurrency. When blockchain entered the scene with Bitcoin, I was blown away. I didn’t want to miss an opportunity to be part of something so revolutionary.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As an entrepreneur, you can’t do anything without a mentor to provide guidance and support. One of the biggest influences for me was Bill Campbell of Intuit, a well-known visionary in Silicon Valley. When I sold my company to Intuit, Bill took me under his wing and helped me develop my career. He helped me embrace my talents, while also addressing my weaknesses. It’s no different than being a pro-athlete. You have to constantly work on your game and develop a diverse skill set. Most entrepreneurs are always striving to reach the next level of personal success. They have a dream. They have a goal. They have a vision. They’re always dreaming and thinking about the “next one.” I’m like that as well, and Bill helped me shape a path that keeps things in focus.

Can you share a story of a time when things went south for you? What kept you going and helped you to overcome those times?

Entrepreneurs fail over and over again. Some things are in your control and some are outside of your control. It’s all part of the journey. The ultimate goal is to never miss a payroll, which is tough when you’re managing cash flow early on. Resiliency is also key. I used to fly for the Navy. When you’re learning to fly jets, they teach you about the OODA loop, which is Observe your surroundings; Orient yourself to the situation; Decide to make a confident decision; and Act and execute accordingly. The tighter and faster the loop, the better you are.

When COVID first hit, for example, we knew there would be an extended period of reduced capital flow. We knew investors were not going to hand out capital, they were going to hoard it due to the market risk. We applied OODA, and immediately had our portfolio companies cut their burn and downsize, then prioritize and elevate readiness for market turnaround to come out of it in a better position. We decided it’s better to cut your losses, regroup, and return to the fight stronger. Your ego has to go out the window in crisis periods.

In your experience, what are the top strategies that blockchain companies should consider to have a stronger competitive edge?

You need to recognize societal seismic shifts. The world has moved away from a corporate hierarchical kind of structure to a networked one, where all of our organizational structures are now very loosely defined and not very hierarchical. Instead of having top-to-bottom leadership, you have nodal structures. You have super nodes and those nodes are connected to sub-nodes. And those nodes are connected to ancillary nodes. The majority of companies that are building something with blockchain are not companies but networks. There are a group of network operators, network nodes, miners, consumers, transactions, organizations, and they’re all trying to affect the network. What we’re trying to do when we build a blockchain network is increase its size. We’re trying to increase the number of people on that network and build an ecosystem around it.

So, why does one network beat out another from a competitive standpoint? As investors and entrepreneurs, you have to ask certain questions. Is this network faster? Does it need to be faster? Does it have better features? Does it have more people? Is it easy for people to sign up? Those in these blockchain networks need to embrace strategies that focus on growth of their networks. Most importantly, they need to have a go-to-market strategy. How will people use the tech, and why would they want to join the ecosystem?

What are the three things that most excite you about the blockchain industry in general? Why?

This is the single largest value creation event in our lifetime, because we’re moving to a more resilient networked approach to value and trust exchange. It’s a borderless resilient value exchange, putting financial control into the hands of the people. Consider this: less than 50% of people in the world have a bank account. Yet, 75% of the world’s population have smartphones. More than 50% of those who have smartphones have prepaid accounts. We now have the technology to allow 75% of the world to have true cross-border banking. It’s a personal property, a personal finance revolution: owning the property rights to your money versus bank control.

What are the three things that worry you about the blockchain industry? Why?

It’s early in the game and criminal activity is naturally a concern. With any kind of new transaction system, there’s always someone who is going to try and push boundaries. These are the early days and there will be challenges, just like the early days of the Internet. We have to ride the wave and iron them out as we go. Being an entrepreneur, I see any problem as an opportunity. Given how early we are in the development and adoption phase of blockchain, I’m excited to move into the “early majority” part of the adoption curve.

Can you please share “5 Things That Can Be Done To Improve and Reform The Cryptocurrency Industry”? If you can please share a story or example for each.

We need regulatory and compliance transparency. There is still too much uncertainty. The industry needs to move from early adopter to mainstream early majority. And, by doing that, it needs to be simpler and easier to utilize and understand. The market needs more education on cryptocurrency at large. I think as larger financial institutions come on board, they’re going to bring mainstream credibility with them. The onboarding of these larger financial institutions can also reduce custodial risk. The industry is early, and it needs time like any other transformational tech era. There’s a huge multi-billion dollar market of entrepreneurial startup companies set for growth, and it’s heading in the right direction for the mainstream early majority to come on board.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

The reason I’m doing this now is partially rooted in Taoism. There is true societal benefit in blockchain when it comes to property rights and financial freedom. I really believe that all of the entrepreneurs in this industry are changing the world for the absolute better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson comes from Niall Ferguson and his book The Square and the Tower. He discusses hierarchies vs. networks and how to connect people at scale. His insight was transformational for me.

Thank you so much for this. This was very enlightening!