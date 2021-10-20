Jon Price of Sports Information Traders: “Aptitude ”

Hard Work is one of the most important traits. Work hard and develop something proprietary that can make you successful.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jon Price. Jon Price is known as the one of the world’s greatest sports bettors and CEO of Sports Information Traders. He’s notable for placing some of the biggest sports wagers of all time.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was a young boy who took great interest in statistics and mathematics. Sports came later as it all started with horses and races. My father’s friends would gamble at the racetrack and I would run numbers by hand and come up with predictions. They saw that my predictions made them money and that’s how it all got started. Whiz Kid you’re going to do something big one day my dad’s friend said.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Betting next to celebrity Ashton Kutcher must’ve been one of the most interesting things that the general public finds interesting. I learned to keep a low profile and in top betting circles they know me, my family knows me, but I stayed out of the public eye and when I was placing hundreds of millions of dollars in wagers in Vegas Instagram and social media isn’t what it is today. I did find it interesting how many sportsbook workers ended up contacting me behind the scenes during the “old Vegas” times. The more friends and contacts you have in this industry the more you can make with valuable information.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You Don’t Win All The Bets You place. Think in bets. You can make the right wager and still lose. Having discipline and the aptitude to understand that you can make the right play and lose. You don’t win all the bets you place but Jon Price wins more than he loses and doesn’t let a bad beat bring him down.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Thankful for my parents and my family. I’m happily married and have children that may or may not take up a career in sports betting. As Barstool Sports & DraftKings become household names it’s nice to see the stigma with gambling going away.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I’m a classic film fan. The Last Emperor is one of my favorite films. It’s an American/Chinese classic based on a true story about a child emperor and his life from the top and losing it all as the country changes over time. I relate as you can be on top one minute and down the next. Whether it’s the line moving against you or in life you have to appreciate the good and know it can always be better and can always be worse. I’ve had 20,000 dollars dinners for 6 people, and I’ve eaten Chipotle. Both do the job, but one is far more enjoyable than the other and I believe in working hard to maintain that.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Hard Work is one of the most important traits. Work hard and develop something proprietary that can make you successful.

Aptitude — Knowing what you know and what you don’t. I’m blessed to have some of the best analysts and sports handicappers working underneath of me in Dave Michaels & Steve Beckett I can always know that if I can’t figure out an issue my team can help.

Perseverance — Not giving up like the last emperor example above.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Absolutely I’ve made donations all over the world from Asia to South and North America. I’ve been active in Las Vegas charities as well through the years helping out at risk youths with my effective altruism giving.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

There are numerous sportsbooks competing for the same bettors. What we’re going to start seeing is books that are going to offer competitive lines and deposit bonuses to lure bettors in. When I work with a new client who’s betting for the first time, I can help them get a deposit bonus, find them the best betting lines, and make them lots of money with these additional opportunities that didn’t exist in the USA before the passing of PASPA.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

It’s changing every day. DraftKings & Caesars Entertainment are in talks with ESPN about licensing the name for a sportsbook, Can you believe it that Disney World the world’s most family friendly company is into sports betting and gambling? Well, that’s a monumental change right there.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

Excellent show. Elon Musk’s favorite tv show on Netflix too. There’s software we looked at and helped advise that helps sportsbook operators to find new opportunities and in game bets for bettors in the EU. Imagine not knowing what you want to bet on but your betting app has the details? That’s what’s being developed.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

The Sports industry has overcome the biggest stop and start in history. If we can get past covid-19 and this pandemic and the paused games, we can get through anything. The risk is if we have a variant that is so deadly that it kills 25% or more of the people it effects than we will see a complete pause and stoppage of all professional and college sports again. This would leave us without sports to bet on and take us back to late March 2020.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t bet on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Never bet against the GOAT Tom Brady because that would have saved me 4,000,000 dollars in lifetime bets and take nothing for granted. Life is precious we’ve lost way too many friends and loved ones over the years and no matter how much money I make clients or myself no bet or game will ever bring them back.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I believe in Effective Altruism where I make money by being what many call the world’s best sports bettor and then use those funds to donate to those who have the means to put my funds to work. We should all strive to do this whether it’s by making more money and giving it away or working for charitable causes.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Thomas Edison, Abraham Lincoln, & James Simons are some of my favorite people of all time. I run my fund like James does and he is the most intelligent living human. I’d donate 25,000 dollars to a charity of his choice for lunch with him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Through our website Sports Information Traders we provide betting picks for amateurs.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!