Andrea Gallego of Boston Consulting Group: “I would advise other women in AI is that It’s not just about the technology”

The first thing I would advise other women in AI is that It’s not just about the technology. It’s about the human part of it all. When I talk about women in AI and women in tech, it’s not just about the hard skills. It’s about the EQ women bring to the workplace. Empathy and understanding are important skills that we should keep building to create a more inclusive industry, and society.

As part of our series about the women leading the Artificial Intelligence industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrea Gallego.

Andrea Gallego is a managing director and partner and the Global GAMMA CTO at Boston Consulting Group. She founded and leads the innovation and engineering team at GAMMA (GAMMA X). Andrea focuses on AI at scale and building digital and analytics solutions across multiple industries (primarily health care and financial services), leading GAMMA’s practice and client work in technology vision and overall strategy. Andrea helps drive the firm’s Women at DigitalBCG and Women at GAMMA initiatives. She founded Source AI, GAMMA’s first AI/ML software.

Andrea works with GAMMA clients on the CIO/CTO/CEO agenda in topics such as AI at scale, digital transformation, and intrapreneurship (corporate growth through inorganic growth and corporate startup strategies). She is currently focused on leading a transformation at a major retailer, including consulting on growth strategies in the tech and analytics domain, new platform build collaboration, and digital enablement to optimize core processes that will cut costs and fund the journey to enable new revenue streams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the ‘backstory” of how you decided to pursue this career path in AI?

I sort of fell into my career. I started in investment banking as an intern at Lehman Brothers and went on to start my career there. The year I started, was the year Lehman collapsed.

I left the banking industry and worked at a nonprofit foundation for a few years. I had a blast helping further science and helping women in need and realized then that I wanted to become a change agent. I loved economics and computer science (my degrees), so I went to graduate school to further my analytics and CS background.

In graduate school, I started looking into management consulting. Initially I didn’t like all the PowerPoint decks. They seemed very ‘fluffy.’ But the more I met people the more I realized how powerful consulting could be when you combine it with technology. That’s when I knew my path was to become a change agent within the consulting industry — to drive the industry into the digital future.

What lessons can others learn from your story?

Your plans may change because you wanted them to or because things outside of your control happen. Every single bump in the road is an opportunity to stop, sit, and listen. Listen to yourself, your mentors, and follow your gut on what this new opportunity may be. Make sure YOU make the decision and no one else makes it for you.

Can you tell our readers about the most interesting projects you are working on now?

I am working on some of BCG’s newest endeavors in Software as a Service (SaaS). For management consulting companies, offering SaaS solutions is an exciting new value generator for our entire company. I am excited to drive that change. I am also working closely with DataRobot on an exciting partnership journey that stems from the sale of my AI software to DataRobot a little over a year ago.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Margot Palermo — Margot was one of my business professors at StonyBrook University. She helped me through winning my internship at Lehman Brothers as one of the youngest interns and she helped me make it to the London School of Economics through many iterations of essays and reference letters. She always encouraged me, believed in me, and pushed me — when I doubted myself the most. To this day Margot sends me a birthday note with a beautiful message. She is a true supporter and friend.

What are the 5 things that most excite you about the AI industry? Why?

The five things about the AI industry that excite me are reinforcement learning, deep learning, quantum computing, applications for mRNA medicines, and neuroscience to treat a broad spectrum of diseases.

Reinforcement learning is a powerful type of machine learning that can start by taking inputs from humans and providing better answers. It is dynamically learning by adjusting actions based on continuous feedback. It’s especially important when looking at political and economic simulations. It plays a critical role in a world when major climate and social events are happening every minute of every day. This gives us the power to dynamically learn and adjust to a quickly evolving world. Deep learning on the other hand plays a very big role in discovering patterns in the data that we may not have discovered as human beings with our own brain power and with our time limitations. The beauty of deep learning is, for example, when we have trillions of rows of genomic data we need to analyze to determine anomalies that can sometimes give us insights into how diseases are triggered or progress. It takes a deep learning model much less time to give us a view vs. a scientist doing this manually. This will allow us to continue to evolve and speed up medical discovery. Quantum computing really excites me as it relates to our climate. Data centers emit a lot of C02, and quantum computing can help to get the same power from today’s data centers with a much smaller data center footprint — eliminating the need for these incredibly large facilities. I’m excited to see what will happen in the next 3–5 years in this space. For mRNA medicines and neuroscience, artificial intelligence is leading to breakthroughs that are helping to find cures and treatments for different diseases. The mRNA technology that we used to discover the COVID-19 vaccines are now being used for potential treatments for cancer. We’re able to experiment in new ways, like synthetic biology, that we weren’t able to do before we could harness the power of AI.

What are the 5 things that concern you about the AI industry? Why?

As AI systems take on a more central role in our society, we need to ensure their responsible use. For companies, AI has improved financial performance, the employee experience, and the quality of products and services for millions of customers. But AI has also inflicted harm when not utilized the right way.

As AI systems mature and scale, we are learning more and more about the ethical risks — algorithms driving biased decisions towards people and communities based on racial, gender and socioeconomic data. For example, AI systems have offered lower credit card limits to women than men despite similar financial profiles. Digital ads have demonstrated racial bias in housing and mortgage offers.

Using AI to feed monopolistic, antitrust behavior is another area that should be monitored to ensure companies are not using the technologies to gain unfair advantages. Monopolistic behavior is something we see today. Some may argue that companies using AI to direct customers to certain products and advertisers making sure you spend almost all of your time on your screen is not monopolistic and this is true but it is a slippery slope. If taken too far this can cause concrete damage. AI’s impact on antitrust is an area that is gaining increased attention among policymakers.

Lastly, intentional uses AI for weaponization, cyber warfare and cyber criminal activity are growing areas of concern. In the wrong hands, AI can be used to advance or accelerate the development of weapons for destruction. Meanwhile, hackers can manipulate AI systems to create vulnerabilities and steer them in the desired direction.

For all the good AI can do, risks exist. But they can be mitigated by establishing the right global authorities and standards.

As you know, there is an ongoing debate between prominent scientists, (personified as a debate between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg,) about whether advanced AI has the future potential to pose a danger to humanity. What is your position about this?

This is an age-old discussion of technology. Technology is neither good nor bad. It’s up to the superpower here, which is the human being, not the machine. Humans ultimately determine how the technology will be developed and used. This is why we need, and have, global authorities and standards to regulate and protect its uses.

What can be done to prevent such concerns from materializing. And what can be done to assure the public that there is nothing to be concerned about.

The UN established the World Health Organization (WHO), so that world leaders can come together as a global community to promote health and keep the world safe. Like WHO, world leaders should come together to ensure that we don’t turn against each other and use the technology for good. Data transparency is also key to assuring the public that their data is in the right hands.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share a story?

In a world where it is difficult to be both a woman and a business leader, I’m using my success to show the younger generation that women can succeed too. I make sure that I’m hiring as many women as I possibly can, I’m training women, and I’m mentoring them. It’s the best way that I know how to help, especially right now, with so many women leaving the job market. I also sit down with organizational leaders — men and women — to figure out what to do to help women enter and re-enter the workforce.

As you know, there are not that many women in your industry. Can you share 3 things that you would advise other women in the AI space to thrive?

The first thing I would advise other women in AI is that It’s not just about the technology. It’s about the human part of it all. When I talk about women in AI and women in tech, it’s not just about the hard skills. It’s about the EQ women bring to the workplace. Empathy and understanding are important skills that we should keep building to create a more inclusive industry, and society.

The second thing I would advise is to find a group of women that are not in your job, who you can talk to about things that are happening day-to-day. There are so many times where I have felt alone about something that’s happening to me at work, but I’m not alone. Many women are dealing with issues around climbing the ladder or getting promoted, or feelings of imposter syndrome. To be able to call someone that understands how you feel, have those three to five women on speed dial, it really, really matters.

Thirdly, I would advise women leaders to pay it forward. If you become a woman leader, be visible and hire women. Find ways for girls to see more women doing what they want to be doing. That was my biggest issue as a young girl. I didn’t really see women in the field I wanted to be in.

Can you advise what is needed to engage more women into the AI industry?

It’s about linking AI to outcomes that women can see affect them personally like better access to maternal care or birth control. There are certain scenarios where we must be cautious of the women in the audience and say, okay, what are you interested in. Based on what you’re interested in, here are the use cases that AI has helped. Making AI more relevant and understandable for women is key to engaging them.

What is your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story of how that had relevance to your own life?

My favorite life lesson quote is “what would your 50-year old self tell you to do?” I’m using this a lot right now. I’m at a point in my life where I’m thinking to myself, am I going to be at BCG forever? Do I want to be a CEO somewhere? Do I want to run a tech company? I ask myself, “what would the 50-year-old Andrea tell you to do? Then, I set the course. Dig in and don’t run away from opportunities. We’re all guessing as we go, regardless of where we are in our life. Be forgiving with yourself — if you make a mistake — change course and keep on keeping on.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’ve realized overtime how little access people have to what it means to be healthy and fit, based on their location, affluence, and culture. If I could combine AI and fitness to give people access to an easy way to be healthy and fit, I would love to drive that movement. It’s the foundation to so much else — like fighting disease and increasing our longevity.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!