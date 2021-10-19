Dr. Britney Blair of Lover: “Having the courage to relentlessly pursue your ambition”

Having the courage to relentlessly pursue your ambition, being curious and recognizing there is always something to learn is important. Also, being flexible and being able to take input is important and not stick to the rigidity of your beliefs.

Dr. Britney Blair is a licensed Clinical Psychologist and one of only four board certified behavioral sleep medicine specialists in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Blair is also board certified in sexual medicine and provides sex therapy services to individuals and couples. She co-founded Lover, a sexual wellness platform, in 2018.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

To answer the question about my backstory, how did I get into this field? I came to health care as a second career. I sold my business in 2007 and during my first year at grad school at Stanford, I took a workshop on sexual health. I was shocked to learn that basically one in two women and one in three men have a sexual problem and then went on to learn how effective solutions are to those sexual problems.

I had one of those light bulb moments where I was like, all right, this is going to be my life’s work. So did my dissertation in sexual health and then did my post-doc and got board certified in sexual medicine. That led to my career path.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I think that the most interesting story was how I became a co-founder of Lover. My other two co-founders, Jas Bagniewski and Nick Pendle, approached me in November of 2018 and I almost didn’t return their phone call. My assistant sent an email saying that they had requested a time for a phone appointment. She put them on my calendar and I answered the phone and was kind of dismissive.

I wasn’t at all interested in what they were saying.

Fortunately, they were persistent and I agreed to an in-person meeting. Before the meeting I looked up their backgrounds and realized how accomplished and formidable they were. As I began to connect with them more and learn more about them and their vision for Lover, I absolutely fell in love and was like this is going to hopefully take what is my life’s work and reach the masses because I can only reach so many people out of my brick-and-mortar clinic.

That is probably the most interesting thing — that I almost did not take the call and meeting. Thanks to their perseverance, I came on board and decided to co-found Lover.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t know if I would say it was the funniest mistake, but I think one of the biggest mistakes we made early on is assuming that technology was going to be the sole solution. One of the things we learned very quickly to resolve people’s problems and develop Lover for the masses is to change people’s behavior to improve their sexual health. We knew that we needed a combination of the personal or human touch plus technology. That’s where we pivoted — is to this digital platform for sexual wellness, that incorporates courses to change people’s behavior when it comes to sexual wellness.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people that helped me get to where I am today. It would be hard to narrow it down to just one. I think the people I’m most grateful for at this point are my co-founders of Lover. They’ve been so receptive to ideas. They came in knowing very little or nothing about the field and it’s been inspiring to watch them.

Both Jas and Nick were able to grow a deep passion for this area of health and wellness, but also develop a deep knowledge. That’s been very inspiring for me to watch. We have a funny story with my co-founder Nick. We refer to him as Dr. Pendle because he’s learned so much about sexual health that he can get an honorary doctorate in the field.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think there are many things that hold women back from founding companies. We’re now beginning to talk more about it in terms of how much responsibility is put on women to both manage their career as well as a home life which can be overwhelming. It’s still the case that women carry the vast majority of the burden for caring for a home and caring for children in the home.

In addition, I think that the funding landscape is massively crowded by men. There are very few female VCs or female funds for women-owned companies or women-founded companies.

Those are some of the things that are holding women back from founding more companies. I also think, even though we now know that there are more women than men graduating from college and joining the workforce, we are still a long way from women being on equal par at the executive level.

There’s a lot to be done in our society around equality, and we are definitely progressing, but at a slower pace than what I would like to see.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

There are many things we as an individual society and the government can do to overcome obstacles for women who want to found companies. I think it’s important to have more women founders, because I think that there’s an angle that women can bring to the table.

I’m talking about this from very gender stereotypes, but just in general, I think there’s an angle that women can bring to male-founded companies that I don’t think is necessarily reflected on. Having a women’s voice and speaking to a women’s experience is important.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t know about myths per se about being a founder, but I would definitely suggest that it’s not as easy as people think, and that it’s really important to pivot and be a light on your feet. Oftentimes people come in with an idea that they’re firmly fixed on and rigid about because they’re so passionate about that idea.

That idea can be very hard to succeed with and it’s really important not to think you have all the answers — especially as a founder. Oftentimes we found companies because we’re really passionate about the mission behind the company and that can result in us being a bit rigid and not being open to other opinions, thoughts or ideas.

People often ask me what my secret to success is, and honestly, it’s surrounding myself with people smarter than me and trying to be as flexible as I can in terms of my thinking along with being committed to a continuous growth mindset.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Everyone is definitely not cut out to be a founder. I think people do not realize how much work it takes. Burnout is a very real thing. I believe that in order to be a successful founder, you have to have a relentless pursuit or ambition for your company to succeed. If you’re not filled with a certain amount of grit, resilience and a relentless ambition, I think being a founder will drive you into the ground.

It’s absolutely exhausting and a tremendous amount of work, but also an exciting, thrilling journey. If you’re someone who wants to take that kind of thing on, then it can be great. If you just want to have more of a work-life balance who doesn’t want to be married to their project or who wants more stability, it might not be the right direction.

There’s a lot of instability in founding a company or working on a new startup that it can be demoralizing. The failures can be so painful and the winds can feel so slight along the way. It’s definitely a marathon, not a sprint and if you’re not cut out to give it everything, you’ve got, it’s better not to work for a startup and get a regular job — and definitely not be a founder.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I would say that the five things you need to thrive and succeed as a founder and more so, even as a woman, is confidence, courage, curiosity, flexibility and grit.

Oftentimes, especially in the workplace and especially in the world of startups, raising fund money is much harder to come by for a woman than a man.

Having the courage to relentlessly pursue your ambition, being curious and recognizing there is always something to learn is important. Also, being flexible and being able to take input is important and not stick to the rigidity of your beliefs.

Maybe the most important is resilience and grit. You will fail. You will run into walls. You will need to pivot and run in a different direction. My general philosophy is fail as fast as you can, until you figure out what it’s going to take to succeed.

So pedal to the metal, as soon as you hit that brick wall, get up, shake yourself off, turn right, and hit the pedal to the metal again, until you figure out what works and where the brick walls are that you need to break through.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I would say I have gained some success in making the world a better place. I truly believe that if we were more sexually connected to ourselves and to our partners, we would have more confidence in ourselves. We would have more connection and intimacy in our relationship. In general, I believe the world would be a happier place. My co-founders laugh at me because I always say if we could solve these problems around sexual health that everyone would be happy.

If we were all having really great sex and feeling sexually fulfilled, we could possibly solve more world conflicts because people would be much less tense and more relaxed. So yes, I have succeeded, not nearly on the level that I want to though. So we’re going to keep pushing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My absolute passion is helping the world have better and more fulfilling sex. If I could inspire a movement to bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, I would start the conversation about sexual health. I would start the conversation about how to connect with yourself, erotically, spending more time in your body, less time in your head and how to connect with your partner or partners.

I think that we undervalue how important sexual health is for our mental and physical wellbeing. That would be the movement that I would start if I could get on my little soapbox — that is what it would be.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

As cheesy as it sounds, if I could have a private breakfast or lunch with someone, it would be Oprah. The reason is I think she has a true passion for women and women’s issues. She also has a passion for healthcare and I do think she really wants to do good in the world. Plus she has a massive platform.

If I could get her excited about my passion for supporting people in this aspect of healthcare and their sexual wellness, I think she could do a lot of good for women and couples around the globe.

