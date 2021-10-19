Francesca Sipma of HypnoBreathwork: “Be present”

“Be present.” The last best piece of advice is to be present, to live in the now. That helps us stay focused on the next task and keep going, instead of getting bogged down in the anxiety of the future. What stops many entrepreneurs is the anxiety and need to have the whole plan mapped out. If you can be fully immersed in the present and focus on one task at a time, while holding your higher vision, it’s a powerful combination for success.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Francesca Sipma.

Francesca Sipma is a certified breathwork coach, hypnotherapist and member of the Forbes Business Council. A former New Yorker working at top agencies, Francesca realized she was chasing an insatiable lifestyle and went on a spiritual sabbatical to study self- development and healing modalities all over Bali, India and Peru. Through voracious research, coaching experimentation and coaching, she created HypnoBreathwork® — a breakthrough method to clear energetic patterns, reprogram subconscious beliefs & take intuitive action to create the life you want.

Francesca Sipma is shaking up business with spirituality.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I spent 10 incredibly intense years in advertising and marketing in New York, getting up at 5am to workout for hours, grinding at an agency for 12 hours, then partying at night after work. I was burned out from chasing that insatiable lifestyle and the never ending need for validation to keep accomplishing and doing more. It was beautifully distracting, but when I moved to San Francisco, without the frantic pace, I realized I’d been searching for purpose outside of myself and began to go inward.

I found myself on a spiritual sabbatical starting in Bali studying healing modalities. I discovered breathwork at my first retreat and became fascinated with the power of breath and the subconscious mind as a catalyst into self-awareness. The result of it cracked me open. I was hooked, and I started pursuing and studying breathwork as a way to access altered states of consciousness. That led me on a year-long journey around the globe, to India, Peru and Thailand, having breakthrough after breakthrough. Through voracious research and coaching experimentation, I created my own method, HypnoBreathwork.

HypnoBreathwork is a breakthrough technique to clear energetic patterns, reprogram subconscious beliefs and take intuitive action to create the life you want. And, it’s the most efficient, effective, results-driven tool you can experience.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

It’s disruptive because of the results, and the speed at which those results happen!

We’re able to break through the limiting thoughts of our mind, reprogram old stories and change the trajectory of our lives. And in just 25 minutes!!

Hypno Breathwork allows you to bypass your conscious mind and the programming, the societal beliefs, and the values that have been instilled. You’re able to access your core, intuition and your higher consciousness. You get a level of clarity, soulfulness and compassion that isn’t readily accessible when you’re on autopilot.

HypnoBreathwork gets you in tune with your higher self faster and more effectively than any other efficiency or personal development modality.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made was not having a monetization strategy when I began my business. I was charging for single sessions and it took a lot of clients to maintain the lifestyle that I was used to.

The lesson that I really learned from that was that you can’t just be on this spiritual path and become a guide, a healer or a coach, and not have business strategy and marketing knowledge.

And the same is true regarding business! You can be a force in whatever industry you choose, as an executive or entrepreneur. But if you don’t use your intuition or a spiritual practice that develops your higher consciousness, you aren’t tapping into your full potential either.

There’s a sweet spot between spirituality and strategy — or intuition and action.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

First, Tony Robbins. I just respect the hell out of his direct delivery and mass impact. When I watched I Am Not Your Guru on Netflix, I saw how he was able to be direct, compassionate and influence the masses. He’s read 700 books on psychology, triumphed against his own life obstacles and is now involved in over 100 companies. He shows me anything is possible.

I also have a lot of respect for Dr. Joe Dispenza, because he’s the one who’s bringing spirituality to the mainstream through science and helping people understand the power of energy and quantum physics.

Last, Brene Brown. I listened to her TED talk on vulnerability after a retreat in Sedona, and it reframed my definition of power and showing up authentically.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I believe disruption is primarily positive because it allows us to reframe the way we’re conditioned to think about things. Too many of us and too much of society are functioning a bit robotically — with beliefs conditioned or passed down, there’s a level of conformity.

When people are disruptive, they’re introducing a new, different or innovative way. This can lead to a higher vision and different perspective. It’s good for us to expand our minds, be filled with curiosity and gain new insights.

Disrupting is not positive if it’s ego-driven or purely combative to gain attention.

If it’s done from a place of alignment, expansiveness and for good, it’s a positive thing.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

“The obstacle is the way.”

Just the title of Ryan Holiday’s book, “The Obstacle Is The Way” is the singular best piece of advice I’ve gotten on the entrepreneurial journey of building my business. It helped me understand that every challenge provides an opportunity to solidify your foundation, grit, perseverance and tenacity.

“Get comfortable in the uncertainty.”

Dr. Joe Dispenza teaches us how to thrive in the unknown. So many of us, especially Type A achievers, seek some level of security or predictability. We lean hard into goals, wanting to know what’s and depending on our six month or year plan.

However, if you have self trust, resourcefulness and a belief that you can do it, then you can manage anything that comes your way. Sometimes, knowing limits you and being comfortable in the unpredictable gives you limitless options, solutions, and opportunities. It can create a bigger reality than the dreams you already have.

“Be present.”

The last best piece of advice is to be present, to live in the now. That helps us stay focused on the next task and keep going, instead of getting bogged down in the anxiety of the future. What stops many entrepreneurs is the anxiety and need to have the whole plan mapped out. If you can be fully immersed in the present and focus on one task at a time, while holding your higher vision, it’s a powerful combination for success.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

The next thing for me is building out a piece of technology that makes HypnoBreathwork accessible to the masses. My mission is to make sure that everybody can access HypnoBreathwork, giving them the ability to increase self-awareness, to dissolve their past triggers and to get into alignment with who they are at their core. This will allow them to tap into their higher self, to be more clear and reach their ultimate potential.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

Our biggest challenge we face as women is social conditioning. It makes us second guess how we show up in the world and impacts our confidence, decision making and leadership.

Social conditioning is ingrained within us, making us question when we are being too assertive, too decisive or in our masculine. We are constantly battling this fine line of what is acceptable, when we can show up strong and powerfully and how will that be received? There is a constant second guessing within women, a doubt that’s been instilled in us because of the way the ideal, acceptable image of the feminine has been portrayed.

Men don’t have to think about that. They just get to show up strong, confident, and powerful and do their thing, while as women, we’re always worried if we’re being too much or not enough.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

“The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment” by Eckhart Tolle is a classic that taught me to live in the present moment. “The Laws of Human Nature” by Robert Greene helped me understand human psychology and behavior. “Becoming Supernatural” by Dr. Joe Dispenza opened the doors to my comprehension of the science behind spirituality and energetics. But again, Brene Brown’s, The Power Of Vulnerability, TED talk changed the way I showed up in the world by seeing my authentic expression as powerful.

After I listened to her talk, I realized that I needed to speak my truth and be honest about a relationship in my life.

I ended up having a conversation with a past partner, pouring my heart out, which was something that I’d never done before. Normally I would have viewed that as weak and emotional. Instead, I realized that that was the strongest, most fearless action for me because it was the most scary.

Communicating the truth of my heart was vulnerable and that is powerful.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would create a movement where people did HypnoBreathwork daily to repattern their thoughts, behaviors and get into alignment with their higher purpose.

Everyone would be able to find new insights, consciousness and impact, whether they are passionate about climate control, equality, politics, and so on. We would create a massive ripple effect of raising consciousness in the world and being of service.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Act on your intuition.”

It sounds simple, but everyone should take a breather with that sentence. The magic is the combination of action and intuition.

I learned this from Shakti Gawain in her book, Living in the Light” where she says we’re imbalanced in our masculine and feminine energy. We need to lead with our feminine — which is intuition, flow and compassion and follow with the masculine energy of execution and action.

When you combine action and intuition, it’s an optimal zone of living in alignment.

