Naoko Dalla Valle of Dalla Valle Vineyards: “Empathy ”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Naoko Dalla Valle.

Known as one of Napa Valley’s most respected vintners, Naoko is a passionate farmer, a hands-on owner and a believer that great wines are made in the vineyard. She lives on the property, adding her three decades of winegrowing knowledge to every decision that shapes the vines and ensures the pinnacle of quality. Most recognized for its exceptional Cabernet Sauvignon and Cabernet Franc, it is through Naoko’s stewardship that the Dalla Valle Vineyard’s star has risen and continues to set the standard for Napa wines.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I moved from the West Indies to Napa Valley with my Italian husband, Gustav Dalla Valle. Gustav’s family was making wine, so after purchasing a small property on the hillside in Oakville in 1982, we were inspired to start growing grapes and making wine. Through dedication and patience, we founded our eponymous winery in 1986.

Our winery quickly became an acclaimed producer in Napa Valley for our exceptional terroir, our dedication to growing the best grapes and producing the best wine possible. After Gustav’s passing in 1995, I continued growing the grapes and running the winery I founded with him. In 2017, my daughter Maya Dalla Valle joined the team after years of studying and training with the best wineries in the world. In January 2021, I appointed Maya as the estate’s winemaker, and I continue to oversee every aspect of viticulture and winemaking with her.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

There are more than few, but one in particular is when I approached one of my wine customers for a charitable donation, he offered a 3M dollars matching fund. It came in email in the evening, and I almost fell off my chair. It was an unbelievably generous offer, and I was able to take this offer to a charity auction. We were able to raise more than 3M dollars and received the 3M dollars matching fund for a pediatric brain cancer research at the UCSF. My nephew died from a very rare brain cancer at the age of 11 years old and I felt that I was able to do something for him. That was a once in the lifetime experience.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t remember any funny mistakes. It is not that I didn’t make any mistakes, but they were not funny. One time, I was in tears, and I don’t cry while I am working. Maybe it’s because I am Japanese and serious about what we do. I certainly learned a lot from my mistakes and found that being able to make improvements is always good and positive.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our success was definitely achieved with the help of various people, and it is difficult to choose… but If I have to choose, one person I am grateful for is Tony Soter. He helped me with grape growing and replanting my vineyards with Mia Klein. They guided me into winemaking that was more vineyard focused and he even gave me advice on marketing decisions, which was unthinkable to me at that time, but he was right. One story I can share is when we were making wine from Sangiovese grapes, I realized how challenging it was to grow Sangiovese with the quality we were looking for. Tony simply said “Why are you growing Sangiovese? Cabernet is the king here.” He was right. It takes the same amount of effort and cost to raise Sangiovese and Cabernet Sauvignon, while the price difference between two is almost 50%. At that time, I replied sheepishly “Gustav was from Italy and I like to keep this Italian tradition.” A couple of years later, in 2000, I stopped growing Sangiovese grapes and replanted the vines to Cabernet Sauvignon. I am grateful for his advice and his guidance.

Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I feel that gender stereotypes and culture continue to hold women back. Women are not taken as seriously as men for many reasons. Simply because I am a woman, I was discounted and/or not taken seriously many times. It was not clear immediately, but that is what it is. Women are generally grouped to be too sensitive or not assertive enough. We must work twice as hard for the same things. We have a lot of work to do as a society. One thing I’ve learned from personal experience is to be resourceful and to utilize the help of professionals.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think society needs to change, as well as education. More government enforcement is essential in helping to overcome those obstacles. I feel that as a woman, I am doing the best I can to support others.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I think women are more aware of the environment and better at looking at a situation in its entirety rather than being driven by one focus. In general, I like to think we are caring and nurturing and good at balancing many facets in the organization.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The myth for me personally is that it was easy because we started at the right time in early days. I will not deny there might have been some good luck involved, but we also worked hard. We made mistakes and learned from them, and we succeeded because we had a vision and drive.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think everyone is cut out to be a founder, but don’t want to discourage anyone from doing that. I think the specific traits of vision, determination/commitment, and passion increase the likelihood of a person becoming a successful founder. I think people who do not want to take risks and prefer a comfortable structured environment should seek a regular job. A founder should not be afraid to take a risk and possesses a drive and passion to achieve what she wants to accomplish. If you are recoiling each time you encounter a rejection or failure, you will go nowhere.

Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Vision — My vision is/was to create world class wines and I stuck to it even when things were not great. When we lost most of the vineyard due to the lack of good guidance in the early years, we were still able to make our top wine called Maya, but I felt it was not up to par with who we are. So, I decided not to make it. It meant a much-reduced income, but I feel I made the right decision. Passion — If you love what you do, you can overcome many obstacles and can be creative. I love what I do. I am open to many ideas, and I have created a beautiful company. Flexible Mind — I have travelled off the beaten path and I’m not afraid to do so. My approach to challenges may not be regular but I like to think of new ways to solve them. Even if a challenge seems impossible to solve, I do not accept it — I ask questions, I keep thinking of a new/creative solution, and I arrive to a solution. It is also good to be adaptive to new ideas. Respect — Being Japanese, this is very important to me. None of us can succeed alone. I treat others with respect and listen. I assemble my team, and I am like a conductor of an orchestra. To maintain the harmony and productivity, this is essential. A happy team is a must. Empathy — I love people and I’ve been fortunate to get to know many wonderful people through business. I enjoy meeting new people and networking is truly a pleasure. I try not to put my business in front socially and yet that has led to very interesting journeys for my business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Over the years I have been very fortunate to meet many generous philanthropic people who love our wine. I created a program for them to donate cash to the charities of my choice in order to receive our wine. That was very successful, and we were able to raise 100K dollars – 150K dollars every time. I was also involved with the Auction Napa Valley, one of the largest charity wine auctions in the world, and helped raise millions for the community. An auction lot with our wine and a trip to Japan fetched 720K dollars few years ago. That was an amazing and very gratifying experience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My belief is that all of those who are capable should give back to the community. It can be anything: you can mentor, volunteer your time, or contribute some cash. If we all practice that, it would have a great effect. Also being involved in the community and helping others can open your mind and your life into something wonderful. In Japan, I know there is a system where you can bank your volunteered time and they will pay you with help, not with money. I understand that is an easy system.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Melinda Gates. She is one of the most philanthropic people in the world. I am supportive in a much smaller way, in non-profit healthcare and pediatric brain cancer research, and I’d love to meet and talk to her.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you only continued success!