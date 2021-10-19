Allison Barnett of Patina Gallery: “Dedicate yourself to your success”

1. Find your passion.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Allison Buchsbaum Barnett.

Allison Buchsbaum Barnett co-owns Patina with her husband, Ivan. She holds a BFA in metalsmithing from Syracuse University and is an authority on artist jewelry. Allison works closely with clients and staff and shares responsibility for all aspects of the gallery’s operations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Sure, I have always had an interest in art and fashion I grew up in New Orleans with a high fashioned grandmother who instilled in me great ideas about fashion, art, and jewelry.

I always knew I wanted to be an artist and found my way to Syracuse University where I studied studio art and metalsmithing. While living in Florence, Italy my junior year abroad, and further studying jewelry — enjoying the best cappuccinos I had in my life — I had a vision of having a store/gallery one day. The idea at the time was a coffee shop with jewelry in a shadow box at each table where patrons were dining. That idea was really the genesis of having my own gallery.

I knew later, as a young woman finding my way in the world of art and retail, that I had more of a gift with people than for making. I enjoy people and couldn’t see myself sitting in a studio all day making, alone. I appreciate works that are beautifully made and with excellent craftsmanship so the nexus of these two came together for me in having my own gallery. I could share my love for jewelry and craft and how works are made, and the story of an artist mingled with my own story to shine as a gallerist and curator of style.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

That is a good question. The one that comes to mind is a story about two beloved clients: One in Santa Fe and one in Indianapolis. These two women did not know one another and yet came to find out that they were first cousins. It was an adoption story. My client in Santa Fe flew to Indiana to meet her long lost biological family and when she met her cousin and they saw the jewelry each was wearing, suddenly after a few questions were asked, they both realized they acquired their jewelry from me at Patina. I was honored to somehow be folded into this magical moment when these two women met for the very first time and I was some unapparent glue that connected them!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I call this mistake, “sex in a box.” I had shipped a pair of clip earrings to a client, expensive earrings, I might add. When the client received the earrings, she said she only received one and that the other one was lost. I asked her to search the area where she unpacked the earrings, and she promised she had and that there was only one there.

We also searched our shipping area, the trash, and between boxes stored, and found nothing. My heart sank. I told my client to return the single earring, knowing I was going to lose money on this, and that I would need to make this right, and have a new earring made for her. The box arrived a few days later and to my delight, both earrings were in the box! The earrings had co-mingled and had “sex in the box”. I found it curious that the client did not notice or take a moment to see the earrings looked different. I called her and explained what had happened and we both laughed and laughed. She was so embarrassed and I was glad I did not need to cough up a few thousand dollars! Lesson learned that in shipping, things shift, and that in shipping, it’s better to make sure the earrings are safe and protected for their journey. This is more important than the presentation sometimes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to Ivan Barnett, my husband of nearly 25 years. He is 22 years my senior and I could not have started, opened, and maintained Patina without his help, support, and guidance over the years. He is unusual as an artist, as he has business savvy and he knew so much more than I could have ever known in the early years as to how to run a business. There are so many nuances and he has held my hand every day in the journey.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

That’s an interesting question. As I sat at home during COVID working away and really leaning into what needed to be done to continue Patina, I was also on social media and buying new clothes and products for my hair, body, and face. I kind of went wild and my thought was that there are so many new companies springing up every day. I could be wrong, but my instinct tells me many of these companies were started by women for women, so at this time, I don’t feel women are holding back. I feel women are finally coming out of their shells and spreading their wings and flying with creativity and verve.

I think back to my grandmother who inspired me all those years ago. She started selling clothes from her mother’s front room in their uptown home in New Orleans. She then went on to open her own dress store, Dress Circle, in 1933, at a time when young women did not and were not encouraged to have their businesses. Dress Circle was a success from day one. My grandmother’s eye for fashion and her individual spirit propelled her to success until she sold Dress Circle in 1960.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Women should be equal in the way they are perceived in ALL of their abilities. Our society is becoming more matriarchal after 2000 years as a patriarchal society. As my husband has said, and he is quite creative, I am the heart of Patina and he is the mind.

I feel blessed as a woman in business to have had the gifts of a creative husband to help me, but I do feel woman bring more compassion and empathy to their roles in leadership. I know for me, I see things less black and white and want to creatively find solutions to issues. However, I think our strengths are when we find the balance of male and female, yin and yang in our leadership roles.

We need to be strong, and be perceived that way, but I think it’s also okay to show your vulnerabilities and reach out to others who have the knowledge you don’t have, especially in times of need and crisis. It is good to have those people in place before the crisis occurs, of course. Do not be afraid to ask for help and assistance. It’s ok to not have all the answers. We must exert ourselves and try to find creative solutions that keep our teams happy and wanting to continue their good work.

There is a bridge and we are always learning new ways to overcome problems. I am always learning and open to change; I am okay to be teacher and student.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women bring grace, compassion, and empathy to their roles as leaders. Women are also strong and know when to bridge the gap between their masculine and feminine traits. I know for me, having started my business quite young, (I was 30), I have learned so much along the way about how to listen and mirror whether I am working with an employee or a client. I want to be there and be available to my staff and clients, but I have also learned I need to take care of myself so I am fresh and available to others. As a mother, wife, and daughter, it took me years to figure that one out.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

When you have a great idea that you want to share with the world, it’s easy to idealize the dream.

The harsh reality is, to make your dream come true, it takes guts, will, staying power, and nerve to become a founder, and to inspire people every day to want to pursue your dream.

For me, as an artist, the ideas flow, but doing the “business” part is not always so easy and it takes dedication and commitment every day to make it a reality. Being a founder of a small business, it means you are on 24/7, when the alarm sounds at 3am, when the glass breaks, and the AC isn’t working, or the toilet won’t flush. You need to know how to delegate so when you’re “on” with a client, they feel you are present with them. Something has to give, and something or someone will have to wait. It’s like being a parent. Having a business is like having a child. If you’re doing it right, its health is always on your mind.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe I answered this question above. An employee can clock in and out. A founder is always clocked in, even when they are not. Not everyone is cut out for this work. You have to have passion and fortitude to the larger vision of why you started your company. It’s what keeps me going when times are tough. I remind myself, how and why we started Patina. I love what I do, I love helping my clients, and I take great satisfaction in the exchange of ideas.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Find your passion.

2. Hold on to your dream.

3. Work your ass off to defend it, while still being caring and compassionate.

4. Dedicate yourself to your success.

5. Know when to let go.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I sell art, works that are made by hand with heart and spirit. The selling of these works supports not only the artist and their creative endeavors, but it feeds me in the same way it feeds my employees and my clients. Our world is not an easy place in which to live with pandemics, war, climate change, and inequalities. Art and the making of art spreads love, beauty, and a little bit of sunshine to our world. It brightens my day to connect with a client with my heart to share this magical work. It makes a difference for so many and it is felt in a myriad of ways when someone can take home a talisman; a piece that represents a memory, love, a feeling, or protection.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

What an interesting question. After giving this much thought, I would make art accessible to everyone: The making of art, using ones hands, watching how something is made and realized from start to finish. In Europe, young people are able to become apprentices. I know the US has been trying for a few years know to learn from their partners abroad how this is done. It’s of such value for a young person to have the opportunity to learn on-the-job skills. For me, it would be spreading the joy of making something with your hands. Art can be a hobby, and it can be a life, but do it with joy in your heart, joy every day in the process of making, not just for the money, but just because you must do it. It feeds the soul. It saves lives.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oprah!!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.

Thank you for asking me to participate!