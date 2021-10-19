Alexis Taub of Alexis Jae: “Do something that makes you happy”

…Do something that makes you happy. If you’re going to spend so much time on your company, you have to like doing it. Make sure it’s a product you enjoy, and the company gives back in some way that’s meaningful to you

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alexis Taub.

Alexis is the co-founder of Alexis Jae, a direct-to-consumer jewelry company. Before founding Alexis Jae, Alexis had several roles in finance, including Dyal Capital, Alwyne Management, and J.P. Morgan. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Washington University in St. Louis with a B.S. in Business Administration.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Upon graduating from college, I worked in finance. While I loved my job at J.P. Morgan, Alwyne, and Dyal, I always had a desire to do something entrepreneurial. My mom joined her father in the jewelry business about 40 years ago. For the holidays one year, my boyfriend asked my mom to make a pair of earrings inspired by a piece that cost 1,600 dollars. When he gave me the earrings, he said I feel very uncomfortable; I think your mom undercharged me. She was able to make the earrings at a fraction of the cost since she is the manufacturer. I had my idea — designer jewelry without the designer prices by skipping the middlemen.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

We tend to post the most mainstream pieces on our website, but nothing is more interesting than our client’s creativity. Some of the most unique pieces we’ve made are a charm for a dog collar, a necklace cast from our client’s fishhook, and a medical ID pendant.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Starting a business is all about mistakes. The lesson I’ve continuously learned is there’s a person on the other side. If you pick up the phone and call, they’ll usually understand. While it’s exciting to get jewelry, we’re not saving lives here. Most customers understand when something goes wrong.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The person that’s been most influential to my success is my mom. I call her at least ten times a day to ask a question about jewelry or seek her opinion on how to handle a situation. We’re a mother-daughter company which is our favorite part. I couldn’t imagine running this business without my mom, and we have the best time doing it.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Women often are naturally more cautious, and it is scary to leap from a stable job. The more we see other women doing it and the flexibility it leads to, the more prevalent it will become.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

There are ways we can help all entrepreneurs “take the leap.” One concern I often hear from people wanting to quit their jobs is the cost of healthcare. Healthcare is a significant cost hurdle to overcome when people leave corporate employment. I believe it would be much easier for individuals to leave their job if healthcare costs didn’t burden them.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Running a business gives flexibility that’s not usually available in a typical 9–5 job. When it’s your business, you can choose when you work. This sometimes means I do something personal during the day, but I work at night. As someone who wants to have kids in the future, that flexibility is important to me.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The enjoyment I get from my job far outweighs the stress of being a founder. There is certainly a lot of pressure when it is your business. If something goes wrong, it’s on you. However, there is nothing better than getting to be the decision-maker and run a business in a way that’s meaningful to you.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think everyone would like to be a founder. As I mentioned, there’s a lot of pressure. Many people would prefer to avoid that stress by working for someone else. Working for yourself is also highly unstructured. One minute you can be talking to customers, the next creating a marketing strategy, and then straight to packaging. For people that like more structure, being a founder is probably not for them.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

– Trust your gut. It’s essential to have confidence in your decisions and make sure you’re choosing your business path based on what feels right to you

– Take as many calls as you can. As a founder, you’ll receive tons of cold calls and e-mails. Calls that I want to skip, I often learn the most from. There are so many technologies out there to help your business grow. You never know what you’ll discover by talking to someone for 15 minutes

– On that note — ask a lot of questions. Your goal should be to learn as much as possible. Everyone’s opinion can help you inform your ultimate decision

– Just get started. You can make a million excuses to convince yourself the timing isn’t right, but if you want to be an entrepreneur, you just need to go for it. I think it’s a great idea to start your business as a side hustle to test the waters.

– Do something that makes you happy. If you’re going to spend so much time on your company, you have to like doing it. Make sure it’s a product you enjoy, and the company gives back in some way that’s meaningful to you

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

A large percentage of our profits from Alexis Jae goes to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. It’s important to us that through Alexis Jae, we find a cure in our lifetime.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to inspire more people to donate to breast cancer research. We’ve already made huge progress towards advancing cancer research. I hope that one day, we find a cure completely.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to meet Sara Blakely. I think she is an amazing role model to encourage women to get started. I especially love her Monday coffee quotes!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!