HOW TO CREATE GOOD HABITS TO ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS

It should come as no surprise that the habits we form will determine our success or failure. After all, habits already dictate a lot about our lives. That’s why it’s so important to create good habits to achieve goals so that we can reach our fullest potential.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that these same good habits can help us to stay motivated when it comes to realizing our goals.

Let’s look at some examples of good habits that can help us achieve our goals:

1. Write down your goals

Nothing beats writing down your goals on paper. Writing down your goals forces you to decide exactly what you want and how you will get there. It brings clarity. You will be motivated to overcome any resistance to achieving the goal.

In fact, a study conducted shows that you are 42 percent more likely to achieve your goals when you write them down. Get a good planner like Plan Ahead Planner to document your goals.

2. Visualize your goals

Take some time to write down a picture of how the goal will look like when it is accomplished. For example, if your goal is to lose weight, imagine how you will look when you have lost weight in your new slim-fitting clothes.

Paint this picture in your mind every morning as you say your affirmations. Another way to do this is to create a vision board with pictures of what you want to accomplish and place it on your wall or on your phone where you will see it every day.

3. Revisit the reason you’re doing what you do.

When you make goals, you tend to feel that initial surge of enthusiasm for the project. Sadly, this motivation tends to wane over time. Build a habit that forces you to revisit the goal to bring that motivation level back up.

For example, if you’re doing something that will benefit a specific group of people somehow, then plan to spend time each month with that group to remind yourself of why you’re doing this.

4. Be proactive.

Getting the jump on things is a habit that not only keeps your boss happy but also gives you a rush of dopamine to the brain.

Build habits of being early, or do things that help you to think ahead. For example, make lists that keep you not only on task but ahead of the game.

5. Focus on the small stuff.

If you’re dealing with a big goal, such as some serious weight loss, it’s easy to lose your motivation when it feels like you’re not making progress.

Having small goals gives you milestones to celebrate and builds motivation back.

These kinds of goals come from small changes, like planning to eat a little differently (cutting carbs for example), or in taking the stairs instead of using the elevator.

6. Surround yourself with people who motivate you.

That is an easy habit for you to build, in that it involves choosing a little more carefully what company you keep.

Building a habit of meeting with this group regularly not only keeps you motivated but has the added benefit of cementing relationships with those around you.

7. Take care of yourself.

If you’ve ever been sick you know it’s impossible to be productive, or even to have a positive attitude when you’re not feeling good. That’s why it’s so important to take charge of your health.

Setting up some healthy habits such as going to the gym more often, or making changes in your meal plan can help you stay motivated longer just because you’re feeling better when your body is in sync. Your improved health makes this a win-win all the way around.

Building good habits is an awesome way to stay on track to reach your goals. The best part? As with any habit, if you do it enough, you’ll wind up acting without thinking, making motivation an automatic part of your life.