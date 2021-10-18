Scott Redfearn of Protiviti: “Be transparent”

Be transparent. We have focused on higher levels of transparency with our people, openly sharing business decisions that impact them. For example, one of the decisions we made during the uncertain early months of the pandemic was to be clear with our people around the priority of preserving jobs as we navigated through the pandemic. Throughout the communication of various decisions, we explained those actions in the context of our priorities. Some decisions created pain points. For instance as we trimmed costs, we explained how that provided stability in retaining our team members. In a global town halls, I announced these decisions as early as we knew our plans, explained our reasoning, and took questions from employees.

As a part of my series about how leaders can create a “fantastic work culture”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Scott Redfearn.

Scott Redfearn is the Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources at global consulting firm Protiviti. Redfearn is responsible for all facets of human resources and talent management at Protiviti and champions culture-building throughout the organization. He ensures delivery on the firm’s promises to employees while leading strategic programs to build a more effective organization, improve Protiviti’s workforce and leadership capabilities, and strengthen employee engagement.

Prior to joining Protiviti in 2007, Redfearn was a senior executive in human resources at Accenture, where he was Senior HR Architect for Accenture’s 7 billion dollars Outsourcing business with over 50,000 employees. He graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Protiviti, we focus on upskilling our workforce to ensure we stay relevant in the market. This focus also conveys our commitment to investing in our people and their futures. Earlier this year, we launched a new learning platform that allows our employees to dive into courses in areas of interest. Since then, almost 75% of our people have logged onto the platform and taken courses, and when we take a closer look at the search terms they are using to find courses, we see our employees pursuing areas where we have projected and communicated high levels of projected growth. Our employees are searching for opportunities to build skills in cybersecurity, business analytics, Agile software development, programming languages, and cloud computing platforms. They are naturally gravitating toward areas that fuel our growth and create more opportunities for themselves.

The take-away here is that the most important thing we can do to upskill our people is to share with them where we see the areas of growth for our firm and then provide them the resources and the freedom to pursue their own development.

An additionally exciting element of this project is that it has taken shape during a time when our people had to put many aspects of work and life on hold. The pandemic brought some projects to a halt and caused others to pivot, but this effort could still take flight despite the challenges of remote work and the turbulent events occurring outside of work.

Our people have endured a great deal these past 18 months, and still, they have also had the ability to continue learning. To be able to learn, to increase the value of our impact and grow our potential — these things can provide hope and meaning to keep us all focused on a more confident future together.

According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

People have an increasing desire for influence and meaning across all aspects of their lives, including where and how they work. The pandemic has accelerated this, but even before the pandemic, we were discovering that people really want choice — in where they work, what they work on, and how that work gets done. This ability to choose, and to be more purposeful in their choices, greatly impacts an employee’s happiness with their work.

Going forward, to help people feel empowered to make choices, companies should focus on providing consistency — by communicating expectations, through opportunities to grow and contribute, and in sharing a vision and a strategy about where the business is headed.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

Within Protiviti, we believe that in a client-centric organization like ours, people come first. Providing a talented, engaging, high-impact workforce to our clients requires a consistent focus on a positive employee experience. The pandemic proved this out on a new level and reinforced the value of acting on our people-first strategies over many years. Productivity and profitability improved. Our people delivered new solutions to our clients and deepened their skills in areas such as digital technologies and innovation. Our overarching concern continues to be the safety, health and well-being of our people. Protiviti’s leadership team, starting with our CEO, is highly focused on maintaining employee engagement across career levels. We aim for every employee to feel they are valued, they belong, and they can contribute and grow at Protiviti.

With a people-first mentality, a collective sense of encouragement and support becomes contagious. I observe people-first actions all the time in my work. A group of managers participate in an athletic challenge to raise money for research for an illness their colleague is battling. A manager reschedules a meeting when a teammate’s child has to leave school early. An office organizes a special day to honor a managing director who is moving to take on a new leadership role. A project team engages their client in a cake-baking competition to celebrate a milestone in their work together. Connecting as humans, knowing each other’s stories and finding ways to demonstrate that we care — this is the kind of magic that transforms a workforce over time. It is a joy to watch this magic unfold at Protiviti.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

Trust your people. Trust fuels empowerment. Empowerment is the force that causes people to go further than they have to. I often say to our leaders, “You go first,” meaning that trust is a two-way street, and if those in leadership positions can signal that they trust our people, then our people will be much more inclined to reciprocate and trust their leaders. A great example of this opportunity is in hybrid work, which most companies are sorting through right now. Trust can be all the more challenging when you cannot see your team working, when you are not in-person with them. A platform of establishing and nurturing trust allows your team to contribute at their highest performance levels and feel supported as they navigate this new work environment.

Be transparent. We have focused on higher levels of transparency with our people, openly sharing business decisions that impact them. For example, one of the decisions we made during the uncertain early months of the pandemic was to be clear with our people around the priority of preserving jobs as we navigated through the pandemic. Throughout the communication of various decisions, we explained those actions in the context of our priorities. Some decisions created pain points. For instance as we trimmed costs, we explained how that provided stability in retaining our team members. In a global town halls, I announced these decisions as early as we knew our plans, explained our reasoning, and took questions from employees.

Demonstrate inclusion. It is not enough to be a great place to work for some anymore. The greater goal is to be a great place to work for all. This objective is achieved through inclusive business practices and a focus on equity. Increasingly, employees are interested in actions that benefit everyone. Our people tell us that they want to work for a company that provides gender-neutral parental leave, even if this is not immediately relevant in their own lives. Providing tuition reimbursement is valued because it shows a company commitment to the development of our people. Employees understand the value of a diverse workforce and advocate for each other.

Promote collaboration. It is a hallmark of our culture that we believe we can achieve more together than we ever could on our own. Teaming and collaboration are core cultural strengths. The best examples I can provide for this are relationship-based. In training activities, we have employees teaching other employees in learning programs that they developed. In performance development, we emphasize coaching and provide a network of advisors for each new hire entering the firm. We work in teams to deliver solutions to our clients. Not only does collaboration result in better outcomes for our clients, it also reinforces values like inclusion and innovation and builds meaningful connections between employees that strengthen individual retention and advancement.

Provide stability. Consistency in communication and expectations creates the space for employees to contribute fully. This was essential, for example, during the past eighteen months when so much in the broader world was anything but stable. In every message to our people, our CEO reinforced Protiviti’s commitment to the health and safety of our workforce. Firmwide actions and decisions followed through on this message. I believe that the stability this created for our people was a key factor in enabling the sort of productivity and adaptability that brought Protiviti strong financial results in a very turbulent timeframe.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

I consider myself primarily an encourager of others. My goal is to set a vision that others can buy into and then nurture their efforts to bring that vision to life within the scope of their roles. This approach has worked well with Protiviti’s HR team who accomplish so much — from enabling early identification of diverse talent in recruiting to implementing gender-neutral parental leave; from reimagining our entry-level career experience to training all of our employees around the globe in design thinking techniques. When a leader empowers others to act, the outcomes are beyond what they could ever achieve on their own.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

A college professor at Texas Tech University, Dr. Louise Luchsinger, opened doors for me when I was an undergraduate business student. When Dr. Luchsinger needed students for corporate fundraising events, she pulled me in and made sure I was seated for dinner next to someone I should meet. She helped me get plugged into student organizations. She directed me into great courses and wonderful professors. And she gave me lots of feedback and advice. Coaching me for an upcoming interview, she once told me, “You’re an egghead, but you know it — so we can work with that.” I laughed at the time and have held her comment close as a reminder to know who I am and use that insight for my life journey.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A favorite quote I adopted early in my career is “Time and tide wait for no one.” I would place a note card with this message on my desk as an encouragement to keep things moving. As a young executive, I would often deliberate too long on a question or think I needed more information, when I just needed to take an action. Even today, I use this quote to inspire me to get things moving when they appear to be stalled. Sometimes, you just need to move things to the next step, and that is progress — a series of small steps taken quickly make for quite a journey.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much, and we wish you only continued success.