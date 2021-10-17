James Lloyd-Townshend Of Frank Recruitment Group: “Employee wellbeing”

Employee wellbeing. Ultimately, a lot of trends around the future of work will revolve around wellbeing. Creating an environment where your staff can come in and focus on their work isn’t just the morally right thing to do, but it also makes for a more productive workforce. Focusing your efforts on making this happen will be one of the most significant investments, whether that’s in terms of time or money, that your business can make.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work”, we had the pleasure to interview James Lloyd Townshend.

James is CEO and Chairman of Frank Recruitment Group, a global niche IT staffing firm. James has created a business that allows anyone with the ambition to succeed and reach their goals in an environment that is genuinely inclusive.

Boasting over 22 years of recruitment experience, James is an Economics and Accounting graduate from the University of Newcastle and has attended the executive program at Manchester Business School as well as several other business schools in Europe.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I grew up in Northern Ireland before moving to England to go to university, where I studied Economics and Accounting at the University of Newcastle. I moved back home after that and ended up selling tractor insurance, would you believe it! I really enjoyed working within a sales environment, and soon moved into recruitment, which I’ve enjoyed working in for nearly two decades.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

As we’ve seen in the last 18 months, the biggest challenges are the ones that are impossible to predict. Being agile not just in the way you operate, but also your mindset is the best way to overcome those disruptions. It’s impossible to prepare for every eventuality, but being willing and able to adapt will put you in the strongest position to respond to them.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

It’s as much about the experience, the life skills, and developing you as a person as it is about the academic side. As an employer, someone who has graduated has shown they’re able to dedicate time and resources to something, and that whole package is incredibly desirable. However, this can be done in other ways, too. We work closely with some of the world’s most in-demand technologies, and having a degree isn’t always a pre-requisite for a career with them. If you’re adamant that you don’t want to go down an academic route, look at the different ways you can equip yourself with the skills or qualifications you need for the career you want because it’s completely possible.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

There will always be jobs available for people, and sometimes it can be as much about fitting in your personality with a role as it is your own specific interests or hobbies. For me, I’m fiercely competitive, and so a role in sales-based environments may not have seemed obvious to me at the beginning of my career but has been the perfect way to channel that side of my personality. Don’t just look at your dream job or industry, but think about ways your personality could be an asset to an organization.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

There have been scare stories about tech for as long as I can remember. The reality is that with each new advance comes the demand for those who can support that innovation in the background. The job growth in the tech sector is accelerating at a frightening pace, to a point where we’re genuinely on the verge of a skills gap that will become a crisis if it’s not properly addressed. For anyone worried about their prospects, I’d say a career in tech is about as futureproof as you could hope for. Automation won’t replace jobs, it’ll allow people to carry out their roles better, as well as opening up new opportunities within tech to make that happen.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

It has to. It won’t necessarily be that the cities become empty and the world’s workforce is remote, but having some flexibility in your working week is an easy win when trying to create a happier and more engaged workforce. I was happy to get back into the office, most of our staff were, but it’s important to acknowledge the benefits that working from home brings, so that will absolutely continue in one way or another for most people.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

We need to remove any barriers that prevent people from working as a priority. Whether that’s preconceptions we have or a lack of infrastructure to support them. Nobody should feel unwelcome or discriminated against at work, and discouraging anyone in that way makes you weaker as an organization and a person. There are so many great opportunities available, and they should be open to everyone!

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

People always struggle with change, as so many of our daily thoughts and routines are carried out on an unconscious bias. So it’s about getting our heads out of what we know now, and being proactive with adapting to newer ways of working. That will be the most difficult element for employers and employees alike to embrace. Once we crack that, we’ve taken a major step forward.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

We all have a responsibility to give back to the world. Being able to take from it and being able to give back aren’t mutually exclusive things. There are different ways we can all contribute to fixing things and so many areas that require attention, that it would be difficult to give one piece of specific advice. But I think we all have a duty to look for inequalities in our own environments and communities and try to address them in the different ways we’re able to.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The pandemic has undoubtedly had a devastating effect on the world, but it has also allowed us to press the reset button on the way we work in a way that would not have been possible before. For example, we’ve seen just how important employee wellbeing is, and exactly where and how work should fit alongside our personal lives. It’s been a transformative period for people professionally in a way that I don’t think will ever be dialed back. That’s a massive positive and gives me great hope for those at the beginning of their working lives.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

From my perspective, I’ve seen how businesses have rebounded from the pandemic first-hand when it comes to hiring. The one positive I can really give is that as demand for talent has surged in recent months, and the time it takes to get people into jobs has also decreased due to a number of digital innovations. You can interview someone by video almost immediately, and have them starting remotely rather than have to physically onboard them. That may not address the gap in terms of job growth, but it means that as soon as those green shoots appear, we can address them far more quickly than before. That will certainly be a big help.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remote work. Although it was common in tech before the pandemic, I don’t think it was a widespread benefit in the workplace in other verticals. Having had a year of that flexibility now, it will be a massively attractive part of any employee’s package going forward, and so businesses that offer it in some shape or form will find themselves at the front of the line when it comes to recruitment. Diversity leveling up. It seems crazy that there are skills gaps in certain sectors, yet the workforce itself isn’t truly diverse. I think organizations are beginning to realize that the answer to their talent problems doesn’t lie in the usual pools, and so looking beyond these places is really a critical component when it comes to hiring. Having the option of remote work really allows you to do that, as there are so many reasons a person might not be able to travel to an office and spend 40 hours a week there. Perks/benefits. Our working lives have changed so much in the last year and there’s still plenty of catching up to do for businesses. When I think about the usual perks and benefits on offer, things like a gym membership, free parking, transport, or cycle schemes, there’s a good chance that many of these things will be redundant for a lot of employees now. There’s an understanding from staff that these can’t all be changed overnight, but what we offer employees has the potential to look a lot different depending on where they are based. Giving back. The last year has taught us that there’s a whole lot more going on in the world beyond just what we see out of our office windows. We have a duty to try and make the world we live in a better place, both for those who work with us and beyond, and your employees want to be a part of that. Without that wider sense of purpose, employees will become disengaged. CSR will no longer be a page hidden somewhere deep on your website, it will be a part of who you are as a company. Employee wellbeing. Ultimately, a lot of trends around the future of work will revolve around wellbeing. Creating an environment where your staff can come in and focus on their work isn’t just the morally right thing to do, but it also makes for a more productive workforce. Focusing your efforts on making this happen will be one of the most significant investments, whether that’s in terms of time or money, that your business can make.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

This might sound like a cop-out, but I often feel most inspired by those around me. Coming to work and seeing people achieve great things, that inspires me to do better myself. If you look in my office, I don’t have any inspirational thoughts, quotes, or posters around. The people that drive me to do better are usually there in person, or at the other end of the phone. Feeling the buzz of people excelling on a daily basis is what motivates me, I love being in that environment and it shapes the way I approach my work on a daily basis.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’m a huge rugby fan, so someone like Brian O’Driscoll would be very appealing to spend time with. But I think as my children have gotten older and begun to fly the nest, being able to sit with my family, all in one place at the same time, would be my perfect meal.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

My LinkedIn is at https://www.linkedin.com/in/jameslloydtownshend10rg. I have started writing a monthly blog there, which mainly focuses on my thoughts and feelings away from the desk. While it’s important to share my insight and experience as a business leader, I also think it’s important to be able to open up as a human, too. Like anyone else, we face challenges beyond what’s in our inbox, and I think it’s important to be able to share our thoughts on wellbeing, too.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this. We wish you continued success and good health.