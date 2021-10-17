Dr. Diane Gayeski Of Ithaca College: “Diversity and inclusion will go beyond gender and race and include neuro-diversity”

Diversity and inclusion will go beyond gender and race and include neuro-diversity. Today, about 12% of college students have some kind of physical, emotional, or learning disability that requires accommodation. More people with mental illness and sensory differences such as being on the autism spectrum are not just completing college, they are rock-stars in elite programs. While they have been given attendance flexibility, tutoring, note-takers, or alternative testing arrangements, corporate workplaces have no idea how to accommodate these differences. The research clearly demonstrates that individuals with “handicaps” are often the most productive employees who miss fewer days of work and stay longer in their jobs. Individuals with autism often out-perform neuro-typical individuals in tasks such as cyber-security. When 1 in 54 children have autism, it’s a population we can’t ignore. In my own classes, I’ve worked with students to provide alternate assignments for those who were too anxious to provide formal presentations, to record lectures with automatic subtitles for those with auditory processing challenges, and to find substitutes for tests that were usually given in timed situations in classrooms with distractions. Generally, the students who have diagnosed learning disabilities are very motivated, they’ve developed effective strategies for organizing themselves and for learning content, and they are among our highest performers. Some employers are catching on: For example, Microsoft’s dedicated Autism Hiring Program offers job recruitment and career development strategies related to diversity and inclusion. They found that people with autism have succeeded in multiple full- and part-time employment roles, including software engineers and data scientists.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

Diane Gayeski designed her career as an experiment in integrating personal and professional spaces and goals by leveraging emerging technologies. In 1980, she read Alvin Toffler’s book The Electronic Cottage 80 and pursued both her role as Professor of Strategic Communication at Ithaca College and leading consulting engagements and workshops from her home (formerly two stone barns from the 1800s) for organizations including the Bank of Montreal, General Electric, Abbott Diagnostics, The Ministry of Education of Turkey and the US Navy. Diane recently stepped down from an 11 year run as Dean of the Roy H Park School of Communications at Ithaca College go back to teaching and sharing her academic research, insights on Gen-Z, and new technology savvy with workplace decision-makers.

As a kid growing up in NE Pennsylvania, the local celebrities were the DJs at the pop music radio station. When they moved into my father’s office building, I spent Saturday mornings with my nose pressed against the studio window until one of the announcers felt sorry for me and invited me in. I was hooked. When PBS came to our area and started broadcasting classical music and Sesame Street, I was intrigued. And when I got a summer job before college at the local classical music station for 25 dollars/week, I discovered that their impressive sound came from a cramped, damp basement in the owners’ home- I was inspired. I recognized the power of the media to entertain and to educate AND I also saw that it could happen outside of big studios in NYC or Hollywood. I went on to study Television/Radio at Ithaca College and was encouraged by my professors to go on to graduate school to pursue instructional technology. Just as I was finishing my Ph.D., one of them called my parent’s home (the only phone number they could find for me) to tell her there was a teaching job back at my alma mater that fit my background perfectly, and I landed back there as a 25-year-old professor teaching corporate and educational media.

Looking for guest speakers, I was scanning Educational and Industrial TV magazine and found a tiny ad for something called “interactive video” and the company was based in nearby Rochester, NY. It said something about combining the vivid images of video with the intelligence of computer-based instruction — I could not imagine what that could be, so I went to see a demo. Most of the other folks in the room were corporate trainers who were wondering what channel we were watching. But I saw the potential in that unlikely setup of a clunky VCR hooked up to a refrigerator-sized computer. Playing on it was a simulation of a job interview designed to help deaf students learn to lip-read and perform well in career situations. I invited the inventor to a workshop that I mounted at Ithaca College, I started writing articles and prototyping crude interactive video programs on a VCR attached to an Apple II computer — and quite literally the world beat a path to my door. Along the way, I collaborated with an Ed Psych professor who was involved in computer-based testing — we connected professionally and then personally and within a year were married and had launched our own company, then called OmniCom Associates.

I wanted it all: a stable teaching job, the thrill of being an entrepreneur and consultant, to live in idyllic Ithaca but travel the world, and to have a family. Having multiple offices and people to manage was going to make all of that impossible. But could I work out of my house? Remember, this is back in the early 80s. I tried it. Clients who were used to slick sales presentations in big corporate offices trekked to our little airport and my rustic home where they were fed locally sourced food from the famous vegetarian restaurant, Moosewood. When they were stressed out by problems, they could sit by my pond. When they were on a roll, they could work through the night and even crash in our downstairs office/guest room. And when our genius young programmer had his dream chance to live for a year in Japan right when we had gotten our biggest contract, we said, “why not?”. He could send us the code by email each day through AOL (this was before universal email connectivity) and we’d try it out. He agreed that if he couldn’t meet our performance expectations, he’d return to the US. Of course, what we found out is what software companies do now — if you spread out your teams across the globe, the work goes on 24/7. Not only did we complete the project, but we also did so in about half the expected time, and our programmer became fluent in Japanese language and culture.

I took my son to conferences where he went from passing out handouts to being a teaching assistant, helping corporate professionals learn new interactive software. Instead of playing video games, he worked with the precursors to PowerPoint (something called Compel) and used floppy disks of Harvard Publishing to do desktop published school reports. My clients became his honorary aunts and uncles, and we developed the kind of trusting and transparent relationships that made us much more than “vendors” — we were true partners. Gosh — it’s like it was 100 years ago where you actually worked with and bought things from your family and friends.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

As you can tell from my background, I have felt for a long time that work needs to be re-humanized. It’s only in the last century that we peeled people away from their families and homes for most of their lives and sequestered them in schools and factories and office buildings. We need to stop talking about work/life ‘balance’ and focus on work/life INTEGRATION. Technology enables us to remove many barriers. And the young talent that’s going to enter the workforce will demand that their employers give them the opportunity to live healthy lives, to pursue their social justice interests and creative hobbies, and to enjoy their family and friends. Employers will have to be more flexible as to time, place, and even contractual agreements. Many people earn their livelihoods from a spectrum of sources — some part-time work, some gigs, some bartering. It won’t be choosing a 40 hour (or 60 hour) work week or nothing. And it’s not a bad thing for individuals to have more than one employer. We don’t owe our allegiance to a company — we owe it to our souls and to our loved ones.

So — employers need to re-think jobs. Where and whom they recruit. How they measure performance. And how their mission aligns with customers, employees, and other stakeholders.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

Skipping college is fine for folks like those tech entrepreneurs who knew exactly what they wanted to do and had the skills and resources to pursue that dream — even if it was in their parents’ garage. But some young people don’t have a family garage, they have no connections and no mentoring, and they have no idea what they want to do. College is not just a place to learn. All the knowledge that anybody needs for a good entry-level job is available free on the internet if you are motivated enough to pursue it. College is a bridge between your life within your family as a kid and independent living as an adult. It’s a place to meet people and see places and hear about ideas you would not encounter otherwise. It’s a place to discover new things about yourself, and to build a network that will be a support for you through the rest of your life.

My advice to kids: you don’t have to saddle yourself with a lot of debt. If you’re talented enough, there are lots of scholarships. If your academic record is not so hot, try out a community college or some online courses and volunteer and work at places that may give you some insights and skills. Elite colleges are not always the best choice — even if you can get in. College is what you make of it — not what it makes of you. Choose a place where you can become engaged in and out of the classroom, become known, and become your “best self”.

An expensive degree may well be worth it — and the only way to access certain careers — like becoming a physician or lawyer. In other areas like the arts or performance where talent needs to be nurtured, you need to be around other gifted and ambitious young people and connect with successful alumni to launch your career. Theatre, filmmaking, journalism, and music are some examples of those fields where you can only develop the kind of portfolio that will get you a job if you have other talented collaborators. Most colleges also have robust support for young entrepreneurs — they can be a great incubator for a business with competitions that provide financial support and free consultants on the faculty. Many of my students have walked out of graduation with companies or products that they have created themselves, and most of them have had at least 3 internships and lots of connections with people in the field.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

From what I can see from my own students and young alumni, they’ve already changed their approaches. First, they don’t think about having just one source of income or professional satisfaction. They may do coaching or music or hair styling or poetry or jewelry or art appraisal “on the side” while they also pursue a job that provides more stability and money. They do tons of research on companies, their CEOs, their boards, and their culture and only apply to those that they respect. It’s the job providers who need to change their approaches to attract the kind of talent they desire!

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Robots and chatbots are not creative — they can only do what can be programmed. The best hedge against being replaced by automation or by low-paid outsourced workers is to be highly educated enough to be cognitively flexible and creative. It doesn’t have to come from formal education, and it certainly can’t end there. The world will always need people with imagination, compassion, and insight.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Clearly, many people will go back to the office/factory/school/or wherever they worked pre-pandemic and some never left. However, many studies show that most workers want a flexible work arrangement where they can work away from the office for at least part of the week and I do see this trend continuing. It’s a win-win for employers and employees. For employers: it can reduce office space, utilities, upkeep, it can open up the talent pool to people who don’t want to relocate to their area, and it might make more extended hours possible (such as hiring people from different time zones so that customer help lines are open 24/7). For employees, it offers less time and money spent commuting, more time at home in a comfortable environment, the ability to multi-task home and work duties. Remote work is not only from home — many people now continue to work from vacation destinations, accompany their spouses on work trips, visit friends in interesting locations, or spend time with elderly parents. For society, remote work can lower pollution and reduce energy consumption and enable more time with family especially those with young children or the elderly who deserve time and attention from their loved ones.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

There’s a labor shortage and today’s young talent won’t put up with employment situations that don’t align with their values and don’t enable them to pursue a healthy and purpose-driven life. So employers are already modifying restrictive policies about how, when, and where to work. Next will come changes in schools that allow students to learn from home (or while traveling) and not count against them as being “absent”. It’s not impossible. Twenty years ago, (as it is today) my consulting office was based in my home and clients from Fortune 100 companies were delighted to meet there. My son went to a Montessori School that had a much more flexible approach to meeting learning outcomes, and he often travelled with me to client sites. I recall him phoning in one history assignment from our hotel in NYC where he role-played a radio host interviewing an explorer from the 1800s. He did his 3rd grade research paper on his laptop sitting in a bank VP’s office on Fifth Avenue in NYC. As a society, we need to change our value systems from the current focus on “getting ahead” and being “independent”. College students who were forced to live at home during COVID found that it actually might be nice to live at home and interact with their parents in an adult relationship. Many people are re-thinking the pressures to move up the ladder and take jobs that offer money but no other rewards in terms of pursuing a good life. More cooperative styles of living need to be embraced — that could look like more intentional communities, co-living options, and multi-generational homes. And more jobs will be part-time, seasonal, or specifically designed not to provide or expect participation in development or promotion opportunities

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers are used to being able to call the shots in terms of job requirements and to physically observe workers. Employees were also used to an office system taking care of many of their needs (for instance, calling in IT when the computer crashed, having someone else take out the trash and answer the phone, or providing lunch in the cafeteria). All of us will need to be more self-supporting and trusting and that can be challenging. A focus on meeting key performance indicators will mean that employers will need to actually describe clearly what they expect to be accomplished and not care about HOW it happens. And for employees, there will be more accountability and a need for self-discipline.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Our country has a very fragile social safety net, even without a pandemic creating massive layoffs and illness. Modern-day capitalism has failed to give us an equal safety net provided by the government and has also stripped us of the kind of family and community ties that were the safety net of individuals before Medicare and insurance. We need both — government policies and supports AND a more robust family and community infrastructure.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

My college students are my source of great optimism. Today they brainstormed topics for their senior capstone research paper, and they shared their passions. They are fascinated by many types of industries and work settings — museums, travel and tourism, high-end and as well as affordable housing, fashion, sports, medical marijuana, and live music events. But they also want to address systemic racism, women’s issues, LGBTQ+ rights, being more inclusive for individuals with physical, emotional, and cognitive disabilities, and environmental and sustainability issues. They think big with their heads and their hearts.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

We’ll see fewer jobs and more entrepreneurship and “gig” or freelance work. Back to how most humans lived. They didn’t have jobs. They did work that sustained them in various ways. Farmers didn’t have a ‘job’. My Italian immigrant grandmother didn’t have a ‘job’ but she did bring in money by having several cousins as boarders and she grew and canned a lot of her own food. We need to stop thinking about ‘jobs’ and more about sustainable lives.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

It’s not about making a living. It’s about creating a life. When most of us got sent home because of COVID, we discovered many things that we were missing. Having lunch with your spouse. Taking a walk in the garden while on a conference call. Watching the hummingbirds arrive at the feeder in spring. Some people got laid off — and when they were called back, they said “no thanks”. Sure, in our society people do need some source of money because we still need to buy most things that keep a roof over our heads and our tummies filled and clothed. But more people are realizing that money and a corner office are not everything — that the “living” they were making was not “living well” at all. People will continue to seek a lifestyle that allows them to actually enjoy what they work hard to provide for themselves and their loved ones. I’m a good example. After 11 years of being a Dean, I began to realize that I had no time to enjoy my Yacht Club membership, to entertain friends in my beautiful home, or to even take a vacation. I’m privileged to be in a profession that allowed me to step back into a tenured professor role, although at a much-reduced salary. Four months before I actually left the Dean position, COVID hit and I was working from home. Luckily, I was able to return to that great home office that I had set up for my consulting company decades before. I now have pictures of sunrises over my pond. I fed the deer. I took walks and ate my own good home cooking. And probably most importantly I had the flexibility to provide more care to my 98-year-old mom which enabled her to stay in her own independent living apartment rather than going to assisted living where she would have been in quarantine. As the ad says, “priceless”. We will see more people foregoing big paychecks for big lives. Goodbye work-life balance. Hello, life integration. There’s no real way to “balance” out most high-pressure jobs and the demands of a family, the pull of hobbies or volunteering or worship, and taking good care of yourself. The word “balance” throws us off — work and life are not two separate things that can be measured out and balanced on a scale. Work is part of life. How horrible it is to even posit that one works — and then — outside of that — has a life. It makes prison sound good! Work is a part of life and we don’t necessarily have to leave our families, our passions, our cultures, our values, and our homes out of it. Sure, there will always be jobs that can’t be done from home. And we’ve seen how difficult it is to try to entertain a three-year-old while running a Zoom meeting. However, people are starting to organize themselves and their families and their communities in ways that allow them to fully immerse themselves in the pursuits that matter to them while gaining more flexibility in where and when things get done. For example, intentional communities like EcoVillage in Ithaca have individually owned homes but collective spaces for shared child care, yoga, meals, nature walks, and gardens. The residents all volunteer two to three hours a week to keep the place going — to share in decision-making, maintenance, and cooking. While most residents do have jobs outside the community, many other responsibilities and expenses of life are shared. I shaped my own career to integrate my work with what I found fun and the way I wanted to pursue a family. Luckily, when I had my son, my then-husband was also a professor; we both took half-time maternity-paternity leaves and took completely different teaching schedules so that for the first few months of our son’s life, one of us was always home. I chose conferences to attend based partly on the places I wanted to visit — and those that would afford my son some unique learning opportunities. Some of his fondest memories are being taken around new places like Vancouver and Turin by my clients who were overjoyed to share their experiences with a kid. For-profit companies will look more like non-profits (and vice versa). Stakeholders (trustees, employees, customers, community neighbors, investors) all care a lot about a company’s corporate social responsibility. And most governments are going to mandate reporting on environmental, social, and governance initiatives and investments. For example, in mid-June, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation that would require public companies to report environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics as well as dictate specific reporting expectations on climate risks, political spending, CEO pay, and taxation rates. If you look at the websites of most big corporations — specifically on their HR / recruiting pages and their investor relations pages — you’ll see that they look like NGO’s — a lot of space is spent talking about how they are funding charitable initiatives, how they are promoting anti-racism, and what they are doing to minimize their impact on the environment.

In my own college classes, my students are very clear about how they research potential employers and internship sites and how they make their purchasing decisions. They want to join companies that share their values and promote initiatives that they are passionate about. They want to be able to have time at work to pursue volunteer activities, to engage in training and development about inclusion and diversity, and to be proud of their leaders. They are very aware of the political leanings and the personal behaviors of CEOs and they put their money where their mouths are. A number of them, for instance, said they would do anything they could to avoid ordering anything from Amazon because they did not support their labor practices. They wouldn’t eat at some chain restaurants because of the discriminatory language of their CEOs. One of my former students who is transgender and also a rock-star media analyst had their choice of jobs and chose one because of their employee interest groups in LGBTQ+ and because they would get paid time off for gender affirmation surgery and for coming back to our college to be a professional-in-residence.

If you look at the websites of many not-for-profits, you’ll see that they are being run much more like businesses, with very specific strategic plans, performance goals, and intricately designed financial strategies — they need this to survive and to ensure that donors feel confident in supporting them. Colleges are all experiencing the pressure to be more affordable and even with high tuition, they are having to cut corners. The most successful higher ed institutions look at their assets and develop ways to appropriately engage in revenue generation in new ways. For example, many urban universities realized that their real estate could be leveraged and they have generated public-private partnerships to build residential complexes with services like chain bookstores, coffee houses, and grocery stores. Others are creating incubators for students to begin businesses and film studios to make movies and corporate videos on contract. Some lease their extra parking space to local stores or airports, and others have found ways to become more like tourist destinations and hotels. Companies will hire and develop teams, not just individuals. We know that recruiting and retention is a huge challenge today, and that new graduates often find that residential affordability and social support are their biggest challenges in moving somewhere new to take a job. People often leave jobs because they don’t feel like anybody really cares about them, and often the demands of a job that requires long hours or travel is just too difficult when trying to meet family needs. Smart companies are incentivizing employees to refer their friends for jobs, and are looking to hire small groups of young graduates who have already developed teamwork skills and social relationships. Others are intentionally focusing their on-boarding on developing friendships and connections that can help with personal challenges such as finding good doctors or daycare or ethnic markets. One of my former students who is the head of HR for a multi-national engineering company reduced turnover among young high-potential employees by creating robust personal relationships among the employees and their families; employees would report that they experienced much less stress in their jobs when, for instance, they were traveling abroad and their wife’s car broke down and she was able to call a colleague who immediately went to her rescue. Many of my students move to Los Angeles after graduation, and for almost all of them, it’s far away from home and family. The only way it can be affordable is for them to go out there and live in groups — and to provide support for each other in finding the kind of gig-to-gig work that characterizes the film industry. The producers often encourage them to recommend their friends because they realize that they already know how to work together well and that they can complement each other’s expertise and personalities. Diversity and inclusion will go beyond gender and race and include neuro-diversity. Today, about 12% of college students have some kind of physical, emotional, or learning disability that requires accommodation. More people with mental illness and sensory differences such as being on the autism spectrum are not just completing college, they are rock-stars in elite programs. While they have been given attendance flexibility, tutoring, note-takers, or alternative testing arrangements, corporate workplaces have no idea how to accommodate these differences. The research clearly demonstrates that individuals with “handicaps” are often the most productive employees who miss fewer days of work and stay longer in their jobs. Individuals with autism often out-perform neuro-typical individuals in tasks such as cyber-security. When 1 in 54 children have autism, it’s a population we can’t ignore. In my own classes, I’ve worked with students to provide alternate assignments for those who were too anxious to provide formal presentations, to record lectures with automatic subtitles for those with auditory processing challenges, and to find substitutes for tests that were usually given in timed situations in classrooms with distractions. Generally, the students who have diagnosed learning disabilities are very motivated, they’ve developed effective strategies for organizing themselves and for learning content, and they are among our highest performers. Some employers are catching on: For example, Microsoft’s dedicated Autism Hiring Program offers job recruitment and career development strategies related to diversity and inclusion. They found that people with autism have succeeded in multiple full- and part-time employment roles, including software engineers and data scientists.

“Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”

–Confucius

I have always sought not just a job but more importantly SHAPED the job I had (as a professor and consultant ) to align with what I loved to do. As a young professor, I was assigned the courses nobody else wanted to teach. I put my own spin on them while I also developed new courses that allowed me to explore the things that fascinated me and enabled me to develop a unique niche as a consultant. As a consultant, I turned down many possible gigs and only chose those that sounded like they’d engage me, would allow me to work with people I enjoyed and would make me a more effective teacher and researcher.

I have had the chance to meet with this person a number of times for short periods because he’s a fellow Park School of Communications alum — But I’d love to have an extended and private conversation with Bob Iger (former CEO / Chair of Disney). I admire his leadership style and I found his advice very useful.

