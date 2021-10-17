Maxine Attong: “Uncertainty is a way of life”

Uncertainty is a way of life. The pandemic has been a lesson in uncertainty. The virus traveled around the world in record speeds and societies adapted. The information about the virus kept changing — animals could not contract Covid then tigers in the Bronx Zoo contracted it, younger people were safe until they started to die. Nothing was certain. Covid is evidence that we are living in a world that is volatile, dynamic, uncertain and ambiguous. The invitation is for us to check our assumptions and examine our need for certainty. Going forward plans cannot be long term. We need to adapt quickly. Decisions are not outputs; they are in transit points to our goal. As soon as there is a hitch we need to make another decision or tweak the one that we made. We must be willing to change decisions to match the prevailing conditions, while still going towards our goals.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

Maxine Attong’s intention is to fuel the leadership spark that resides in all of us, so that together we can bring change to the systems in which we live, play and work. She describes herself as perfectly imperfect, flawed with sparks of brilliance. She believes that all humans are intelligent, creative and want to do better. She helps others to remember this and in so doing to reconnect with their highest selves. Attong is a Gestalt-trained Certified Professional Facilitator, PCC Executive Coach and Organizational Development and Leadership Specialist who leverages her 20+ years of organizational excellence as a Certified Professional Accountant.

She holds a BSc Accounting and an MSc Organizational Development. Through coaching, keynotes, organization development consultancies and workshop facilitation, she assists leaders to lead from whom they truly are. She is the author of 2 business books- Change or Die — the Business Process Improvement Manual and Lead Your team to Win. Attong is the producer and host of the radio show/ podcast ‘Leadership Unlearned’, as well as of the TV show ‘Leadership Deprogrammed’. She is the founder of the Global Gestalt Leadership Conference, founder of the Call to Creativity programs for Professional Women, and Enhance U — Youth Leadership programs. Maxine likes spending time with the people she loves, hosting parties, being outdoors and adventure. Her self-intention is to live with abundance and joy.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

I am the third of four girls. I wasn’t first, I wasn’t last, I was the second middle child. In that position, I learned that it is possible to be neglected by the people who care the most about me and that is no fault of theirs or mine. My greatest desire as a kid was to be big. I thought that being an adult translated to doing what I wanted, how I wanted and I could live life by my own terms and conditions. I was willing to accept full responsibility for any, which way it turned out. In the family dynamic, I learned the value of speaking up, creating and forging my own path, making plans, and that while others may have opinions, all decisions are mine and I must face the consequences of them.

My mom was a single parent and a teacher. We all read at early ages and I was smitten by words. It was drilled into me from early that education was the way to change my economic circumstances and since I was intelligent I thought that I was expected to do more. Speaking up, taking responsibility and functioning without assistance, were the habits that shaped me in my earlier life. As I matured, I had to put these traits into perspective, to determine what habits no longer served me and to learn new ways of being. For example, being independent must be tempered with being able to ask for help. I realized that some of my best traits were about survival and reflected how a young girl made sense of the world around her. With that realization, I committed to carve a new way ahead. So began my unlearning which continues today. It has changed my perspective, and outlook on life. The unlearning clarified my purpose, hence the reason that I changed careers and why I am committed to work with Leaders, Women, and Youth.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

We all know that Artificial Intelligence is the game changer and that there will be fallout from this. The Covid -19 pandemic has given us a glimpse of how we may work in the future. Beyond the job losses and the adjustments, I believe that employers will face

Greater demand for Corporate Social responsibility — As Gen Z enters the workforce there will be more scrutiny on Corporate Social Responsibility. This generation is concerned about equity and social rights. They have grown up in a digital age and value connectivity. In their online world, individuals are equal and they make little distinctions along ethnicity, gender and other traditional differentiators. They will demand that companies take a stand on social issues and walk the talk. They are going to call out contradictions. As a result, employers will pay more attention to and be more intentional about Corporate Social Responsibility.

Building a Culture of Equity –Diversity has been the buzzword for the last decade and for some employers this has been a tick in the box exercise. The conversation is going to shift to equity. This is a systemic shift and calls for a deep dive into what exists and a questioning of our assumptions. This is not going to be an easy task for employers and will call for some fundamental shifts in business practices.

New skills for employees — As manual and technical jobs are automated and replaced with AI, employers will need to up-skill and upgrade the workforce. Employers will need to weigh the orientation costs associated with new hires against the provision of training to existing employees.

Leadership for the common good– Leadership is now he 5th factor of production. Technology has shifted capital, labor and land online and the spirit of entrepreneurship has created the new ideas and concepts to support the shift. I am redefining leadership as the harnessing of the creativity and the intelligence of team members to create common good. This speaks to our humanity and recognizes that while we have exploited and explored the other factors or production, we have not mined the possibilities that leadership can unleash. With flatter organizational structures with more distributed processes, employers will be more co-creative and collaborative with employees. This will encourage employees to bring their intelligence and their creativity that they use in other aspects of their lives to the workplace. The creation of common good will become the most critical factor to deal with the demands of Gen Z and societal calls for demonstrated equity. This is not a promotion of any one type of leadership, it is planting the seed that employers will be called upon to intentionally demonstrate leadership beyond the achievement of company strategy.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

For many generations college was a gateway that transformed economic and social status, hence the prevailing narrative of college as a vital next step.

For exactly the reasons you mentioned this is no longer an absolute truth. The world is a lot more volatile and changes are ongoing, yet we are asking young adults to use old methods to enter and succeed in a changed workplace.

If I were speaking directly to young adults, then I would ask, “ If you are thinking about college as the only way to start, whose voice is that? Is it yours? Is this your decision?”

Parents, teachers and other adults plant the idea of college unconsciously and sometimes deliberately. Therefore the potential graduate needs to pause and ask, “Is this my decision?” It can be difficult to separate our thoughts from those of the adults around us.

College is a vehicle not a destination. What is your destination? How do you want to feel and what can you see yourself doing each and every day? This is a clue. If you are uncertain about what that means or how it will translate then take your time. What do you like to do? What makes your heart sing?

Students do not have to limit themselves to the US for education. There are colleges around the world equal to those in the US, with a cheaper price tag. Some schools have work and study options, which help the students to get prepared for work and build their resume. Online learning with a few face-to-face classes is a model that offers students travel opportunities to network with other students.

Not all professions require a college degree. Some professions require certifications that are cheaper than degrees and allow the student to work in her chosen field in a relatively short time. The student can work, study and certify at the same time.

With the rising price tag of a college education and the signal from some of the largest companies that they may no longer need college degrees for entrants I expect to see a return to apprenticeship in some professions and trades.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

We have accepted the shift from having a job-for-life to jobs being stepping-stones, now we are going to shift to being employee- consultants. A job may need to be redefined as hours worked and compensation received. We are accustomed to workers in lower pay grades having 2 or 3 jobs, to make ends meet, now multiple jobs may be a trend for all of us. Since we can work from home with an emphasis on task completion or objectives achievement, then it may be possible to share our services with more than one employer at a time.

Once we accept that a job may not look the way that it used to, we begin to accept different working arrangements.

Employee and employer relationships will be even more transactional.

As a coach, I realize that while people are aware of their talents and interests, they do not always know how to leverage these to a different career path. They get hung up on the jargon and exclude themselves from opportunities that seem to be outside their scope. The challenge is to go beyond the words and look for fit. My client was a Treasury Manager and through coaching realized that her competence made her excellent for Risk Management at another bank. Drill down into each job offer and you will realize that your experience allows you to fit in multiple opportunities.

This may be a good time to change industries and take your skills to where it is needed. For example, the cannabis industry is in start-up mode and your skills are greatly needed. Your skills can help grow a new or emerging industry.

The law of attraction means that it’s easier to find a job when you have a job. Accept a job that works for you and your needs at this time. Pivot was the buzzword for 2020 and it quickly became a misnomer. The truth is to pivot you must have one foot securely planted on the ground while you make your turn. Consider the job that you take as your pivot point. When you are not worried about living expenses, you will have the luxury to think about your next step. Cover the basics and keep on planning.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

The AI revolution calls for us to display our humanity. The trend is clear. Jobs that are technical or mechanical, manual or data and analytics driven are those with a higher probability of disappearing while those with a more human element have a lower probability of disappearing.

Technical professions will need to consider how their output connects with the needs of other professions or clients, and how is it adding value to the network. Technical job ranges will be expanded beyond the creation of output to include the recommendations for use of the output, decision-making, scenario analysis and problem solving. Regardless of career we are all being asked to go beyond the obvious. The questions we each need to answer are “What is my output contributing to? What else can be done with the output? Who do I need to connect with for the output to bring value?

The human brain is going to have to rethink its thinking.

This excites me because going forward jobs will involve the human and the humane aspects of our existence. This calls for us to move from being talking heads, to speaking from our hearts and our souls. We are going to display intelligence and imagination. This frees us up to be our truest self. It’s truly beautiful since we are returning to all of who we are.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

Work from home is good business. The savings are real and can positively impact the company’s bottom line. Rent, utilities, coffee, water, bathroom supplies, travel are some expenses that will be greatly reduced or negated. Jobs that are not client facing can easily continue to work from home.

Employers will balance the cost savings with the needs of employees. Some employees may need the human connection of working face to face for mental health and personal preferences. For many the workplace provides safety, sanity and comfort.

Trust will determine employer’s willingness to maintain working from home. Employers with low trust will want employees to return to the workplace; those with higher levels of trust will continue work from home practices.

Work from home is also ideal for persons who are vaccine hesitant, to keep their jobs.

As workplaces balance the two scenarios I anticipate the following trends:

Hybrid model — This is already in practice as workplaces manage the need for social distancing and limiting the number of persons in enclosed spaces. This model sees staff coming to the workplace on some days and others working at home on a rotating basis.

Movement away from city centers — Workplaces no longer need expensive retail spaces. With smaller number of staff they can opt for reduced spaces in city centers as a ‘showroom office’ for client meetings.

More Part Time Rentals — As companies reduce their office space, large halls will be rented for town halls and company wide events. Teams will rent spaces to host team events.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

The futurist Kurzweil shares that “We won’t experience 100 years of progress in the 21st century — it will be more like 20,000 years of progress”. While we changed the way that we lived — e.g. banking, dating, and entertainment — save for the use of IT, we did not change the way that we worked. The way that we worked was out of synch with the way that we lived. Now that work has changed there will continue to be societal shifts, some of which are in existence and will now be more common.

Home Schooling — As parents work from home, more parents will opt for home schooling. If schools mandate Covid-19 vaccination as a condition of face-to-face school then, this will become more popular. Some parents already pool resources to afford private tutors for their children. The tutors offer a combination of online and face-to-face tutoring so that the children can socialize together.

Changes in hiring requirements — Henrietta Fore, executive director of the United Nations Children’s Fund described the pandemic as a ‘global education emergency.’ Not all students had access to or thrived with online learning; some were left behind and have lost their footing. Some teenagers worked to assist families supplement incomes, and will not relinquish this income or independence to return to school. I know teenagers who have started micro businesses and see no future in school. This means that the future employees may not have high school diplomas but will have several skills that make them ideal workers. In the future, more employers will change job entry requirements and offer more apprenticeship programs

Shared workplace centers -– Employees from different companies will have the option to work from centralized workspaces. These will be more formal coffee shop type arrangements that promote networking and socialization. These will be in cheaper locations and can house employees from different companies.

Communal Living — As we shift to shared workplace centers we will mimic this in the way that we live. There will be more shared spaces for different families to enjoy at the same time.

Mental Health — The pandemic helped to reduce the taboos around mental health and depression. Our society will continue to adopt more positive attitudes about this and make this a part of our self-care and care for others.

More micro business — Micro businesses will facilitate the exchange of goods and services between individuals. This will be a largely unregulated industry that will operate at a community level on the basis of trust.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Changes are going to come swiftly and it will be difficult to pinpoint exactly when the change was made. The temporary shifts that were made during the pandemic to accommodate productivity are now the way that things are done. Both employers and employees will want to maintain the changes that benefit them. Some of those changes are

More distributed organization — As employees work from home, business processes will need to be more streamlined. For effectiveness and efficiency to be maintained employees will need greater access to information and will be empowered to make decisions independently. This puts more responsibility and accountability on the employees. Some employees will embrace this while for others it may lead to higher levels of stress. The employer who may be concerned about hierarchy and role based power may not be comfortable with this scenario.

Accessibility vs. Availability — When employees retreated home their main complaint was that employers accessed them at any time. Employers need to distinguish between accessibility and availability. Working from home means that the team members are accessible at almost any time. It does not mean that they are available all of the time.

Work Life balance — Work has encroached our homes. We can no longer shut our doors and leave the workplace behind, our living space is now the workplace. Before work- life balance was a joint conversation between employer and employee now the onus is on the employee to set and maintain the boundaries for work. While the workplace may provide guidelines, it is left to the employee to maintain the balance.

More shift options — Working from home suggests that employees are more in charge of their working hours and can tailor their work to match personal preferences or schedules. Employers may struggle to accept this since deadlines or processes may require all employees being “at work” at more or less the same time. A work shift system will allow personal preferences to work once the relevant changes are made to processes.

Greater demand for accountability — The resistance to Covid 19 vaccine is an interesting phenomenon. We realized that we are not in control of our lives that we have willingly gotten smart phones and turned on the locations trackers, we deliberately signed up for social media and now our words, actions and preferences are tracked. We have credit cards and our financial patterns have been analyzed and used to manipulate us. Collectively we realized that we are leaving crumbs every time we are online and these are being accumulated and manipulated to influence our spending patterns and our thinking. For me vaccine hesitancy reflects that people are saying, “ I have choice. I don’t trust what I am being told. I have a new awareness.” Going forward this attitude will prevail in workplaces. This awareness may translate to shareholders asking more questions, more watch groups targeting employers and employers being held accountable for actions and results

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

I will reframe this question as “ What are shareholders willing to give up for employees to have a social net?” While employees lost jobs and earnings the larger enterprises reported profits. There is an inherent contradiction between the lofty core values and inspirational mission statements and the employee’s actual experience. If these words were true then employers would have put measures in place to assist employees get through the pandemic. Some may argue that this is the government’s job. I agree it is the government’s job for its employees. Non-government workers also need to be covered by their companies. What would it be like if organizations truly believed and acted from their espoused core values and ethical statements? If they did then this would be not be a question.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

I think that we are each coming out of pandemic more human and aware of our fragility. We have all lost, we have all been denied the things that we were accustomed to and for a lot of us our way of life has been forever changed. As the pandemic raged, we experienced a shift. Our lives slowed down and we reprioritized what was important. We began to look after each other and take care of the ones around us. The value of human connection was highlighted and most of us built stronger relationships with our families and friends. Our lives were disrupted and yet here we are. The pandemic tested the resilience of humans and our ability to adapt to change. This I consider a successful test run for future societal shifts. Whatever the future holds our creativity, our intelligence and our love for each other are my greatest sources of optimism.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

At a macro level, this is a good time to support the growth of small and micro businesses. Private and public organizations can steer new entrepreneurs to provide the goods and services that are needed for the future. They can also assist with providing incubators, start up capital, training and mentorship, to nurture these businesses and get them going.

On an individual level the challenge is to reduce the anxiety that is being felt as we wait for an opportunity. Some recommendations would be:

Learn new things. Follow your curiosity to online communities and events in your area of interest. This is an exploration; there is no need to commit to anything. This keeps your curiosity alive and keeps you plugged-in and motivated.

The exploration is not limited to professional areas. If there was a hobby or a passion that you shelved for your career then, this may be an opportunity to rekindle that love. This will assist lessen the anxiety while looking for a job and who knows where it may lead.

Assess current skill sets and retrain. The new job opportunities may need different skills or a different application of existing skills. Look at the trends of the new jobs and understand what new skills that are required. Accept free training that is offered; attend the webinars or conferences that speak to the new needs of your industry.

Get involved in professional associations and industry events. Contribute or volunteer to make their events successful. This is a way to network, understand what’s happening and to seek opportunities

Seek out charities and donate time and skills. Giving to others makes us appreciate what we have and remind us of all that we have. It also may provide new networks and showcase how your skills can be differently applied

If you can afford to, then travel. Use the down time to experience a different way of life and see how other people live. A change of scenery encourages new thinking that can assist you view your circumstances differently.

This is a good time to slow down and take care of you. In the down time you can ask yourself, “What do I want going forward? How do I want to live going forward?” It is a time to pause and reflect before going forward.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Work from Wherever — Covid-19 introduced us to work from home. This will continue to evolve. As work from home becomes regularized we will soon be working from wherever. We will all have the option to be digital nomads. While this is not a new trend, some professions were debarred from participating because attendance at a physical location was required. Now the option is open to most professions. True international Workplace. Working from anywhere means that employers can select employees from a large international pool. There are highly qualified and experienced persons around the world who will jump at the opportunity to work with international companies without having to migrate. This explosion will translate to a culturally diverse workplace. The navigation of people and cultures will enrich our personal experiences and our workplaces. This is true diversity, not a tick in the box exercise. This is already happening. Since the pandemic my coaching practice has attracted clients from around the world. Uncertainty is a way of life. The pandemic has been a lesson in uncertainty. The virus traveled around the world in record speeds and societies adapted. The information about the virus kept changing — animals could not contract Covid then tigers in the Bronx Zoo contracted it, younger people were safe until they started to die. Nothing was certain. Covid is evidence that we are living in a world that is volatile, dynamic, uncertain and ambiguous. The invitation is for us to check our assumptions and examine our need for certainty. Going forward plans cannot be long term. We need to adapt quickly. Decisions are not outputs; they are in transit points to our goal. As soon as there is a hitch we need to make another decision or tweak the one that we made. We must be willing to change decisions to match the prevailing conditions, while still going towards our goals. Leadership is Distributed — At the start of the pandemic, leaders were just as baffled as team members. The decisions about what to do and how to manage needed to be made with various professionals. Traditional support functions like Human Resources and Health and Safety took leadership roles. Human Resources led the charge on working from home policies while the safety professionals kept abreast of the disease. Now that employees have tasted this involvement in leadership and decision-making they will want this to continue. With the flattening of the organization employees will need to lead themselves more often and more decisions will be made at an employees desk. Mental Health Awareness — During the pandemic we all experienced anxiety. Depression and addiction rates were reported as being on the rise. As a result, we are aware that mental health is critical for a healthy and productive work force. The taboos on mental health will be eroded and more employers will accept this as part of their health plans and wellness initiatives. More companies have expanded medical coverage to include coaching and therapeutic services and more providers are popping up to provide these services

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

My favorite quote is — “An unexamined life is not worth living”- Socrates.

I need to be sure that my thoughts, my decisions and my behavior are about what’s happening in the here and now and not the repetition of an old pattern. If I am making decisions because of a childhood fantasy or because of something that happened to me as a kid or because of what my parents or teachers told me, then I need to stop and question myself. Can you imagine in the here and now making decisions based on something that you heard or interpreted 30 odd years ago? The world has shifted since our parents were young.

Many of our narratives and assumptions about others and ourselves are based on what we have heard, learned or a one time experience.

I continue to unlearn, it offers me the opportunity see the world afresh as a blank canvas and not through the lives of the people who came before me. They did their best under their circumstances; I can’t live my life through their eyes and words. I need to find my own path so that I can encourage the ones who come after me to also find their own paths. In this way, each generation gets clearer and clearer.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That’s easy Arianna Huffington. From where I sit she seems to have examined her life and its well worth it.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

