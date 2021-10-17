Robb Wagner Of Stimulated-Inc: “Companies are just beginning to value stakeholders”

Some time ago, I got involved in a tech startup because I was in a position to connect the company with A-list celebrity talent and I happened to believe in the shareholders. In the beginning, there was a lot of talk about how all stakeholders were going to benefit from this startup’s success. Over time, however, as the company built its social media platform, I noticed a pivot away from the promise of shared success. Terms like ‘sweat equity were used more and more as we onboarded young, hungry employees. We hired people at what I thought were low pay rates, but it wasn’t my money, so there wasn’t much I could do about it. The dangling carrot was ‘shares,’ not fair compensation.

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

As a part of this interview series called “Preparing For The Future Of Work,” we had the pleasure to interview Robb Wagner, an experiential artist whose creative breakthroughs have raised the bar on big and small screens, Robb Wagner is founder and CEO of Stimulated-Inc., which he launched in 2005. Through this hybrid creative studio, Robb has become a trusted ally to such global brands as Disney, Viacom, Carnival Cruise Lines, and YouTube, among others. He spearheaded P. Diddy’s virtual duet with the late Notorious B.I.G., imagined the live direction of Disney’s Hannah Montana 3D Film, led the production of Michael Jackson’s This Is It 3D Tour, and produced the first-ever YouTube Music Awards, alongside Spike Jonze.

A specialist in erasing the line between the physical and virtual worlds, Robb’s real magic sauce is to forecast emerging technologies and call on them in the right creative moment. This ability to innovate, design, direct and produce his own work has helped Robb solidify long-lasting industry relationships and build teams to get these radical jobs done. As a result, Robb’s work spans 14 years of cultural moments, like the Academy Awards, Foo Fighters Concerts, and the MTV Video Music Awards.

Throughout, Robb’s aim is to create a bridge between imagination and reality and collaborate on partnerships where the ask is simple: How can we do something that’s never been done before?

Robb’s motto is “Live your best creative work life.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background? Where do you come from? What are the life experiences that most shaped your current self?

Growing up in Southern California’s skate/surf scene, I initially imagined I might become a graphic designer. As a teenager, however, I came to realize that graphic design work was not the artistic experience I thought it would be. There was less creative freedom in the work than I had romanticized, so young adulthood brought me to LA’s Silverlake area, where I channeled my need to be creative into music. This was during the early 1990s.

Simultaneously, I began working in television post-production just before reality television burst onto the scene, which made post-production a more complicated process than it already was. Before reality television, we simply filmed scripted scenes and edited them together. But reality TV required us to film hundreds of hours of footage the cameras endlessly record. As a result, editors and directors became overwhelmed in the editing room and spent all of their time hunting for the right footage instead of doing the job they loved.

I wanted to help solve this problem for them so, tapping my inner coder, I wrote software called Footage File, and hired loggers to log all the footage into the system, including keywords and timecode. This enabled directors and editors to search for keywords and instantly locate the footage they needed to make an edit work. My software became an industry standard and was used in the post-production of projects like “AFI’s 100 Years 100 Movies” series for CBS, the “Motown 40” documentary for ABC, and hundreds of primetime programming hours for FOX and The Disney Channel. It was even used in the post-production of the 1996 and 2000 Democratic National Conventions. This lit my fire for developing creative workflow solutions that helped others live their best creative work-lives.

After I had my fill of post-production, I moved into the live production side of television shows like the “MTV Video Music Awards” and the “MTV Movie Awards,” ultimately becoming a producer in that genre, but still wanting to be more creative. So when MTV decided to use 50 video screens at the Video Music Awards in 2004, I jumped at the chance to oversee creative development for that aspect of the production.

At the time, I didn’t know that I was about to find my true calling, but that’s what happened. As it turned out, I loved the creative experience of working with larger-than-life video screens, and I believed they should be used for more than just eye candy. I wanted to use LED video screens as narrative to help tell stories. I saw an opening in a brand-new space and, in 2005, I launched Stimulated-Inc. to lead the creative development and execution of high-level visual content for LED video screens at broadcast events like “The Academy Awards,” concerts like “Disney’s High School Musical, The Concert Tour” and “Michael Jackson’s This Is It,” and live events like Fiat Chrysler Group’s annual meeting or Carnival Cruise Line’s immersive entertainment. Ever since, my focus has been what I call experiential transformation, because I don’t like sitting still, or doing the same thing over again. I am constantly looking for opportunities to do something that has never been done before.

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

I believe hybrid work is going to be a major disruption for employers. This will cause a radical shift in the way employers interact with not only in-house employees, but remote employees as well. I happen to know a thing or two about hybrid creative work at scale because I made my own business hybrid 10 years ago. We produce seven-figure creative projects for global companies using this model.

The first pivot employers will need to make is adopting fundamental mindset shifts that will feel counterintuitive to them. For example, in my Hybrid Creative Playbook, I cite one of our internal policies at Stimulated-Inc., which is not assigning work to remote artists. Instead, we let them tell us which jobs they want to work on and — as a result — we get better work. Not every employer will be able to make this mindset leap, so that is likely to be a struggle.

Then there is hybrid workflow, which is a monster of a problem at scale. Anyone can get a task done by enlisting a remote worker on sites that claim to make finding talent easy. But most people don’t take the time to appreciate how much work those sites make you do (i.e., making posts, reviewing candidates, scheduling calls, giving access to folders, emailing links, taking on the risk of working with someone new) all before getting any work done. At the scale of a global company, this repetitious process will make work even more inefficient, costly and exhausting.

To succeed at hybrid work, companies will need to develop or adopt bespoke workflow solutions that are designed to solve their specific workflow problems. Once they do that, they can realize all of the benefits of hybrid work at scale, including more productivity using fewer resources and less effort overall, and a better work-life balance for their employees.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high-profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

This is an interesting question for me to answer because I quit high school during my junior year. I struggled with dyslexia and, at the time, thought I could ‘get on with my life,’ but it took me about 20 years to actually do that. I believe a college degree is proof that a person can finish something they started, which is one of the most important attributes I look for in a new-hire. For me, it’s that simple. Some people try the ‘fake it until you make it’ approach, and a lucky few might find some success with that. I personally feel that a college degree has value. How much value is the question, and the answer can be variable depending on the industry and the job.

For instance, if someone has the dream of becoming an aerospace engineer, could they achieve that without earning a degree? Here’s the paradox: Richard Branson is a high school dropout who owns the aerospace company, Virgin Galactic, but I’d be willing to bet that every aerospace engineer within his company holds a degree qualifying them to do the job. So the answer is up to each individual.

As the owner of a company who might hire you, my advice to young adults considering whether to go to college is this: you risk being overlooked, passed over or disqualified by not having a degree.

It’s a hot-button issue for sure, with business and thought leaders like Gary Vaynerchuck and Scott Galloway leaning into the conversation. I recommend following them for more insight into this complex question.

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment, but employment that fits their talents and interests?

As an employer, I’ve noticed a fickleness in younger generations when the work they’re given isn’t inline with their passions. And when they take on assignments they’re not passionate about, I might not get their best work, which is neither good for the employer nor the employee. I ultimately found my own calling by seeking out work that I liked doing, and avoiding work that I didn’t. But even when I did work that I didn’t necessarily like doing, I still gave it one hundred percent. I never lost sight of what would fulfill me, and I finally got to make a career of doing what I love.

So my advice to job seekers is to chase your dreams, work hard at everything you do along the way, and do your best work even if you’re not passionate about what you’re doing. Be mindful that if you take on work that you are not passionate about, and you don’t do your best work, you will not help yourself or your employer move forward.

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appears frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

Unfortunately, just about everyone is susceptible to some form of disruption, and I don’t believe there’s a magic bullet for hedging against being replaced by automation or robots. My best advice is to constantly look into the future. If you can see yourself being disrupted out of a job, disrupt yourself before you can be disrupted. That’s worked for me over and over, but I’m an entrepreneur, not an employee, so I have a different perspective.

When I saw video editing becoming democratized, for example, I stepped away from that kind of work. I aligned myself with live production because it still relied on specialized skills that I had. Another is the kind of visual content that I create. I saw visual content creation becoming democratized, even automated, so I focused on experiential content creation because fewer people have that skill-set and it is more difficult to replace with automation. That’s what I mean by disrupting yourself before you can be disrupted.

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

I see work from home as more than a trend but rather a new way of life for people and companies alike. For instance, one of the top digital artists at our creative studio is doing as good a job working from home as he did coming to work in our studio every day. There are some inconveniences to our company, like having to send messengers and shuttle hard drives back and forth from our office to his house, but he is able to help his kids get ready for school in the morning instead of having a 90-minute drive in traffic at the beginning of his workday. The same is true at the end of the workday when he is able to be right there with his family. So I’m okay with it.

The same is true with others in our company like bookkeepers. They don’t need the stress of getting their kids off to school and battling traffic just to arrive at our offices on time. That’s just not necessary for certain positions. There are other positions within our company where we need our employees to be at our office on time. The work of our video editors, for example, requires close collaboration that doesn’t work remotely. For them, work from home isn’t an option. But for those for whom it is an option, there’s no reason to believe work from home shouldn’t be a continuing trend.

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

If there’s one thing we learned during the pandemic, it is how much we rely on people who are commonly thought of as ‘unskilled labor.’ I read a tweet that summed it up: “Lockdown means working-class people delivering things to rich people.” I thought that was spot-on. It is time for our society to put a fair value on those people who are essential to our everyday lives: from the farm worker who bakes in the sun to put produce on our tables, to the person at the grocery store who makes sure it is still vibrant when we put it into our cart, and everyone in between. Society needs to better recognize that all of these people are critical to our wellbeing and pressure companies to be sure they are treated equitably. For instance, some grocery chains try to limit their employees’ hours so they don’t need to offer medical insurance. When profits are at all-time highs, is this an equitable policy? Society needs to learn how to reward equitability so more businesses adopt equitable practices.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

One of the most difficult changes for employers to accept will be relinquishing control of people’s time when they are working from home. The relationship needs to shift from the typical hour-by-hour or day-by-day supervision of time to one based on an expectation of work required with set deadlines and compensation schedules. It is then up to the employee to get the work done within the allowed time and budget. This is a mindset shift employers will need to make, because when an employee is not reporting to your physical space, you don’t own their time. This is how we have been managing our hybrid teams for the past 10 years and it works well for us. But this mindset shift could be difficult for some employers to make.

For employees, a change that may be difficult to accept is that not all jobs will be doable on their own terms. During the pandemic, we’ve seen a shift in the attitude that people have toward going to work at a physical location, or even doing certain jobs (case in point: the current shortage in workers for the service or trucking industry. Pandemic restrictions gave people a taste of working from home, and many don’t want the drive to work again. But not all jobs can be done from home or on your own terms, and that will be difficult for some employees to accept.

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

The social fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic has varied industry by industry. I’ve seen some of the worst fallout because of the work I do in the live entertainment industries, which have been devastated by the pandemic. Industries where the lines between work-life and social-life are the thinnest seem to be heavily impacted. Those industries need to think about building social safety nets for their workers in the event of another global paradigm shift that turns lives upside down.

Take the cruise industry, for example, where workers were devastated by the pandemic both financially and socially, leading to some tragic endings. Just imagine being a young person pursuing your dream of working on a cruise ship as an entertainer, or other job. You work, live, eat and sleep on the ship. Your friendships are made there; even your romances. Then BOOM: a paradigm shift like the pandemic upends that social safety net seemingly overnight. Your job, income, housing, friends and self-worth disappear into thin air.

There are a lot of industries like this, where jobs are more than just going to work. I believe the pandemic will be a wake-up call in these cases, prompting employers to adopt industry-wide plans that address the welfare of their employees when they’re impacted by a cataclysmic crisis. The bottom line is that companies and industries have an obligation to take care of stakeholders. Employees are stakeholders.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

My greatest source of optimism about the future of work is the ongoing appetite for innovation, disruption and transformation. As long as people crave change, I believe there will be work to do. As a society, we need to do a better job of embracing change and letting go of the old ways that aren’t working or don’t make the world a better place. Let’s face it: we’re not in a great place when it comes to the world we’re leaving behind for our future generations. And while the next generation has little interest in preserving the past when it comes to destroying the planet or increasing corporate profits, real innovation can create new opportunities for them. For instance, the job title of social media coordinator didn’t exist until recently. Now every company needs one.

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between the job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

Stimulus has shortened the gap between the disruption of COVID-19 and the return to work. Initiatives like PPP and SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans have a direct positive impact on companies’ ability to survive and provide employment. By comparison, we didn’t have stimulus during and after the great recession of 2007 to 2009. Only banks received financial aid, and they didn’t use that to help others. Because of the lack of stimulus back then, companies and employees felt that wide gap more than we are feeling it today. A lot of businesses either went bankrupt or nearly bankrupt, my own included.

We were on the edge for about 18 months during that time. Then, when the world finally started opening up again, our clients were gun-shy about spending. Consequently, there was an extended period where businesses didn’t spend, and even when they did it was at a lower level than before. In certain industries that I worked in during that time, spending never bounced back to pre-recession levels. As a result, companies and their employees were asked to do more work for less compensation than before. This caused me to stop working in those industries.

I haven’t noticed that phenomenon this time, which I believe is due to stimulus. Stimulus has let companies help their clients make it through their own COVID-19 related struggles. Bank accounts didn’t drain down to nothing like they did during the great recession. Stimulus has helped create stability during a very unstable time, including narrowing the gap between disruption and return to work. Whether it’s stimulus or other programs that we pay into, businesses need financial mechanisms that will allow them to remain viable and stable during volatile times.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Hybrid work is more than a pandemic Band-Aid; it’s a long-range strategy.

If there’s any major business lesson to be learned in the wake of COVID-19 (or any other global paradigm shift, for that matter), it’s that embracing hybrid ways of working is essential to staying agile during such events. But the benefits of a hybrid strategy extend far beyond the pandemic Band-Aid many companies have put in place. As someone whose company went hybrid a decade ago under different circumstances, I see a clear future for this model as a long-range solution.My best case study is the following excerpt from my Hybrid Creative Playbook: Before I invented my hybrid creative process, I was trying to do creative work using a traditional approach. At the time, I owned a building in Los Angeles, I owned the workstations and the software, and I had the problem of trying to schedule all of the best artists in Los Angeles in and out of my studio at the exact moments when we needed them, but the best artists were often already booked.

And just because they were the best artists in Los Angeles didn’t mean they were the best artists for the projects we were working on. In other words, when a job or task was outside the capabilities of our in-house team, our only option was to try to bend our artists and stuff them into holes where they didn’t fit. This caused us to lose endless time, lose countless money, and when artists felt like they had failed, it broke our creative spirit.

What’s more, after the workday was done, my team and I continued working into the night, desperately calling around to find more artists; to say this approach was inefficient, costly, and exhausting is an understatement. It was crushing.

Then, the problem became magnified when our clients started asking us to develop creative projects that were even further outside the capabilities of the artists in Los Angeles—that is to say, Los Angeles had some of the best motion, animation, and VFX artists in the world, but it lacked the specialized interactive talent that we needed to develop and execute the next generation of interactive multimedia projects our clients suddenly craved.

At one point, our best client brought us a project that couldn’t be done the traditional way. If we were to try to outsource the jobs to other creative agencies who specialized in the work, our budget and schedule would have broken. The project was unproducable, but I knew it was a great project for us, and our client, and I refused to let go of it. Then, a light bulb went off. What if we could scour the world for artists with the specialties we needed? Could these specialized artists create high-level assets that we would use to assemble the final product in-house? And could we develop the technology and the workflow to automate all of the remote work, from finding the best artists for the job to the final delivery of their largest files and everything in between? The answer to these questions was yes. Because I built this, we reduced our in-house team to a core group of only the most talented artists, which made our talent sourcing headaches disappear. We were able to invest all of the saved time and money into higher-level creativity which benefited our clientele. The unproducable project that I mentioned earned the best ever customer ratings for our client and won a Live Design award. This became the better way of doing high-level creative work, like animation, motion, development, and design.

2. More people are ready to live their best work lives.

The pandemic sparked a movement where young people rejected the idea of doing inefficient, costly, and exhausting work. This has led to a hiring crisis in certain industries. In addition, I’ve noticed that younger generations seem less interested in ‘paying dues’ to an extent that it creates a work-life imbalance.

When I was an entry-level employee working in the major entertainment industries, I was expected to work 15-hour days. At the time, I didn’t mind because I would be backstage at The Academy Awards or at some global concert event. But with younger generations, the allure of being overworked and underpaid by shiny jobs has worn off. For instance, I know several young people who are walking away from entertainment production because they want to see what it is like to not work 15-hour days. They want to know what a 9-to-5 life feels like.

At my creative studio, we call this living your best creative work-life: a balance that supports my fiery passion for both work and play, which is often easier said than done. I achieved this for myself and my company 10 years ago by going hybrid and putting systems in place that let us be more efficient. By removing inefficient, costly, and exhausting project management, we found ourselves with more time to do what we love at work while having an equally fulfilling life outside of work. I believe we will see more companies recognize that by offering their employees the best possible work-life, these companies and their employees will thrive.

3. Companies are just beginning to value stakeholders.

Some time ago, I got involved in a tech startup because I was in a position to connect the company with A-list celebrity talent and I happened to believe in the shareholders. In the beginning, there was a lot of talk about how all stakeholders were going to benefit from this startup’s success. Over time, however, as the company built its social media platform, I noticed a pivot away from the promise of shared success. Terms like ‘sweat equity were used more and more as we onboarded young, hungry employees. We hired people at what I thought were low pay rates, but it wasn’t my money, so there wasn’t much I could do about it. The dangling carrot was ‘shares,’ not fair compensation.

When one of our young employees told me he needed to earn a better salary in order to avoid working as a rideshare driver at night, this bothered me. I advocated for a pay raise for him only to be met with resistance from the key shareholder, who suggested that the three of us jump on a call. During that conversation, the employee told the shareholder why he needed two jobs just to make ends meet, and how difficult life and work were for him as a result. The shareholder responded by calling the employee ‘short-sighted’ and not playing the ‘long-game.’

A huge red flag was made even bigger when I met with the CFO over lunch to insist that any people I brought into the organization be compensated fairly for their work, especially our lowest-level employees. I walked away from that startup after he leaned across the table and said, “All of the money is for the shareholders.” Today, companies are just beginning to realize that they need to value their stakeholders, with massive corporations like Target and Walmart funding certain college expenses, among other examples. I believe the companies that take steps like these, and more, will stand the best chance to attract and retain the stakeholders and employees that can help them succeed.

4. More employees and employers are seeing the advantages of working from home (WFH), though it’s best when the pay rate is based on contribution rather than locale.

One of our bookkeepers, April, had worked in brick and mortar since the age of 15. At the height of her career, she managed a multi-million-dollar dental office and was earning at the top of her pay scale. After a maternity leave that was not long enough for her liking, she went back to working 50+ hours per week. As a result, she felt like she hardly ever saw her only son. April decided she didn’t want to miss out on watching her child grow up, but she was still career-focused. As a compromise, she took an administrative position at her child’s school.

Following the premature birth of her second child, April spent nearly three months alongside her newborn at a hospital. She took her laptop with her and grew an affinity for the flexibility of logging in, and jumping into work in between being with her child. When April finally returned to full-time work, she also started helping people on the side. Over time, more and more people asked her for help with various business tasks until she finally started working from home full-time.

April’s favorite part of WFH is the flexibility to spend time with her kids. As she points out, scheduling doctor appointments, or even when kids were sick, created a constant pull. April wanted the opportunity to be a mom and a productive workforce member, and WFH provided her with the best of both worlds. Another benefit she cites is earning a commensurate pay rate no matter where she lives.

I’ve been hearing about a new movement in big business called ‘location-based pay rates’, which would negate this benefit for April and others like her. This practice could make WFH less attractive and disincentivize highly capable people like April from working for a certain company. At my company, we apply a ‘favored nations’ approach of what’s good for one is good for all, regardless of locale. We place a value on a person’s contributions, without consideration of their socio-economic status. April serves our company well working from home, and we are happy to support her dedication to doing great work for us and being there for her family.

5. Social media is giving people new ways to create their own futures.

Amber is a former producer at our studio who has an advertising degree, but she wasn’t drawn to work in the advertising industry. After all, it is common for young people not to know what they want to do when they are forced to choose their major. For years, Amber earned her living bartending, and she learned how to use social media to let her favorite patrons know when she was going to be working. Consequently, her best tippers arrived at the beginning of her shift and she made more money. She was using social media to create opportunities for herself, and her customers. Then Amber noticed someone using Instagram to sell products. After studying the feed and monitoring the posts, she launched her own Instagram account to sell curated vintage clothing and jewelry, and a new business was born. She then grew a small but loyal following who used Instagram messaging to ‘claim’ the unique items that she curated for a stated price. Her following grew even more after she started photographing herself wearing the vintage items. Today, with 10,000 loyal customers, Amber’s following and business have grown to a point where selling on Instagram is her full-time job. In an obtuse way, I could argue that her advertising degree paid off, but the real story is that she tapped into the power of social media to create her own future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

My favorite life lesson quote is more of a business quote. It is from the great Peter Drucker: “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”

There’s so much within that quote that I have applied to my life and my career. My takeaway from the quote is that you don’t have to rely on others to carve a path for you. I’ll take that one step further. I believe that you shouldn’t rely on others. I’ve always believed my destiny is mine to create. My trail is mine to blaze. I believed that even before I read Drucker’s quote. So when I came across the quote, it naturally became my North Star.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to sit down with Marc Benioff. There’s so much that I admire about Marc’s approach to business and life and the fact that he worked with Steve Jobs. Marc is a billionaire who cares about his community, people, and the world at large, and he puts his money where his mouth is. The top floor of his Salesforce Tower in San Francisco houses spaces known as the ‘Ohana floors. ‘Ohana means family in Hawaiian, and the floors are available for use by nonprofits that are aligned with Salesforce’s culture of giving back. In addition, Marc is an advocate for the homeless community within his city, which strikes a nerve with me because my wife Pam is also a homeless advocate. When it comes to work-life balance, Marc is a zen-master. One of my favorite stories is that he recently took a week-long trip to the Easter Islands, and he left his laptop and phone at home. It is hard to imagine any CEO doing that. So, yes, I would love the opportunity to have a private moment with Marc Benioff, just to talk.

Our readers often like to follow our interview subjects’ careers. How can they further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work online by joining my mail list, following my blog at Stimulated-Inc., following me on Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

