Kavin Wadhar Of KidCoachApp: “It Falls On Us Parents To Close The Gap”

There have been major disruptions in recent years that promise to change the very nature of work. From the ongoing shifts caused by the COVID19 pandemic, the impacts caused by automation, and other possible disruptions to the status quo, many wonder what the future holds in terms of employment. For example, a report by the McKinsey Global Institute that estimated automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030.

To address this open question, we reached out to successful leaders in business, government, and labor, as well as thought leaders about the future of work to glean their insights and predictions on the future of work and the workplace.

Kavin is a dad of two kids and the founder of KidCoachApp. Having spent 15 years in the corporate world, most recently Education publishing, he observed first-hand both the skills needed to thrive in a modern workplace AND the latest learning trends in schools and colleges. What he saw was a massive gap! So he built the KidCoachApp as a way for parents to step in and plug it.

Hi, glad to be here! My name is Kavin and I’m first and foremost a dad of 2 kids. I was born in the UK and have been fortunate to have a good education and career (the University of Cambridge, then Strategy Consulting, and then UK General Manager for Education publishing company).

But it could have been very different. You just have to go back a couple of generations to see why. My grandfather grew up in a poor village in India. Legend has it that he used to study by streetlight which is how he became a doctor. This focus on education as a way of improving your life was passed on to my mum (who became a teacher) and eventually on to me.

So, good parenting and rising through education has always featured heavily in my family lineage. That’s why I am so keen to do well with my own kids. And given modern technology and distribution, perhaps help thousands of other families too through the KidCoachApp!

What do you expect to be the major disruptions for employers in the next 10–15 years? How should employers pivot to adapt to these disruptions?

Technology and the pace of change. Consider that just 20 years ago we did not have smartphones, Facebook had not been invented and Google had only just been founded. Who knows what will happen in the next 20 years? And the 20 years after that? After that?!

New jobs mean new skills. Employers need to provide the right training for this. But to be honest, they need to be shouting harder back into colleges, schools and even elementary schools for this necessary skill-building to be happening at a younger age (i.e. now!)

There is a Cognizant whitepaper that tries to predict some future jobs. Here are some examples and the skills that they would require. I think it illustrates well the type of skills our kids need to be developing.

Bring your own IT facilitator — helping employees connect all their personal technology to the company they have started working at. Needs to communicate well with lots of different people, understand their needs and help them find a solution.

Ethical sourcing officer — ensuring companies are buying sustainably and not just based on algorithmic recommendations. Needs to make philosophical choices about the best way to reduce harm through their company’s actions.

Walker/talker for elderly — spending time with an increasingly aging population to give them the emotional and social support they need. Needs to have lots of empathy as they listen to their client and help them have happy end-of-life.

The choice as to whether or not a young person should pursue a college degree was once a “no-brainer”. But with the existence of many high profile millionaires (and billionaires) who did not earn degrees, as well as the fact that many graduates are saddled with crushing student loan debt and unable to find jobs it has become a much more complex question. What advice would you give to young adults considering whether or not to go to college?

I’m going to answer this from the perspective of trying to get a job without a degree.

See, I think that a college degree is a way of credentialing yourself. If you have an Engineering degree from MIT, or an Economics degree from Oxford it says — “Look at me. I’m smart. I work hard. The best chose me and I did well there. You should hire me for whatever job you have.”

That graduate might go on to do well, but it is hit and miss. They will start on the bottom rung of the corporate ladder and must be taught everything needed from scratch. The employer is just hoping that they have enough creativity to come up with new ideas as they go, critical thinking to problem solve along the way, and resilience to stick it out during their journey.

The problem is that there is no well-accepted test for creativity, critical thinking, or resilience. There is a smatter of tests that try and score you on these dimensions, and other 21st century skills such as communication, empathy, and leadership, etc. But nothing that is as well accepted as, say, a Harvard degree. Yet. A college degree remains the best way of credentialing yourself for the vital skills employers look for.

However, there might be other ways of credentialing yourself. On creativity, perhaps if you set up a gallery of well-regarded art you have painted? Or on entrepreneurship, if you started a side business and built a large YouTube following? Perhaps these, in combination with a basic level of Education, could amount to enough credentialling for an employer to give you a stab at a job?

Despite the doom and gloom predictions, there are, and likely still will be, jobs available. How do you see job seekers having to change their approaches to finding not only employment but employment that fits their talents and interests?

Keep changing and be adaptable. Gone is the job for life. The world is just changing too quickly. A 20-year-old today will live to over 90 and work for over 50 years of that. Meanwhile, the world will change several times over. How can you train someone up in the first 20 years of their life, for the next 50+ fast-changing years?! You can’t!

So we have to keep changing and it starts young. Even as a 10-year-old, be mindful of learning skills, not knowledge. Find out what the essential skills e.g. creativity, critical thinking, communication, etc. At KidCoachApp we work with SkillsBuilder who have a clear framework on what they see as the key essential skills. The McKinsey Future Of Work report has its view on this too. As did the late, great Ken Robinson. They all vary slightly but the 3Cs I mentioned are all common which is why they feature heavily in the KidCoachApp.

So have these skills in mind and look for opportunities to build them!

The statistics of artificial intelligence and automation eliminating millions of jobs, appear frightening to some. For example, Walmart aims to eliminate cashiers altogether and Dominos is instituting pizza delivery via driverless vehicles. How should people plan their careers such that they can hedge their bets against being replaced by automation or robots?

We need to do what the machines can’t.

As the OECD Director of Education said: “We need to develop first-class humans, not second-class robots.” What did he mean? Simply that if we only trained children in academic areas like math and English, then they are destined to be these second-class robots. Why? Well, because computers will always be able to crunch numbers and process text far better than humans ever can. We can’t out-robot a robot. So let’s not even try. However, it is with the quintessentially human skills — creativity, empathy, leadership, etc — these are where robots will have a hard time keeping up with us. So, let’s get first-class at these human qualities.

For those in mid-career and faced with this radical change, think about it this way: “What is the role you can evolve to that becomes the boss of the robot?” For the Walmart cashiers, perhaps it is installing and servicing the robot cashier? For the Dominos driverless delivery, perhaps it is the fleet management and logistical coordination of the vehicles?

Technological advances and pandemic restrictions hastened the move to working from home. Do you see this trend continuing? Why or why not?

We are not moving towards working from home.

We are moving towards creating the lifestyle you want. Working how you want, when you want, and on your terms always. I see it more as a trend towards an entrepreneurial culture, even if you are in a regular office job.

Tim Ferris described his vision well in the “4 Hour Work Week” book. Maybe you want to wake up, do some yoga, take the kids to school, they have a proper breakfast over the newspaper, before sitting down to do some creative work (e.g. blog writing or video creation), then have a call with the China team before they clock off, then meet your colleague for a game of squash and a catch-up, before coming home to deal with some customer inquiries, just in time to go pick up the kids from school, then back for baths and dinners and family time, and once they have gone to bed log on to clear out some emails and plan the program for tomorrow.

While there are a lot of things happening here, it is not all work. If you are managing your energy well then you have the headspace to flit in and out of different tasks like this. The laptop at home and the cellphone in your hand are all devices that help us do this. OK, you probably can’t get away with just working four hours a week (!) but the point is that it should not have to be back-to-back meetings on Zoom for 12 hours every day.

I’ve been in both worlds. As a corporate worker for 15 years and now running my own business in KidCoachApp as an entrepreneur. If I ever go back to the corporate world I will for sure be taking my entrepreneurial culture back to the “office”!

What societal changes do you foresee as necessary to support the fundamental changes to work?

As a species, we need to be OK making relationships online. I think fewer and fewer people are saying that you must meet in person to have a good working relationship. For sure it helps, don’t get me wrong. But I think that we are now all so used to Zoom that you can get to know someone pretty well to work with them remotely successfully.

Take my team at KidCoachApp for instance. We work SO well together, but it is all remote. When we hired the first few employees in those early days I only met them over Zoom. In fact, we worked for months this way until we organized a team away day for us to actually meet in person! It was helpful to do that but probably not as crucial as I thought it was going to be.

What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employers to accept? What changes do you think will be the most difficult for employees to accept?

Employers need to trust their staff. Face-time and clock-watching is such an old-school office culture. It has no place in the modern office. We need to hire good people and trust and empower them to get the job done. The average manager’s management skills probably need improving to build a happy and productive remote working team. But it can be done!

The thing you miss of course is the serendipitous “water cooler” moment. The lack of casual collisions in the office can hamper idea creation and also relationship forming. Perhaps employees can be encouraged to have a “water cooler” Zoom call? A successful friend of mine does this. He encourages his team to have 15-minute “chinwag” Zoom calls randomly throughout the week to try and build relationships. It is unusual, but I think employees can give it a go!

The COVID-19 pandemic helped highlight the inadequate social safety net that many workers at all pay levels have. Is this something that you think should be addressed? In your opinion how should this be addressed?

Honestly, I’m not really qualified to talk very authoritatively about this one.

But one small I can say — and I tell my kids all the time — is to BE KIND. If we are kind to others in the little moments we interact with them in life, then we must be helping their mental health. If we take the take to smile, hold open a door, ask how their day is going, etc. then we are spreading some love and warmth into that person’s life. You never know what someone else is going through and it doesn’t cost us anything to take 10 seconds to be kind during an interaction with a supermarket cashier, say.

If we all did this we could act as each other’s social safety net, in some way? So perhaps there is a role for the general population to play here. If we can all be a bit kinder to each other then we would all feel better for it.

Despite all that we have said earlier, what is your greatest source of optimism about the future of work?

The increasing mechanization of work is really, really welcome! We should be over the moon about being able to outsource the heavy-lifting work to the machines so that we can focus on the creative and meaningful stuff.

And the pace of technological change means that maybe we (and definitely our kids) will get to work on some AMAZING innovations, e.g. driverless cars so we can work while we commute, the virtual reality so we can meet others in an online space, 3D printing so we can manufacture anything we want at home ourselves, drone flights so that we can have personal cargo drops instantly, bioengineering so that new limbs and organs can keep us living for longer, etc.

This is incredibly exciting stuff!

Historically, major disruptions to the status quo in employment, particularly disruptions that result in fewer jobs, are temporary with new jobs replacing the jobs lost. Unfortunately, there has often been a gap between job losses and the growth of new jobs. What do you think we can do to reduce the length of this gap?

I hear you but I am not worried. The pace of change is increasing so the gap you talk about should reduce in time.

Nonetheless, what will help loads is making sure people have the right skills. And we need to start young! Bringing up a 10 year today to have transferable skills like creativity, communication, and critical thinking will help her transition from one job to another seamlessly in the future.

Okay, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Top 5 Trends To Watch In the Future of Work?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Great, happy to do so. The following trends build on top of each other. Mostly they are for parents with children aged 6–12 years old, who are mindful of the future of their work, and want to do something about it now.

Here is a video summary of the following: https://youtu.be/qtr-S3GMaMo

The World Is Changing Fast (And For The Better). We have already talked about this a bit, about how humans need better 21st-century skills to differentiate themselves against all that AI. But let me add this. I am a massive optimist about all this. I believe the arriving AI will mean more free time and more meaningful work for the next generation. The future is a very, very exciting place for our kids! The Skills Our Kids Need Are Different Than What You Learned: Again, we have talked about this a bit. But here is a key addition. What you and I learned at school, frankly, isn’t relevant anymore. There is no need to rote memorize passages of texts or mathematical equations. With any luck, our kids will never have that feeling of studying for an exam, cramming knowledge into their heads, suspecting they will never need to know it again. We need to focus more on their skill development. Creativity, critical thinking, communication, etc. These are the skills that are increasingly needed and the ones we should be developing and assessing. Schools Are Struggling To Keep Up: This is no secret. Schools and education systems know everything I have said already. Some of them want to change, to add more project-based learning, or social/emotional learning, or entrepreneurial projects, etc into the curriculum. Something that broadens the experience for children away from the standard math and English. But their hands are tied. The regulation is too binding. The immediate pressures of attainment are too great. It takes a very brave principal to go against the grain and offer something genuinely enriching. Thankfully there are a few examples and slowly increasing. But until the school systems catch up to offer every student a modern education that actually prepares them for their changing future, how are we going to plug the gap? It Falls On Us Parents To Close The Gap: Enter the parent! The most overlooked player in a child’s education. Did you know that a child spends on average less than 20% of their waking hours at school, across the year? It’s true. Work it out if you don’t believe me. When you account for the long holidays, every weekend and each evening — you’ll see that over 80% of a child’s time is usually spent at home. With mum or dad or their guardian. How are we empowering these parental figures to supplement or enrich a child’s education? Being parents and not teachers we can’t expect them to teach calculus, or medieval history, or fractional distillation! But being adults with life experience, who can hold a conversation and have a tiny “class” size to give personalized attention too — surely there must be a way to involve the parent in 21st century skill-building? Some Parents Are Stepping In: That was exactly my train of thought a few years ago when founding the KidCoachApp. We use the power of conversation to build a broad base of skills in children. It’s a bit like doing 5 minutes of push-ups a day, just for the mind. We tee up hundreds of quick, fun, and thought-provoking questions for kids. Each is specifically designed to build creativity, critical thinking, communication, and many other key 21st century skills. Thousands of parents have given it a go talking about things like “What would you name a new color you invent?” (creativity) or “How would you reduce litter on the streets?” (critical thinking) to “How would you describe the computer to Julius Caesar?” (communication). Prompts and guidance help parents along the way and we’re super glad that parents have had literally thousands of conversations they wouldn’t otherwise have had, and even logged them into the KidCoachApp!

This is a perfect example of the trend in parents stepping in. Many had to homeschool during the pandemic and some have even continued doing so afterward. No matter what your situation or what resources you use, I really recommend all parents to step in and lean into their child’s education more — focusing on skills not knowledge!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how this quote has shaped your perspective?

“You need to cultivate not carve out your children.” This comes from Sue Atkins, who is a parenting expert on the Advisory Board of KidCoachApp. She always has a way with words and this rings so true to me. We parents are such a powerful developmental force in our children’s lives, yet with great power comes great responsibility. We need to be their coach, guide, and mentor to help them realize their own path and potential, rather than forcing them in a direction we have chosen. In other words, we need to cultivate our children as if we were a farmer managing the soil and light and overall environment.

I try and walk this talk by surrounding my kids with books and toys and giving them experiences out at farms and museums etc. My wife and I also talk to them about all sorts of interesting topics and we always approach it with open-ended questions, to spark curiosity, rather than a close-ended statement that might otherwise force their opinions to be the same as ours. I built the KidCoachApp for my use first and so naturally, we use this lots for these sorts of conversations too!

Richard Pierson, Cofounder of Headspace.

I feel Headspace and KidCoachApp have much in common. We both have unique content, designed to consume for 5 minutes a day to make a worthy change in an individual. Headspace started with short audio clips from a mediation expert to promote mindfulness; KidCoachApp has questions for kids to promote conversation with parents and skill-building in children.

I would love to chat with Richard about the early days at Headspace and how they got traction with an app in a category that was quite new, unclear, and with probably a skeptical market. I’ve already listened to every interview I can find on this, but not yet heard about exactly what they did in those early days — apart from an in-person event and coverage from the Times!

At KidCoachApp I feel we are doing something ground-breaking and creating a category of our own. We sometimes struggle with people not getting it or realizing the need for it. I suspect Richard (and his cofounder Andy) battled with this too in the early days at Headspace and obviously overcame it to great effect. So I would love a quick chat with him at his convenience!!!

