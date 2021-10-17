Patrick Lerouge: “When you have a place you want to be”

When you have a place you want to be, it is simple to hold yourself accountable and show up daily. Making this action too hard to start is where people trip up. They try to attempt to do something past their safety zone. Another mistake in this world is expecting results right away. Learn to focus on the journey, not the result.

Patrick Lerouge is the founder of Evolve Restorative Therapy, creator of the freedom mastery experience, and Amazon best-selling author, who has been in holistic health since 2000. He helps high-producing entrepreneurs exceed their greatest expectations in a fraction of the time, so they can focus on empowering others through the impact they deliver. Patrick optimizes performance by eliminating the internal stories that keep them stuck, so they can feel more vibrant, focused, and energized.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The way I fell into this career was more like a series of fortunate events — events that made me question myself and empowered me at the same time.

My mother told me that I was compassionate, caring, and always looking to help someone as a child. But as I grew into a teenager, I became hostile toward authority. So being told by most of my loved ones that I would not make it as a massage therapist set me up for a lovely conversation with the dean at my massage school.

She loving told me being a bodyworker was hard on the hands. Because of my wrist issues, I would not make it as a massage therapist.

Hearing this forced me to jump in headfirst with massage, and I instantly found myself consistently in pain from my hands to my neck. Within the first two semesters, I was in debilitating pain. Then I met a lady I called Rose because she reminded me of the old lady from the movie Titanic. She had been coming to the school for a decade to get massages from the students. She looked me in my face and told me my massage was the best one she had had and said the words I would be chasing for a long time: “Thank you.”

At that moment, the drive to prove people wrong as a massage therapist dissolved, and all I wanted were thank yous.

The journey began to find the solution to the issues that caused me pain. This led me to all the different types of bodywork that get the body to heal, rather than make you feel good.

In 2006, I found a secret world at the time, called energetics. In physics, everything starts as energy. Energetics is tapping into that force and helping you heal. Long story short, in one weekend, I was able to heal my vision — at the time I was almost legally blind. I saw a connection between my vision and my empowerment. The better I felt about myself, the more energy I had access to. I was hooked at that point, which made me feel even better in different ways all the time.

The more I learned how the body works, the better I got. This skill of focusing on how the body works put me ahead of most other therapists. I could do more work without burning out, simply by knowing how each system works and which ones gave me the biggest boost in energy.

I thought about the question, “How can I empower others to become a better version of themselves?” And this led me to wonder how I could help others.

I decided to learn about what made people feel good other than massage. I found a common thread through all the modalities of healing: trust and safety are the main things a person needs to become open to. Once this foundation is set, people begin to connect more deeply. When I could help people open up and be vulnerable in a safe way, my belief work could take hold. Our beliefs are the stories our brain tells us about an event. This put me on the path toward belief work and psychology. I dedicated myself to understanding why people act the way they do.

I created a system that allows a person to dismantle the stories holding them back. The system eliminates pain and get the body to heal by getting the most out of the person’s mind.

It was not a single person but a series of events that caused me to empower myself to answer the question about my own pain. Then recognizing the need to empower others to do the same streamlined my career.

That is what I fell in love with, and that’s what drives me. When I see that light bulb of self-discovery over someone’s head and hear them saying things like, “I can do more with less effort even better than I ever imagined,” or “I was not even trying to do it. It just happened,” it lights up my soul.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There wasn’t one person that changed the trajectory of my career — there were many. The one common factor in each one of them is that they taught me not only what to do but also how to think. The how started to encompass everything — how I was able to empower myself. I looked at all things with the viewpoint of how.

How did my body respond?

How is that person responding?

How is the world responding to what I am doing?

I learned to listen to the how more than the what.

My energetic coach had taught me how to allow things to happen for me, not to me.

My Body mentor taught me all about body systems, showing me how the muscular system connects and works together. He showed me how working with one part of the body influences another, for the better or worse.

My mentor who helped me with psychology and communication mainly walked me through belief work. He showed me how the human mind put itself together, how the very beginning of a person’s life would dictate how they put together thoughts and feelings later on in life.

This brings us to the current time and understanding how it all plays a role together for personal freedom. I help people reintroduce themselves to who they are, so they can become even better, and even more.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

The funniest thing I have encountered in my career and as a business owner of twenty-plus years is something I have coined my “40,000 dollars mistake.” The reason it is funny is that as I started to go through the empowerment world, I forgot the main point of what each of my mentors taught me in regard to how to think, which is to do things your way, in the way that’s right for you.

I decided to try to make a clinic. This clinic had different tiers of practitioners, and it was the up-and-coming thing to do to help others. In the excitement of building something new and attempting to make a clinic, I was unaware that I was modeling things exactly like everyone else and forgot about who I was.

I made critical entrepreneurial mistakes to boot. I was trying to teach, work, and run the clinic. I made the traditional newbie entrepreneur mistake: I trained and managed the business while burning myself out. Rather than making the clinic based on who I am, I focused on what worked in the world. Four years later, I had to make a massive pivot, changing everything, which is absolutely hilarious in hindsight. Now I can look back and understand where I made my mistake, and I learned so much from it. Even today, I still find myself making that mistake from time to time. Every day can bring up teaching experiences and show you that when you pivot away from who you are and how you perform, things become tough and not easy.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

What I’m currently working on that’s exciting is an interesting experiential program. This experience puts an entrepreneur through the motions of getting to the best version of themselves, allowing them to get the most out of their minds and bodies and giving them more access to who they are. The experience focuses on how they work rather than teaching them what strategy will improve them. The process is a three-step framework that empowers them to become more. I call it the Freedom Mastery Experience.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

As a successful leader, the three most instrumental characteristics to success are, one, empowering yourself — giving yourself the knowledge to empower others. We all have it inside of us, and we must allow it to come out.

To do this, you need to have situational flexibility.

Two, you have to be successful. You will not make it far if you have only one way to do things: “my way.”

Three, you have to have dedication. Once you can empower yourself and listen to people to continue moving forward, you must stay dedicated. You have to stay focused on both your personal life and business life. Many make the mistake of choosing one or the other. Though balance is a slight illusion, it is an art more than a strategy. Being dedicated to being clear on work times and quality time with the family is critical for having a great life. Especially if you are a solopreneur or an entrepreneur, dedication to yourself is the utmost important part of this third characteristic, and this will prevent your own 40,000 dollars mistake.

If you are not aligned with the above characteristics, you will notice a few things: a drop in energy and a decrease in your desire to do your best work. This happens when your body is starting to deteriorate, and it is only a matter of time before you burn out and lose your love for what you’re doing.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I believe I am an authority and help bring joy and happiness to the world because I experienced it.

I went from a world of anger to a world of joy through my journey. My experience did not come from reading a book but from over twenty years of addressing my issues and then addressing the issues of countless others. On my journey, I learned about myself and how I influence my happiness, giving myself the ability to be happy in all situations.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Interesting question. I noticed we are number 19, and to me, what is more staggering is that our life expectancy is lower than all the countries in the higher brackets. The stat is proof of the power of happiness.

Why are we so much lower and why do we have such a low life expectancy while living in this great country? It always comes back down to what we individually believe, the experiences we had growing up. This is always our starting point. I have noticed we do have a little bit more generosity than other countries. When I was brought up, I believe a big part of my upbringing was to give and help others in need. This could be why we are generous as a country, and it should bring us happiness. But do we do this because it looks good in a certain way, or is it something that we do that no longer serves us, but we do it because that’s who we think we are?

Another significant reason we struggle in this category is that many of us are not willing to look at why we do the things we do. It is not anyone’s fault because we are in a time where we are more likely to be told what to do rather than ask how we would do it. How could we know this when most of us don’t know who we are and what we stand for?

So we try to do the best thing we can with our resources, even if it comes at the cost of our happiness. It’s kind of like driving a car to an important meeting. You allow someone to cut in front of you, and they begin to stop at every light and allow others into the lane and slow you down further. This causes you to be late for the meeting. You did the right thing and it cost you happiness instead of bringing you more.

The solution is to go on that journey of self-discovery. Go deeper and deeper into understanding who you are, and you will become happier and happier. The easiest place to start is to understand your values.

For me, empowerment is a crucial value. There is not a day that I’m not trying to empower someone and help someone. If I don’t feel I have done that, it feels like the day is lost. So I help someone every day, whether through generosity or helping someone get better in understanding who they are. Every day is filled with something that’s going to make me happy because I understand that value. And as long as I stay dedicated to that. I will be able to keep happy.

So one of the significant ways to bump this number up as a whole is to identify your values and allow that to guide you.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I had a client that looked put together from the outside. She was content but knew there was more for her. She had kids and a job she was successful in, but something was missing. She fell into the trap our society falls into of extreme fads to get results fast. She did gut-punching workouts, exhausting cycling, and even extreme relaxation — all the things she read would make her happy. The go big or go home mindset she had backfired, and she began hurting herself.

I created a style of workout for her that challenged her and nourished her body simultaneously. We slowed down on the CrossFit-style workouts and the heavy cycling. We switched out the aggressive hot yoga for yoga that got her to hold poses that opened her body. Within weeks her body, mind, and her demeanor with her family was completely different. No more mood swings and always being tired. She was present and happy with her family and rekindled the relationship with her spouse, where before she was unaware of the dire state her relationships were in.

To be clear, this is not bashing any of the workout styles; you must find out what works for you instead of trusting outside sources. She was doing yoga to quiet the loud, never-ending mind chatter. But it was making her feel helpless; the heavy, hard workout would put her to sleep midday messing up her sleep patterns so she could not sleep well at night. She got the hours that were recommended by the medical world but never woke up rested.

As soon as she started to slow down, focusing on her body needs, a massive shift happened almost instantly. She felt like an elephant-sized weight had been lifted off her. She walked and talked lighter. Lightness within the mind and the body is a sign that you are on the right track. Be aware of it, so it is a guiding star when you are going through the journey.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

The main mistake I see happening within the world of happiness is disempowerment.

Through many past experiences, you give away your power. The worst part is that you don’t even know you are disempowering yourself, which is at the root of unhappiness.

Following a plan to a T and doing precisely what another person did to become happy will fail you 100 percent of the time. It is not you. It is their way. Starting with a plan or framework is a beginning, but it will become work to sustain it unless you integrate it into your style.

We have to become more empowered and start looking and using frameworks to make ourselves happy, stopping the impulse to reach for someone to tell us what to do to be happy.

Someone else’s model for success makes them happy, but the specific way might not work for another person. By you thinking that, you inadvertently give away your power. Take a model and make it yours by integrating it with the way you live. Bring the model into all aspects of you, the way you think and how you feel.

Keep in the back of your head that the more you are dependent on other people’s help, the less internal power you have. The power is inside you, and it is your right to express that power. Your power comes from within you 100 percent of the time. I have an image that reminds me of this concept. The image is of an egg cracking open, and the words say, “The most powerful things come out from the inside.”

An important example in today’s world is with the state of the medical field. We have now given our power away to the medical doctors because we have forgotten how powerful our bodies are. The immune system is the root of what will keep you healthy. Science is simply bolstering your immune system. We forget that point. Please remember that is what all the meds ever do — allow your immune system to function better. If your immune system is not working well and is not powerful, nothing will help you. Your first line of defense is you taking care of that. No outside source will help you, just like with the happiness issue.

Now, let me give a disclaimer: I am not saying the medical world is wrong or unnecessary. Science, the medical field, and technology are incredible and are essential. However, they cannot know what you feel like you do. It is a joint effort, or else you have given your power away.

My most successful entrepreneurial parents learned how to take back this power during doctor visits. I explained to them that no one knows your child better than you. Trust the doctor but feel what is right before blindly moving forward. If something feels off, ask questions until that feeling goes away. Blinding moving forward past that unsafe feeling is not helpful. It actually will make things worse because you no longer feel informed. But sticking to this framework of empowering yourself, you now have the information the doctor is giving you and how your child feels. This empowers you to make the right decision for you and your child. Engrain into your mind that what you say matters, because you always have a say, which gives you your power back.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

I suppose if I had to give five tips for someone to learn how to become happier, I would have to say that doing this is truly deep. It would have to start at a pretty basic and often missed place: start exploring what you love. Forget about the world; forget about anything else. Sit and say, “If I had to do anything over and over again, what would it be?”

There is so much power in being able to stop for a second and see where you are. I know it is counter-intuitive, but jumping over this step causes so much more suffering. In this quiet place, you can ask questions that will give you answers that will speed up your results.

I teach my clients this technique, and I call it “slowing down to speed up.” Here’s an excellent example of slowing down to speed up: A client has always been stretched thin, overbooking herself, and feeling stressed out. I asked her to begin a few slowing down exercises. She reported that something extraordinary happened during one of her times in that space. She had a sudden thought to call a past client that she had been trying to get. When she called, she was calm and relaxed, which was different from usual for her. She was able to book an appointment finally. To her surprise weeks later, she signed this client for a deal worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Slowing down and asking yourself the following questions will speed you up. The big question to start with is, “What would I love to do repeatedly for free?” Beware, this is the starting point, and you will hate your first answer. Just do it though. The first one is to get movement happening. Take the first example apart and find out what you liked. Why did you pick this example? What was good about it?

If it’s, “I enjoy reading books, being in a quiet place, reading a good fiction novel,” start doing things with book clubs and libraries and stuff like that. Find someone who’s also going to share their same passion in that way.

Understanding who you are is not a spectator sport. The only way to make this work is to get in it and get messy. And that’s number one.

Number two is getting a clear understanding of what you need. Let’s say a person wants to become healthy and fit. Previously active and physical, they now need to bring themselves into a physically safe environment. Knowing what they love to do now is picking what is right for them and safe to continue for the long haul.

Then they have to create the boundary of being safe, allowing them to pick workouts and or routines that they can start at ease on their level.

When you have a place you want to be, it is simple to hold yourself accountable and show up daily. Making this action too hard to start is where people trip up. They try to attempt to do something past their safety zone. Another mistake in this world is expecting results right away. Learn to focus on the journey, not the result.

Number three is understanding how to create a safe environment to express yourself. You can do this by following the other rules I mentioned above. When you know who you are and speak your truth, your safe place will happen organically.

Number four is being honest to yourself about being consistent.

Be honest about your history. Use that to your advantage. This self-sabotaging habit loop will show up again. If you never show up to the gym more than five times in a row because you get bored and stop going, expect that to happen again. But now, during your third trip to the gym, try to do something different in the gym, so you can continue the habit you are building.

Every day my clients say they want to set metrics to hit a goal. This is needed to progress; they know this intimately, so they set high expectations and goal numbers. When they say, “I want to go to the gym five times this week.” I tell them to shoot for that but be happy with three. Once you hit three, you shoot for five again, expecting four. Each time you hit the lower number, allow yourself the happy feeling that comes when hitting that goal. You will keep improving for that happy feeling.

Then number five, surround yourself with your people. Having a tribe of people like you aiming for the same goals will allow you to relax and be yourself.

The people in your tribe will be there for you. They will push you to reach your potential. These people will be happy with you bolstering you up rather than tearing you down.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

The best way to help someone who feels down in the dumps is to realize that you are not a therapist. You are a friend or a spouse who is here for support, not to solve their problem. The mind and the body do things you are not aware of that take training you do not have. In this situation, you must learn to dance rather than lead the dance. Be in the place of understanding, asking questions to help that person get the stuff out. Sometimes the best thing to do is sit with someone and say, I’m here for when you need to speak. I’m here to listen, not to solve or fix you, because you’re not broken.

As for action steps that a person can do, knowing you’re not a therapist and you cannot go too deep, creating a safe place is the best thing to do. Sit with someone, have all the things they love to have around them available, making that a safe place to open up and want to start the journey with you. If the person is your spouse, your heart is touched even faster. A big red flag should be up saying you are not here to fix them. Show them, don’t tell them, that you are there for them by being willing to do whatever they need.

When you do this right, that moment will come when they are ready to speak. Do not open your mouth; it’s a reaction to fix the issue your spouse brought up. Take a deep breath and say, “Thank you for sharing that with me. That must have been hard. Is there anything I can do to help you with that, or do you want me to listen?” Please support them in a way where you can now walk with them — allowing them to lead their journey of self-exploration to a better place.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

What I would do to help the greatest number of people is tell everyone to step back. Please take a look at where we are in the world is today. We’re in a pandemic that’s been going on for so long. After three months or so, about ninety days, the brain starts a brand-new habit loop based on the environment it is witnessing.

For the year that we’ve been in this pandemic, we’ve begun to believe other humans being close to us could kill us. That habit loop comes with a hefty long-term price tag. I have been shouting in my practice, “Bring your loved ones close. Keep them near.” We are humans that need contact to feel safe. The primitive instinct comes from caveman days when there is safety in numbers.

In my practice, I have been getting people to realize that this has been happening. We’ve been pulling away from human connection. The human organism needs others around to feel happy and safe.

So re-engaging that belief and habit loop that is undeniably here and rearranging our habits are the biggest things we can do.

The best thing to do is take down your mask for a second. Smile at someone and start an honest conversation. Get into the habit, again, of being able to communicate openly and vulnerably. Say you are scared, say it is weird. If you are true to yourself, the person around you will be on your level, feeling and supporting you.

If we all started to learn how to do that, that would be the first step into something extraordinary. Become a person who is willing to open up and start a simple but now complicated conversation. Being able to do this simple act will take going through your fears. Observe what’s happening inside your world of fear. Explore what you can do to dismantle your fear, so you can be the light for others to follow and find their way out of the fear. The best part is that the first step is the first domino that starts a chain reaction of happiness and love. Look at someone, smile, and have a conversation.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

The people I would love to have a conversation with are Jada and Will Smith. They seem real to me. I grew up watching Will Smith as a young man, wanting to be like him, rapping and starring in The Fresh Prince. I remember watching Jada since Menace to Society but didn’t remember her until she was in Jason’s Lyric.

Growing up with both of them made me respect them, knowing they went through their ups and downs as everyone does. I love the way they handle it, is all. Red Table Talk is a real show about becoming vulnerable to become better, and that is another love for me. I love what they stand up for and how they show up. That’s why I would love to meet them.

