Jerry Brook: “Smiles are like yawning.”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jerry Brook.

Speaker and Author Jerry Brook, the Good Together Guru, fuses his relationship experience with a background in analytics to help others maintain better relationships. As an Industrial Computer Controls Specialist, Jerry’s experience in problem solving and analytical thinking inspired him to look at relationships in a new and unique way. In addition, he also draws on his own personal relationships to offer practical, intelligent, and sometimes funny relationship stories and advice. He currently lives in Houston, Texas.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the last of seven children and was born in Aruba to parents who had relocated there from South America. They met, married, and had their children there over the course of about twenty years.

It would be accurate to say that I was an accident. With a seventeen-year gap between the oldest and myself, the youngest, and a four-year gap between myself and my next closest sibling. I was very much on my own.

When I was five, we relocated to Levittown Long Island where I was raised.

I attended Levittown Memorial High School, a relatively small school. It was so small in fact that after my graduation it was closed and absorbed by the surrounding schools.

I felt like a bit of an outsider. I didn’t feel as though I fit in with any group. I didn’t play in sports, belong to the band, or do any after school extracurricular activities. I didn’t stand out as a student. I was just average and melted into the background.

Because of the size of the school, I knew many of my fellow students. However, that isn’t to say that we were all friends. From the beginning I had difficulties with relationships and finding and keeping friendships.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

In truth I wasn’t inspired. Like so many youths I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I didn’t know what there was to do nor what I could do. I drifted aimlessly, choosing the path of least resistance.

From an early age I always had a curiosity with the ways in which thing’s function, combined with a fascination of electronics and computers. That, coupled with my difficulty in forming interpersonal relationships (after all, inanimate objects are much easier to understand than people), led me to my first career as a computer specialist working in the field of Industrial Automation and Control.

I was, and to some degree still am, the typical geek/nerd stereotype, technically adept and socially inept.

I never imagined that from those beginnings I would end up here, helping people with their relationships. It was quite the contrary. I was always the one needing and looking for help from others. In fact, it was failure that inspired me.

Having been married and enduring a messy divorce, followed by a string of disastrous relationships, I felt certain that there was something wrong with me. Being technically oriented, the thing that I am very good at is finding instructions and following directions.

When it comes to putting together IKEA furniture, I am the person who reads the instructions, organizes all the pieces, and has all the necessary tools lined up and ready to go, before I get started. So, if you need your IKEA furniture put together, I’m your guy.

I had asked for and gotten advice from family and friends alike. I would even go as far as to read magazine articles from supposed experts on the topic. But in every instance, I failed and not just subtly but miserably. I had finally decided that it was time to throw in the towel. I had resigned myself to life as a monk, although even monks have other monks as their community. I resolved to focus on my work and to forget about relationships.

During that time, I began studying Artificial Intelligence. I had to ask, “What is intelligence and what does it mean to be intelligent?” The short answer is decision making. That only led me to then ask, “What is the correct way to make decisions?” It was during learning about decision making that I had an epiphany, an aha moment.

There is an old saying in the world of computers, “Garbage in, Garbage out.” meaning if you start with, or input, unusable information the computer will return unusable information.

That is what I had been doing all along in my relationships. I was making bad decisions based on incorrect information. What’s more, I realized that was undoubtedly the same thing that my relationship partners were doing as well.

You see, making bad decisions isn’t just limited to not getting the results that you desire, it can cause harm as well, generating results that you most certainly don’t want.

We aren’t taught decision making skills. We aren’t taught the processes or techniques that the experts rely on to determine the best course of action. Also, we aren’t taught about relationships. We aren’t taught relationships skills, what to do, how to do it and most importantly what not to do.

We spend years of our lives learning reading, writing, and arithmetic. However, we don’t spend even one day on interpersonal relationship even. This is key since we spend every day of our lives dealing with one sort of relationship or another.

My curiosity of how things work carried over into my desire to understand relationships. I knew there had to be an answer. So, I set out to find the answers to relationships.

My desire to have better, healthier relationships is what inspired me on this leg of my journey. I never imagined that my technical and analytical background would be so beneficial in this pursuit.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Due to my trouble with relationships from a young age, I was never able to find a person who would act as a guide for me. I didn’t have a mentor or a role model. If I did, I doubt that I would have been astute enough to listen and take heed of their wisdom and knowledge.

People are also fallible. It is so easy to place someone on a pedestal only to watch them come crashing down. Then you wonder if you should have even listened to them in the first place.

Rather than finding a “who” I found the “what.” I found that there are values that I embrace, and that others who project those same values are to be respected. In this way I am now able to take guidance from many people rather than from just one or two.

Sadly, I believe that I am not alone in this. I believe that many people don’t have and cannot find others to look up to or guide them. It is to them that I would say, “you are not alone, and there is another way, don’t despair.”

That said, no one is “self-made.” That is a myth. We cannot survive without a community and the help of others. No man is an island. From the food that we eat to the clothes that we wear, we’ve relied on others to produce it for us.

I have found that help often comes from the least likely of people and places. Strangers or people with whom we have a more casual relationship with may be more inclined to give us the assistance that we need rather than the people who are closest to us.

I have, in the past, made the mistake of rebuffing or ignoring help that was offered. I blame it on an immature and foolish pride. You must be willing and able to ask for help, and to accept it when it is offered. People can’t help those who won’t accept it. People also won’t know that you need help, or if, or how, they might be able to help you if you don’t ask them for it.

It’s difficult to name only one such person, but here goes:

Originally my intention was to create a website for the simple purpose of telling others what I had found out about relationships.

One afternoon I had a meeting with a woman who specializes in company branding. It was a typical hot Texas afternoon, and there I was in a large conference room with the dark paneled walls, the high gloss wood table and high back leather chairs.

In walked Kimberly DeLape, a tall blonde former model, dressed fabulously fashionable. Kimberly and I talked about my vision. I showed her the copious notes that I had created documenting my past relationships including all the information that I had complied regarding what I did wrong and what I should have done differently. She listened intently, waiting for me to reach a stopping point.

She looked me squarely in the face and said, “no.” Before I could catch my breath, she continued, “You know so much about this topic and have so much to offer that you need to be a speaker.” She went on, “These aren’t notes. You have written a book. The website is only one small part of how I see you.”

Kimberly’s phone rang and she politely said, “I have to take this call.” Being seated across the table from her it was impossible not to overhear her conversation. There was the typical small talk, until suddenly she said, “Deborah, you’ll never guess who I’m talking to right now, The Good Together Guru.”

The Deborah that she was talking with was Deborah Duncan, a local celebrity, the host of a television morning show, “Great Day Houston.” That was the first time I, or anyone else for that matter, had heard of “The Good Together Guru.” I was branded that day.

Kimberly encouraged me to become a speaker. She found people to work with me in making my book a reality. She worked with me on my website, introduced me to Deborah Duncan and arranged an interview.

Help is all around us, if we are willing to look for it and listen to it.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

How generous of you to think that I would be limited to a single mistake or that there would be only one that stands out.

Mistakes abound.

The greatest mistake that I have made was thinking that everyone else knew something that I didn’t. This was the mistake of underestimating myself. It’s a mistake that I feel I am not alone in.

On the one hand, I didn’t trust my own abilities. I wanted the easy way out and the easy answers. Just tell me what to do and I’ll do it. Don’t make me think about it. It is a laziness that leads to the inability. If we are always asking others to solve our problems what happens when they aren’t available? What happens when the solutions that they give us are tailored to them and their situations rather than ours?

There is a line from the Cat Stevens song, “Father and Son,” were the son sings, “if they were right, I’d agree, but it’s them they know, not me.”

This cycle of always looking to others to tell us what to do creates a significant dependance. The significant dependance grows a fear, a self-doubt.

All fear is a lack of confidence. Some fears are warranted, while others are not. There are fears that we can overcome by gaining confidence.

Once I understood my mistakes, I could begin to correct them.

I certainly don’t know everything because that simply isn’t possible. We live in a world full of diversity and complexity. If we had to know everything about everything, we couldn’t get anything done. And so, we have a dilemma. We need to know enough about the things that are important to us, while accepting what we don’t have the need to know.

I accept that the brakes on the car will stop the forward motion. An engineer designed the brakes for that very purpose. I don’t need to know the intricacies of how the brakes work. I don’t need to know the differences between drum brakes and disc brakes. I need to know that the design has been vetted by other engineers and tested for functionality.

I do listen to people who are experts in their field. What I don’t do, is give blind loyalty. I require some level of explanations. I have learned what to ask and how to ask it. Not all questions will yield the correct answers. I have found that I can understand quite a bit if I apply myself.

I have learned that there are many answers to any single question. More importantly, the answers that apply to you are your own specific answers, not someone else’s.

This isn’t a classroom test. You can’t cheat off another person’s paper to get your answers.

We like to believe that we are unique. Our socioeconomic backgrounds and life experiences makes us so. Yet, we are entirely willing to accept the answers of others as our own, which would indicate that we aren’t that unique at all.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am always looking for ways in which to help people in their relationships.

My latest project, the first in a series, has recently been released “The Good Together Game” app.

As people struggle to connect with one another, and as loneliness becomes an epidemic of its own, short, meaningful interactions are more important than ever.

People are searching for ways to build and maintain healthy relationships. It’s my hope that the “Good Together” App will encourage and inspire individuals and groups to exercise those relationships through fun, personalized interactions.

Proper exercise is done daily or at least every other day consistently. Relationships are no different. Whether they are family, friendship, intimate, or business relationships, they all have this in common. Relationships happen a little at a time, day by day and unfortunately also die the very same way, one missed interaction after another. Relationships are like exercise and require appropriate interactions a few minutes per day to be built and maintained. That’s why I created an app to facilitate regular interactions, timed to just a few minutes per interaction.

Users begin by adding professional and personal relationships in the app. Those relationships are then added to social circles or groups of relationships. There are four major relationship categories: Family, Friends, Work, and Intimate.

Users can then create their own social circles such as, Parents, Children, Siblings, High School Friends, Work Friends, Fellowship Groups, the possibilities are endless.

Each social circle has a specific set of interactions. There are randomly selected tasks for meaningfully interacting according to the type of relationship.

Players create personal, custom, lists of interactions unique to their social circles. They can select an individual relationship, or an entire social circle, to begin.

The app randomly selects a time frame of 3, 5, or 7 minutes in duration. The app also randomly selects a player from the list of possible players and an item from the list of interactions for that social circle.

The app removes the burden of time and tasks. There is no fear of trying to decide what to do in the moment or of missing out on meaningful connections due to time constraints.

The app is fully customizable for each relationship, you can choose to use it in the way that best suits you.

In addition, I am in the process of creating a program that will function as a guide to healthy relationships.

By asking the relevant and important questions we can better plot our path forward in our relationships.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Consistency Determination Empathy

Consistency is the foundation of trust. As the adage goes “say what you mean and mean what you say.” Without consistency you cannot be known, either to yourself or to others. You will in effect be a different person every day, which means that you will be constantly starting over again from a different point. We make progress by placing one foot in front of the other, repeatedly, learning from our previous selves. If we don’t start from where we left off, we don’t learn, and if we don’t learn we can’t advance.

What’s more is that the people around us will be unable to support us. They won’t be able to anticipate our needs or our wants. In other words, no one will be able to get, or feel, comfortable with you. The question will always be, who is the “real” you?

People see me as, dependable, reliable, and trustworthy. I’m the person that you want on your team.

Determination is the structure of resilience.

I need to begin with what determination is not.

This attribute has been highjacked by the “don’t take no for an answer” crowd. In fact, that is a very detrimental attitude to have. Why do we get so many annoying telemarketer calls? Because they, “don’t take no for an answer?” This is the epitome of disrespect. Counter that with “no means no!”

The correct interpretation of personal determination is “don’t give up on yourself.” When others tell you “No,” as is their right, simply find another way. Don’t waste valuable time and energy attempting to force others to do things that they don’t want to do. There will always be those who will say “Yes,” or some completely different path that you hadn’t even considered.

Consider the experiment that was conducted on rats in the 1950’s by Curt Richter, a professor at Johns Hopkins.

Caution this isn’t for the faint of heart, and by today’s standards this would be unethical.

Rats were placed in a bucket of water to determine how long it would take them to drown. Wild rats are known to be excellent swimmers. However, within just minutes all the rats had drowned.

The experiment was conducted again with domesticated rats with different results. The domesticated rats lasted days treading water.

Richter hypothesized that this was due to the domesticated rats past experiences. Domesticated rats having experienced being cared for in their past and had the anticipation of assistance here again. In other words, the rats had hope.

The experiment was conducted a third time. This time however when it was seen that a rat had given up and was beginning to drown, he rescued them, held them until they recovered, and then returned them back to the bucket.

Those rats went on to swim for days longer. He had given them the gift of hope.

The experiment, though cruel, demonstrated the power of hope and determination in overcoming difficult situations.

Empathy is the bond that holds it, and us, all together.

When we shift our focus from ourselves, to others, we begin to see the world from an alternative perspective.

We see ourselves the way that others see us. We don’t go through life alone, and so it is valuable to understand how others view us.

I have a friend who grew up unable to afford braces for his teeth. As an adult he could not bring himself to smile out of embarrassment.

After years of suffering with his perceived deficiency, and as soon as he could afford to, he went to a dentist to correct the situation. Almost immediately a weight was lifted from his shoulders, his life would change, and he could begin to smile the way that he had always wanted to.

It’s what happened next that was eye-opening.

People told him that they had always assumed that he was upset, unhappy, or a generally unfriendly person, because he never smiled.

Nothing could have been further from the truth.

If people had gotten to know him, the way that I knew him, and had he put himself in their shoes, both sides would have seen a completely different picture than the one that they were looking at.

Other people can show us a side of ourselves that we simply cannot see. When we find, and see, the value in others we also find and see the value in ourselves.

Empathy works both ways. We are more likely to get some when we first give some. If you set out to help others and consider their situations, they are more likely to help you, and to be mindful of your circumstances.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

The “why” is my personal motivation, and the “how” is the process that I used to realize my goal.

It is a combination of both the “why” and the “how” that defines the journey.

Why

I chose to be become an authority because I found that the existing conventional wis-dumb did not apply to me.

It was simple. If the existing information was correct, then most people would be experiencing happy healthy relationships. When faced with a difficult situation, just follow the predefined steps, and voila, everything should be good.

The fact that many people are unhappy would indicate clearly that the current set of instructions must be inadequate. Therefore, there must be a better or least different way. I set out to find that other way.

How

It began with a choice, a personal decision.

I chose to be an active participant, rather than a passive bystander.

I chose to go out looking for the answers rather than waiting for them to be hand delivered to me on a silver platter.

I chose to take the time and expend the effort to learn about people, human behavior, and psychology.

I used my personal skill of analytical reasoning to bring information from varying experts and specialists in a variety of different fields together into a cohesive package. Like pieces of a jig saw puzzle, I found the edges that fit together correctly. I used the tools that I had at my disposal to attain more, and better, tools.

Ultimately though, I chose people and their needs for happier healthier relationships.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

This would assume that privileges and opportunities either are, or lend themselves to, happiness and joy. It would also assume that the United States is somehow unique in the human experience.

If anything, a great disparity in privilege and opportunity causes a lack of fulfilment and a loss of hope.

The United States is not alone in this. It’s a worldwide epidemic. The British government has created an isolation/ loneliness countermeasures office, and Japan has appointed a Minister of Loneliness.

A survey conducted by Cigna indicates nearly half of all Americans feel, sometimes or always, excluded. With a third of Britons agreeing that they often or very often have feelings of loneliness.

Loneliness has always been an issue among the elderly population for the obvious reasons. However, loneliness is on the rise among the young, with people between the ages of eighteen (18) to twenty-two (22) having the highest average loneliness score.

Additionally, loneliness does not play favorites, affecting both men and women almost equally. With approximately sixty-three percent (63%) of men and fifty-eight percent (58%) of women reporting feelings of isolation.

Of course, the loneliness of the young isn’t being driven by the same factors that have plagued previous generations.

Social media use has been shown to contribute to feelings of loneliness and isolation. The pandemic has only served to exacerbate this loneliness trend.

Feelings of loneliness have increased by thirteen percent (13%) since 2018.

The answer is clear, loneliness, a lack of fulfillment, and a loss of hope, are all at the heart of countering happiness and joy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

We all begin by believing that others can somehow “make” us happy, but they cannot.

I wasted much too much time looking for someone else to make me happy. I thought “if I could just find that person who will make me feel comfortable, then everything will be great.”

Believing that others can make us happy, of course, then places our happiness in the hands of others. We don’t just allow others to have control over us and our happiness. We give that control willingly.

We become passengers in our own car, with others at the wheel. Those others can take us any place that they chose, and all that we can do is sit quietly and look out of the window at the world moving past.

I bounced from one relationship to another, looking for happiness from others. It’s a never-ending struggle. You’re looking for something that you cannot find because it doesn’t exist.

When we think about it, how much of conventional wis-dumb leads us down this path? Not necessarily directly, or intentionally, but unconsciously. We are told such things as: “Your soul mate awaits, Love conquers all, You’re nobody until somebody loves you, Someday your Prince, or Princess, will come, or “Happy wife, happy life,” and the list goes on and on. The messaging of finding happiness in others is hidden all around us.

From others, many of us then move on to material possessions that can somehow “make” us happy, but they cannot.

This is the psychology behind marketing. We get a dopamine rush when we receive objects that we desire. Believing that material possessions can make us happy, this turns us into a sort of drug addict, craving that next quick adrenaline rush. People surround themselves with items and objects to the point of being burdened then with, caring for, and storing, all these things.

And through all of this, we compare ourselves against others, as if happiness is a competition.

“I was sad that I had no shoes, until I met a man that had no feet.” So, your happiness is based on the misfortune of others.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

A major mistake that people make is chasing happiness where it isn’t or trying to force happiness where it doesn’t belong.

People are, wasting time, expending effort, and spending resources, in the pursuit of happiness through means that are unrelated to a meaningful happiness. Of course, our time, effort, and resources are limited. So, every moment that we waste on things that won’t bring us happiness is happiness lost. Many things may mimic happiness. They provide a happiness of sorts, a shallow and fleeting happiness. However, they aren’t a deep and significant happiness.

There is a considerable difference between a short-term joy versus long-term happiness.

Going after the “wrong” happiness, and shoehorning happiness where it isn’t, are signs of a failure to adequately determine what it is that you need and want to be happy.

Not taking stock of what you have and where you are in your current happiness situation makes you unprepared to utilize any of those things in your pursuit of happiness.

Failing to reevaluate your situation periodically to reassess your happiness robs you of the opportunity to adjust the terms of your happiness.

I was out for lunch one afternoon, when the female server started a conversation with me. Clearly there was something very important on her mind.

She asked, “How do you make a relationship last?” The back story, it turns out, was that she wanted to continue attending college in California, but her boyfriend wanted to get married and for her to drop out of school, and move to Texas.

My first comment was, “You can’t make anything last.” You are only a part of a relationship. You have influence, not control.

Secondly, “Ask yourself, do you even want this relationship to last?” Who would want a bad, clearly unhappy, situation to last?

And finally, “Your odds of having a good, healthy relationship, increase greatly by starting out with a good, healthy relationship.”

If you start off not knowing what it is that you need, want, or expect, don’t be at all surprised when you don’t get what you need, want, or expect.

She was chasing happiness and trying to force or make happiness where it clearly wasn’t.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Our journey begins by defining what it is to “be happy,” After all, how can we plot our path if we don’t know our destination.

In my book, “A Journey Through Relationships,” I describe the necessary elements of happiness.

A place to be Someone who wants you there Something of meaning to do there

One day, I found myself talking on the phone to the receptionist of the anesthesiologist that would be assisting in the surgery for my wrist that I had broken while rollerblading.

She told me that she would soon be marrying her third husband. She explained to me that after the first two husbands and much reminiscing on her part, she had finally figured out what it was that she was looking for.

She really enjoyed going home every evening and preparing a meal for the person that she felt that she had connected with, a person who shared some of her same values. She wanted that person to take notice of her time and her effort. She wanted to be acknowledged for her part in their relationship. She wanted to be valued, validated, and appreciated. In effect, what she wanted was a place to be, her home, a person who wanted her there, her husband, and something of meaning to do there, provide a home cooked meal.

Had she known this sooner, she would have likely saved herself a great deal of time, effort, and heart ache, spent on her first two marriages.

Some people might call this a person’s purpose or passion in life.

Although happiness is unique to each person, the basic tenets remain the same. Lacking any one of these items, happiness cannot be realized. From this foundation we can begin to determine the steps necessary to find each of these elements. The process to finding happiness is then to understand what these elements are to you, the individual.

Which leads us to the next phase of our journey, self-awareness.

By properly exploring our needs, wants, limits and boundaries, and values, we can better identify our elements of happiness. If you don’t know yourself, what it takes to make you happy, no one else can either.

Our journey doesn’t end there, however.

Once we have found our happiness, it makes us even more happy to share it with others.

And so, in addition, there is,

Sharing your good fortune, happiness, and joy, with others Allowing others to share their good fortune, happiness, and joy, with you

Happy people want to share their good fortune, and relish in the good fortune of others.

I wrote a blog about this, that can be found on my website, SEA — Smile, Eyes, Attitude.

While out and about, carrying out my typical tasks, I make it a point to always smile at people, look them in the eyes, and have a positive attitude.

I let people know that I see them. I acknowledge them as a valid and valued individual. This seemingly small, and insignificant act makes a tremendous difference in how people treat me in return.

In effect I am sharing some of my joy with others, and they too share theirs with me.

Smiles are like yawning. When we see others doing it, we can’t help but do it too. It is reflexive. It is a kind of feedback loop. It only takes one person to start it and it spreads from there.

I’ll admit that under the current situation, wearing masks, had created a certain amount of difficulty conveying to others that they are welcome to share in my joy. I have discovered that a simple head nod, a “hey there,” “how are you,” works just as well.

With all of that said however, happiness, is not a “one and done.” You don’t find it and then forget about it. It requires constant maintenance. Also, we can reach the end of a happiness. It isn’t necessarily, and doesn’t have to be, limitless. People and situations change and so does happiness. We can find new things to be happy with, or that satisfy our happiness more. We can also discard old things that we have outgrown and that no longer satisfy our happiness.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

To be clear, I don’t want to conflate or confuse the medical condition of depression with unhappiness. Unhappiness is a symptom. It has many causes, and depression is one of those possible driving forces.

For people suffering from depression, they should seek profession support. Family and friends can encourage and aid in that effort.

For all people regardless of their affliction, patience is the key. Patience not just with them, but also patience with ourselves. We need to remember that this is in no way personal. People aren’t thinking of you at all when they are processing their own grief.

When people feel that they are in a state of peril, they rightly focus on themselves. That is a technique for survival. As a part of the survival tactic, we tend to focus on the perceived danger, or discomfort, almost exclusively, obsessively. In a survival situation this is necessary until such time that the danger is abated. In the case of what I will term “soft danger” this works to increase the intensity of the problem. It becomes a feedback loop, thinking of unhappiness causes unhappiness which generates more unhappiness.

You will need to break out of that cycle. You will need to, at least temporarily, change a person’s focus. Create temporary distractions, neither focused on the future, nor the past, things to do in the here and now.

After one of my many failed relationships I became depressed. Knowing that I needed to grieve the loss, and maintain my presence and professionalism at work, I created a schedule. When I arrived at work in the morning, I allowed myself five (5) minutes of grieving, crying in the car in the parking lot, before going into work. In that way I always knew that I would have the time to grieve. As the days went by, I grieved less and less. It turns out that I had other, better things, to do with my time. I didn’t either immerse myself in grief, nor in work, I gave time to both.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A community outreach movement were people intentionally and consciously take the time and make the effort to connect with people who they might not otherwise be associated with.

In other words, people actively getting out of their own comfort zone to learn about the people around them. The people who are close, yet not close enough. Younger people mingling with people who are older, active people mixing with people who are reserved.

Of course, this sounds like a farfetched ideal, however, if there were groups with the proper guidance to facilitate such an endeavor it isn’t as Pollyannish as it sounds.

Loneliness is often expressed as a sense of exclusion, rather than inclusion. Therefore, creating not just an inclusive environment, but an actual outreach program would go a long way in combating the loneliness epidemic.

After all, let us not diminish the possible achievements of humankind simply because we ourselves don’t have the desire to imagine them.

We have the tools at our disposal, all we are missing is the will.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Roger McNamee was one of the early investors in Facebook. He envisioned a positive environment where people could come together and build communities, not necessarily physically close to one another. I agree with, and share, his vision. I believe that that is a worthy and achievable goal.

I would appreciate any insights that he could share with me of both. What he would have done differently? What does he believe could be done for his concepts to be turned into reality.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

On the internet my website is GoodTogether.com, on Facebook and Instagram you can find me engaging with my followers as “GoodTogetherGuru”, and on Twitter I can be found as “Good2getherGuru”.

And of course, you can download my app “The Good Together Game”, from the Apple App Store and from Google Play.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!