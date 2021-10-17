Royce King of Your Startup Coach: “If you go the traditional publishing route, it doesn’t mean your book will be marketed well”

If you go the traditional publishing route, it doesn’t mean your book will be marketed well. Rather than sharing a story, I’ll let the aspiring authors research this.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book,” I had the pleasure of interviewing Royce King.

Today, Royce Gomez-King is known for her startup consulting work, helping clients attract leads, nurture sales, and grow their businesses. However, she has expanded her reach as a business consultant through years of experience in copywriting, SEO, and authorship of several books and articles in national publications. Over 20 years, Royce has written over 100,000 pieces of content, been published on several online platforms, and written six books, including one endorsed by Kevin Harrington of Shark Tank and an international bestseller. She uses her writing as a tool to not only market her business but to establish authority and become a trusted consultant in the startup world. Her most recent book, “Unwrapping Your Worth in Christ: Relishing Moments With God,” is expanding that reach to include personal inspiration for entrepreneurs and people of faith to discover their self-worth and lean into their true calling in life. Her other two books of 2019, “ “Scale Up Your Profits!: The Secrets of Online Marketing” and “Level Up!: Visioning Your Leadership DNA” offer practical guidance for entrepreneurs looking to scale their businesses rapidly and effectively.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area you are writing about?

After years of coaching hundreds of startups and small businesses, I heard the same questions repeatedly. Marketing is a vital topic to the growth of a business, and best practices continue to change. Therefore, it’s essential to have a resource handy that guides you through some basic marketing practices a company can do on a limited budget. Consequently, I accumulated the questions I was asked repeatedly and turned them into a 15 dollars resource that anyone can access. In addition, I was fortunate enough to get endorsements from some well-known people, including Kevin Harrington and Joe Theisman.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I was going about my business at a minimal level, contributing articles to a regional magazine, and one day a friend said, “Wow! People are seeking and reading your business advice. You’re the real deal.” In that moment, I decided to grow my company globally, and a year later, that’s what happened.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

Would it be strange to say that I don’t consider myself an author after writing and publishing six books and contributing to others? Instead, I am an entrepreneur who writes marketing content for a living. I have been asked to co-author a book early next year with a well-known corporate trainer. We’ll see…

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

The central theme of the book is to use affordable, DIY-type marketing hacks to grow your business. If you are an owner struggling through the tumultuous climate right now, there are nearly 30 secrets you can use to cut costs, attract your ideal client, and generate sales. This book sells out every time I speak because you can’t find 30 solutions for 15 dollars.

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

While I don’t believe you must work 80 hours a week to succeed, a good work ethic is essential. I’ve spent three days in seminars and am doing this interview at nearly 9:00 pm. An entrepreneur doesn’t have set hours; they get things done.

Tenacity is also important. Not every day will go as planned; not every big deal will come through. But, you must keep going and know where you’re going and why, despite the setbacks.

Finally, mindset. I know that’s a popular topic and frequently used term; but, it’s true. Without the proper mindset, you won’t be able to accomplish all you hope to and deserve.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book? What was the “before and after picture?” What were things like before, and how did things change after the book?

While I’m not Brian Tracy, a book gives you credibility and authority. It has also opened the door to several speaking engagements. Before publishing my first book, I knocked on doors to ask for an opportunity to present. After publishing a book, I had something to talk about. People began asking me to speak, facilitate workshops and appear on their podcasts.

If a friend came to you and said, “I’m considering writing a book, but I’m on the fence if it is worth the effort and expense,” what would you answer? Can you explain how writing a book in particular and thought leadership, in general, can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

An indie author sells less than 200 books, statistics say. Therefore, you won’t make money selling copies of your book. But, if it opens doors and positions you as an expert, you can make money because you’ve written a book. You never know, you could sell millions of copies! I hope I can say I have someday.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share some stories about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

Where do I start? Every book I’ve published has been difficult. But, again, I don’t consider myself an author or an expert in the publishing world. There have been mistakes, dozens of copies pitched in the trash, and many hours of frustration. If you’re an aspiring writer, I’d love to encourage you to let the experts handle it. But, I’ve heard and experienced horror stories of experts not doing a stellar job either. So, learn along the way, enjoy the process, and make the next book better.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own, and when would you recommend engaging an expert?

Most aspiring authors don’t realize that publishers and vanity publishers do not promote your book very much. The marketing and promotion are up to you. I’ve spoken to several authors groups and present on how to market your book. There are several powerful tools you can use to promote your book. Having a media kit and knowing how to pitch yourself is vital. Those are the marketing tips I teach when I’m invited to speak to authors’ groups. Although I don’t consider myself an author, as I mentioned earlier, I am a marketer.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to promote and market a book successfully?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

If you go the traditional publishing route, it doesn’t mean your book will be marketed well. Rather than sharing a story, I’ll let the aspiring authors research this. Get the proper endorsements and prologue before finishing the book. These names can help you expand your circle of influence and promote the book with you. Know the central theme of the book. Most of us could write a thousand books with the information and life experiences we’ve had. But, they don’t all belong in one book. Following #2, 3 aligns with this point. Know your audience. This will help you optimize the last two points. For example, with Scale Up Your Profits, my audience was entrepreneurs; therefore, I asked for endorsements from people who were known in that space. Be willing to be interviewed. Last week, I spoke to a woman who wanted to submit her story to the press but didn’t want her name or picture in there. That defeats the purpose, wouldn’t you say?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Reba McIntire is known for building an empire outside of her musical talent. She’d be fascinating to meet. I met Oprah when she was just becoming a local celebrity in Chicago, and I’d love the opportunity to glean knowledge from her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.YourStartup.Coach

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.