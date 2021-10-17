Ilene Slatko of DSS Consulting: “I wear multiple hats at the same time”

I wear multiple hats at the same time. I’m responsible ultimately for every decision we make, even if someone else is making it. It can be exhausting!

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ilene Slatko.

Ilene Slatko is the CEO and Principal of DSS Consulting (www.dssfinancial.com). After a 25-year career as a financial advisor, Ilene provides behavioral and financial decision-making strategies to women who are in the midst of estate or divorce turmoil. Ms. Slatko is also the host of The *it Show, hosted by Spondulics, and available on all the major streaming platforms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am the oldest of four kids in a family that broke up when I was 12. My mother was (and still is) a stickler for putting everything away…I was a good kid generally but rebelled by throwing my clothes onto a shelf in my closet. One day, shortly after my parents divorced, my mother came into my bedroom while I was at school and discovered the clothes on the closet shelf. By the time I got home, everything I owned was in a heap in the middle of my room and my mother announced she’d be spending no more money on me, since I didn’t take care of my things. So, I began working at 12. Babysitting at first, then branching out to baking birthday cakes for kids in my neighborhood. Working taught me to value how I spent money.

When I was 14, a girlfriend moved to Nigeria with her family. Another friend and I wanted to visit her. Our parents challenged us to earn the money ourselves; the reward would be a trip to Nigeria the next year. They never expected us to actually raise the money, but we prevailed. Jane and I ended up on a six-week trip of a lifetime, staying with family and friends in London, Lagos, and Majorca. I was a very lucky kid despite having expectations placed on me that felt too high, at the time. Now, I look back and am grateful for the life lessons.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s not what happens to you in life that matters, its what you do about what happens to you that’s critical”. Life happens to us all, right? Sometimes its good, sometimes its bad. I continuously find that my attitude makes all the difference. Five years ago, I broke my ankle in two places. Luckily, I didn’t need surgery. But I did need to stay off of it for six weeks. I lived alone, and my kids were gone from the area. Not only was the break painful, but it was my left ankle and I drive a stick shift. I can’t tell you how uncontrollably I sobbed when I heard the prognosis. I really wasn’t sure how I’d make it. Thankfully, a sister and friends pitched in to get me to doctor appointments and to go grocery shopping. But what really changed my outlook was when I decided to figure out how to get through just that day. Every morning, I’d remind myself I only had to make it to bedtime, instead of focusing on the six-week outlook. Looking back, I would say that was a watershed moment for me. Learning to focus on ‘what I can do today’ was a big change for someone who’d been a long-range planner type!

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Crossing to Safety”, by Wallace Stegner, made an impression on me when I first read it. His use of language and the story he wove touched me immensely. Of more significant impact, however, was as a result of my inaction after reading his book. I intended to write to him and tell him how much I loved the book. I got busy with other things in life, despite the best of intentions. I later discovered he had died while I was procrastinating. My learned lesson was to reach out to people in timely and meaningful ways, something I strive to do daily.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I had transitioned out of a 25-year career in finance and had been working in marketing. I had a number of interesting clients, but the pandemic shut down funding. A side project I had devoted 13 months of my time and my heart to (building an international non-profit) was likewise a victim of the pandemic.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I found myself returning to my roots, but with a twist! My clients are women who have gone through a death or divorce and as a result, have multiple decisions, tasks, and timelines they are juggling. My company bridges the gap between where their attorneys’ legal services end and where these newly single women need to be by providing high quality financial and administrative support services. To guide them to a sense of empowerment, DSS Consulting breaks down the non-financial process and portfolio management decision-making into small administrative tasks and learning modules via weekly coaching calls and emails. I also host a weekly streaming TV show, The *it Show, which is geared to young women and focuses on money, finances, and investing.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

I had spent an earlier part of my career managing portfolios for high-net worth clients but stopped being a financial advisor over 10 years ago. I realized that I missed the interaction with clients but wanted to coach instead of manage money. An attorney friend asked if I could work with one of her estate clients and I realized that this was a perfect use of my talents and knowledge!

How are things going with this new initiative?

The response has been fantastic! This is a very specific niche, but one that so many women find themselves in. When I surveyed female friends that had gone through a divorce or death, they all admitted they used their attorneys to provide these services, but that was an expensive proposition for them. The attorneys I spoke to all loved the concept because they’d prefer to do the legal work and not have to deal with the other, tangential topics.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that? I am a very fortunate woman. My family, especially my two 20-something kids, have been incredibly supportive of me. My son helped build my first website and my daughter has taught me spreadsheet skills I so desperately needed!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

There is a face people make when they speak to someone who has a service or product they might want. That face is often a mixture of “prove it” and “I’m watching you”. I’ve certainly made that face a number of times! Now, however, my story resonates so deeply that women’s eyes light up when we start talking about my business. It’s very cool. But one client in particular stands out. The size of the estate portfolio was quite sizeable, and I could tell immediately she felt that she was in way over her head. Her stress level was palpable, even over the phone. After several discussions, I was able to paint of picture of where we were going, based on timelines we needed to meet and her desires for how she wanted the portfolio managed. Having an overall plan helped her anxiety and over time, she’s been able to see that we are getting closer to putting all the pieces together. I have brought professionals into the picture to help with specific issues, which has lightened her stress considerably. As we talk through financial decisions and the decision-making process, she’s feeling much more confident, and I see her blossoming in front of my eyes!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

I love my clients, but sometimes I need to be a bill collector. “The check is in the mail”, or “I’ll get to it soon”: people can forget that I’m a small businessperson. Previously, when I had to give bad news, it was less personal, like “the market is down today”, but now I have to tell clients that they are not stepping up to be their best selves and that’s hard to do. Integrity is important to the client relationship, and it goes both ways. I never gave enough thought to the process and procedures that I wanted in place. The initial client conversations felt like beta-testing. My job sometimes is to say no. It might be to a prospective client because we aren’t a good fit or to a professional I bring in for a client who is not acting in that client’s best interest. Frankly, sometimes I have to say NO to me, when I begin to stretch myself too thin. I wear multiple hats at the same time. I’m responsible ultimately for every decision we make, even if someone else is making it. It can be exhausting!

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

With Covid, I was initially on such a roller coaster of emotions. I was very sad to not be able to see people in person during the lockdown phase. I was worried about my children, extended family, and my elderly mom. Once I started to feel like we would eventually be OK, I was able to get in front of my emotions and take action to keep myself sane. I have been walking weekly with a sister who lives nearby for the last four years and feeling confident enough to do that again was a real mental wellness boost. Because I was in the last age categories on the initial vaccine rollout, I found a vaccine trial and participated in that early spring of 2020. It has helped me tremendously to see this period in time as a shared health crisis. I realize that not everyone agrees, but for me, the feeling of a shared experience helped to keep me sane. I read, I listen to concerts (even if online), I exercise and try to eat right. These have all helped. But honestly, there have been periods of deep sadness and loneliness despite all my efforts. The political climate in the US and globally, and the climate crisis continue to make me question myself and humanity in general. Sometimes, not tuning in is the healthiest thing I can do.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Live on less. I love that for many of us these last 18 months brought us fewer options to spend our money, which has helped to raise the average savings rate. But we are still too focused on our stuff. Watching young women fall into this trap is especially frustrating! That’s where I got the idea for the show. Named because learning about money can feel like such a **itshow, I try to bring real life examples and common sense to financial issues.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Melinda French, the former spouse of Bill Gates. She does such amazing work with women around the world. I find her commitment powerful and would love a chance to chat with her about change-making on a global scale.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ileneslatko/; https://twitter.com/DSSConsulting1; https://twitter.com/TheitShow1; https://twitter.com/TheitShow1;

https://www.facebook.com/ilene.lockmanslatko/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!